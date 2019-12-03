Chairman Schiff Issues House Impeachment Report – Full Links to PDF

Posted on December 3, 2019 by

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains out of the country, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has extended the House legislative calendar through December 20th in order to rush a full House impeachment vote before Christmas.

Today the Chairman of the House ‘impeachment inquiry’, Adam Schiff, publishes the Democrat House impeachment inquiry report with a partisan vote on the report -nobody has read- expected later today.  [Press Release] – [Schiff Report]

LINK to Report HERE

Democrat Press Release Here

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Impeachment, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, Notorious Liars, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

43 Responses to Chairman Schiff Issues House Impeachment Report – Full Links to PDF

  1. TwoLaine says:
    December 3, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    NOW is the time to call your House Reps and tell them to VOTE NO, that this is BULL-SCHIFF and nothing more. You expect them to get the work of We The People done, not riug the 2020 ElectionS and rewrite history for the 2016 election.

    ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. BoreMole says:
    December 3, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    yaaaaaaaaaaaawn

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. harriedandhopeless says:
    December 3, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    What exactly are they voting on? To impeach, to continue the process or to approve the report?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. digitaldoofus says:
    December 3, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    It reads like a vindictive 3rd-grader’s nasty note to his math teacher.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. fanbeav says:
    December 3, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    We haven’t heard from the “expert” liberal professor attorneys yet to tell us why they “think” he should be impeached?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    Weak. Evidence of nothing.

    ————-

    Democrats’ impeachment report cites Trump obstruction and withholding aid, warns of ‘grave harm’
    https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna1094341?__twitter_impression=true

    Excerpt:

    The 300-page report cited two instances of improper conduct: obstruction of the House inquiry and withholding an official White House meeting and military aid from Ukraine on the condition of investigating a Trump political rival.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. gsonFIT says:
    December 3, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    If dems really believe that President Donald Trump’s actions rise to the level of impeachment why in the heck is Nancy Pelosi out of the Country?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. BL says:
    December 3, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    Just these 2 lines from report was enough for me ! Who does Schiff think he’s fooling….

    Those watching the impeachment hearings might have been struck by how little discrepancy there was between the witnesses called by the Majority and Minority.

    The President’s Hand-picked Agents Begin the Scheme

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. FL_GUY says:
    December 3, 2019 at 2:50 pm

    The dumbass National Socialists Democrat Party (NAZI) of the USA seem to believe they are dealing with the Quaker/Pacifist Richard Nixon who they successfully drove out of office because he wouldn’t fight them. Nixon did not help the office of the President by his turn the other cheek mindset.

    President Trump is a warrior. He does not forgive and he doesn’t forget. All the people who cross him will eventually regret it. As the NAZIs were destroyed, so shall the D-Rats, Globullists and the so-called elites (e.g. Like Hunter Biden and his hair sniffing, senile daddy, LOL)

    President Trump is making the entire world a better and safer place while these stupid D-Rats are showing what a clown act they truly are.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 2:50 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • johnnyfandango says:
      December 3, 2019 at 3:04 pm

      The intimidated witnesses I guess were so intimidated that they showed at the Schiff Show Story hour to tell stories…so no, they weren’t intimidated. More lies from the commie left.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • sunnyflower5 says:
      December 3, 2019 at 3:07 pm

      Tweets that Adam Schitt read out loud during the hearing.
      How can a witness be intimidated if they knew nothing about a tweet?
      Was Schitt attempting to intimidate his own witness?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. scrap1ron says:
    December 3, 2019 at 2:50 pm

    You must vote on it to see what’s in it. Sounds familiar…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Zorro says:
    December 3, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    Withholding a White House invitation sounds like “Donny won’t invite Liddle Adam to his birthday party”.

    Like

    Reply
  15. r2 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    the pelosi thing was on colbert last night talking about “impeachment”…she must hast left the country in a hurry 🤬☠️🔥🇺🇸

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. emeraldcoaster says:
    December 3, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    W.C. Fields was prophetic when it comes to Schiff and Company, “If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with bullshit.” Can’t wait to see Tom Shillue’s next portrayal of Schiff-for-brains.

    Like

    Reply
  18. John Doe says:
    December 3, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    This is interesting from Isikoff…

    First big takeaway from House intel report: It concludes that VP Pence– who would become POTUS if Trump is removed– was "either knowledgeable of or active participant" in conduct that is basis for impeachment. pic.twitter.com/Ty5eQtYDAx— Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff) December 3, 2019

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Like

    Reply
  19. jx says:
    December 3, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    It begins with a lie:

    “During a July 25, 2019, call between President Trump and President Zelensky, President
    Zelensky expressed gratitude for U.S. military assistance. President Trump immediately
    responded by asking President Zelensky to “do us a favor though” and openly pressed for
    Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Biden and the 2016 conspiracy theory.” – Paragraph 2 of Executive Summary

    The record shows that “do us a favor” referred to Crowdstrike, not Biden.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Right to reply says:
    December 3, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    We are no longer The Deplorables, but The Impeachables.
    I AM TRUMP!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. LouisianaTeaRose says:
    December 3, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    Decorating my Christmas tree, having some eggnog, and watching Fox breathlessly reporting on Kamala, impeachment “report”, NATO, etc.

    Thought:

    If you going to shoot at the king, it is quite helpful if, besides a good aim, you probably need to have a weapon, ammo is also highly desirable. Having target might also get you there…..looks pretty much like zero for three at this point in time.

    GOOD. TIMES.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    December 3, 2019 at 3:00 pm

    Forget about this rubbish…..what I think might be interesting tomorrow is if the leftist hack attorneys Nadler is going to trot out tomorrow will be subjected to questioning by republicans who will be using yesterday’s 123 pg. rebuttal report as a road map.

    They will be blown out of the water if it goes that way.

    Like

    Reply
  23. jx says:
    December 3, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    > NSC staff had prepared a standard package of talking points for the President based on official U.S. policy. [ ] This call would deviate significantly from that script.

    Oh my God!!!! How dare he!

    Like

    Reply
  24. The American Patriot says:
    December 3, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    This isn’t going to end here for Schiffer brains and he is going down in flames!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s