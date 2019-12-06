White House Responds to Nadler’s Impeachment Deadline…

President Trump responds to today’s deadline set by House Democrats for the White House to say whether it would participate in the impeachment proceedings:
In summary:
“Nuts!”
President Trump responds to today’s deadline set by House Democrats for the White House to say whether it would participate in the impeachment proceedings:
In summary:
“Nuts!”
Joe Biden is going to tell the Chief Justice to stuff his subpoena? Maybe he could challenge him to a push-up contest for testimony.
No fan of Mitch, but his clearing the January Senate schedule is meant as a threat to Democrats.
They are the ones headed to trial, not the President.
Unless they’re truly suicidal, the House fails to impeach by one vote.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m thinking they are truly suicidal…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Animals are put down when they are rabid.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gipper:. I would take Mitch clearing January’s calendar to mean exactly the opposite!
Mitch cleared January so the Senate can impeach President Trump!
Mitch has already said there would be an impeachment trial in the Senate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Mitch has already said there would be an impeachment trial in the Senate.”
Where? Provide something of substance other than your words.
LikeLike
I’m seriously considering betting everyone who thinks the Senate will remove PDJT from office $10.00. Will make for a nice Christmas bonus for me. 😉
LikeLike
Magabear,
I would have to qualify the bet. I think Mitch would LOVE to convict PDJT (House impeaches, Senate convicts)
and I am FAIRLY sure he will try, but I think he will be unsuccessful, and PDJT will expose Mitch, along with the rest of them, and be victorious.
So, not sure you’ll get my $10, for Christmas?
LikeLike
If Mitch wanted to remove PDJT, what would stop him? Political reality, that’s what!
I’d go for $100.00 bets on this, but I don’t want to ruin other treepers Christmastime. 😜
LikeLike
Oh, I think we’re all gonna have a GREAT Christmas.
I see Santa Trump is already leaving presents under our tree, and in our stockings, and it ain’t even December, yet.
Lets see what happens, next!
LikeLike
It will be interesting to learn all about ukraine collusion with the DNC/hillary in 2016, the kickbacks to dems and their families/buddies, the state department and biden demands not to investigate/prosecute criminality, the crowdstrike debacle, foreign “dem donations” et al !!!! And voldemort, schiff, plus the coup schemers as witnesses with records of their perfidy !!
can’t wait !!!
LikeLike
So, in essence, the letter summary from White House Counsel said “up yours!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was a perfect letter, too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was that most rare of legal letters:
brief and to the point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s kind of odd, SD comes up with “Nuts!”, you are getting “up yours!”, and yet I am reading it as “fv*k you…” no exclamation point, just matter of fact. L 😀 L
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Nuts” is a quote of General McAuliffe’s reply to the Germans’ demand for surrender during the Battle of the Bulge. A discussion a few days ago mentioned this episode.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Came up with similar before I saw your response, apologies.
LikeLike
I read it as “bring it, if you dare”.
LikeLike
Gotta love the YUGE signature, lol.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This letter mentions Dem’s waste of America’s time.
We want to see cost estimates of our tax-payer money being wasted by Democrats, their lawyers, “expert” witnesses, etc, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PERFECTION!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shades of General Anthony McAuliffe’s response to the Nazi’s at Bastogne!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some great big ol huevos on Donald J. Trump.
LikeLike
‘Completely baseless’… ‘violated basic due process & fundamental fairness’… ‘a charade’… ‘a waste of time’… ‘a reckless abuse of power’… ‘unjust’… ‘highly partisan’… ‘unconstitutional’…
All of that and more — in a two-paragraph letter — from his lawyer….
I’m thinking that, though the President might be fed up, he is feeling pretty good about things right now…
LikeLiked by 5 people
I read it as a fisherman jigging the bait just before the fish hits it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Backed into a corner, Pelosi will not let a failed impeachment vote to take place, instead you’ll see the House Judiciary Committee recommend censure of PDJT. They can’t be stupid enough to advance their impeachment charade to the Senate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m thinking they are stupid enough to advance their impeachment charade to the Senate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is where we now stand: their stupidity is taken as a given, and we’re debating its degree.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pelosi has no choice but to force an impeachment vote. The only way for she can politically survive if the House votes to impeach then the only way she can physically survive is if the Senate does not convict.
LikeLike
I absolutely love the finesse.
Me?
I’m a rock thrower.
KMA, GFY, FU and other assorted profanities would have been my choice of words.
But see, that’s why I’m not Counsel to the President.
President Donald J. Trump
🇺🇲MMXX🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
What do you think Cipollonne lobbed back at Nadler?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lobbed?
LikeLike
Nice Cisco, very nice.
LikeLike
A GTFO is useful.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
The country can see the hate coming from the liberals. It will not end well for them. Their total destruction is required in 2020.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perfect move: if he’d declined to send a representative they’d have added another obstruction charge. This way he puts at issue the legitimacy of the entire process.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Democrats are going all in holding a pair of deuces.
LikeLike
♠️‘S and 8’s
LikeLike
Crap…Aces and 8’s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dead Man’s hand
LikeLike
Au contraire. They don’t even have a pair. It’s all a bluff. They’re used to winning that way. They’ve never come up against an implacable force before. Their downfall will be great.
LikeLike
Right on !! Let’s go to trial in the Senate and watch these hacks squirm, in particular Vindman and I bet they have the goods on Vindman , let’s not forget the elusive whistle blower .. these two people the democrats are not willing to put under scrutiny so my guess is impeachment might fail by 1 or 2 votes ..the Presidents team will shred those 2 individuals ..
LikeLike
From the American commander to the German commander, “nuts”.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
“House Democrats have wasted enough of America’s time with this charade.”
Yup. There are real problems that the Do-Nothing Democrats should be doing Congress’ time honored horse trading, backstabbing, and crooked self dealing ‘work’ that they were elected to do.
What… does anyone know if they’ve even managed to name a Post Office after some dead white guy this term? Pass a resolution declaring May as “Stop Beating Your Wife Month?”
They haven’t even been the “Loyal Opposition” since nothing has come up for debate, let alone a vote. Now that’s really doing nothing.
I sense a bit of restraint in this letter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dems response is, ‘Trump whined that he wanted to be in on the process and now that we have allowed him to be, he will not’ . . .
I honestly think they thought our VSGPDJT would actually show up and provide them the ‘evidence’ they need to write up the Articles of Impeachment.
Stupid is as stupid does . . .
LikeLike
Yup. Used “charade” instead of “circle jerk”.
LikeLike
A great moment in American history, an Administration finally stands up and says stop, we aren’t going to participate in this ongoing corrupt process any longer. Do what you do, we’re going back to running the Country, serving the People. Let the People choose in November 2020, we trust them to see through your corruption and the media’s willing assistance. I’m so proud of this President and all he is doing for us…
LikeLiked by 3 people
A Time For Honoring Themselves Is At An End….
Enuff Said
LikeLike
A shorter letter would have been:
“Nuts!
Conan will collect them shortly.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
If sanity eventually prevails in D.C.long enough for the 2 other branches of gov’t –the Senate and SCOTUS–to utilize their powers in the way the Framers intended to safeguard the Republic, then these foolhardy imbecile Dems will not be recorded favorably by any reasonable historian. There numerous abuses of power and inept, corrupt conduct will be a shameful memory; especially for Schiff and Pelosi.
sundance’s ending “Nuts” is a great comparative reply to Nadler but it could also be an apt description of the state of mind of all those Dems that have been pushing this ongoing madness and industrial scale dirty trick circus for the last 3 years.
LikeLike
Gen MacAuliffe’s letter above that includes the “Nuts’ message to the German Commander is from the National Archives:
https://www.archivesfoundation.org/documents/surrender-nuts-gen-anthony-mcauliffes-1944-christmas-message-troops/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe it’s just hope, but is Trump playing rope-a-dope?
Back in 1974, Muhammad Ali challenged heavyweight champion George Foreman for the title in Zaire, known as the Rumble in the Jungle. Ali’s strategy was to let Foreman hit him with everything for the first several rounds, while Ali leaned against the ropes and covered his body with his arms. Ali’s own trainer screamed at him, thinking he would be destroyed.
Then in the 8th round, with Foreman visibly tiring, Ali finally punched back, knocking out the champion to win the title.
Could PDJT be playing the same game? Perhaps this is the *only* strategy that can work for him, when he’s surrounded by swamp creatures in Congress, on K street, and inside his own administration. If President Trump can’t trust anybody, the only thing he can do is let the swamp attack him with everything they have.
So what’s the 8th round here? An impeachment trial in the Senate, which will be an excellent reason to declassify AND release EVERYTHING. Documents that expose swamp Democrats. Documents that expose swamp Republicans. Documents that expose the FBI, the CIA, the NSA, the State Department, EVERYONE.
I know this sounds a bit like the Tick Tock crowd, but PDJT seems to be goading the House Democrats into impeaching him. As many times as I’ve wondered about his strategy, I’ve marveled at his results. He beat the Bushes and their $100 million dollar campaign. He beat the Clintons and their $billions campaign. He beats the 99.9% negative press he gets every single day.
Maybe, just maybe, this is what winning looks like. We just don’t see it yet…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nobody could take a punch better than Ali. It was a part of his strategy and a key to his success …and also led to the rapid deterioration of his motor skills as he grew older.
LikeLike
After the dust settles from Pelosi’s clown show, I hope momentum develops for a constitutional amendment to effect a requirement for a supermajority (2/3) vote in the House for impeachments. I fear the future will be filled with recurring partisan impeachments without a new buffer on the loons and haters. I’d also wish for term limits, but that always seems to be a bridge too far.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s been action for Term Limits for over 20 years now.
https://www.termlimits.com/
“…..U.S. Term Limits (USTL), based out of Washington, D.C., advocates for term limits at all levels of government. Since it was established in the early 1990s, USTL has assisted in enacting and defending term limits on state legislatures in 15 states as well as congressional term limits in 23 states. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in U.S. Term Limits v. Thornton that states may not individually enact term limits for their members of Congress and the popular and hard-won congressional term limits never went into effect.
In 2016, USTL launched the Term Limits Convention, a new project to enact a constitutional amendment for congressional term limits. Under this approach, state legislators can enact term limits for the Congress in Washington and no member of Congress can stop them……”
LikeLike
Term limits would only empower Deep State even further than they already are.
LikeLike
“…. You watch those nature documentaries on the cable…?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love that 🦁
LikeLike
It doesn’t get any better than Cipollone’s simple, direct gut punch of a letter to those weasels. Indeed, we’ve had enough of this charade! But when will they pay the piper?
LikeLike