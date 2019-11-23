Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi: “There is no way out for the zero-sum games of the United States. Only win-win cooperation between China and the United States is the right path”…

I can’t stop laughing…. just too darned funny. CTH has long outlined how President Trump has taken the decades-long panda-mask game/approach of Beijing and mirrored it right back upon them. Today Chinese Coucillor Wang Yi, while delivering a strongly worded statement to G20 ministers, is positively verklempt in his open admission therein.

Our President Trump is the only person who could have delivered this wonderful outcome… well done. Beijing is very angry about how a U.S. President is disrupting a new world economic order that China has so artfully manipulated for the past two decades.

It is simply beyond delicious.

(Reuters) – The United States is the world’s biggest source of instability and its politicians are going around the world baselessly smearing China, the Chinese government’s top diplomat said on Saturday in a stinging attack at a G20 meeting in Japan. Relations between the world’s two largest economies have nose-dived amid a bitter trade war – which they are trying to resolve – and arguments over human rights, Hong Kong and U.S. support for Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

Meeting Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers meeting in the Japanese city of Nagoya, Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi did not hold back in his criticism of the United States. […] The United States has, for political purposes, used the machine of state to suppress legitimate Chinese businesses and has groundlessly laid charges against them, which is an act of bullying, he added. “Certain U.S. politicians have smeared China everywhere in the world, but have not produced any evidence.” The United States has also used its domestic law to “crudely interfere” in China’s internal affairs, trying to damage “one country, two systems” and Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity, he added. […] “There is no way out for the zero-sum games of the United States. Only win-win cooperation between China and the United States is the right path.” (more)

How’d ya like ‘dem apples:

