UPDATED: Disturbing Likelihood – FBI Lawyer Manipulated Carter Page’s Own Communication With FBI to Target Him…

There is a very strong likelihood the documentary material that FBI Lawyer Kevin Clinesmith falsified was actual communication from Carter Page to the FBI where Page was seeking their help in 2017.   This revelation would explain and reconcile two seemingly contrasting points:

  • Point one – The media have asserted, based on leaks from the principal reviews, the woods file manipulation by Clinesmith did not impact the validity of the original FISA application on October 21st, 2017.
  • Point two – The material Kevin Clinesmith did manipulate was so egregious and unethical, it stands as one of the most clear examples of corrupt FBI abuse of power in recent history.

This outline will highlight a VERY disturbing picture:

Start by remembering the timeline of the Carter Page targeting through the use of a FISA application to the FISA Court (FISC).  The original application was submitted on October 21st, 2016.  The first FISA renewal was January 12, 2017 (84 days from origination).  The second renewal was April 7, 2017 (85 days from prior renewal).  The third renewal was on June 29th, 2017 (83 days from prior renewal).

Avoid the spin, and let’s focus on the facts.  According to all reporting on the falsified evidence created by FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, the manipulation of the woods file, happened during one of the renewals.

Michael E. Horowitz, uncovered errors and omissions in documents related to the wiretapping of a former Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page — including that a low-level lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, altered an email that officials used to prepare to seek court approval to renew the wiretap, the people said. (NYT Link)

The renewals were: Jan 12th, April 7th, June 29th, 2017.  However, we know from the redacted release of the FISA application there was no material added in the first renewal in January 2017.   So that leaves either the April ’17 renewal or the June ’17 renewal.

We know from the Washington Post and the New York Times leaks, again based on principal reviews of the IG report content, that FBI Lawyer Kevin Clinesmith modified an email:

…Horowitz found that the employee [Kevin Clinesmith] erroneously indicated he had documentation to back up a claim he had made in discussions with the Justice Department about the factual basis for the application. He then altered an email to back up that erroneous claim… (link)

That means Kevin Clinesmith modified an email, which then became part of the woods file evidence (citation by FBI FISA warrant lawyer Sally Moyer) to support either the April renewal or the June, 2017, renewal of the FISA application.

Now we look to Carter Page’s reaction to the reporting on the Clinesmith manipulation:

(Source)

The stunning likelihood here is that the email Kevin Clinesmith edited and falsified as part of his FISA renewal manipulation was email communication from Carter Page himself.

It is also important to note the phrase: “and his colleagues“; and then overlay what Carter Page says there with an earlier leaked explanation: “Mr. Clinesmith took an email from an official at another federal agency that contained several factual assertions, then added material to the bottom that looked like another assertion from the email’s author, when it was instead his own.”

It is jaw-dropping to think about the FBI team manipulating communication from the target of an unlawful investigation to continue targeting that individual.  Yes, this speaks to stunningly criminal intent…. and that criminal exposure would extend to any individual or entity participating in such an egregious, unlawful and unconstitutional violations of Page’s fourth amendment rights with a falsified application to the FISA court.

  UPDATE 5:45pm: Techno is in contact with the background participants; he is able to relay information.  Carter Page is confirming he emailed with the FBI including Kevin Clinesmith at 07:43:51 EDT on April 6th, 2017, the morning of the day before the second FISA renewal:

(source)

This April 6th date confirmation and contact timeline now makes additional sense.

Considering NOTHING was ever changed in the January renewal; and considering the DOJ/FBI legally had to have *something* change in order to get the April renewal; there would have been a great deal of pressure on FBI lawyer Clinesmith to create something if nothing existed.

Important context:  The FISA application (and first renewal documentation) was delivered to the SSCI (via James Wolfe) on March 17th, 2017, as requested by democrat Senator Mark Warner.   We know this from the release last year. This SSCI delivery is three weeks before the second renewal on April 7th.  This SSCI FISA delivery was also leaked by SSCI Security Director James Wolfe to journalist Ali Watkins at Buzzfeed. Keep this in mind.

Carter Page emailing with Kevin Clinesmith on the morning of April 6th prior to Clinesmith manipulating the content of an email to support his falsified documentation for the next renewal, April 7th, highlights the lack of evidence the FBI was able to discover in the seven previous months.  However, the FBI team wasn’t going to be deterred by the lack of evidence; instead they just made it up.

The timeline here is critical.

Clinesmith likely manipulated the FISA renewal in April because by law extending the FISA surveillance must be based on new evidence gathered.  In the following month Clinesmith transfers to the newly created Mueller probe. According to the New York Times and Michael Horowitz: “[Clinesmith] was among the F.B.I. officials removed by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, after Mr. Horowitz found text messages expressing political animus against Mr. Trump.”

The manipulated evidence FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith fabricated was then used by the team of Peter Strzok, Andrew Weissmann, Robert Mueller and Clinesmith for the objectives of the special counsel.

Again, another overlay, keep in mind that Robert Mueller asked Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein to extend the scope of his investigation twice more after the original appointment of the special counsel.

That means Special Counsel Robert Mueller used a falsified FISA warrant as part of his investigation; and that material exploitation continued after team members within the special counsel became aware the FBI members were compromised and likely the FISA warrant application itself was falsified.

Yeah, depending on what people within the Mueller knew and when they knew it, this IG report on FISA abuses could be much more consequential than the media would currently like to admit.

Within the FBI Kevin Clinesmith was responsible for material evidence that underpinned the FISA warrant.  Clinesmith then hands that material to Sally Moyer.  Ms. Moyer is responsible for the legal compliance within the FBI counterintelligence operations that generated FISA applications.

Sally Moyer was FBI unit chief in the Office of General Counsel (counterintelligence legal unit within the FBI Office of General Counsel).  Her assembly of the FBI material is to ensure the citations are in place to support the Woods File requirement.  Then she hands it off to Main Justice, the DOJ National Security Division (DOJ-NSD).

Receiving the FISA warrant application in the DOJ-NSD is Tashina Guahar, Deputy Assistant Attorney General (DAAG) in the Department of Justice National Security Division (DOJ-NSD) with responsibility over the assembly of FISA applications in Main Justice.  In essence, Tashina Guahar is the working Main Justice FISA lawyer.

Shortly after IG Horowitz delivered the draft of his investigative report to AG Bill Barr last September, not only did Kevin Clinesmith leave the FBI but also Tashina Guahar quietly leaves the DOJ-NSD {Go Deep} and is reported to have taken a job with Boeing Corp.

In hindsight the reason for Tashina Guahar’s mysterious exit also makes sense.

280 Responses to UPDATED: Disturbing Likelihood – FBI Lawyer Manipulated Carter Page's Own Communication With FBI to Target Him…

Older Comments
  1. Pegon Zellschmidt says:
    November 25, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    It wouldn’t be shocking to find that a “low level” lawyer manipulated evidence in order to impress his corrupt bosses. It also wouldn’t be shocking for hear that he told one of them to get ‘credit’.

    Like

    Reply
  2. srmikeinohio says:
    November 25, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    I have No faith that the IG report will have discovered any of things that Sundance’s has been reporting on..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Ray Runge says:
      November 25, 2019 at 5:52 pm

      Oh ye of little faith, Buck Up. Few people know what the report says. Many basd guys have their skirts immodestly exposed.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • thetigerleg says:
      November 25, 2019 at 6:16 pm

      Didn’t the WaPo article say something to the effect that the alteration did not alter the IG’s finding that the Page FISA had proper legal and factual basis? Does that mean that the Steele Dossier was either not used in the FISAs or Horowitz decided its inclusion as basis was copacetic? And what of the alleged exculpatory evidence about Page and Pappadopolous that was withheld? Was it nothing, too?

      I have to imagine we’re about to get served yet another nothing burger. There would be much more leaking and narrative shaping going on if the report was radioactive. If the Deep State really consider the IG Report and Durham threats, Barr would be getting smeared daily and we would have a caravan of “whistleblowers” trekking to the Dems and the media.

      Nothing so far has changed my sense that this whole thing is a slow walk to Nowhereville. I imagine we’ll then be treated to 8 months of, “indictments coming any day now from the Durham grand jury.” Until I hear them ratting each other out in public or see them sporting orange jumpsuits, I’ll assume they’ll still be collecting their pensions. Business as usual.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • alonzo1956 says:
      November 25, 2019 at 6:28 pm

      But I have faith in Sundance’s reporting, and there are lots of people like me who come here to get accurate reporting. Sundance is kind of like a tube of toothpaste that you can’t get back in the tube. Some of the stuff we read here WILL NOT be ignored. I won’t let that happen and I believe there are lots of people here who would agree.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • vml9000 says:
      November 25, 2019 at 6:37 pm

      I’m with you on the IG having no where near the information that Sundance is reporting! I also find it so interesting that so many of these Spygate criminals go to Boeing after their government disservice.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. Newhere says:
    November 25, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    Here’s the thing about this Clinesmith sap. Federal government line attorneys don’t “make up” or doctor things on their own. And that goes double when you’re talking law enforcement, and something SO sensitive and high profile as a FISA warrant implicating a president.

    I mean, my God. That kind of move will put you in prison and ruin your life. Federal attorneys as a lot are cautious and scared. Set aside morality; they aren’t going to stick their necks out (or they wouldn’t be federal line attorneys; it’s self-selecting).

    Whatever kind of a**hat this kid is, and he no doubt is one, I just can’t believe any federal line attorney would do this on his own initiative and totally unprotected. You’d be have to be an idiot.

    O hope he rolled, and rolled early.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Heika says:
      November 25, 2019 at 5:50 pm

      PRECISELY! If the WP and the NYT think we are going to swallow this crap they have another thing coming! Clinesmith has been promised something by ‘the deep powers that be’ for taking the punch perhaps. Like… dont worry you will be getting life in jail, but ‘ve haf our vays’ and we will ‘Epstein you in a helicopter to the Bahama’s’ with 10 million dollars and a luxury villa once this all quietens down. Otherwise he would talk. Very very stinky

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • doofusdawg says:
      November 25, 2019 at 6:14 pm

      I heard Page on Hannity radio today…he is toast… he wants a chance to tell his side of the story cause that side is not good. He will be the modern day Benedict Arnold x 2 and a lot of media folks who have given him a voice will be embarrassed.

      Like

      Reply
      • Tom Servo says:
        November 25, 2019 at 6:28 pm

        I think you mean Clinesmith is toast. In spite of 3 years of intense investigation at all levels, no one has ever been able to show that Carter Page ever did anything illegal.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • doofusdawg says:
          November 25, 2019 at 6:46 pm

          Thanks for responding… I may very will be wrong and it makes no difference if I am or not… I just think Page was part of the plan.

          Like

          Reply
          • James Groome says:
            November 25, 2019 at 7:02 pm

            I think you are correct however I do not think Page knew he was being rep’d to the FISA court as a foreign agent.

            Like

            Reply
          • Jim in TN says:
            November 25, 2019 at 7:03 pm

            Toast to us is hero extraordinaire to the opposition. If Page is what you, and many commenters have expressed for some time now, he will be the left’s GOAT.

            Like

            Reply
    • TarsTarkas says:
      November 25, 2019 at 6:19 pm

      They were all betting that what they were doing would be sufficient to remove POTUS and thus keep their criminal activities secret (and be rewarded for it afterwards).

      They were betting the farm. Their pensions. Their freedom. Although in retrospect NONE of them really expected that the plan wouldn’t work.

      Was overturning a valid Presidential election that important to them? From the e.mails I’ve seen, it seems that it was. It seems they were all true believers in Hope and Change (and fat bank accounts), that they all believed that Trump was the reincarnation of Mr. H.

      OR WAS IT JUST ANOTHER DAY AT THE FBI????? Falsify a 302 here, modify an e.mail there, fabricate a confession during lunch hour, plan a morning raid for tomorrow?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • justlizzyp says:
        November 25, 2019 at 6:46 pm

        I was just thinking along these lines. For all the Left loves to crow about ‘it’s not a conspiracy – look at all the convictions!!!!!! How many Obama Administration members are in jail, oh right NONE!!!!’ But I was just thinking – Manafort was convicted partially because of the Black ledger, which we have strong reason to believe is or contains phony info. The Steele dossier was used as a basis to go after several people and is phony as the day is long Flynn’s prosecution rests on ‘massaged’ 302’s and other misconduct. etc etc etc. There’s a serious pattern of false documents and supposed ‘mishaps’ all through government going back through the Obama years. Remember all the hard drive crashes and computer glitches? At what point does it become clear to even the most partisan leftist hack that something stinks to high heaven?

        Like

        Reply
      • Jim in TN says:
        November 25, 2019 at 7:08 pm

        Don’t forget, deep throat was FBI, leaking to take down the President who would not elevate the man to be Director.

        I guess Hoover’s blackmail files could finally be used to take down somebody.

        So yes, this all has been just another day at the FBI.

        Like

        Reply
    • Bocephus Rex says:
      November 25, 2019 at 6:20 pm

      Meanwhile, Paul Manafort sits in prison for 20 plus years for what again? These people need to burn-

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  4. Heika says:
    November 25, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    Okay so the bottom line is – ‘this action’ (and we all know this Viva La Resistance scapegoat Clinesmith dolt (listen to Dan Bongino’s latest show to hear more about his background!) was just following orders with his tiny ‘fraudulent criminal adjustment’ to Page’s email. So the entire thing, (add in the Papadopolus set up with Misfud) was manifested by a little corrupt email adjustment, and that was what that dufus drongo Mueller built his entire charade upon.

    Does one think that if Mueller had have been ‘legitimate’ he would have checked the sources and basis of everything as par for the course in his process? Oh of course not, as Bongino said this morning – its as if the bank robbery that the entire world is investigating, including the money being laundered and so on – didn’t actually happen at the start.

    The entire thing (of course we all know this) was a literal ‘house of cards’. Any wonder there is embarrassment occurring in the three letters. Its an incredible disgrace highlighting the total failure of the justice system, from the seed to the tree. Talk about poisonous fruit. Even with the shocking corrupt intentions of the deep state in all this, there should have been checks and balances somewhere along the way.

    That sheet smoother Horrowitz (who should have been one of the checks and balances, has a lot to answer for. MORE should have been made out of what he found when Strzok and his friend Clinesmith and co were removed from Mueller’s team.

    ALSO Please let’s not forget that according to Page’s tweet, he sent a warning about a terror threat! So if we want to get into the detail and consequences – is this the kind of crap (political gaming of real intelligence information) that allowed 9/11 to happen (where the three letters ignored tips for some political arse covering?) Will we ever know? So how about that? How about that is also ‘investigated’.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • suejeanne1 says:
      November 25, 2019 at 6:21 pm

      I am wondering if Clinesmith anticipated an e-mail from Carter Page about terror threats BECAUSE Clinesmith and/or others on “the team” did things to cause Carter Page to think he was being threatened by terrorists. BTW, how was it that Clinesmith was the recipient of an e-mail from Carter Page about a terror threat – did someone give Carter Page Clinesmith’s business card, telling him to call this guy, I bet he could help you get someone on this right away.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Bogeyfree says:
      November 25, 2019 at 6:46 pm

      Were there any shooting post this renewal which might have been the terror warning Page was talking about?

      Clearly someone needs to ask him what specifically was the terror warning.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Fools Gold says:
    November 25, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    Holy Smoke Sundance! Dec. 9th will either be the day adam schiff and other Dem shitheads hit the fan if true. Of course, additional time will then tell us if the DOJ is going to war or covers up the whole story. I’m hoping armed FBI agents starts busting downs doors the following day in the middle of the night making lots of arrest. The real question then will be how many and who? My preference would be 1 arrest/day all the way til 2020. Now that would be so succulent and speaking of draining the swamp, well my my my!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. USA First! says:
    November 25, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    “ Come out it will “
    ~Sundance

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Publius2016 says:
    November 25, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    sure…whatever…

    We know the “Insurance Policy” was the planting of evidence on the Trump Campaign using Vault 7! The FISA from 2016 has never been released!! RNC Cleveland was worse than Communist East Germany through the use of 2 hop surveillance!!!

    Like

    Reply
  8. CM-TX says:
    November 25, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    Just to add if there’s any doubt in how corrupt the FIB is in their abuse…

    (From article posted by Clivus earlier today) https://thefederalist.com/2019/11/25/blockbusters-buried-in-the-ig-report-on-fbi-misuse-of-confidential-sources/

    | Gerstein also reported that “one of memos also says the purpose of the meeting was for the FBI to ‘obtain documents from the AP reporters,’ although it’s unclear any documents were shown or changed hands.” And “the memos also show that one of the AP journalists gave the FBI an unusual detail about a storage unit in Alexandria, Virginia that Manafort used to keep records of his worldwide business dealings.

    One journalism expert quoted by Gerstein, University of Maryland journalism professor Mark Feldstein, was “taken aback by the AP *SHARING THE CODE* with the FBI,” noting “neither side is supposed to share confidential information with the other, but in fact each often does — |
    (*emphasis mine*)

    I am willing to bet my arse that NOT only did FIB enter that unit WITHOUT a warrant… they planted evidence to “seize” later– with a warrant!

    If you value your freedom, Due Process, & the protective constraints of LE… this should make you 🤬🤯😤!

    Idc what kind of slimeball Manafort is… he was railroaded- his case needs overturned! And the scumbag CROOKED Prosecutors/Investigators criminally charged!

    Like

    Reply
    • mikeyboo says:
      November 25, 2019 at 6:39 pm

      “Idc what kind of slimeball Manafort is… he was railroaded- his case needs overturned! And the scumbag CROOKED Prosecutors/Investigators criminally charged!”
      HEAR HEAR!!!

      Like

      Reply
  9. A2 says:
    November 25, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    I think the Page email cited above refers to his court case. He claims he was targeted by terrorists.

    You may read about it here.

    https://www.courthousenews.com/ex-trump-adviser-carter-page-swings-for-the-fences-with-terror-appeal/

    Not sure how this fits in with the doctoring of an email.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Shyster says:
    November 25, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    More importantly, if Clinesmith was on the SC team at the time of the illegal fraud and working under Strzok, this explains the destruction of evidence when the Mueller/Weismann team destroyed all of the communications on the Strzok/Page special counsel cell phones. The bigger issue is what did the special counsel team do with the Clinesmith cell phone once his criminal fraud/bias was discovered? If it to was wiped clean after he had been caught, then here we go again with obstruction of justice and the destruction of evidence. It’s time for POTUS to get the NSA involved to hand over the Strzok, Page and Clinesmith cell phone data. This may be the only real way to get indisputable smoking gun evidence of a coup conspiracy to illegally overthrow the president of the United States of America. Enough is enough! This evidence must be obtained and secured forthwith.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Heika says:
      November 25, 2019 at 5:58 pm

      Great comment – thanks for that reminder (on the destruction of the phones)

      Like

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      November 25, 2019 at 6:21 pm

      Yeah, problem is, LEGALLY, neither POTUS, nor anyone else can get NSA database searches on Clinesmith, page, strocxz, mccabe, comey etc without a FISA warrant, which can only be obtained for anti-terrorism or counter espionage cases.

      Thats WHY they had to push the phoney russia collusion, cause THAT makes it counter espionage, excusing/justifying FISA warrant.

      Unfortunately, conspiracy to overturn the election, by framing the acting President for Obstruction and Impeachment (soft coup) isn’t mentioned anywhere in the Foriegn Survellence act, or whatever its called, that establishes the star chamber, rubber stamp FISA court.

      Like

      Reply
      • Shyster says:
        November 25, 2019 at 7:00 pm

        Are you sure? So you are telling me that there could be a wholly domestic plot to assassinate POTUS where all the conspirators wipe their phones and then are caught but the data from their wiped phones, though sitting over at the NSA, cannot be accessed? You may be right but that would be ludicrous. Another wrinkle, these are government phones where the holders have no reasonable expectation of privacy under the 4th Amendment and again the NSA has all the data that was wiped but it cannot be accessed? You may be right, but I just don’t believe it.

        Like

        Reply
      • As a man thinkth says:
        November 25, 2019 at 7:13 pm

        Wrong..the president of the United State can open Fisa investigation by signature alone….

        Like

        Reply
    • Matt Bracken says:
      November 25, 2019 at 7:02 pm

      Faking Bogus Investigations.
      Period.
      Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity?
      The East German Stasi had more.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Heika says:
    November 25, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      November 25, 2019 at 5:57 pm

      pretty he drew the short stick…the whole group conspired to take down 45! Seth Rich and Vault 7 will show who directs this globalist coup!

      Like

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      November 25, 2019 at 6:26 pm

      Not convinced Durham is, or has any interest in ‘sweating’ANY of the small group, either to get to roll on each other, OR to get them to finger the big group.

      There is plenty of inaction to support this position; no pressure on McCabe, Stroxz, Page, Comey and no signs any is coming.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • redthunder238 says:
        November 25, 2019 at 6:41 pm

        And John Eckenrode, a DS plant is already on Durham’s team. At a minimum the small group knows what Durham is doing. He’s looking like Huber 2.0.

        Like

        Reply
      • mikeyboo says:
        November 25, 2019 at 6:46 pm

        There was some pressure in that NONE of them still work for the bureau. But I agree the penalty for their mis-doings should be much MUCH more severe.

        Like

        Reply
  12. susanphd says:
    November 25, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    I just finished the book by LEE SMITH – plot to destroy the president, etc. The main takeaway is there was NO PREDICATE to start these investigations in the first place! It was all a hoax to control the beliefs of the populace. A propaganda operation funded by Clinton. How outrageous!! p.s. book is excellent!

    I also read A WARNING BY ANONYMOUS – also, (I must admit) a very well written book featuring juicy gossip and palace intrigue. But it gives valuable insights about the thinking of the resistance and their befuddlement in dealing with a non-government CEO.

    These imbedded bureaucrats have never had a real job outside of government and find a businessman running things totally intolerable!! They seem to have no clue about the COUP hampering Trump; the fake investigations; the constant harrassment by congress and media; the constant demand for subpoenas and documents; the obstruction of Trump’s agenda and/or getting his desired staff approved by congress, etc. At least nothing about that is mentioned in the book.

    So it’s a one-sided observation, but nevertheless, I couldn’t put it down! (This anonymous author is the guy who wrote that OP-ED in the New York Times that criticized Trump and supposedly was fighting back internally.)

    Like

    Reply
  13. Avi says:
    November 25, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    Herr Müller is such an exemplary fellow

    Like

    Reply
  14. Steve says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    “FISA abuse report will be incomplete and WRONG if it doesn’t bother to address the terror threats that I reported to #KevinClinesmith and his colleagues..”
    I would like to know what the terror threats were?

    Like

    Reply
    • IGiveUp says:
      November 25, 2019 at 6:25 pm

      Page has admitted to having a decades long “relationship” with the CIA and I do believe it’s accepted as truth that he is/was an FBI informant as well.

      This guy doesn’t tell the whole story clearly when he has been interviewed. It seems to me there are two possibilities: One he is trying to spin a story. Two: He is Inspector Clouseau.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Rob says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:02 pm

    That’s why Mueller used parallel reconstruction to get the Cohen material to SDNY. Evidence laundering.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Justin Green says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    So, does the IG have any legal responsibility to correct or amend his findings if they don’t include this specifically?

    “lack of candor” = they lied
    “failed to follow FBI protocol” = they cheated

    I guess we can wait for the full IG report, but it seems the ‘findings’ are always understated. Given it’s long been the assertion that Horowitz is a liberal, that’s to be expected. However, to the extend he paints this manipulation as a “lack of candor” or other some such sugarcoated bovine excrement, he should have legal liability, too.

    Like

    Reply
  17. David Mitchell says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    Sure would be nice to see the text messages that got him bounced off Mueller’s Inquisition Team…we need to see Strzok’s and Page’s too. I know they are out there somewhere…

    Like

    Reply
    • Justin Green says:
      November 25, 2019 at 6:14 pm

      I’m assuming somewhere there must be a paper trail before you can fire anyone from a government job.

      But, expect generalities and not specifics, making it hard to prove that Mueller continued an unconstitutional investigation.

      Like

      Reply
  18. Robster says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    Let me posit a different theory.

    The media is playing semantics with the word ‘renewal’. This is deliberately done to deceive us into thinking it relates to a subsequent renewal of the original October ’16 warrant.

    Correct me if I am wrong but there was an original application for a FISA warrant BEFORE the October application and that original application was rejected. That means the October 16 application would be in fact a renewal of the earlier original application.

    We know that Chris Steele met with the State Dept (Kathleen Kavalec) in early to mid October. She subsequently emailed FBI/DOJ. This may be the email referred to that Clinesmith received.

    The October application (renewal) states that the State Dept confirmed that the target, Carter Page, was an agent of a foreign government. Mueller also referred to this in his report.

    Perhaps State Dept didn’t claim this and instead Clinesmith added the claim and that changed the essence of the email.

    Recall, FBI could not claim that Page was an agent of a foreign govt because they knew he was not. He had worked for them as a CI. It was necessary to have the claim of being a foreign agent, which is a central requirement for a warrant, come from another source.

    Clinesmith doctoring the State Dept email provided that source and the media is playing semantics with the word renewal to help us forget about the failed initial application made prior to the October ’16 application.

    That’s my theory.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      November 25, 2019 at 6:22 pm

      A very plausible one as the Kavalec meeting did not come out publicly until much later if I recall correctly. It was central as it directly addressed the credibility of Steele and his dossier.

      Like

      Reply
  19. Pew-Anon says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    Could it be, that Page himself was in on the “manipulation”, submitting communication right on cue to be surreptitiously altered, or so they all thought? Page is the single most glaring piece in this whole puzzle that doesn’t fit.

    Like

    Reply
    • TarsTarkas says:
      November 25, 2019 at 6:26 pm

      Well he certainly occasionally kept in touch with Trump Campaign team members and Trump Transition and POTUS members. IMO to keep them within the two hops limit.

      He was a plant. He was always a plant. He was the asset the CIA/FBI etc. were willing to burn to get Trump.

      Papadopoulos ain’t clean either. He might have been set up afterwards to take him down and shut him up, but his pushing to have the Trump Campaign contact the Russians has TRAP written all over it.

      Roger Stone needs to start yapping regardless of court orders and tell all. He’s going to die in prison anyway, might as well help drain the swamp in the process.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • IGiveUp says:
        November 25, 2019 at 6:51 pm

        “Roger Stone needs to start yapping regardless of court orders and tell all. ”

        Could you remind me what it is that Stone knows about Page and PapaD. Thanks.

        Like

        Reply
  20. Heika says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    Just went to see what was on #ICaughttheswamp and George had this discussion there. Of course he has been digging into Crowdstrike for years, but its Interesting and who knows, but we do know Rudy has been VERY busy and Crowd Strike has been the target.

    Like

    Reply
    • Justin Green says:
      November 25, 2019 at 7:01 pm

      I find it difficult to listen to Webb at all due to his disorganized manner and tendency to talk in riddles instead of spelling things out clearly.

      After watching his hypoerbolic reporting initially, I concluded he’s a nutcase trying to cash in on already known information.

      YMMV.

      Like

      Reply
  21. Merkin Muffley says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    There are cesspits that are cleaner than the Obama administration.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. czarowniczy says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    I’m thinking of changing my moniker from Czarowniczy to Cassandra. I, as well as others, have pointed out over the years here, back to and before Trayvon Martin, that the FBI has a long history of unethical situation ethics, right down to illegal.

    We go back to Hoover’s reign and from illegal surveillance files to actie programs of trying to cause innocent targets to commit suicide to egregious 4th Amendment violations, it’s all there. Tooi old and hoary? How about the more recent cases where judges have blasted the Bureau for creating phony evidence, using voodoo forensics and phony ‘experts’ to convict targets. Oh yeah, there’s that perjury thing too.

    The Bureau weaponized itself under Hoover, compromised members of Congress and the White House and never looked back. No President thru Hoover’s death had the nerve to either ask him to step down or fire him, he had the dirt on everyone in DC sand a lot outside. Hoover went to room temp in ’72 but his legacy rolled on and grew as it did. Ther Bureau started to take control of any agency it could, the Bureau even has an overseer in the CIA, the Bureau is like a creeping gym fungus that’s infected everything it can.

    Let’s say for a minute that the evidence of the Bureau’s dirty deeds done way deep comes to light. Who’ll investigate and who’ll prosecute? See the problem? The same rot that’s a problem in the Bureau also infects its upper echelon, the DoJ…Papa gets to investigate and castigate one of its own. Oh yeah, and we have an election coming up the entire @#$%^&* 3-letter Beltway power players will be diddling in with all of their might.

    I don’t think Trump has enough time to deal with the Bureau, DoJ, State and Intel Agency corruption even if he does survive their attacks and gets reelected. The bureaucrats in the agencies will fight tooth and nail to protect their own, even their corrupt own. Feeling is that if the yield any ground ever, voluntarily, they’ll lose that ground never to regain it. Better they protect a crumb that lose a slice…and that includes that political garbage inserted into the agency for non-agency reasons.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. David laird says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    Maybe someone can help me understand why ..

    If cater page was emailing the FBI while already under a fisa, and he has never ever been charged or even close to being charged. So how could he not be part of the undercover spy operation against President Trump A WILLING AND KNOWING participant in this sham operation. So just out of the blue, he or ( you, me) just happened to email the FBI about a terrorist, exactly when they needed to renew the fisa? and his FBI buddy he sent it to felt it was ok to add new information. Sorry I can’t buy Carter Page is this poor innocent victim any longer.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • TarsTarkas says:
      November 25, 2019 at 6:28 pm

      See my above comment. Carter was a plant and always was a plant.

      Like

      Reply
    • IGiveUp says:
      November 25, 2019 at 6:31 pm

      yeah I don’t think Page is an entirely innocent victim either. But perhaps, like PapaD, he wanted to be a player, and someone(cough cough US Gov’t Intel) took advantage of his earnestness and stupidity and decided to use him to pin dirt on Trump. Sometimes I think Page is essentially pissed that he was badly used by his supposed bros at the FBI and CIA who revealed him publicly to be just their patsy.

      Like

      Reply
  24. lemontree says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    The media is spinning this like crazy. They downplayed this attorney as some low level staffer. They claimed he allegedly “altered a document”. Then they claimed the altering of the document didn’t change the validity of the FISA (per sources familiar with the matter). BS, BS and more BS. He wasn’t low level, he tampered with evidence that was so egregious that even Preet Bharara said it doesn’t get more serious than this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Bogeyfree says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    So what does this suggest if the DOJ declines to prosecute on this evidence and Page’s testimony?

    Can citizens file a lawsuit against the leadership of the DOJ for possible failure to act on known crimes??

    I wonder if Sidney would be willing to represent the citizens of the USA on this?

    Amazing work Sundance.

    Like

    Reply
  26. dufrst says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    This is interesting, but it’s the spying during the campaign and in the post-election and pre-inauguration period that I am most interested in. What was Susan Rice’s role? What was Brennan up to? Comey? UN Ambassador Samantha Powers (involved in the unmasking along with Rice)? And ultimately Barack Obama.

    I want to know how all of this comes together. This is one piece and it’s a big piece, but we are still far from bringing together this whole conspiracy. So, I will keep saying, I’m looking to Durham. This IG report is very important, but it’s a few pieces in this entire conspiracy puzzle.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Nowut Ameen says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    My take away is that the FBI can manipulate evidence, falsify evidence, lie about evidence, hide evidence, browbeat and harass people to coerce confessions and it’s all perfectly “by the book”.

    They say we have the rule of law. No, we are ruled by lawyers.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. TarsTarkas says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    Where is Ground Zero for the coup?

    Right in DC

    A certain mansion with walls all around it.

    That no one gets into without passing Secret Service protection.

    Also I believe conveniently within the range of a ham radio.

    What other unusual ham radio licenses were taken out around the same time?

    Like

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      November 25, 2019 at 6:40 pm

      TT,
      You and I can disagree, but I think the,source is a much bigger building with, I believe, a GOLD dome,…the,Capitol building.
      Congress writes the laws, creates the,administrative deep State, and authorises their budgets.

      They oversee the,IC, the Justice,Dept, Foreign Aid, etc.

      And, they rake in the moolah.

      Like

      Reply
  29. berniekopell says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    Judge Kenyati Brown Jackson just released her 120 page magnus opus on why McGhan has to comply with a subpoena.

    https://www.politico.com/f/?id=0000016e-a4c4-d442-a5ef-fee4e04c0000

    Like

    Reply
  30. Cowboy79 says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    If Clinesmith accessed the Carter Page data file, there would be a record of it, date and time stamped. There’s a forensic data trail on the Emails that Clinesmith monkeyed with. Just got to follow that trail. No secure data system allows unrecorded changes, even by Administrators. There’s a record. Whoever is on it with regard to that file, is toast.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Ernesto Ledesma says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    Sundance writes: “there would have been a great deal of pressure on FBI lawyer Clinesmith to create something if nothing existed.”.

    Pressure from whom? (who?)

    Would those applying the pressure be also guilty?

    Like

    Reply
  32. Bogeyfree says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    Let’s assume Sundance is spot on with this manipulation but the IG Report comes out as whitewash with no referrals for this manipulation.

    Then let’s assume Durham /DOJ also ignores this manipulation and doesn’t indict anyone.

    So my question is how do we get Sundance a 1 hour meeting with PT so he can explain and hopefully convince PT to declassify the Carter Page e-mail and other key documents to prove what the IG and possibly the DOJ are ignoring??

    Like

    Reply
  33. chojun says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    This may or may not be related, but I just wanted to take the occasion to remind everyone that Andrew Weissmann appears to have allowed his bar registration to lapse in New York State:

    http://iapps.courts.state.ny.us/attorney/AttorneyDetails?attorneyId=60h_PLUS_oK1v5vEeiTz2HpG10A%3D%3D

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Paula S Daly says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    In Lee Smith’s book, Devin Nunes says they didn’t use the 5 eyes to get a FISA… what they did was way, way worse.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Redhotrugmama says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    Why was Carter Paige truly communicating withnthe FBI? Terrorist threats? Really……something smells

    Like

    Reply
  36. Bogeyfree says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    Maybe we need to get Sidney to let AG Barr know that WE KNOW.

    And one way or another WE WILL get this exposed.

    Isn’t Sidney friends with Rudy and Jay Sekulow?

    Maybe Sundance needs to just get his info to Don Jr.

    I hope Sundance is tagging a whole lot of twitter accounts with this!

    Like

    Reply
  37. AccountabilityPlease says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    Hello? Let me offer the perspective of a 25 year law enforcement veteran.

    Lawyers are not investigators. The investigators were obviously aware that they needed something new to keep the surveillance operation going. Then, a lawyer pulls a rabbit out of his hat and we’re expected to believe the investigators weren’t the least bit curious? If it were a legitimate case, I would make it my business to know what the new evidence was so I can build off of it. You can bet the investigators knew what the new evidence was and where it came from. In other words, it would have to be a criminal conspiracy to use fictitious information to renew that FISA.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. tav144 says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    “Please ask Mr. Baker why @FBI did nothing after I got more threatening calls from Oklahoma at 9:45 PM on April 3, 2017 – the night of your interview with @AliWatkins. I reported it to Kevin Clinesmith, but never saw any response. And yet the leaks/threats continued.”

    Like

    Reply
  39. Bogeyfree says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Who signed the April renew FISA that may have contained this manipulation?

    Like

    Reply
    • vera says:
      November 25, 2019 at 6:56 pm

      The second FISA Renewal occurred on April [ ], 2017. It was signed by FISA Judge Anne Conway (page 291), unknown FBI Supervisory Special Agent (page 260), FBI Director James Comey (page 269), Acting AG Dana Boente (page 271) & fully redacted DOJ representative (page 272). The third FISA Renewal occurred on June [ ], 2017.
      Here’s the June 2017 renewal info…
      The third FISA Renewal occurred on June [ ], 2017. It was signed by FISA Judge Raymond Dearie (page 412), unknown FBI Supervisory Special Agent (page 380), Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe (page 389), Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein (page 391) & unknown DOJ Attorney (page 392).

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  40. goldenunicorngaming says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    We are just as corrupt as China or Somalia or Mexico or…

    Like

    Reply
  41. Madmax110 says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    I wonder if Hannity considers this guy as part of the 99% rank and file that are Patriots.

    Like

    Reply
  42. thetigerleg says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    We’re on a ride to nowhere
    Come on inside
    Taking that ride to nowhere
    We’ll take that ride
    Maybe you wonder where you are
    I don’t care
    Here is where time is on our side
    Take you there, take you there
    We’re on a road to nowhere
    We’re on a road to nowhere
    We’re on a road to nowhere

    Like

    Reply
    • thetigerleg says:
      November 25, 2019 at 7:07 pm

      And what of the FISA court and John Roberts in all this? Won’t they go to the mat to defend the issuance of all of the FISAs and protect the Deep Staters lest they risk their entire livelihood by getting a colonoscopy in the Senate.

      Like

      Reply
  43. Madmax110 says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    I wonder if Hannity considers this guy as the 99% rank and file that are Patriots.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. youme says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    Like

    Reply
  45. TarsTarkas says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    Unrelated subject but this is the most recent thread: To no one’s surprise, an Obama-appointed judge has ordered that McGahn must obey an unlawful subpoena. I can’t imagine this won’t be appealed, the appeal of which will be added to the multitude of obstruction charges Schiff is assembling.

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2019/11/25/federal-judge-white-house-counsel-don-mcgahn-must-obey-congressional-subpoena-n2557054

    Like

    Reply
  46. Myles Thatcher says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    I’m sorry, but something has to be badly missing to sustain a belief system positing that these Deep State pro-Clinton actors implemented no effective method of spying on the Trump campaign until 21 October 2016—just over two weeks before the presidential election. In fact, it seems ludicrous and pointless.

    As for methods of spying, it also strains credulity beyond extremes that these professional spy groups—however large or small—never had moles planted inside the Trump campaign, yet that is never proposed or discussed here as even a possibility, even though it would explain much that remains unexplained.

    Like

    Reply
  47. Matt Bracken says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    I’m gonna need a bigger chart, and this one is just the perps in CIAramella’s orbit.

    Like

    Reply
  48. T2020 says:
    November 25, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    Arrest and hang them all for treason. George Washington would approve. 😁👍🏻🇺🇸

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  49. Skidroe says:
    November 25, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    AND the FBI and other Intel divisions are still doing all this illegal Stuff as we speak. Nothing can or will stop them.

    Like

    Reply
  50. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    November 25, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    As for C. Page, I’m still getting a vibe that he was a plant, that he’s been trying to drop hints to that effect since early on (I’ve had a decades long relationship with the CIA”), that he now feels like a patsy – or worse, in danger of disappearing – and that he’s waiting for someone (the right one) to tell him it’s OK to break cover.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

