Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi: “There is no way out for the zero-sum games of the United States. Only win-win cooperation between China and the United States is the right path”…

Posted on November 23, 2019 by

I can’t stop laughing…. just too darned funny.  CTH has long outlined how President Trump has taken the decades-long panda-mask game/approach of Beijing and mirrored it right back upon them.  Today Chinese Coucillor Wang Yi, while delivering a strongly worded statement to G20 ministers, is positively verklempt in his open admission therein.

Our President Trump is the only person who could have delivered this wonderful outcome… well done.  Beijing is very angry about how a U.S. President is disrupting a new world economic order that China has so artfully manipulated for the past two decades.

It is simply beyond delicious.

(Reuters) – The United States is the world’s biggest source of instability and its politicians are going around the world baselessly smearing China, the Chinese government’s top diplomat said on Saturday in a stinging attack at a G20 meeting in Japan.

Relations between the world’s two largest economies have nose-dived amid a bitter trade war – which they are trying to resolve – and arguments over human rights, Hong Kong and U.S. support for Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

Meeting Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers meeting in the Japanese city of Nagoya, Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi did not hold back in his criticism of the United States.

[…]  The United States has, for political purposes, used the machine of state to suppress legitimate Chinese businesses and has groundlessly laid charges against them, which is an act of bullying, he added.

“Certain U.S. politicians have smeared China everywhere in the world, but have not produced any evidence.”

The United States has also used its domestic law to “crudely interfere” in China’s internal affairs, trying to damage “one country, two systems” and Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity, he added.

[…] “There is no way out for the zero-sum games of the United States. Only win-win cooperation between China and the United States is the right path.”  (more)

How’d ya like ‘dem apples:

.

.

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, China, Communist, Donald Trump, Hong Kong, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

79 Responses to Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi: “There is no way out for the zero-sum games of the United States. Only win-win cooperation between China and the United States is the right path”…

  1. progpoker says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    Wow! Communists crying about being bullied. That is rich!!
    I think I’ve seen everything now!! So glad I was around to be a witness to the greatest President of all time!!

    Liked by 26 people

    Reply
  2. Tall Texan says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    How does one say “Full of Schiff” in Chinese?

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  3. WES says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:12 pm

    However the Chinese are still not hurting nearly enough to make any deal.

    December is coming awfully quick!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Jan says:
      November 23, 2019 at 11:50 pm

      Notice how N. Korea pops off making demands and nobody in the news even mentions it. Look for N . Korea to launch something soon. Or maybe China has finally figured out Pres Trump is not like his predecessors in office. Well played Pres. Trump no thanks to our totally worthless Congress and pompous, unAmerican diplomats and other government workers.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  4. cyberfoy says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    I would love to just see China cut off all together. What an evil regime. Worst of all, they remind of this loser I knew who would always cheat at cards.

    Like

    Reply
  5. JohnCasper says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    This Wang Yi sure ain’t Confucius. Not even a pale imitation.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. islandpalmtrees says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:17 pm

    I wonder, if the Chinese can get their money back from Hunter Biden?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. snellvillebob says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    I hope a lot of countries see the Shiff circus as what it was and request President Trump to send them new ambassadors and staff. As in never been in the State Department or an Ivy League School.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. YvoneMarie says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    They are hoping the Trump Doctrine falls flat.
    A lot of folks hope there is no hell too.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Rgt says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    Sounds like someone is trying to cry uncle.

    A lot of damage has already been done. I go to great pains to avoid any products from China. The NBA is dead to me. The mask is off for many Americans who are paying attention.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • hoghead says:
      November 23, 2019 at 11:23 pm

      Find the story of several fans asking lebron james for his autograph as he left a restaurant. He answered with a swalwell bark.

      These people are common trash. They don’t deserve any fans.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • WES says:
      November 23, 2019 at 11:29 pm

      Rgt:. Saw a recent survey of German businesses doing business in China. Just over 20% of them were seriously considering or already moving their supply chain out of China.

      It wasn’t the US tariffs. Many were disappointed that they were not being allowed to compete against Chinese companies in China. Rued awakening!

      Like

      Reply
  11. Perot Conservative says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:20 pm

    Pass USMCA. Please!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Baby El says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:23 pm

    The louder they scream, the more pain they must be feeling.
    Gotta love it!!!

    Oh, and Gipper… A: PandaLoad – Hilarious!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Maquis says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:24 pm

    虚伪 悦来

    Like

    Reply
  14. islandpalmtrees says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:24 pm

    Chinese say, Panda bear, on diet after President Trump’s new tariffs.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Alleycats says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    LOLZ! Too funny indeed. I am so blessed to be living the history this man is making. In my lifetime there has never been a president who made me honest to God love him in a most righteous and deeply patriotic way.

    Plus, he cracks me the hell up on a daily basis. God Bless President Trump.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  16. BlackKnightRides says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:27 pm

    At this point, the Globalists are going to lose BOTH the China and USA markets, as non-Globalists expand USA production and win USA brand loyalty.

    By the time they’re kicked out of China and attempt to reinvest in USA production, their brand equity in the USA will be SHOT.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Justin Green says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:28 pm

    I’ve known several people that lived in China during the 90s. They could buy copies of Microsoft Windows for $5 – legally.

    Like

    Reply
    • emet says:
      November 23, 2019 at 11:39 pm

      A lot of the counterfeiting and pirating in China are state sponsored
      btw, the US also exports counterfeits. Its a problem that gets little attention. Counterfeiters import the parts from China, assemble in the US, and export as US-made goods.

      Like

      Reply
  18. owtolunch says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:34 pm

    Won’t hear of him again…. off to re-education camp.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. TreeClimber says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    Secretary Lighthizer’s face gets me every time. 😀

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. sunnydaze says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:38 pm

    Win-Win sounds about right to me! So whaddaya say, PRC?! You in?!

    Been waiting to hear/see this for over 3 decades now. Bout time!

    Thankyou, President Trump and team!

    Like

    Reply
  21. ATheoK says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    “The United States has, for political purposes, used the machine of state to suppress legitimate Chinese businesses and has groundlessly laid charges against them, which is an act of bullying, he added.

    “Certain U.S. politicians have smeared China everywhere in the world, but have not produced any evidence.”

    The United States has also used its domestic law to “crudely interfere” in China’s internal affairs, trying to damage “one country, two systems” and Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity, he added.”

    Words, accusations and falsehoods that echo similar falsehoods during Korean War, Vietnam and other communist cold war negotiations.
    Projecting their own malicious intent on Western Civilizations.
    They’re caught in their own web of damaging world economies.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • DebbieSemms says:
      November 23, 2019 at 11:50 pm

      Exactly. I personally am a bit pessimistic about the Chinese signing on to a trade deal at this time, at least on terms favorable enough for America. I shorted stocks a week ago in anticipation the markets would temporarily down turn over Hong Kong and the trade deal.
      I think the Chinese need to experience more pain for a proper deal.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  22. Skidroe says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:45 pm

    I would like to know how much money China has paid(illegally) to our politicians, media, chamber of commerce, and others since Trump started the tariffs. INVESTIGATE!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Skidroe says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    Love the picture of the Panda bear setting on his ass with his back toward China.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Mr e-man says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:49 pm

    When China controls the media and the information, there is no agreement they sign that can be verified. They will NEVER submit to inquiry.

    So no deal would be better.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Magabear says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:49 pm

    That panda is probably thinking to himself “I wish PDJT would get me out of this commie bamboo forest”. 😄

    Like

    Reply
  26. 335blues says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    Communist china is truly the scourge of the world. If the free countries of the world were right thinking we would work together to destroy the economy of communist china, and drive the CCP from power. Xi and the CCP are delusional in their insane push to rule the world. This must never happen.

    Like

    Reply
  27. 2Alpha says:
    November 23, 2019 at 11:59 pm

    “verklempt”…🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Like

    Reply
  28. wxobserver says:
    November 24, 2019 at 12:04 am

    Perhaps tangentially related, Epoch Times reporting the defection of a Chinese intelligence operative to Australia and supposedly dishing much dirt on China. Aussies are one of the five eyes so our folks should get access to the info as well.

    https://www.theepochtimes.com/chinese-spy-defects-to-australia-provides-unprecedented-account-of-beijings-influence-operations-overseas_3155281.html

    Like

    Reply
  29. Kent says:
    November 24, 2019 at 12:09 am

    …the only technology china hasn’t stolen us…other than the ak 47….is tanks and artillery…and the only threat they presented to the world….before Zbigniew Brzezinski …was to their next door neighbors…..

    Thanks billy bub and traitor ceo’s…….

    Like

    Reply
  30. Dopplet says:
    November 24, 2019 at 12:29 am

    “Bullying.” “Right path.” Translation: “We’ll again try the Marxist influence, thought control, social conformity tactics taught by dear leaders Marx, Lenin, Mao and Xi. Why aren’t they working? No fair. Where are Obama, Biden, Feinstein, and all the other bought-and-paid Americans when we need them?”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. burginthorn says:
    November 24, 2019 at 12:34 am

    I hope and pray that somehow through a miracle of God communism in China is destroyed as the outcome of all this, and the Word of God gets a free and fair go in China and millions upon millions of Chinese people learn the truth. The worlds last revival? I wonder. Think big? Would God save America to save China? So many questions …

    Like

    Reply
  32. trialbytruth says:
    November 24, 2019 at 12:53 am

    I personally am enjoying watching the progression of leftists suddenly interested in Hong Kong. Their hand ringing over Trump taking profits are going over human rights is delicious. I fully expect Trump to sign the Hong Kong sanctions unless there is a poison pill in it tieing his (very big) hands

    Perhaps he will even add some companion tariffs on Chinese goods coming from Hong Kong to reinforce his support of Congress.

    The Dems are scysophrenic on China Don’t start a trade war / sanction for Hong Kong. China is a Bastian of democracy ( Bloomberg )/ Free Hong Kong

    It is positively delicious. Trump can fire at will now because Congress said “China Bad”

    Like

    Reply
  33. trialbytruth says:
    November 24, 2019 at 12:53 am

    I personally am enjoying watching the progression of leftists suddenly interested in Hong Kong. Their hand ringing over Trump taking profits are going over human rights is delicious. I fully expect Trump to sign the Hong Kong sanctions unless there is a poison pill in it tieing his (very big) hands

    Perhaps he will even add some companion tariffs on Chinese goods coming from Hong Kong to reinforce his support of Congress.

    The Dems are scysophrenic on China Don’t start a trade war / sanction for Hong Kong. China is a Bastian of democracy ( Bloomberg )/ Free Hong Kong

    It is positively delicious. Trump can fire at will now because Congress said “China Bad”

    Like

    Reply
  34. jus wundrin says:
    November 24, 2019 at 12:57 am

    China sees that the impeachy meme isnt working.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s