Chairman Schiff Issues House Impeachment Report – Full Links to PDF

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains out of the country, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has extended the House legislative calendar through December 20th in order to rush a full House impeachment vote before Christmas.
Today the Chairman of the House ‘impeachment inquiry’, Adam Schiff, publishes the Democrat House impeachment inquiry report with a partisan vote on the report -nobody has read- expected later today. [Press Release] – [Schiff Report]
LINK to Report HERE
Democrat Press Release Here
NOW is the time to call your House Reps and tell them to VOTE NO, that this is BULL-SCHIFF and nothing more. You expect them to get the work of We The People done, not riug the 2020 ElectionS and rewrite history for the 2016 election.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!
LikeLiked by 3 people
not a House vote on this, a “committee” vote only …
LikeLike
I am fully aware of that, thanks.
LikeLike
Done!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only read the first 3 pages and what utter bullscat. That man is a pathological liar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
yaaaaaaaaaaaawn
LikeLiked by 3 people
What exactly are they voting on? To impeach, to continue the process or to approve the report?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good question,they don’t even know themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
to hand it off to Nadler … just a committee vote …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whether or not to be replaced by their constituents next November based on how they vote now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s just to let all know they intend to continue to investigate in the IC. Gosh I’m shocked.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes! 😉
LikeLike
It reads like a vindictive 3rd-grader’s nasty note to his math teacher.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Schiff used the same crayons that Peter Strzok used on the ICA
LikeLiked by 1 person
We haven’t heard from the “expert” liberal professor attorneys yet to tell us why they “think” he should be impeached?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Weak. Evidence of nothing.
————-
Democrats’ impeachment report cites Trump obstruction and withholding aid, warns of ‘grave harm’
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna1094341?__twitter_impression=true
Excerpt:
The 300-page report cited two instances of improper conduct: obstruction of the House inquiry and withholding an official White House meeting and military aid from Ukraine on the condition of investigating a Trump political rival.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do they cite a statute that gives Joe Biden immunity from investigation of probable corruption simply because of his status as a political rival of the President?
LikeLiked by 2 people
If dems really believe that President Donald Trump’s actions rise to the level of impeachment why in the heck is Nancy Pelosi out of the Country?
LikeLiked by 3 people
She realised this got no traction.Completely toxic.She was sucked in by the squad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One has to collude with foreigners to commit treason.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just these 2 lines from report was enough for me ! Who does Schiff think he’s fooling….
Those watching the impeachment hearings might have been struck by how little discrepancy there was between the witnesses called by the Majority and Minority.
The President’s Hand-picked Agents Begin the Scheme
LikeLiked by 1 person
Umm…the R’s didn’t get to call their witnesses.
LikeLike
Steer Feces
LikeLiked by 1 person
The dumbass National Socialists Democrat Party (NAZI) of the USA seem to believe they are dealing with the Quaker/Pacifist Richard Nixon who they successfully drove out of office because he wouldn’t fight them. Nixon did not help the office of the President by his turn the other cheek mindset.
President Trump is a warrior. He does not forgive and he doesn’t forget. All the people who cross him will eventually regret it. As the NAZIs were destroyed, so shall the D-Rats, Globullists and the so-called elites (e.g. Like Hunter Biden and his hair sniffing, senile daddy, LOL)
President Trump is making the entire world a better and safer place while these stupid D-Rats are showing what a clown act they truly are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The intimidated witnesses I guess were so intimidated that they showed at the Schiff Show Story hour to tell stories…so no, they weren’t intimidated. More lies from the commie left.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tweets that Adam Schitt read out loud during the hearing.
How can a witness be intimidated if they knew nothing about a tweet?
Was Schitt attempting to intimidate his own witness?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You must vote on it to see what’s in it. Sounds familiar…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Withholding a White House invitation sounds like “Donny won’t invite Liddle Adam to his birthday party”.
LikeLike
the pelosi thing was on colbert last night talking about “impeachment”…she must hast left the country in a hurry 🤬☠️🔥🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
direct link to pdf
https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/20191203_-_full_report___hpsci_impeachment_inquiry_-_20191203.pdf
LikeLike
Did you miss the giant sized text above to take you there?
LikeLike
W.C. Fields was prophetic when it comes to Schiff and Company, “If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with bullshit.” Can’t wait to see Tom Shillue’s next portrayal of Schiff-for-brains.
LikeLike
This is interesting from Isikoff…
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLike
Yep, it’s them or us. There is no coexistence.
LikeLike
It begins with a lie:
“During a July 25, 2019, call between President Trump and President Zelensky, President
Zelensky expressed gratitude for U.S. military assistance. President Trump immediately
responded by asking President Zelensky to “do us a favor though” and openly pressed for
Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Biden and the 2016 conspiracy theory.” – Paragraph 2 of Executive Summary
The record shows that “do us a favor” referred to Crowdstrike, not Biden.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are no longer The Deplorables, but The Impeachables.
I AM TRUMP!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Decorating my Christmas tree, having some eggnog, and watching Fox breathlessly reporting on Kamala, impeachment “report”, NATO, etc.
Thought:
If you going to shoot at the king, it is quite helpful if, besides a good aim, you probably need to have a weapon, ammo is also highly desirable. Having target might also get you there…..looks pretty much like zero for three at this point in time.
GOOD. TIMES.
LikeLike
Forget about this rubbish…..what I think might be interesting tomorrow is if the leftist hack attorneys Nadler is going to trot out tomorrow will be subjected to questioning by republicans who will be using yesterday’s 123 pg. rebuttal report as a road map.
They will be blown out of the water if it goes that way.
LikeLike
> NSC staff had prepared a standard package of talking points for the President based on official U.S. policy. [ ] This call would deviate significantly from that script.
Oh my God!!!! How dare he!
LikeLike
This isn’t going to end here for Schiffer brains and he is going down in flames!
LikeLiked by 1 person