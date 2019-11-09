House Republicans Deliver List of Eight Witnesses Requested for Impeachment Inquiry….

Chairman Adam Schiff is leading the impeachment inquiry into President Trump and told republicans they had a deadline of yesterday for any requests for witnesses for the upcoming public hearings.

Schiff has stated he will arbitrarily approve or deny any request from the House republicans.

Today House republicans released a list of eight witnesses they want to see called to testify as part of the impeachment inquiry (full pdf below).  Included in the list is the anonymous CIA “whistleblower”, Hunter Biden, Alexandra Chalupa (DNC operative who met with Ukrainian officials in 2016), and Nellie Ohr who was doing the Fusion-GPS 2016 opposition research using Ukrainian contacts and sources.

 

The full list includes: Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, Alexandra Chalupa, Tim Morrison, David Hale, Kurt Volker, Nellie Ohr and the “Whistleblower”.  [Direct House pdf Link]

It is unlikely Chairman Adam Schiff would permit the republicans to call Nellie Ohr as a witness because her activity throughout the 2016 election would be too damaging to the current impeachment narrative.  Indeed, questions to Nellie Ohr would likely expose the origin of the Clinton-DNC-Fusion opposition research and manufacturing operation that eventually blended with the DOJ  and FBI.

8 Responses to House Republicans Deliver List of Eight Witnesses Requested for Impeachment Inquiry….

  1. Vegas Guy says:
    November 9, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    Good luck on this…..The requests will be summarily declined….in the quest for truth & justice no doubt.

    Remember…No one is above the Law, except certain corrupt Dems…LOL

  2. tominellay says:
    November 9, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    Good letter, good list. Good luck…

  3. drdeb says:
    November 9, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    Can’t wait to hear his response as to why these people cannot appear. Or, will he even respond?

  4. Pap says:
    November 9, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    Great list.. but what happened to shift face…

  5. scrap1ron says:
    November 9, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    Why participate in this farce?

  6. Nom de Blog says:
    November 9, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    Those are good asks. At least House Republicans have some leadership. No more Paul Ryan nonsense.

  7. Perot Conservative says:
    November 9, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    Is Chalupa the CIA’s first Mexican cover name?

  8. T2020 says:
    November 9, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    Time for real republicans to “go in for the kill” and CRUSH this fake impeachment. STOMP it out right now.

