Horowitz Leaks Begin – FBI Official Caught Altering FISA Documents, Now Under Criminal Investigation…

Here we go. Today is the day the inspector general closed the “Principal Review” phase of the upcoming IG report. Now is when the small group of corrupt DOJ and FBI officials -spotlighted by the IG investigation- begin trying to shape the narrative; and the leaks start with a whopper:
….An FBI official was caught altering documents within the 2016 surveillance operation against President Trump…
Keep in mind which FBI officials are now working for the media outlet, CNN, that is providing the leaks; ie. former FBI Deputy Director, Andrew McCabe; the spokesman for James Comey, Josh Campbell; a former FBI agent, Asha Rangappa; or the former FBI chief legal counsel, James Baker. All now work for CNN.
It’s important to note the media source aspect because normally this type of leak would go to the Washington Post or New York Times first; ergo, it likely stems as a personal leak to one of the former allied FBI officials now working for CNN.
Washington (CNN) – An FBI official is under criminal investigation after allegedly altering a document related to 2016 surveillance of a Trump campaign adviser, several people briefed on the matter told CNN.
The possibility of a substantive change to an investigative document is likely to fuel accusations from President Donald Trump and his allies that the FBI committed wrongdoing in its investigation of connections between Russian election meddling and the Trump campaign.
[…] Horowitz turned over evidence on the allegedly altered document to John Durham.
[…] It’s unknown how significant a role the altered document played in the FBI’s investigation of Page and whether the FISA warrant would have been approved without the document. The alterations were significant enough to have shifted the document’s meaning and came up during a part of Horowitz’s FISA review where details were classified, according to the sources.
[…] The identity or rank of the FBI employee under investigation isn’t yet known, and it’s not clear whether the employee still works in the federal government. No charges that could reflect the situation have been filed publicly in court.
The Justice Department and inspector general’s office declined to comment. (read more)
Josh Campbell is James Comey’s spokesperson and working for CNN:
It must suck to be the Nancester tonight. Her vote count is likely to be in flux when the bad news coming down is absorbed by the public. It will put her little coup in a completely different light as voters realize the REAL motive behind it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The DOJ IG report isn’t the only thing barreling down on the Democrats. There’s also the Ukraine revelations and intimations of massive financial irregularities. President Trump is giving the Democrats the old one-two. No wonder they are in a panic.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t forget Ginsburg’s one foot in the grave, too. If she joins the choir eternal before the formal impeachment vote, I wonder if Cocaine Mitch and Trump would decide to do the confirmation first, thus putting the senate trial off until, oh, around Super Tuesday in March.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do they have a “choir eternal” where old Ratfaced Ruthy is going?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Almost like it was planned!!
Maga/KAG!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. I sense a plan as well/
I take it you’re a “Rat”?
I remember the Ronald Reagan flick “Brother Rat” from pre-WW2.
LikeLike
Isn’t the last part of this statement by Lindsey that makes me think this is going to be a bunch of…..
Mistakes and procedure errors occurred and we will fix this with more training programs.
Note: “along with recommendations as to how to make our judicial and investigative systems better.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Graham is a 51%er. He puts one toe over the line so he can claim anything whichever way the wind blows.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Will Panty Wearing Linda Graham be exposed when he reviews the report and how he responds.
LikeLike
Damn Graham! If I had Twitter:
—
Wanna make Justice and FBI better? Then charge the conspirators Brenna, Clapper, Comey, Strzok, McCabe, Page, Rosenstein…and their enablers Boente, Liu, McCord, Yates, etc; and stop pussy-footing around using weasel words and ignoring the fact that these scum tried to overturn an election through RICO tactics. Man up, Graham, man up!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
My thinking is he can’t say anything yet. Maybe hasn’t read it. My feeling it’s mccabe. The bad seed that masterminded and Comey was a sheep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Strzok and Paige discussed editing Flynn’s 302, but that was before Flynn made a plea and not for a FISA warrant.They were working for Andy McCabe though, so it could be him
LikeLike
Yep. A two day training course for everybody on how to handle sensitive information should do the trick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
2 days! You’ve gone to far sir.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It will be at an off-site in Hawaii
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes, the electorate just waiting for the swamp redactors to come up with the fix, including the wisdom of Lady LG and paid for McConnell! Can we hear from Burr? However, glad to finally see if Horowitz has altered his empty suit for his senior years.
LikeLike
Recommendations are easy, i.e., prosecute the partisan criminals you discover and don’t hire like replacements. But, Lindsey’s recommendations will amount to papering over the criminality thereby deepening/enlarging the swamp.
LikeLike
remember (my guess) , is that public statements should look weak and pathetic to subdue the Coup and their heartless capabilities (school shooting, economy crashing, fake rape victims, impeachments all cooridinated knowing the money release date so they whistleblow prior).
i have seen this pattern over and over… we get the impression General Mattis hates PDJT, then General Kelly, then Bolton… but nothing ever materializes. in fact it appears as if bolton encouraged fiona to out herself (report to legal), and Sondland tricked the coup into thinking it was QuiD PRo (and then later saying he presumed).
this all appears to be a very well orchaestrated outting (that only individuals who AGREE without speaking HELP make happen – almost like a Counter Coup Cult mentality , but its patriotic literally and moving as an “individual DOING THE RIGHT THING”
meaning – they know PDJT is watching, and for some reason he has a reputation that means he takes care of his own .
it would be like this website contributing to each others investigations without ever coordianting (we simply add to each others thoughts because we have a shared goal)
im just rambling! sorry… but if you notice, that is the Out from culptability. I want nothing, talk to rudy ( how you take advantage of being surveilled, you taint the lines)
LikeLike
I think democrats jumped the gun when Pelosi said Barr went rough. Check dates. They had to do something as a cover. They will lose this battle, if they impeach… it’s better for republicans because all can be exposed. Trump will be exonerated and democrats lose everything, house, senate, etc.
LikeLike
Actually, I think that this assessment by Sen. Graham is fair, and that it does, indeed, represent a concern that ought to be front-and-center with Congress next year. Because, our judicial and investigative (and legislative, and administrative, etc. etc.) processes today do, indeed, rely on [data processing … and other] “systems!”
Mr. Horowitz’s very specific charter is that “he is a process investigator.” His job is to look for inadequacies in how the processes work – anything potentially criminal he must delegate to someone else – but he sure has uncovered a bunch of “process problems,” and plenty of those seem to be criminal.
Therefore, from Congress’s point of view, “these are problems with the concept and/or the present implementations of the underlying laws.”
And in this case, the implications are profoundly important, because the fundamental nature of these issues is that they affect everyone, everywhere. (Even though the individuals have no way to know it.)
LikeLike
Wonder if this in relation to the changing parses, gross negligence vs “extremely careless”
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI personal responsible have been verbally reprimand in the most server manner. A letter of naughtiness has been placed in their files for 6 months.
LikeLike
So CNN and others will either report/spin the facts as the IG report comes out, or ignore it and suffer further ratings decline.
Money talks and Bull Schiff walks.
LikeLike
They looked very concerned, but was it top news? Not sure, I don’t go to cnn anymore.
LikeLike
I know longer get my hopes up very high. Wouldn’t surprise me if this results in some Training Sessions at the FBI, on the importance of not altering documents.
LikeLiked by 3 people
liked,L.D
LikeLike
liked, L.D
LikeLike
And if you DO alter a document, be sure to use the same font. If you have trouble matching fonts, please refer to Appendix C for guidance.
LikeLike
“…of not getting caught altering documents.”
There… FIFY
LikeLike
on the importance of not altering documents,,,,,,’so that it can be detected’.
LikeLike
Maybe Horowitz is leaking it? And he could leak some more, like the 12 days of Christmas. LOL
LikeLike
😂😂😂
LikeLike
Between this and Cuomo proving today the it was IMPOSSIBLE for Holmes to hear Trump talking to Ambassador Sondland through the earpiece, I’m going to have to check if I have enough champaign.
I couldn’t stop laughing that Cuomo was trying to prove Holmes would be credible claiming he could overhear Trump (AND IN A NOISY RESTAURANT YET) and he proves with his OWN mom that she couldn’t hear a thing. That may be one of the stupidest things Fredo has ever done.
And that tape will be gold for Trump’s lawyers.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Holmes’ job wasn’t to provide evidence of wrongdoing. His job was to show up and provide a willing face for the cameras so the media could affix today’s “Trump is guilty” narrative. He could have testified about his fss was favorite type of Thanksgiving pie, and the media would report “more damaging testimony today in the House impeachment inquiry.”
Pelosi has the votes to ram this through. Our job is to make sure no Repubs vote with her, many Democrats vote against her, and turn this into Obamacare 2.0.
LikeLike
Stupid is as stupid does, enough said nonono wait we need to play that steve wonder song in the back ground. dumb ass Fredo well what you expect from a wet noodle.
LikeLike
I don’t understand why so many people are whining that Horowitz’s report will be a dud. This already seems like a rather big deal and it’s only the first real leak we have.
LikeLike
The first Horowitz report found no bias.
As funny as that was, we aren’t laughing. Once burned….
LikeLike
“I’ll take Who Is Lisa Page” for $500 Alex”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bottom line of 500 page report: Mistakes were made, Form a Task Force to review Policies and Procedure, Improve employee education.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some people did something.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe it is “name redacted” Joe Pientka
LikeLiked by 1 person
This will sound outrageous.
If I were a judge I would overturn the conviction of anyone sentenced based upon the word of the FBI.
The FBI has proved its processes to be untrustworthy.
Yes Mr. Hannity, there might be some good guys. Who cares. With leadership like Mueller, Comey, McCabe, Strzok and others WHO WERE SEDITIOUSLY ATTEMPTING TO OVERTHROW THE CONSTITUTIONAL GOVERNMENT this organization has shown itself to be dishonorable and to be shunned like the KKK.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You are so correct to compare to the KKK. These fks. are nothing but hate filled Rico criminals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll believe justice when it happens…too many ‘promises’ over the last 3 years
When the Rule of Law dies, the Law of the Jungle will rule”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Did Comey already escape in NZ? Extradition?
LikeLike
He’s hiding behind some curtains.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was just musing last night when I posted some thoughts on the devolution of the press. Not just a criminal act by an FBI agent faces prosecution, but also in the court of public opinion, the MSM’s propagandising as opposed to presenting the facts. A reckoning.well deserved.
A2 says:
November 21, 2019 at 4:22 am
The US MSM is just an arm of the DNC as we have seen from countless evidence, daily and unrelentingly, and what they write is spread far and wide in the international media. Verbatim. Of course it is ideologically political with big dollar signs. But not all, and not unchallenged significantly.
What is interesting to me is the term ‘mainstream’ .
In China, ‘mainstream’ (zhuliu (主流) has been invoked constantly since Chairman Xi has seized power. It doesn’t mean ‘consensus’ of public opinion in the usual understanding of the term with evidence of public opinions, debates, as in the West. It means adhering to the Partyline and controlling all media/communications to conform to their norms and diktats by fiat. No contrary positions tolerated. All must ketou (kowtow 叩頭 ) knocking ones head on the floor prostrated and obedient.
If the US media is on that trajectory, they are on a path of failure. And if they truly understood this, if capable of understanding it, they would disavow it.
I’m not holding my breath. But they should be warned. It will not end well
LikeLike
Sundance (or anyone else), if the report does in fact come out on the 9th, how do you think that will impact the potential vote to make FISA permanent? My understanding is it’s up for a vote again when the CR runs out on the 20th.
Will any of this matter or is perma-FISA pretty much a done deal?
LikeLike
I posted on this on the 17th, maybe it would be helpful.
A2 says:
November 17, 2019 at 7:17 pm
There seems to be confusion about the FISA “ reauthorisation”. Actually it was reauthorised in 2018 and signed by the President. At that time, four provisions in the Act were amended subject to periodic oversight review at that time, not the Act itself.
What is up for ‘permanent’ reauthorisation are four FISA provisions: the “roving wiretap” provision, the “business records” provision, the “lone wolf” provision, and the Call Detail Records (CDR) program, the latter being the most controversial.
The President’s Administration was actually arguing for the CDR that allowed the agency to collect certain telephone metadata, known as call detail records. “Technical inefficiencies, defects and irregularities with the program, however, meant that NSA collected more records than it was legally authorized to obtain. This caused the agency to decommission the CDR program and to delete all the data collected under it. In a letter to Congress this August, Dan Coats, then the director of national intelligence, urged the legislature to reauthorize the program despite its having been decommissioned.”
There was a meeting in the Judiciary committee on 20 September 2019 on these issues and other issues relating to provisions in the Act. Then nothing happened because of the clown show in Congress.
What Mr Collins is suggesting is a temporary reauthorisation of the four provisions until further hearings can be held to continue the debates over the flaws or merits of these issues, and the IG report may help bring evidence forward to highlight that. All in good order.
LikeLike
Judging by how pasty white Phreet was in the interview and how he tried to play it up that a prosecutor like him would be taken aback such criminality.
I would say that Phreet might be a part of this and he is staining his tightie whiteys.
I think this is a MOAB, and a lot of people in the FBI and DOJ are looking at the nightstand tonight. There could possibly be some more Epstein suicides coming up.
LikeLike
Wouldn’t surprise me if the “FBI official” meets a terrible demise. And then the DemonRats accuse “Trump’s allies”.
LikeLike
Why doesnt CNN interview James Comey. Maybe he will tweet us!
LikeLike
I must admit that this leads me to think that Barr and Durham’s trips overseas to interview may end up being fruitful. I have feared they were simply tying up loose ends. Time will tell.
LikeLike
evan perez just said that it was an attorney
so thatd be a former fbi attorney
lisa, oh lisa?
LikeLike
LikeLike
That moment it starts to dawn in you that the entire Russia investigation from Pre-election through to the entire Mueller Report, inclusive, is based on lies told intentionally by the FBI (and I bet we find out the CIA was involved too).
LikeLike
This is about Flynn. It makes total sense since it was probably McCabe or Strzok (or both) who altered the 302, and we have Comey saying it was a setup…orchestrated by McCabe. It also makes sense in the context of McCabe’s prosecution decision being delayed again. And the McCabe grand jury being reconvened in September shortly after the FISA Report was sent to Barr. They’re adding charges against McCabe which I could see the DOJ announcing shortly after Horowitz finishes.
McCabe is arguably the biggest weasel of the three: McCabe, Comey, Strzok…which is saying something. If they can put the Sword of Damocles over his neck, it makes it easier to get him to spill.
LikeLike
One little detail jumped to my mind when reading about an altered document.
How could they misrepresent their informant in a very successful prosecution of Russian spies as a Russian spy himself? Yes, he associated with spies, at our request. He even gave those spies critical documents, critical because they contained our microphones. He even testified in court, on our behalf.
They couldn’t very well get a warrant to spy on one of their own. How is some judge to know that associating with spies and giving the spies documents is only half the story?
No clue if my hunch is right. Could be something else. Just this contradiction has always stuck with me.
LikeLike
Reinhold …paging Reinhold Niebuhr. Please report to Mr Barr’s office Mr Niebuhr.
LikeLike
So let me get this straight. The FIB took three yrs to figure this out? What a load of steaming krap
LikeLike
Christopher Wray has a lot of explaining to do. Or maybe just kick him out, don’t bother with the explaining.
LikeLike
Couldn’t investigate till Mueller was done
LikeLike
I thought I would be happier to see a report like this but honestly I’m just disgusted. Going on 4 years of non-stop Trump-hating and fake news and failure by propaganda media to do any sort of investigative journalism at all but just accept leaks from Dems. (smh)
LikeLike
The odd thing is that they are coming out and saying specifically that the report will be out on the 9th? 18 days away, is that to give the crooks and drive-bye media plenty of time to flood the news with mis-information and get people sick of hearing about it so when it does come out people pay no attention to it? Normally they just give a general time frame of when these things are getting released.
LikeLike