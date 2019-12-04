Righteous Matt Gaetz Stands the Gap – Eviscerates Impeachment Sanctimony and Defends President Trump’s Family…

Representative Matt Gaetz confronted the jaw-dropping level of political bias and Trump Derangement Syndrome exhibited by Chairman Nadler’s panel of left-wing experts.
With a visible display of righteous indignation Mr. Gaetz dressed down the pompous liberal law professor, Pamela Karlan, and cut right to the heart of the matter with the entire panel. WATCH:
Take a good look America
Understand this, these absolute freaks are the people molding our children’s minds. Not just in college, in grade school, middle school and high school too
With the radical left in control of our public education system, the federal government places these freaks in every school, in every grade, and they’ve been doing it for many, many decades
They’re not even liberals, they’re radical leftist freaks who don’t give a damn about parental rights, our Constitution, our system of representative governance, the law, American ideals, freedom or what we think
They’re unhinged, out of control insane freaks, and they feel entitled to influence, shape and mold our children’s minds in any way they see fit
Turning our children over to them is absolute child abuse, and not knowing or understanding is no longer an excuse
Take a good look America, these absolute freaks are the ones teaching our children to hate our country, to hate our ancestors, to hate law and order and to embrace that which will enslave them
Amen to that. I paid almost a $100k for my 2 kids to go to a state school 20 years ago. Though book smart, they are both liberals espousing total BS that they hear day in and day out from the media and the democrats. Should have saved my money and had them work for a living for a few years so that their moral compass was properly aligned.
Don’t be too hard on yourself Jim, they will most likely come around as they age and gain experience. It’s peer pressure more than anything else
My eldest daughter made me proud at graduate school at a major university. Professor and students were praising Woodrow Wilson in one of her first classes. When her turn came she criticized Wilson and talked about his overreach. You’d have thought she killed and ate live puppies. Someone made a wise crack about she must have Atlas Shrugged on her bookshelf. She said, I have 2 copies want to borrow one.
A couple of professors and a graduate assistant told her perhaps she didn’t belong, her being there was a mistake. They urged her to quit. She said no, I will not only stay I will excel. I will run circles around the others and they will be begging for my help. You won’t deny me, in fact I’ll impress you in spite of yourselves. That she did, they all are crow and admitted so. One lone, brave professor sort of took her under his wing, a couple others were at least neutral, the rest not so much.
Flash forward 6 years in the corporate world she’s not the same person. She voted Trump in 2016, have my doubts she will in 2020. We’ve gotten into it several times. Basically because of her job she takes a globalist, COC viewpoint. She can’t see the forest for the trees though.
I know this was long, the point is once they’re grown you can only pray for them. Wherever they are today is not necessarily where they will be in a year or two.
ATE crow not are crow…..well maybe they were crows 😉
Sad to hear of your daughter’s turn. Maybe some of Sundance’s ‘Mainstreet’ vs. ‘Wall St’ posts will help, or some of the articles by Angelo Codevilla.
I don’t think they radical leftists, just Communists.
“It takes a VILLAGE”!! Of self aggrandizing freaks.
This woman ( I think) left home at 18 and has lived at a Liberal college her entire life. Never once outside her protected bubble where she was praised and fawned over every time she opened her mouth. Never has she face strong scrutiny over her words. Her opinions are worthless.
Homeschooling.
while I agree and it is happening…I was young once too..
in school, its a safe place to experiment with all kinds of goofy ideas..because lets face it..kids right.
also, the school environment doesn’t have serious consequences for leaving the reservation either…it’s all a very protected space.
it was this way when I was in school..one semester we did this or the other…the next year, it was something else popular to get into.
this is quite normal for young people.
but then you leave school…and you get out in the real world..and that tests all those ideas and behaviors you enjoyed scot free of any blowback or resistance.
and things change.
eventually, we become more like your parents.
for most,I think this is true.
My daughter goes to a very conservative school…and when she is home, it’s obvious she is getting exposed to some pretty stupid influence..it shows.
I bite my tongue because I can relate.
It hurts to see the child go through this, because lets face it, inside, I would prefer my own child to not have to endure that sad reality..and take a shortcut.
but that isn’t how it happened for me..and when I talk to other parent my age and older…they confirm the same thing.
we know its wrong and harmful..but the key is to be the example in all things and at all times to your child…not trying to be perfect, but realitic and approachable and considerate.
the one thing a young person really hates the most is judgement.
inside, they feel there are being made to hold an impossible standard they don’t even have had the time to experience and accept for themselves.
we call it growing uo…give them room.
and pray..always pray..
r,
T
Brilliant Mr. Gaetz. Very well done.
Bribery, Abuse of Office, Using Foreign Governments to Rig an Election. Democrats are right; we should impeach President Obama and Sleazy Joe.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Awesome. Simply awesome.
She says much about the law curriculum at Stanford……………….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Matt broke her.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The professor’s are there to gin up “the college crowd” huddled around the huge flat screens in the student center where they can register to vote, while watching CNN….
Breitbart s brother from another mother!!!
Yeah baby!!
I want to speak for American feminism and against the evil travesty that communist females (and their evil male counterparts) have made of American Constitutional rights and privileges for all citizens -which is the only purpose of American feminism from 1848.
Communist so-called feminism is just one of the tactics of marxist stealing and spoiling of every beautiful proposition of classical liberalism — hard won from Judeo-Christian tradition, the Enlightenment, the scientific method, the principles of limited government and representation for every citizen — fought for in the American Revolution, developed over 200 years, and that we are here to preserve. This is what conservatives fight to conserve.
I lived with and worked against these monsters in the academic world for 35 years. as both dean and professor.
Don’t call Pamela Karlan liberal, progressive, socialist, or any other label that provides any disguise for the evil marxist intentions that she lives for with every destructive breath in her body. The same with all these other illegal poseurs in this fake and false impeachment charade.
We need to start to cleaning out our body politic of the trash so clearly on display. These once-great academic institutions that have become ideological messes must be defunded — no more federal grants, no more government-backed student loans, no more sending our children to their propaganda farms.
We do need to clearly divide our great country into Americans and enemies, speak of those enemies with clear truthfulness, and take appropriate action at every opportunity. It is communists vs Americans. The Chinese version of this evil almost funded our destruction and stole our future.
We are not simply fighting TDS; it is much larger than that. “They” hope we focus on TDS. This trashy evil is only using President Trump for their ultimate purposes We are fighting against every tactic of communism to attempt to take take down goodness, common sense, a love of truth, and the American Republic.
Addendum: If we want to succeed in 2020 we must “true the vote.” The communists will be taking over every digital voting machine they can and they will be falsifying every one-citizen-one vote American tradition they can.
A room full of arrogant pricks and smug bottom-feeders tells America “You ignorant cows voted wrong. We’ll fix it for you. You’re welcome”.
Not a single one of them with the self-awareness to think “Wait–this is How We Got Trump!”
If not for our VSG President Trump these subversives would still be skulking about destroying our great country from within. They’ve been drawn out, never a place a subversive Marxist hack ever wants to be. We see you now, get ready to be crushed in 2020.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I envisioned our beautiful FLOTUS having a “Dynasty” moment….The doors to the House Chamber are flung open and in storms Melania in her Manolo Blahniks. She steps up to the wicked professor and slaps her face ala Joan Collins! I know FLOTUS is much too classy to enact this scene, but it did make me smile to think about it.
https://tenor.com/view/dynasty-slap-in-the-face-punch-slap-gif-12393718
oops….meant to post this on the other thread.
Here We Go… Ukraine Fires Prosecutor Investigating Burisma — Transfers Cases Over to Soros-Run NABU Group Linked to Whistleblower Ciaramella
According to Russian and Ukrainian media Ukrainian prosecutor Konstantin Kulik was fired from investigating the Burisma case and the Biden crime family.
CD Media reported on Wednesday that Ukraine has transferred the responsibility of the investigation to the Soros-controlled National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) the same group that worked to assist the Hillary Clinton Campaign in 2016.
Trump was right.
Maybe the best idea is NOT to donate US taxpayer money to corrupt regimes?
Really? Is Zelensky going back on his word to President Trump to investigate and clean out corruption? Is he caving in to Soros and the American Democrats? If Zelensky is turning, it could be a disaster.
JohnCasper
Rudy Giuliani got the necessary and important documents and affidavits last year from the Ukrainian Lawyer
They met in Spain
If true this could stop the investigation from continuing
But the docs to substantiate corruption are already in the hands of the right people
My favorite part of the hearing. How dare these people.
We needed Dan Ackroyd to start off with,”Pamella, you dumb Bitch”
..ignorant slut. But that works as well.
Works better with Ignorant Slut.
If we had full contact politics, there would be no impeachment. Anybody standing in congress that calls a person out by slander should expect to have their ass whipped by the target of said slander. This running their mouths because they know mommy the law will protect them has to be stopped.
We have allowed the lawyers to twist our court system and the enforcement trade to testify to the need of more tools, just so they can inflate their damn budgets is in the insanity realm.
Ass whippings would solve a lot of the problems today, but alas the government knows better than we do, the lawyers would go bankrupt and the cops would have no reason for tanks, scary black military rifles and the out of control budgets for one more tool in their arsenal.
The government needs their arrogance put in check hard.
“BASED GAETZ”
I pray that Almighty God protect all of our courageous Reps, and continue to fuel their determination to uphold our Constitution from evil, self serving interpretation…
Gotta admire Gaetz’ grit, but he offered no true rebuttal to the charges until about 4:30/5:00 into the vid. All the previous time he wasted pointing out the political bias and TDS of the hit squad the media and Schiff for Brains call “witnesses”. Most of the Republicans made the same error; they offered indignant, outraged condemnation of the political bias of the Democrats. Here’s why that’s an utter waste of time:
> The Democrats, their water carrier MSM, and the libturd libtards across America with TDS DON’T CARE IF THEIR POLITICAL BIAS SHOWS. That’s because they’re totally devoid of morals, values, and conscience. They’ve taken off their masks and are boldly, with a raised fist in our faces, abusing the legal system to justify their coup. They’re in open warfare with us and they don’t give a rip what we – their mortal enemies – think or say.
And that’s why it’s a waste of time to rebuke them for their immoral, unlawful, attempted overthrowing of the 2016 election. Let me repeat, they don’t give a shit that they’re abusing the law and courts, and they don’t give a shitthat we know what they’re doing.
Except for Gaetz and one other Republican male I heard today, all the other Republicans offered none to very little hard rebuttal of the fake charges levied against Trump. Over and over and over again the guy leading the lynching said Trump asked a foreign government for assistance in smearing/overcoming/etc a political rival. Anyone know what’s wrong with that statement, or how to rebut it?
It presumes to know what POTUS meant when he asked Ukraine to ‘look into’ Biden. And if we extrapolate that, it means the Democrats claim they read Trump’s mind.
Not a single Republican, not one, today said:
“You’ve repeatedly claimed the basis for this charade is that POTUS asked a foreign government to interfere in the 2020 election. As proof of that, you offer one sentence that President Trump said to Zelensky during that call. You have asked us and all America to believe that you have the power to read President Trump’s mind, and the power to determine his motives behind his words. You have asked us and All America to believe that your mind reading powers have truthfully divined the motive behind one sentence you read in a third hand report was POTUS asked Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election.”
“And now you’re telling the world that the world should believe your interpretation of President Trump’s motives, and for that reason – because of your stupendous, infallible mind reading powers – a duly elected President should be removed from office; thus overturning an election you thought was yours and yours alone to win, because you think you and you alone should determine the direction of America. Because you’re better and smarter than everyone else unless they drink the same Kool Aid as you.”
“So let me ask you Kool Aiders this, and I want every one of you to answer it:”
“Where is your proof that President Trump’s motive was to have a foreign government interefere in te e2020 election? I mean “proof”, not supposition, not inference, not by psychic abilities, not because someone’s New York Times girlfriend who was b—ing a high level FBI agent, whose wife was diddling Hillary, told you that he heard from someone else that Trump wanted Ukraine to help him win in 2020. Because hearsay, opinion, inference, and everything else you put forth today is not proof. It’s bullshit.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Can I like this comment 1000 times?
Send in the “expert” clowns, Demorons.
Love me some Matt Gaetz !
I’ve been a fan of Gaetz since the first time I ran across him…right here on CTH….while I can’t vote for him I can very well contribute to his continued presence in our House of Reps…..
I wish we could clone Rep.Gaetz about 60 times……and Rep. Jordan……and Rep. Collins…..and Rep. Ratcliffe……and a few others.
Sadly, I cannot think of one single republican senator for whom I can say the same.
Its the same ever-predictable cabal, we don’t need a map to find where they come from. Their hatred of anything associated with truth and right living turns them rabid. I’m only glad that they have really outed themselves this time. Our Lord dealt with the same crew for the same reasons…there will be another AD70 soon. Be ready.
gee leftnomore, i didnt realize our lord lived in 70 AD..what do you mean?
Oh….. I’m not mad about any of this, I am happy these people showed-up today, and pleased of what they’ve (once again) exposed about the brain of the leftist. If the country didn’t realize how much these people hate not just conservatives …. but how much hatred is held for every single “normie” American, they sure do now! Yes, these are the same people who point at you and me and say “there is supremacy running rampant down the streets of America”, but don’t even realize that everyone sees clearly that it is they themselves who hate us all and self-righteously claim supremacy over all others. This smarty-pants finger-wagging blame-casting look-down-the-nose at everyone else panel here today, I think really represents very well of what’s going on with the leftist brain than democrats wanted to show today, but there it is in living color!
“There is a need on the left to have an enemy. And the essential attitude of the left is founded in the belief that everything is in the wrong hands, and power is something that “I” ought to have, but somebody else has, So, they look around for the things that have power, the old institutions, the things that have inherited wealth, influence, and the old world view that goes with that and they are all demonized, that they are not just an arrival set of beliefs or lifestyles, they are the enemy. The left believes the people on the other side [conservatives] are not just wrong, they are evil and they have the right to destroy them.”
~Sir Roger Scruton, Conservative Philosopher 2017
Rep.Gaetz can kick some aZZ. I really enjoyed the ‘you don’t get to interrupt me’ line. The broad shut her mouth immediately. The effin bullies drop like dead flies if you stand up to them.
Rep. Gaetz, don’t quit hammering these seditionists. We need more Representatives liked you.
well, we know who eats read meat and who eats rabbit food.
that’s my expert takeaway from this rumpus room.
before this is over, dems are going to get served some sad sandwiches..
cold
I feel sorry for her wife.
I ❤ Matt Gaetz
This woman did not help the D’s cause today.
Cold Anger
The nerve of this woman (I use the term lightly). You bring the President’s son into this? You bewitch how dare you? What a man soeth that shall he also reap.
Matt.. you’re hired.. you have the virtue of an officer and the balls of a fck’n diver..
Well done Mr. Gaetz, et. al. However, where were the b**** before? In other words, would we have these demon-possessed liberals in these positions of power had the “RepubliCons” found their voice-say, during the B. Milhouse Obummer reign, er administration? As a matter of fact, how in blue blazes does a do-nothing pot head like BO (yes, he stinks!) get to be POTUS?
Even dog catcher? I’m not holding the frosh Rebup members of Congress responsible for their corrupt, inept, “lick-spittle” predecessors. However, Liberal Johnny-come-lately-losers (read Lindsay Graham, Mitch McConnell and their ilk) have not earned the right to call themselves Republicans and should be forced (!) out of the Party and run as demoncrats, or at least independents–whatever an “independent” is.
I bet a friend of mine that ALL three would follow a carefully orchestrated script…where the answers would fit perfectly to trained questions, except for one: Turley.
4 minutes into the “show”, my friend slapped five bucks in my hand and actually let out a loud depressing sigh….
easiest money I’ve ever made.
I gave it back of course, it felt like cheating.
2013 – Pamela Karlan, a noted voting-rights expert and professor at Stanford Law School, will join the Obama Administration shortly as Deputy Assistant Attorney General in charge of the voting-rights section
https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/a-sharp-progressive-joins-the-d-o-j?verso=true
Has a single Senate Republican tweeted any outrage to this lady’s comments today or for that matter their outrage about Shifty gathering call info on PT’s lawyers, a Congressman and 2 private citizens yet?
Ask yourself, why has no Senate Republican spoken out??
Why??
