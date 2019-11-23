Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi: “There is no way out for the zero-sum games of the United States. Only win-win cooperation between China and the United States is the right path”…

I can’t stop laughing…. just too darned funny. CTH has long outlined how President Trump has taken the decades-long panda-mask game/approach of Beijing and mirrored it right back upon them. Today Chinese Coucillor Wang Yi, while delivering a strongly worded statement to G20 ministers, is positively verklempt in his open admission therein.
Our President Trump is the only person who could have delivered this wonderful outcome… well done. Beijing is very angry about how a U.S. President is disrupting a new world economic order that China has so artfully manipulated for the past two decades.
It is simply beyond delicious.
(Reuters) – The United States is the world’s biggest source of instability and its politicians are going around the world baselessly smearing China, the Chinese government’s top diplomat said on Saturday in a stinging attack at a G20 meeting in Japan.
Relations between the world’s two largest economies have nose-dived amid a bitter trade war – which they are trying to resolve – and arguments over human rights, Hong Kong and U.S. support for Chinese-claimed Taiwan.
Meeting Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers meeting in the Japanese city of Nagoya, Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi did not hold back in his criticism of the United States.
[…] The United States has, for political purposes, used the machine of state to suppress legitimate Chinese businesses and has groundlessly laid charges against them, which is an act of bullying, he added.
“Certain U.S. politicians have smeared China everywhere in the world, but have not produced any evidence.”
The United States has also used its domestic law to “crudely interfere” in China’s internal affairs, trying to damage “one country, two systems” and Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity, he added.
[…] “There is no way out for the zero-sum games of the United States. Only win-win cooperation between China and the United States is the right path.” (more)
How’d ya like ‘dem apples:
Wow! Communists crying about being bullied. That is rich!!
I think I’ve seen everything now!! So glad I was around to be a witness to the greatest President of all time!!
Agree, have seen it all now.
Top that mayor Pete, my bad, I’m sure he’s on the bottom
🤮
Three years into office with nothing but hurricane headwinds, and he still is working his way towards becoming the greatest President in US history. His accomplishments are astounding and he really is an army of ONE! He has help from his cabinet for certain, however there should be no doubt who the driving force is in America today, just as it should be.
He needs to fire the Secretary of the Navy and get rid of all the Obama military cretins he put in when firing the good Officers to place his “tranny” corps….
I suppose this means they think impeachment won’t work…he he.
Astute observation, margarite!
China probably just finished wiring another $100MM to Lawfare and a few politicians to keep the impeachment heat on.
Maybe they have decided that rather than try to win, it is better to lose the least.
Maybe they’re following the lead of their allies on the American Left and playing the victim to see if that works better vs. Trump.
As SD has stated, “Your first loss is your best loss”.
How does one say “Full of Schiff” in Chinese?
A: “Pandaload”.
Hehe…
Good one!And what a load!A pandashiffload.
Whooo…..flung……poo……
Gunny, I know the author Hu Flung Poo. He wrote the book Miles and Miles of Little Brown Piles.
Yeah….heard of him…..famous…..they say he plagiarized his work from one of our famous Southern authors…..”Skid Marks On My Skivvies.
The intro was written by “Wong Hung Low”…
It was a tale of rupture……I mean rapture……….😎
Chinese restaurant – many years ago – in my home town: Mi Hung Low. Seriously.
Famous quote from the great Chinese novel “Three Tracks in the Snow” by One Hung Low…
Wang sounds a little upset.
充满排泄物
However the Chinese are still not hurting nearly enough to make any deal.
December is coming awfully quick!
Notice how N. Korea pops off making demands and nobody in the news even mentions it. Look for N . Korea to launch something soon. Or maybe China has finally figured out Pres Trump is not like his predecessors in office. Well played Pres. Trump no thanks to our totally worthless Congress and pompous, unAmerican diplomats and other government workers.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I would love to just see China cut off all together. What an evil regime. Worst of all, they remind of this loser I knew who would always cheat at cards.
This Wang Yi sure ain’t Confucius. Not even a pale imitation.
They’re good. What fun –
I’ve watched that like 20 times…. 🙌
HA!!😆
Me, too… it is soooooo adorable……
More proof of stolen Intellectual Property….
Yep, stolen from the Aussies !
I wonder, if the Chinese can get their money back from Hunter Biden?
It never left China, just the interest.
I wonder, if the Chinese can get the interest on their money back from Hunter Biden?
Its all up his nose by now.
His baby mama is hoping for a slice.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Probably been trying for 2 year to get back the billions from Canckles and Slick.
I hope a lot of countries see the Shiff circus as what it was and request President Trump to send them new ambassadors and staff. As in never been in the State Department or an Ivy League School.
They are hoping the Trump Doctrine falls flat.
A lot of folks hope there is no hell too.
Sounds like someone is trying to cry uncle.
A lot of damage has already been done. I go to great pains to avoid any products from China. The NBA is dead to me. The mask is off for many Americans who are paying attention.
Find the story of several fans asking lebron james for his autograph as he left a restaurant. He answered with a swalwell bark.
These people are common trash. They don’t deserve any fans.
Rgt:. Saw a recent survey of German businesses doing business in China. Just over 20% of them were seriously considering or already moving their supply chain out of China.
It wasn’t the US tariffs. Many were disappointed that they were not being allowed to compete against Chinese companies in China. Rued awakening!
Saw that too. The woes and reasons they cited could have been drawn straight from CTH.
Neu Zeitgeist!
What a discovery?
Pass USMCA. Please!
The louder they scream, the more pain they must be feeling.
Gotta love it!!!
Oh, and Gipper… A: PandaLoad – Hilarious!!!
虚伪 悦来
happy hypocrisy
Chinese say, Panda bear, on diet after President Trump’s new tariffs.
https://vignette.wikia.nocookie.net/wikiality/images/0/0d/StandingPandaBamboo.jpg/revision/latest?cb=20070920035958
sigh… 🙄
don’t feel sad
LOLZ! Too funny indeed. I am so blessed to be living the history this man is making. In my lifetime there has never been a president who made me honest to God love him in a most righteous and deeply patriotic way.
Plus, he cracks me the hell up on a daily basis. God Bless President Trump.
At this point, the Globalists are going to lose BOTH the China and USA markets, as non-Globalists expand USA production and win USA brand loyalty.
By the time they’re kicked out of China and attempt to reinvest in USA production, their brand equity in the USA will be SHOT.
I’ve known several people that lived in China during the 90s. They could buy copies of Microsoft Windows for $5 – legally.
A lot of the counterfeiting and pirating in China are state sponsored
btw, the US also exports counterfeits. Its a problem that gets little attention. Counterfeiters import the parts from China, assemble in the US, and export as US-made goods.
Won’t hear of him again…. off to re-education camp.
The Reuters article seemed like tough talk from the Chinese to me. I saw know apology.
Secretary Lighthizer’s face gets me every time. 😀
Win-Win sounds about right to me! So whaddaya say, PRC?! You in?!
Been waiting to hear/see this for over 3 decades now. Bout time!
Thankyou, President Trump and team!
Words, accusations and falsehoods that echo similar falsehoods during Korean War, Vietnam and other communist cold war negotiations.
Projecting their own malicious intent on Western Civilizations.
They’re caught in their own web of damaging world economies.
Exactly. I personally am a bit pessimistic about the Chinese signing on to a trade deal at this time, at least on terms favorable enough for America. I shorted stocks a week ago in anticipation the markets would temporarily down turn over Hong Kong and the trade deal.
I think the Chinese need to experience more pain for a proper deal.
I would like to know how much money China has paid(illegally) to our politicians, media, chamber of commerce, and others since Trump started the tariffs. INVESTIGATE!
Love the picture of the Panda bear setting on his ass with his back toward China.
When China controls the media and the information, there is no agreement they sign that can be verified. They will NEVER submit to inquiry.
So no deal would be better.
That panda is probably thinking to himself “I wish PDJT would get me out of this commie bamboo forest”. 😄
Communist china is truly the scourge of the world. If the free countries of the world were right thinking we would work together to destroy the economy of communist china, and drive the CCP from power. Xi and the CCP are delusional in their insane push to rule the world. This must never happen.
“verklempt”…🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Perhaps tangentially related, Epoch Times reporting the defection of a Chinese intelligence operative to Australia and supposedly dishing much dirt on China. Aussies are one of the five eyes so our folks should get access to the info as well.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/chinese-spy-defects-to-australia-provides-unprecedented-account-of-beijings-influence-operations-overseas_3155281.html
…the only technology china hasn’t stolen us…other than the ak 47….is tanks and artillery…and the only threat they presented to the world….before Zbigniew Brzezinski …was to their next door neighbors…..
Thanks billy bub and traitor ceo’s…….
…get the damn foreigners….naturalized or not..out of our damn government….
“Bullying.” “Right path.” Translation: “We’ll again try the Marxist influence, thought control, social conformity tactics taught by dear leaders Marx, Lenin, Mao and Xi. Why aren’t they working? No fair. Where are Obama, Biden, Feinstein, and all the other bought-and-paid Americans when we need them?”
I hope and pray that somehow through a miracle of God communism in China is destroyed as the outcome of all this, and the Word of God gets a free and fair go in China and millions upon millions of Chinese people learn the truth. The worlds last revival? I wonder. Think big? Would God save America to save China? So many questions …
I personally am enjoying watching the progression of leftists suddenly interested in Hong Kong. Their hand ringing over Trump taking profits are going over human rights is delicious. I fully expect Trump to sign the Hong Kong sanctions unless there is a poison pill in it tieing his (very big) hands
Perhaps he will even add some companion tariffs on Chinese goods coming from Hong Kong to reinforce his support of Congress.
The Dems are scysophrenic on China Don’t start a trade war / sanction for Hong Kong. China is a Bastian of democracy ( Bloomberg )/ Free Hong Kong
It is positively delicious. Trump can fire at will now because Congress said “China Bad”
China sees that the impeachy meme isnt working.
