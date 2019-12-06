White House Responds to Nadler’s Impeachment Deadline…

Posted on December 6, 2019 by

President Trump responds to today’s deadline set by House Democrats for the White House to say whether it would participate in the impeachment proceedings:

In summary:

“Nuts!”

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Impeachment, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, Notorious Liars, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

61 Responses to White House Responds to Nadler’s Impeachment Deadline…

  1. The Gipper Lives says:
    December 6, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    Joe Biden is going to tell the Chief Justice to stuff his subpoena? Maybe he could challenge him to a push-up contest for testimony.

    No fan of Mitch, but his clearing the January Senate schedule is meant as a threat to Democrats.
    They are the ones headed to trial, not the President.

    Unless they’re truly suicidal, the House fails to impeach by one vote.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • livefreeordieguy says:
      December 6, 2019 at 11:41 pm

      I’m thinking they are truly suicidal…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • WES says:
      December 6, 2019 at 11:51 pm

      Gipper:. I would take Mitch clearing January’s calendar to mean exactly the opposite!

      Mitch cleared January so the Senate can impeach President Trump!

      Mitch has already said there would be an impeachment trial in the Senate.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Vicus says:
        December 7, 2019 at 12:31 am

        “Mitch has already said there would be an impeachment trial in the Senate.”

        Where? Provide something of substance other than your words.

        Like

        Reply
      • Magabear says:
        December 7, 2019 at 12:35 am

        I’m seriously considering betting everyone who thinks the Senate will remove PDJT from office $10.00. Will make for a nice Christmas bonus for me. 😉

        Like

        Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          December 7, 2019 at 12:46 am

          Magabear,
          I would have to qualify the bet. I think Mitch would LOVE to convict PDJT (House impeaches, Senate convicts)
          and I am FAIRLY sure he will try, but I think he will be unsuccessful, and PDJT will expose Mitch, along with the rest of them, and be victorious.

          So, not sure you’ll get my $10, for Christmas?

          Like

          Reply
          • Magabear says:
            December 7, 2019 at 12:51 am

            If Mitch wanted to remove PDJT, what would stop him? Political reality, that’s what!

            I’d go for $100.00 bets on this, but I don’t want to ruin other treepers Christmastime. 😜

            Like

            Reply
            • Dutchman says:
              December 7, 2019 at 12:54 am

              Oh, I think we’re all gonna have a GREAT Christmas.
              I see Santa Trump is already leaving presents under our tree, and in our stockings, and it ain’t even December, yet.

              Lets see what happens, next!

              Like

              Reply
      • Beau Geste says:
        December 7, 2019 at 12:40 am

        It will be interesting to learn all about ukraine collusion with the DNC/hillary in 2016, the kickbacks to dems and their families/buddies, the state department and biden demands not to investigate/prosecute criminality, the crowdstrike debacle, foreign “dem donations” et al !!!! And voldemort, schiff, plus the coup schemers as witnesses with records of their perfidy !!
        can’t wait !!!

        Like

        Reply
  2. mikeyboo says:
    December 6, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    So, in essence, the letter summary from White House Counsel said “up yours!”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. flatlandgoober says:
    December 6, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    Some great big ol huevos on Donald J. Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  4. livefreeordieguy says:
    December 6, 2019 at 11:39 pm

    ‘Completely baseless’… ‘violated basic due process & fundamental fairness’… ‘a charade’… ‘a waste of time’… ‘a reckless abuse of power’… ‘unjust’… ‘highly partisan’… ‘unconstitutional’…

    All of that and more — in a two-paragraph letter — from his lawyer….

    I’m thinking that, though the President might be fed up, he is feeling pretty good about things right now…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Tulips Moran (@TulipsMoran) says:
    December 6, 2019 at 11:43 pm

    Backed into a corner, Pelosi will not let a failed impeachment vote to take place, instead you’ll see the House Judiciary Committee recommend censure of PDJT. They can’t be stupid enough to advance their impeachment charade to the Senate.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Cisco says:
    December 6, 2019 at 11:43 pm

    I absolutely love the finesse.
    Me?
    I’m a rock thrower.
    KMA, GFY, FU and other assorted profanities would have been my choice of words.
    But see, that’s why I’m not Counsel to the President.
    President Donald J. Trump
    🇺🇲MMXX🇺🇸

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. bullnuke says:
    December 6, 2019 at 11:49 pm

    The country can see the hate coming from the liberals. It will not end well for them. Their total destruction is required in 2020.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. armie says:
    December 6, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    Perfect move: if he’d declined to send a representative they’d have added another obstruction charge. This way he puts at issue the legitimacy of the entire process.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Brian Baker says:
    December 6, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    The Democrats are going all in holding a pair of deuces.

    Like

    Reply
  11. pucecatt says:
    December 6, 2019 at 11:54 pm

    Right on !! Let’s go to trial in the Senate and watch these hacks squirm, in particular Vindman and I bet they have the goods on Vindman , let’s not forget the elusive whistle blower .. these two people the democrats are not willing to put under scrutiny so my guess is impeachment might fail by 1 or 2 votes ..the Presidents team will shred those 2 individuals ..

    Like

    Reply
  12. datagooroo says:
    December 6, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    From the American commander to the German commander, “nuts”.

    Like

    Reply
  13. H.R. says:
    December 6, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    “House Democrats have wasted enough of America’s time with this charade.”

    Yup. There are real problems that the Do-Nothing Democrats should be doing Congress’ time honored horse trading, backstabbing, and crooked self dealing ‘work’ that they were elected to do.

    What… does anyone know if they’ve even managed to name a Post Office after some dead white guy this term? Pass a resolution declaring May as “Stop Beating Your Wife Month?”

    They haven’t even been the “Loyal Opposition” since nothing has come up for debate, let alone a vote. Now that’s really doing nothing.

    I sense a bit of restraint in this letter.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Debra says:
      December 7, 2019 at 12:37 am

      The Dems response is, ‘Trump whined that he wanted to be in on the process and now that we have allowed him to be, he will not’ . . .

      I honestly think they thought our VSGPDJT would actually show up and provide them the ‘evidence’ they need to write up the Articles of Impeachment.

      Stupid is as stupid does . . .

      Like

      Reply
    • fractionalexponent says:
      December 7, 2019 at 1:00 am

      Yup. Used “charade” instead of “circle jerk”.

      Like

      Reply
  14. Charles Stephens says:
    December 6, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    A great moment in American history, an Administration finally stands up and says stop, we aren’t going to participate in this ongoing corrupt process any longer. Do what you do, we’re going back to running the Country, serving the People. Let the People choose in November 2020, we trust them to see through your corruption and the media’s willing assistance. I’m so proud of this President and all he is doing for us…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. JUSTDOIT says:
    December 6, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    A Time For Honoring Themselves Is At An End….

    Enuff Said

    Like

    Reply
  16. konradwp1 says:
    December 7, 2019 at 12:05 am

    A shorter letter would have been:

    “Nuts!
    Conan will collect them shortly.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. hawkins6 says:
    December 7, 2019 at 12:10 am

    If sanity eventually prevails in D.C.long enough for the 2 other branches of gov’t –the Senate and SCOTUS–to utilize their powers in the way the Framers intended to safeguard the Republic, then these foolhardy imbecile Dems will not be recorded favorably by any reasonable historian. There numerous abuses of power and inept, corrupt conduct will be a shameful memory; especially for Schiff and Pelosi.

    sundance’s ending “Nuts” is a great comparative reply to Nadler but it could also be an apt description of the state of mind of all those Dems that have been pushing this ongoing madness and industrial scale dirty trick circus for the last 3 years.

    Like

    Reply
  18. RobJ says:
    December 7, 2019 at 12:12 am

    Maybe it’s just hope, but is Trump playing rope-a-dope?

    Back in 1974, Muhammad Ali challenged heavyweight champion George Foreman for the title in Zaire, known as the Rumble in the Jungle. Ali’s strategy was to let Foreman hit him with everything for the first several rounds, while Ali leaned against the ropes and covered his body with his arms. Ali’s own trainer screamed at him, thinking he would be destroyed.

    Then in the 8th round, with Foreman visibly tiring, Ali finally punched back, knocking out the champion to win the title.

    Could PDJT be playing the same game? Perhaps this is the *only* strategy that can work for him, when he’s surrounded by swamp creatures in Congress, on K street, and inside his own administration. If President Trump can’t trust anybody, the only thing he can do is let the swamp attack him with everything they have.

    So what’s the 8th round here? An impeachment trial in the Senate, which will be an excellent reason to declassify AND release EVERYTHING. Documents that expose swamp Democrats. Documents that expose swamp Republicans. Documents that expose the FBI, the CIA, the NSA, the State Department, EVERYONE.

    I know this sounds a bit like the Tick Tock crowd, but PDJT seems to be goading the House Democrats into impeaching him. As many times as I’ve wondered about his strategy, I’ve marveled at his results. He beat the Bushes and their $100 million dollar campaign. He beat the Clintons and their $billions campaign. He beats the 99.9% negative press he gets every single day.

    Maybe, just maybe, this is what winning looks like. We just don’t see it yet…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • rightmover says:
      December 7, 2019 at 12:35 am

      Nobody could take a punch better than Ali. It was a part of his strategy and a key to his success …and also led to the rapid deterioration of his motor skills as he grew older.

      Like

      Reply
  19. emeraldcoaster says:
    December 7, 2019 at 12:14 am

    After the dust settles from Pelosi’s clown show, I hope momentum develops for a constitutional amendment to effect a requirement for a supermajority (2/3) vote in the House for impeachments. I fear the future will be filled with recurring partisan impeachments without a new buffer on the loons and haters. I’d also wish for term limits, but that always seems to be a bridge too far.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • HellInAHandbasket says:
      December 7, 2019 at 12:29 am

      There’s been action for Term Limits for over 20 years now.
      https://www.termlimits.com/
      “…..U.S. Term Limits (USTL), based out of Washington, D.C., advocates for term limits at all levels of government. Since it was established in the early 1990s, USTL has assisted in enacting and defending term limits on state legislatures in 15 states as well as congressional term limits in 23 states. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in U.S. Term Limits v. Thornton that states may not individually enact term limits for their members of Congress and the popular and hard-won congressional term limits never went into effect.

      In 2016, USTL launched the Term Limits Convention, a new project to enact a constitutional amendment for congressional term limits. Under this approach, state legislators can enact term limits for the Congress in Washington and no member of Congress can stop them……”

      Like

      Reply
  20. HellInAHandbasket says:
    December 7, 2019 at 12:23 am

    “…. You watch those nature documentaries on the cable…?”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Donzo says:
    December 7, 2019 at 12:50 am

    It doesn’t get any better than Cipollone’s simple, direct gut punch of a letter to those weasels. Indeed, we’ve had enough of this charade! But when will they pay the piper?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s