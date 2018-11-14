If you pause for a few minutes and look at every recent headline, and the story therein that delivers frustration;… I mean really elevate and look at the bigger issue inside each of the examples… there’s a connective thread surrounding a shift in law-and-order to focus on “criminal intent.”
“Intent”, not consequence, is now the larger shield being applied toward excusing the action of people within institutions of government and society.
Hillary Clinton was not guilty, because James Comey said they couldn’t prove intent. Recent DOJ releases highlighting: “declined to prosecute” all surround intent. Illegal alien entry, and accountability for fraud, all downplayed because there’s no proof of intent.
In the larger picture, the focus on intent -a specific decision made within the administration of justice- has become a shield against consequence.
It was a “mistake”…. he/she/it made “a poor decision” etc. A pattern of obfuscation downplaying consequence and allowing those decision-makers charged with delivering accountability to withdraw or apply the rules of law based on their individual overlay of ‘intent’.
That shift is factually visible everywhere now.
The IG report by Michael Horowitz, on FBI bias and investigative outcome, was fraught with the application of ‘intent’ inside the inspectors explanation of absent evidence toward bias. Each of these examples does not seem to be arbitrary, but rather connected to a more consequential decision by those in power to water-down accountability and open the doors for further abuse.
If the official didn’t ‘intend’ to do wrong, or more specifically if the people in position of delivering accountability for the wrong-doing, cannot find specific intent, then the action is less-than regardless of outcome. Consider what officials were doing inside the FBI regarding media-leaks, then insert the James Wolfe example here.
Considering the use of ‘intent’ as a shield we review this recent example:
FLORIDA – […] Last week, a top attorney in the Department of State wrote a letter to three Florida federal prosecutors that asked them to review “irregularities” related to mail-in ballots. The department included information that showed that voters were given the wrong deadline to fix any problems with those ballots.
The letter alleges that voters in at least four counties — Broward, Santa Rosa, Citrus and Okaloosa — appeared to have received the altered forms.
For example, if a voter’s signature on the ballot envelope was missing or did not match the signature on file, they were notified by supervisors that they had until Monday, Nov. 5, to fix their signature.
The altered forms some voters allegedly received listed Nov. 8, two days after election, as the deadline to fix the signature.
Email chains provided by the Department of State include addresses that match the Florida Democratic Party and a phone number that is an active number for the Florida Democratic Party on the altered forms.
The Division of Elections has provided the information to federal prosecutors in the Northern, Middle and Southern districts of Florida, and now, the Justice Department will determine if any laws were broken. (read more)
Following along the ideological lines of: “all actions are justified”, do you see how the shift to ‘intent’ is a serious issue within a corrupt system?
Within that system, and against that purposeful filter and determination, plausible deniability becomes the construct for intentional criminal engagement.
The voter didn’t intend to violate the law… therefore no law was violated. The Democrats who send the fraudulent instructions didn’t intend to violate the statute… therefore no statute was violated.
Everyone just, well, made a mistake.
You don’t even need to put a finger on the scales of justice, once the scales are intentionally mis-calibrated like this.
If you wonder why there is such a surrounding sense of anxiety, poor conduct, lack of virtue and general unease within the recent landscape…. I would deposit the likelihood that all of the unnerving instability around us is being caused by this shift away from consequence based entirely on ‘intent‘.
Brazen unlawfulness and abuses are now subject to arbitrary determinations of intent.
…Because, today, everyone has become a victim.
It’s not their fault because their morals are totally defective, therefore, they cannot be punished or held responsible.
My inner Skinner (no longer allowed in society) would say a couple of things…
1. They are not responding to increase the frequency of appropriate behaviors in order to avoid aversive stimulation (negative reinforcement schedule; being showcased in a trial or during sentencing; social stigma, Anglo Saxon Laws, etc.).
2. They are responding to a positive reinforcement schedule, increasing frequencies of what we view as inappropriate behavior. Their Marxist pals use social reinforcers by patting them on the back for being lawless, and the Soros et al. groups send them truckloads of greenbacks and wetbacks.
The guy with Buddy Holly glasses and the pigeons said you only know what works as a reinforcer when it modifies the frequency of behaviors.
They have picked their positive reinforcement schedule, because we haven’t imposed the appropriate alternative negative reinforcers. Can you guess what big negative reinforcer waits right around the corner if they keep it up? I don’t think they do.
Intent is the hardest thing of all to prove, and they know it. But if the law does not state that intent needs to be proved, then it is not a factor.
big negative reinforcer waits right around the corner– Pain
Sundance is Elon Musk?
smh
/unsub
I was in law enforcement in California for 40 years. Most criminal statutes have a specific intent requirement. If one enters a home or business with the intent to commit theft, that is the definition of burglary. If you catch the perpetrator with the stolen property leaving the building intent is automatically affixed if it can be shown this it was not a simple theft. Burglary is charged. Not simple theft. The federal statutes that Hillary violated, mishandling of classified material, requires NO intent. NONE. The young sailor taking photos aboard a submarine had no intent to commit any crime. The mere fact that he took those photos is a criminal act no matter what his state of mind. The same applies to Hillary. This is not rocket science. The authorities, Comey etc., have convoluted the written federal statutes to suit their own agenda. When Comey invoked “intent” during his famous news conference about Hillary’s emails and mishandling of intelligence I almost fell out of my chair. And yes, Sundance is correct here. We’re seeing intent, more specifically the lack of, as reason for not prosecuting certain perps. Either it’s not required or intent is used as an excuse to NOT prosecute. Using the current criterion, the investigating agencies can charge one person for the same crime that another person will skate on. Intent is obvious and assumed when the crime is detected and investigated. A person goes into the bank with a gun and robs the bank. How can it be said there was NO intent? In any case, a jury can make that determination. I am AMAZED that the public is buying all this nonsense.
Fifty years of dumbing down the public, an explosion of lawyers and legalese confusion and voila “Intent” becomes a vague concept.
When Rick Scott was asked by Chirs Wallace last weekend why Brenda Snipes was never removed during his tenor, Scott did not answer for a minut, said that he was focused on the future and literally ended with, “when someone doesn’t follow the rules, what can you do?”
WHAT??? Hadn’t heard that.
I’ve seen this coming in across-the-board “leadership” for decades, including in a Fortune 100 soda pop company I was employed with for many years. Poor performers were sent to my department on the regular because I was literally the only middle manager in the place with the moxie to move slackers out of the organization.
It’s “hard” to effectively supervise people, discipline them, give them poor performance reports … even give them bad news. My experience has been that what’s “hard” to do no longer gets done in both government and corporate organizations. I think much of what we see today is the result of incompetence, sloth, and chickensh!t “leadership.”
“Poor performers were sent to my department on the regular”
My older son used to be a department manager for an extremely large retail chain. He left about two years ago because of the frustration of the subordinates he had (on a regular basis) to 1) not be properly trained on store policies when they arrived 2) nothing being done about it while he had them and 3) forcing him to “pick up the slack”. He had enough and left.
And to think that the lawless sent Manafort to the dungeon! Fer cryin’ out loud, he’s still there!
Intent is right here: http://archive.is/u5tEh
Anyone have insights on senate race in Arizona
I am discouraged by this
I am discouraged by tester winning Montana
I am discouraged Katie Arlington lost
I am discouraged dave brat lost
Pissed about Georgia
Pissed about ass hat Nelson
The Democrats stole all those races and the crooked mass media will claim there is no election fraud until the cows come home. If they can get away with that they can install Hillary in 2020. The criminals hide in plain sight. Question is, what are we gonna do about it?
Intent doesn’t matter in many criminal cases. Manslaughter, for example. Most drunks don’t mean to kill a car full of people. Still go to prison.
You can even commit murder and be turned loose because you didn’t intend to kill. Remember this: “Zarate was acquitted in a California court of murdering Kate Steinle, 32, who died in … Illegal immigrant found not guilty in the murder of Kate Steinle …”
Murder by definition includes intent to kill.
Deb, you are right. If 4sure had said “You can even
commit murderkill someone and be turned loose because you didn’t intend to kill” that would be correct.
He intended not to follow our immigration laws numerous times.
He was charged with murder.
intent only matters for the Deep State cabal. For everyone else it is the full force of the “law”. Rule of Law is dead.
Well, I’m going to go and unintentionally rob a bank.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And I’m going to unintentionally steal your ill-gotten loot.
sundance:
At 8:59 pm, cripto mentions “mens rea” and I’m glad he did. While I also find the use of the argument that “lack of intent” somehow completely excuses the bad actor extremely disingenuous and harmful to the cause of justice, what’s actually happening is a perversion of a long-established concept in common law that without criminal intent there is no crime. That’s not the same thing as saying that without intent there is no violation of statute.
Common law has been heavily modified and overridden in the U.S. and other countries where it once was paramount (England/U.K., Australia, Canada) and we now have lots of criminal laws that define strict liability crimes, such as, here, the mishandling of classified information. What we’ve seen is that even though the statute is explicitly one of strict liability, and so mens rea isn’t required, the excusers/enablers are not only ignoring that inconvenient fact, but also taking the absence of criminal intent to the unsupportable point where it negates culpability altogether.
Any discussion of the current corrupt use of the lack of intent argument to totally excuse the bad actor really does need to mention mens rea, briefly explain what it means in the context of common law, and the implications of strict liability crimes where it doesn’t come into play.
Comey created an ‘intent’ crime where there was none. No one checked him on that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He set the new standard. Probably had his own future in his mind when he did it.
One thing I can tell you, living in the bluest part of Blue NY- this election has really pumped up all the local Lib Commie Looney Tune A-holes. You can see it in the local media, Hate Book groups, etc. They’re all coming out of the woodwork.
It just proves to me that the Demon Rats have a much better ground game than the goofy Repubs who basically have no ground game. As far as this “intent” BS, look at how the MSM and their sock puppets, the Dems, managed to change all the rules: somehow the vast majority of ignorant citizens now accepts that for all intents and purposes, the criminal activities that we are witnessing are all OK because whoever is guilty didn’t intend to break the law. That goes for the most outrageous voter fraud in the history of our country, ongoing criminal activity by elected and appointed officials, all the way up the line to Hussein and the Hag.
Just like it must have been in Nazi Germany- I’m sure they never “imtended “to kill all those Jews.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly
“Intent” is just the convenient tool being used to reach the desired conclusion.
Since the Black Hats are not being trotted before the court, it is just a talking point wrapped in pseudo-legal jargon. No Judge has blessed it because no Judge has been presented with it. THAT is the problem causing anxiety.
At least MY anxiety. And I daresay that of many others.
But Sessions is gone, and we are just a few days into the new regime, and barely that. It will take some bit of time to see if anything changes, or whether its just more of the same old nothing. I am hopeful, but hopes have been dashed repeatedly for two very long years.
For Eyes you are exactly correct.
1: Intent is the excuse for the moment, because it hasn’t been allowed to be challenged in court.
2: Since no one was charged, no judge has ruled that it is BS.
3: I never thought the FBI could be politically corrupted, now you would have to an idiot not to see that they have been. I still have some hope that most Federal Judges are not corrupt, and I believe the Supreme Court, which remember found against the Obama administration nine to zip, THIRTEEN TIMES, is not corrupt.
4: Rest assured when/if the “intent” BS is shown for what it is the demonrats will come up with something else. Remember when VP Al Gore got caught illegally making campaign money raising calls from the White House? He got away with “no controlling legal authority” could take a legal stand.
As noted there are no consequences for breaking the law, therefore there will be more lawbreaking. Steal an election, violate our immigration laws, lie to congress, riot in the streets, threaten people who you disagree with, harass folks in public, commit treason, entrap campaign officials, sell uranium to the Russians….at this point what difference does it make? Until we start to punish people who commit crimes we are going to have more criminals. Currently there is no deterrence.
Sure, let non-citizens vote …. they may intend to become citizens, someday.
I am beyond sick of this. I realize POTUS has had little to no help from his party and that’s likely to continue. Just look at today’s election of a GOPe House minority leader, McCarthy.
I read tonight that Devin Nunes’ lead in his House district has shrunk from 10% to 8% and while the article said it’s highly unlikely he’d lose, the results are much closer than anyone might have imagined. I agree. I am somewhat familiar with that area. I can’t imagine WHY a conservative district such as that is even that close. It scares me. I won’t call it Dem cheating, but the other explanation, excellent Democrat getting out the vote, is just as frightening. How do they do it? Why can’t WE do it? Yeah, I know, midterms and all, Trump haters had a reason to vote, but I am sickened by the lack of imagination in ads by the GOP.
So, basically where I am is this: Our POTUS has to come at them with both barrels. The Democrat party is the anti-American citizen party, yet we don’t message properly to make folks who taut them feel the shame. I want them to feel ashamed for supporting the party of cheats, the party of scumbags, the party of conspirators, the party of traitors, the party scum. SCUM! I want them hit, hit hard with the proof of what they have done. I want it talked about every day. I want the three major networks and the two/three major cable networks to be forced to cover the deceith, the treason, and I want network biggies shamed right next to their anchors.
I wish I didn’t think POTUS has to go this route…but he does…and it has to happen very, very quickly.
it looks like all the outstanding CA congressional districts are “finding” extra ballots that just happen to vote D…
Go back to cheating they have never er delivered votes in the midterms. The loss of suburban women the huge Dem turnout is gaslighting don’t buy it don’t even consider it. It will only make you stupider. The Dems got desperate they pulled out all the stops people Are going to jail in Texas over this more will follow.
I am not asserting that I had s was a master plan. It was however predictable. Many folks here predicted the same. I predict that at least some law enforcement cares. ( Not Broward county sheriff, not las vegas pd, not Chicago PD and not any big Dem city PD ) the question is are the feds willing and able to get nter the fray under the voting rights act. That is a possibility but I think the feds are still to corrupt. I would love to be proven wrong.
Lindsey Graham stating on Hannity, he may be taking Grassley’s place on the Senate Judiciary committee and he is open to reopening the Hillary email investigation along with the DNC/Hillary involvement in the Russia investigation.
If so, Yes, Virginia, there is a God!
To make it look like Lindsey is doing something?
And the arbitrary determination of intent pertains only to the ruling class……
LikeLiked by 2 people
The movement to intent has been going on along time but only applies to allies of the left. Intent doesn’t matter if you work in the White House and misstate your favorite color to the FBI.
Kill em all at this point. I’m black pilled
One reason, in my opinion, that the GOP needs to go away is that when i started voting in the 70’s the GOP was the law-an-order party. Without that attribute the GOP is = to the democrats for the most part. Now that we have the UniParty concept the outlook is bleak. The democrats have also moved the Overton Window so far there is little hope. Trump was the antidote to the corrupt GOP but so far they have beaten him down. Please stop voting for Any Republican at Any Time since that just perpetuates the problem.
To get rid of Democrats we must end the Republican Party.
Mike, you hit the nail on the head with that statement. Their deceptive, all of them people!!!!
I’m sure bank robbers didn’t intend to actually rob a bank. They just wanted a no interest, fast, pay day loan and are bad at paperwork. They will now be known as Beginner Venture Capitalists.
Drug dealers didn’t intend for users to OD. They need return customers and no one can buy more drugs if dead. New job title will be Misunderstood Entrepreneurs with future government subsidies.
Corrupt officials who attempted a cowardly soft coup against a duly elected President did not intend any wrong doing or attempt to thwart the will of the voters. They were just kidding and horsing around. They were playing a new type of “grab ass” game and the joke was on POTUS. They’re really just Budding Comedians…
The narrative script writers apparently think we are all stupid.
Well, Well. The dam beginning to burst?
https://dailycaller.com/2018/11/14/kiriakou-cia-mueller-brennan-strzok/
I dunno, but the last few tidbits are amusing.
“Kiriakou, who now hosts a radio show for Sputnik International and works as an advocate for whistleblowers, was indicted on April 5, 2012 on five charges related to the disclosure of classified information, including the identities of covert CIA officers.
Kiriakou, who notes that he is the only CIA officer to face any charges related to the illegal torture program, initially planned to take his case to trial. But he says that the financial strain and a threat of decades in prison convinced him to accept a plea deal. He was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison on Jan. 25, 2013 after pleading guilty to leaking classified information to journalists.
Three espionage charges initially filed against him were dropped. He was released from prison on Feb. 3, 2015, after serving a 23-month sentence.
Strzok has since been fired from the FBI over text messages that he exchanged with FBI attorney Lisa Page. The messages showed a deep animus towards President Donald Trump, including one in August 2016 in which Strzok told Page that “we’ll stop” the Republican from becoming president.
Kiriakou is unable to hide his satisfaction at Strzok’s sudden downfall.
“Washington’s a small town, and karma’s a bitch,” Kiriakou says of Strzok’s fate. “And now it’s Peter Strzok’s turn to have his career and his reputation dragged through the mud.”
Torture program? Didn’t “journalists” waterboard each other to see what it’s like? I haven’t seen them use bamboo shoots or lemon juice on paper cuts on each other. If they really wanted to torture them guys they could’ve sent my ex. Brutal.
In seriousness though…not surprised. Mueller has been part of many political hits and I bet with some looking Strozk has been part of as many.
Sorry gang, my Dad missed my intent!
I understood his!
Baby boomers we were blessed. They cared, we cared. It worked.
What is it with the left wanting to get in people’s minds and operate according to what think they see there rather than in simple objective reality? I mean, it is sure ironic how they excuse their own for not “intending” to do wrong, but in today’s PC culture have no problem saying we “intend” to be racist or homophobic, etc. whenever we do or say *anything* they don’t agree with.
Just tell the IRS that you didn’t intend to overstate your deductions, you must have accidentally fat fingered the numbers into TurboTax… It worked with TurboTax Timmy Geithner.
It’s not just at federal levels. I served jury duty in a case of assault on a police officer. SW rural MO. The defense tried the intent angle. Even though none of the jurors believed a word the defendant said and all saw through the sliminess of the defense attorney three of the jurors wanted to say not guilty because he didnt mean to hurt the officer (even tho he intentionally did the act that caused the harm to the officer.) It was so weird!
I think you’ve missed the point. The defense is expected to provide every defense possible.
This is about corruption of our legal system. The prosecutors (not the defense) are inserting “intent” when crimes and outcomes are apparent. To short circuit the justice process and to terminate any further investigation/prosecution, government officials are aiding criminals by offering intent as an excuse to illegal activities.
Hilarious when you really think it through – serious damage to national security, probably grave damage to national security occurred (actual legal terms/violations), but none of it matters because there was no INTENT to commit those crimes.
Men and women have gone to jail for far less (don’t believe me, take a few unauthorized pictures on a submarine and take your chance.)
You mentioned a slimy defense lawyer. Well, SOME prosecutors are slimy too. SOME detectives/investigators are slimy. Problem is they take an OATH. And when they violate it, it’s really bad for the citizenry, especially that one person that is innocent and has the massive power of the state and untouchable people with badges threatening you for no valid reason. Or when they hold a high office and a massive amount of power – that is what we are talking about here.
It’s much more than intent; much worse, sinister, and calculated. Intent is a somewhat passive defense.
Before the illegal acts are ever committed, these abusers have calculated that they will exploit the duties and capacity of their office as an excuse to engage in and commit activities that are well beyond their OATH; acts that are in clear violation of their Oath of Office. The OATH that all of these officials have taken is what is left out most often when debating the self-serving acts of many city, county, state, and federal employees.
The DA in the Duke case is a rare example in suffering repercussions for completely and knowingly proceeding with false charges. Most DAs are good, but there so many cases we will never know of that wield the power of the state against an innocent because there is nearly zero chance the public officials will suffer for pursuing false accusations. There are SOME officials that prey on the public’s polite assumption that elected officials will only uphold their oath. It is the most sinister INTENT because they KNOW it can never be PROVEN.
It is up to us to take these assholes to task. The way you do it is to shove their OATH directly in their face. OATHs are important. When you read any Oath of Office, you can usually distinguish between self-serving, illegal acts and genuine service to the community, state, and/or country.
Server in your basement with classified material on it… self-serving, illegal, violation of Oath of Office and many other laws.
FISA auto-authorization… self-serving (laziness, at best), violation of Oath of Office (to be thorough and fair)
seeking FISA auto-authorization…. beyond self-serving, this is fraud (ironic, since that’s the one thing they investigate), blatant violation of Oath of Office
Funny, the bigger the crime and the worse it gets, the more you can rely on people to forget a simple oath and perps to rely on the status of the office/organization as a shield. Complexity is dilution. The offenses we so often witness in the most powerful are simply a violation of their respective oaths – very simple. They should be removed from power at minimum and suffer penalties as appropriate. Ironically, they use their office and the duties they claim to be administering in that capacity as a shield, but never… never mention their OATH of Office.
Intent can never be proven and it is such a convenient distraction because it departs from the reality of acts committed and the logical application of law. Intent coupled with the Power of State, the power of an office representing state interests, is an opportunity and a position that is recognized by powerful, sinister minds as being nearly invulnerable… especially the higher you get. The only way you can remove this “incentive” that devious minds will exploit, it to remove those that DO NOT act in accordance with their Oath, that fail to uphold their Oath. Intent is irrelevant.
We should be well beyond figuring out intent with the Clintons and their like. Violations of Oaths abound, but we act like idiotic parents arguing with children.
“Intent”. It just sounds so smart and everything, kinda sounds like “intelligent”.
Makes someone sound as if they know what they are talking about, like an INsider.
I don’t know the name for the legal principle behind it, but I do know with certain crimes it is assumed the person doing it has to know what the result will be if they do it. Knowing what will happen if you do something and doing it anyway always merits punishment.
I’m thinking of how little kids even argue intent, some other kid hit them ON PURPOSE.
Comey sounded like he was talking about some old woman with diminished capacity.
Hillary certainly knew what she was doing was wrong, and also knew WHY it was wrong (because of what could happen) and did it anyway.
This one is just so easy to overcome. And it happens on a daily basis “Everywhere” in the country.
How many of us have gotten pulled over for a “traffic ticket” and tried the same thing with the police officer?
“But Officer, I did not “intend” to ( whatever violation it was )……….and the police officer just smiles and gives you the ticket…….and even if you take it to court…..
What does the judge say? “Ignorance is no excuse for breaking the law”
These people act like there is some “Saintly” excuse for having “No Intent”
Yeah……Tell that to a police officer when you are going 55 mph in a 35 mph zone.
“Sorry Officer, I did not intend to go so fast”………gimme a break
Here’s your ticket……. virtually 100% of the time…..
“I didn’t mean to do it. It was a mistake. I didn’t know it was loaded.”
I think Dick Cheney said that, in the woods.
When a car is running in reverse one has to shift gears. Staying in neutral doesn’t get us anywhere and continuing in reverse can be very trying after a while but drive changes all that.
