Inspector General Horowitz Releases IG Report Critical of FBI Confidential Human Resources Program…

Dept of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz publishes a report critical of how the FBI evaluates their Confidential Human Sources (CHSs) [Full pdf below]. This is the phase-1 OIG report the “Trust the Plan” crowd said was going to be explosive. It ain’t.
Horowitz is the Deep State cover-up expert. Sperry has documented how much this guy has swept up under the rug.
Horowitz’ report stinks of CYA as bad as Swalwell’s asspassgas.
SwampAss
So Durham’s investigation will now be looking into the IG, maybe.
Some FBI people didn’t live up to FBI standards. They’ll be holding more training sessions to correct the problems. All is well. Nothing to see here.
Exactly, just as with FISC rule violations:
FISA Court Rolls Over, Plays Dead
Aug 28, 2013
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jennifergranick/2013/08/28/fisa-court-rolls-over-plays-dead/#2b26114763ae
Excerpt:
A newly declassified opinion shows FISA court “oversight” in the face of egregious, unconstitutional and potentially criminal government misconduct means nothing.
Last week, thanks to the Electronic Frontier Foundation’s excellent FOIA work, we got the gift of a newly declassified 2011 FISA court opinion. The opinion finds that the government misled the FISA court for over three years about the details of its illegal and unconstitutional surveillance programs. These lies hid from the court the fact that every year, the NSA is collecting at least 56,000 emails – and possibly many more — between innocent Americans who have no foreign connections and are suspected of no crimes. That’s bad, but the worst part of it is, when the government’s lies were finally exposed the FISA court demanded … that NSA analysts read our private messages right away, so they can be used or deleted more quickly. In other words, the government got not a slap on the wrist, but a pat on the back.
This was the third lie in less than three years that the FISA court had learned about. The judge described one such pattern of lying in Footnote 14 of this newly declassified opinion. There, the clearly outraged judge said the NSA had misrepresented so frequently and systematically how it conducted its program to collect and query Americans’ phone call records that the agency had utterly subverted the Court-mandated oversight regime for that program.
So what did the court do when it found out it had been lied to, that purely domestic communications were fair game, that untold numbers of innocent people were being illegally spied on, and that all the safeguards in place needed to be rethought?
Nothing, really. The court suggested the NSA should train its analysts to notice when their queries turned up an MCT – i.e., an Internet transaction containing multiple messages — and then to look carefully at all the by-catch. If existing procedures allowed them to use anything in those purely domestic messages that they were never supposed to have collected in the first place, great! Otherwise, only after collection and review, should the information be deleted. The NSA adopted this approach, and continues to blithely collect Internet transactions containing wholly domestic communications between innocent Americans to this day.
So in the face of illegal, unconstitutional and potentially criminal conduct — conduct about which the NSA repeatedly lied to the FISA court — the FISA court “corrected” the problem by requiring … banner warnings that something might be an MCT, and an extra round of review by NSA analysts. The real problem – that the NSA regularly collects Americans’ most private communications that the law does not permit it to collect and lies about it to the FISA court – was simply waved away.
Direct link to official source. To hell with Scribd putting public documents behind membership required firewall:
Audit of the Federal Bureau of
Investigation’s Management of its
Confidential Human Source Validation
Processes
https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2019/a20009.pdf
“OIG BOMBSHELL!! Hidden within the OIG report… ”
————————————————————
Yeah, hidden bombshell… Kinda like a silent fart – smelly but everyone in the room just looks at the others and there is responsibility for no one.
Oh, you mean she might actually be prosecuted? I’ll hold my breath.
Wrong tweet linked above:
When you think of the taxpayer dollars spent on all that garbage verbiage above, doesn’t it set your mind to devising ways of cheating on your taxes? I urge you to do your own taxes, A friend/CPA advised me how simple that is; “Creative Reporting”, he said.
We should be organizing a tax revolt – where millions of Americans change their withholdings to nothing to protest all the government corruption. Only after the corruption is dealt with will we pay them.
We should refuse to fund a corrupt federal bureaucracy, en masse. And we should be very public about it being a protest and not tax evasion.
Looking for the section where they discuss running spies into a political campaign to entrap people in process crimes to justify illegal FISA warrants against United States citizens …
Its this constant milk toast coming from the IG and the DOJ why I keep posting my hopes and concerns.
Think about this…..
One man who has spoken so eloquently at NotreDame and last week about the horrific abuse he is seeing from the Judiciary and the Legislative branches of government as they attack the Executive Branch.
And this same man has ABSOLUTE and 100% CONTROL and POWER to look at……
1) Every single document, email, text and phone call captured by the NSA of these perpetrators in and outside of the CIA, DOJ, FBI, NSC who may have crafted and executed this Presidential coup for the past 3 years
2) Every FISA request, FBI Contractor Search and every unmasking request for the past 4 years, including any communications with FISA judges.
3) Every document email, text, phone call communication and FINANCIAL transactions from Ukraine to Americans that occurred since the 2014 Ukraine Coup.
4) The Weiner Laptop, the Hillary Server, the NSA captured DNC emails the 47 Hammer hard drives, PapaD’s serial numbers and Mifsud’s phones
5) Depose Jullian Assange, Ed Butowsky, Ellen Ratner and the 2 attending physicians who worked on Seth Rich.
6) And can open up any investigation and subpoena anyone at the drop of a hat beyond what Durham is doing
So again there is NOT ONE THING that Barr can not see, do or declassify (other than the bleach bit Server and smashed blackberrys) in order to get to the truth and the bottom of this Presidential coup, the Ukraine Coup and the Burmisa issues.
With all of this that is at his finger tips and under his complete and total control is it even possible that the IG Report would come back as milk toast?
Is it even conceivable or possible that Barr comes back with zero indictments??
Ladies and Gentlemen, the man who recently gave two of the most beautiful speeches about our Republic, our Constitution and how the Founders truly intended it all to work will IMO either go down in American history as the man who saved our Republic or possibly the biggest __________ in American history.
IMO there is just no middle ground with everything that is at his disposal IMO. The highways are littered with hard evidence far and wide AND again there is NO STONE Barr doesn’t have the authority to turn over, none!
It is just not possible that ALL of this is just miss communication, an errant Dossier, bad information from our intelligence teams and/or training and procedural errors, right???
I for one am hoping and betting it will be the former for the sake of the Republic and millions of Americans.
Is it conceivable that there are zero indictments? Listen to the Devin Nunes on Mark Levin last Sunday. He said something to the effect if there nothing from Durham to make a criminal case at least some wrongdoing will be known by the public.
Not too encouraging.
Answer this: How does Barr avoid “obstruction of congress” and constitutional crises when Barr starts arresting people en masse? If what you want to see (and I want to see it too) were to happen, chaos would ensue. How do you do that without the massive chaos?
“How do you do that without the massive chaos?”
I’d say that we are witnessing mass chaos now! How can it be ignored?
69 indictments for Watergate; none for Russia, Russia, Russia.
First time I heard of this one..
What’s the supposed significance of it? What were the “trust the plan” crowd saying would happen?
If this is Phase 1, what’s phase 2?
I think he’s referring to this:
https://qmap.pub/read/3354
This wasn’t and isn’t the FISA report. This is about their use of confidential human resources (spies and leakers). FISA doesn’t use confidential human resources. I think Sundance has it wrong.
I think this report gives us example of how FISA report will look.
Not a lot of names, facts, just general statements. I think FISA report will be big dissapointment
Enforcement of the law does not require a ‘report’
Please remember that the number one obligation of any governmental agency is to cover their own ass-ets. After 40 years working in the government arena, it is the one primary mantra that I have heard over and over again. There is no such thing as an internal government watchdog to expose governmental corruption and abuse! That is why the Founders gave us the 2nd Amendment!
still waiting to see handcuffs…still not holding my breath…there is no end to the cabal and the corruption…Satan is alive and well and resides in DC…
I never put stock in the OIG. He doesn’t have ability to bring charges. I’m putting stock in Durham and Barr’s investigation.
In the end, it’s up to We the People to make sure Trump wins in 2020. If these people succeed in defeating Trump in 2020, we will lose our nation in short order.
dufrst: If President Trump is to be re-elected… the SOROS VOTING MACHINES that are NOW IN 16 STATES, several of which are Battleground States… will have to be removed and accurate ones installed… Romney apparently is also involved in these companies.
There would be no domestic terrorism post 911 if it wasnt for CHS bridging the gap.
Change my mind.
“Respected on both sides of the aisle” = OK with Dems = Swamp Creature
Beg to disagree, the report demonstrates an almost complete failure on the part of the FBI to follow or attempt to follow its internal policies and guidelines pertaining to the establishment and handling of confidential informants. Though not crimes, they are FBI policy violations, the report is damning and again cries out for serious internal and/or structural reform or outright disbanding of the FBI. Oh, and by the way, this report tosses the lie that the rank and file are so honorable into the dumpster in that it was the field agents who refused/failed to use their FBI informant internal reporting system. I have never bought that crap and in fact blame the rank and file for knowing what was going on and remaining silent and doing nothing so as to protect their pensions, pay raises, and reputations.
We have a corrupt media and a corrupt governing body that WILL NOT CORRECT ITSELF. The media detests, and has declared war on half the population, as so far, its been a safe bet. Expecting someone from government to fix this is the exact description of insanity. We will have to get our hands dirty, or go with the destruction of everything we hold dear.
The media has lied and directed the population towards slavery and constant surviellience, while the government has ensured the wealth is taken from the population. Soros writ large.
Until the people stand up and fight back, expect things to pick up speed and power. The corruption is thru and thru and must be rooted out deeply. Lawmakers have sold us into slavery but their names are out there to be found. Their signatures are clear evidence when found on freedom taking legislation.
There is a story, often told, that upon exiting the Constitutional Convention Benjamin Franklin was approached by a group of citizens asking what sort of government the delegates had created. His answer was: “A republic, if you can keep it.”
Sounds like it is time for Wray to have yet another news conference proclaiming the FBI is the most elite, best criminal organization in the world. /s
Anyone who expects anything bold and courageous from an IG Report in D.C. is a fool. No, actually by this point “idiot” would be far more apropos.
Unless I am mistaken Epstein was in a state prison and then transferred to a federal prison under the control of Barr who if he was MAGA or even just loved America he would have known to put “his” people watching Epstein 24/7. Unless of course “his” people were watching Epstein and then it all makes sense. After he came out with his AI initiative to spot future criminals I was not a fan.
Horowitz is a known swamp creature who covers up for his masters, Is Barr the same thing?
My gut says yes as no one has had any repercussions in this whole affair, from the awans to Wolfe to powers,McCabe,baker ,rice etc. They are counting on dancing with the pedos to entertain the normies along with a memory the same as a goldfish.
It’s called Government Accountability Theatre.
“We investigated ourselves and found we did nothing wrong.”
