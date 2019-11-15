Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses Status of China Deal, 5G Tech and USMCA Ratification…

Earlier today Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appeared for an interview with Maria Bartiromo on the status of phase-one for the U.S-China trade deal, Huawei and ZTE national security concerns, and Speaker Pelosi blocking ratification of the USMCA agreement.
Secretary Ross cautions the Chinese deal is contingent on some very particular and important enforcement details. Additionally Ross discusses the potential national security issues with 5G network and AG Bill Barr having strong concerns about Huawei and ZTE.
Advertisements
Allowing the Chinese to effectively run the next Internet and to supply the hardware for it is absolutely
insane
5G National Security Implications
LikeLiked by 7 people
And leaving to them the health and safety aspects is another nonstarter
LikeLiked by 2 people
For the basics, start video at 26:11.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wilburine with the back hand to Nancy. 🤣. Wilbur is a G 😎
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow 28,000 on the Dow! Another record! The US consumer is very strong and I believe strong enough to carry the economy to further expansion. They give Trump significantly more negotiating leverage in trade deals, as the US is clearly where the action is, as Trump would say.
This higher stock market will only boost consumer confidence, increase their wealth and help the corporate sector expand, increasing hiring, wages, and overall economic growth. We are finally out of recovery (Obama years) and into a genuine, healthy economic expansion. MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
All the economic gains in all sectors of America would be immediately wiped-out if the Democrats and RINOS were to successfully remove President Trump. It would be an economic blood-bath as no other in American History. As it is, close to 50% Americans have no clue or appreciation they are being saved despite themselves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Which says how worried the investor community is about impeachment, i.e., not at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always keep in mind democrats have no commonsense. Otherwise they would not be democrats.
How in the world can anyone with common sense wish for Trumps removal and thus risk the economic destruction of the American people?
LikeLike
Oh, but that is a commie’s wet dream.
LikeLike
In fact, the CCP cannot be trusted to stop practicing their “7 deadly sins”.
Truly, Xi is a psychopath who sees himself in Mao-like delusions as the emperor
of an entirely communist world. A world that mirrors china today, where humans are a commodity
to be harvested to embellish the wealth of CCP leaders.
I believe the actions of the democrat party right now, with the attempted coup of President Trump,
are at the behest of the CCP.
If Clinton had won the Presidency, an attempt to disarm America would have been
staged, and we would be on our way to becoming a satellite of communist china.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Democrats along with the help of The Deep State(Bureaucracies) are trying to undermine anything good to help America….These fake investigations are cover “to do nothing” in the way of passing Bills to help Americans….Think, USMC, China negotiations, etc…It’s all about status quo…That’s how these corrupt Politicians become multi-millionaires…..Bribes….Which is disguised as lobbying…..
LikeLike
So that was what the animated conversation was about. Barr put the brakes on the deal.
LikeLike
Oh that’s right, there’s many pressing problems and issues facing our country that need to be attended to
Watching the democrats 24/7 corrupt and criminal coup attempt and the enemy of the people “media” coverage, you’d think there’s no other issues facing Americans
LikeLiked by 1 person
The real test of Trump’s judgment as Commander in Chief in making decisions regarding our national defense will be determined by whether he stands firm on rejection of Huawei. He has caved in and given the House Democrats everything they have demanded on several other critical issues regarding national security. Furthermore, he recently promised to cave in on the illegal alien issue, which has pissed off Ann Coulter so much that she no longer supports him. I realize that Trump has been hampered by the Democrats & media, and has had to focus on matters that he doesn’t have to depend on the House Democrats for support. His economic policies have apparently been successful, but with the huge debt clock ticking away, it remains to be seen when the economic bubble will burst. We just don’t know how much, or if there is ANY gold in Ft. Knox to support the dollar. And, it is for certain that to the extent that the dollar is unsupported by gold, we are running on fumes and that if the public loses confidence in the dollar, and we are no longer able to debt service what we owe, the bubble will burst.
LikeLike
Debt is relative to net-worth. A dollar in debt with a minus net worth of two-dollars is theoretically bankruptcy.
LikeLike
Take a hike rolcon troll.
LikeLike
Bottomline, if China doesn’t make this deal, they give Trump more leverage. He will immediately raise tariffs. They have no choice. Wall Street understands this too and I think Wall Street understands this impeachment ain’t going anywhere. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If USMCA were to pass, it might lessen the need for a Chinese trade deal. Agricultural exports are not necessarily dependent on such an agreement, and although it would be advantageous in a longer term perspective, it appears to be within a limited 3 year timeframe. I’d much rather see a ‘supply-chain re-distribution’ away from China back to the US, Canada, and Mexico rather than SE Asian countries,but market forces being what they are let the chips fall where they may.
President Trump was rather strict against Communism in his address to the United Nations and, in particular, Venezuela, but we see in Hong Kong the same totalitarian oppression being meted out against those whose liberties are being taken away from them. Funding the rise of China as we have for the last 30 years must be something of which the President is keenly aware, and the links of Huawei and ZTE with Silicon Valley has already had such a stifling affect across the social media platform to the detriment of our own God given rights. 5G has the overtones of submission to an AI construct beholden to those who have already been programming ‘social credit’ scoring. We can’t say Orwell didn’t warn us as Huxley encourages us to drink the fluoridated and be happy!
President Trump’s first term is turning out to be a pleasant surprise exceeding my own expectations, but I wish he’d tune down the Dow tweets a bit. While most of the gains are impressive, the role of the Federal Reserve and Central Bank interventionism is enough to make RBG appear healthy. Perhaps the Dem strategy will be to blame a government impasse on a spending agreement to overshadow the importance of USMCA and provide cover for the Impeachment Inquiry gone off the rails. We’ll see soon enough.
LikeLike