Rudy Giuliani Discusses Impeachment, Biden, Ukraine and U.S. Political Corruption….

Posted on November 23, 2019 by

Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News to discuss the impeachment nonsense and his request to Lindsey Graham for support in getting visa’s for Ukraine witnesses.  This is a rather extensive interview hitting on a lot of ancillary aspects to the Biden-Ukraine story.

  1. Ketchikan says:
    November 23, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    On Cuomo Prime Time, Oct 2, 2019 Philip Mudd, CIA/CNN contributor said re Rudy Giuliani: “IF I WERE HIM, I’D BE WORRIED ABOUT WHETHER PEOPLE IN GOVERNMENT STICK A SHIV IN HIS BACK. HE’S IN TROUBLE.” Mudd was talking about the “brother hood/sisterhood” of the deep state and how they have no allegiance to Giuliani.

  2. burnett044 says:
    November 23, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    oh my goodness and what was that Rudy had in his hands????

  3. Raffaella says:
    November 23, 2019 at 5:04 pm

  4. trapper says:
    November 23, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    American foreign aid $ —> Ukraine government
    Ukraine government $ –> Burisma
    Burisma $3.1 million –> Hunter Biden

    It’s money laundering on a massive scale. And this is just one Biden transaction. And even at that, it’s chicken feed compared to the BILLIONS of dollars laundered through the Clinton Foundation, to which Ukrainian nationals collectively were the largest group of donors by the way. They all expected Hillary to win, so no one was particularly careful about trying to hide any of it.

    That’s what Rudy stumbled upon as he was researching the Ukrainian connection to the Dossier and the DNC and the Clinton campaign.in his efforts to defend PDJT from the Russian collusion hoax. Pry up one piece of rotten trim on the side of the house, and out pours a massive termite infestation. And no one wants to hear about it.

    • trapper says:
      November 23, 2019 at 5:13 pm

      American public officials (or their families) are not supposed to collect hidden “finders’ fees” for providing aid to foreign countries.

    • CNN_sucks says:
      November 23, 2019 at 5:28 pm

      No wonder ukrainians voted a comedian. Tired of corruption and money laundering among US and Ukrainian politicians. Go Rudy go! Expose all these dimsh1ts!

  5. grampaguy@brainerd.net says:
    November 23, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    How come, when a FOX fop asks a question about a “report from the New York Times, Rudy never replies, “Hey, Eddie, after all we’ve learned, going back to Walter Duranty and continuing to today, why do you consider the Times a credible, unpartisan news source? Tell America, right now, exactly why you do or don’t, please.” Just once, for crying out loud. All MSM is Mockingbird. Period. It’s not news, it’s theater. Bad theater. Distracting theater. Turn it off, I beg of you, turn it off! One Sundance piece is worth ten years of that dreck. Reduced to two years every time a chunk of it is replayed here.

  6. berniekopell says:
    November 23, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    Interesting things in these documents. Page 28 – April 2019 Dems whining about complaints about Yovanovitch. And page 61-62. Notes from Jan. 2019 telephone interview of Shokin where he throws Hunter Biden under the bus, then backs up the bus again and drives over him a few times.

    https://www.americanoversight.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/AO_State_Ukraine_Docs_11-22.pdf

  7. Raffaella says:
    November 23, 2019 at 5:26 pm

  8. not2worryluv says:
    November 23, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    Their is actually no difference between the Russian and Ukrainian Mafia. One is an off-shoot of the other, in my opinion. These two powerful organizations have created Billionaires by the corrupt US Political Elites using Taxpayer money.
    The USA funnels “aid” to these Countries and it’s funneled back with a pay-to-play fee charged by the Eastern Block Mafia to the Political Elites voting for the funding. I would presume there is never an accountability factor associated with the aid. It’s never questioned, just verified by staff.
    Then we have the Political Elite who restructured the campaign funding law to create PACs. We are told that its a safe guard against illegal contributions. Again, money that comes into their campaign coffers is “repaid” with grants, “stimulus” money, ambassadorships, political appointments that put their “backers” in powerful positions where they can award jobs, grants and contracts based on who they know, not on merit.
    I’ve seen Bundlers put the pressure on their subordinates, employees and sub-contractors. No contributions no bonus, no raise and sometimes no job.
    As President Trump said during his campaign: IT’S A RIGGED SYSTEM

  9. berniekopell says:
    November 23, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    Keep gong through pages 63-70. Info only as good as Shokin is credible. Rudy’s letter to me is a preview of what’s to come in he Senate if Nanny Pelosi does not shut down the Shift show.

  10. Zimbalistjunior says:
    November 23, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    Nice job Rudy

    Minute 10:30 is the end of impeachment. The whole ball of wax. As has been stated repeatedly:
    Rudy was investigating Biden a year (or at least months) before Joe announced candidacy.

    That is entire case.

  11. RobInPA says:
    November 23, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    Henry should not be allowed in front of any camera while doing his ‘job’ unless he is wearing clown make-up, a clown fro, a big red nose and a bow-tie that either spins or squirts water.

    What a maroon!

