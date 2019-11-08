“IMF: “U.S. Removing Tariffs on China Will Improve Global Economy”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has a statement out today that underlines why so many global forces are against President Trump: “there are trillions at stake”.
(Reuters) – An interim U.S.-China trade deal that rolls back some tariffs has the potential to improve the International Monetary Fund’s baseline economic forecasts, which show the two countries’ trade war slowing global growth significantly this year, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday. (read more)
The baseline for the position of the IMF is the open secret amid global economic that few will ever discuss openly. The U.S. economy generates approximately $21 trillion in total activity; roughly 20 percent of total global economic activity.
When the U.S. maintains a $500 billion per year trade deficit with China, essentially we are sending China trade dollars Beijing then uses to purchase industrial products from the EU an other nations. Any reduction in the U.S-China deficit means China has less dollars to distribute; as an outcome the global economies have access to less U.S. wealth.
The process to retain U.S. dollars inside our own economy, President Trump’s “America First” economic agenda, is the heart of what most call the global economic slowdown. As a result the position of the IMF is better when the U.S. maintains a deficit, and the position of the IMF is weakened by any process that stops that exfiltration of wealth.
This is why so many countries are pouring money into Washington DC, and into any political activity within the United States, with the intention to derail President Trump’s policy. By using U.S. proxies, essentially lobbyists, the multinationals are trying to stop President Trump. There are trillions at stake.
An example would be China -and others- funding the Brookings institute. The Brookings Institute then funds the activity of the Lawfare group. Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler hiring Lawfare members as contractors for their impeachment effort then boils down to China subsidizing the impeachment process. This is one example; however, there are many more.
Stopping or stalling ratification of the USMCA is another example. The USMCA supports more U.S. wealth and weakens U.S. investment in China. It’s all connected.
Simultaneously, from coast to coast those same multinational interests are funneling massive amounts of cash into any election that is part of the domestic “resistance”.
The U.S. Wall Street multinationals, globalists and multinational banks all hold a vested financial interest in stopping President Trump. The alignment of these interests is what gives rise to candidates like Michael Bloomberg. It is all connected.
Hundreds of millions from multinational corporations are pouring into the coffers of K-Street lobbyists who are in turn purchasing politicians to maintain the adverse position against President Trump. [Lobbyist Spending Here]
Once you see the strings on the marionettes you can never go back to the time when you did not see them….
So far, in 2019 (three quarters): SOURCE LINK
U.S. Chamber of Commerce = U.S. Multinationals on Wall Street. Tom Donohue.
Open Society Policy Center = George Soros.
Amazon = Jeff Bezos, Washington Post, CIA.
Business Roundtable = U.S. Multinationals on Wall Street.
Northrop Grumman = Syria war policy influence.
Boeing Co = Where did DOJ-NSD FISA Lawyer, Tash Guahar, go to work? {Go Deep}
…”there are trillions at stake”… “it’s all connected”…
If Germany’s economy continues to for any length of time, the European “Socialist” Union is finished. No more other people’s money to spend.
We cannot save the world, we can only save ourselves.
Let the EU live in their commune, some of us don’t want communism.
Quote: The goal of socialism IS communism.
Vladmir Lenin
With the end game at this point Mopar being totalitarian feudalism.
And they mean ownership of all people, period. If we think the human/child trafficking, sex/murder cult is bad now, just let the globalists complete their sick and evil mission.
Camps to choose what flavor from, if you will. Seriously true, and yet millions would call me insane. Hundreds have already if not thousands on the internet. They would learn the hard way, but I hope they never do.
Globalists in this country, in our Congress, in the msm, along with American billionaires want us to save the world knowing it will destroy our Republic and the Constitution in the process. That’s what has happening every day for more than the last 50 years until the election of President Trump! They want open borders, free trade for everyone but the US, to join the World Court, to submit to the UN, give sweetheart deals to friends and family but not to WTP in flyover country! President Trump tell the IMF to go to hell!
They don’t want the U.S. to ‘save the World’; they were well on their way to destroying the U.S., in order to establish a ‘One World Government’, modeled after the CCP in China, where corruption is the way everthing works, and the ‘princelings’ aquire in ordinate wealth, dissent is quashed,…oh, and if they or theirs need a transplant, there are numerous deplorables in concentration camps, to provide.
These are sick, power hungry ,…I started to say PEOPLE, spawns and pawns of Satan would be more appropriate.
At a certain point, its tempting to long for the clarity, and simplicity of a ‘hot war’, as opposed to the endless drumbeat of this (mostly) cold war,…
All Global growth for the past 30 years, has come from stripping U.S. factories and middle class CORE private sector, tax-supporting jobs.
There is an inverse relationship between Global growth and U.S. growth. As Europe and China grew, the U.S. had to run ever increasing deficits to offset the lack of private sector jobs and incomes.
Of course, with the glaring exception of incomes in the Washington Mob, U.S. Globalist politicians, and foreign lobbyists incomes.
That’s what happens when you create a union with 28 nation states but never combine all the their individual sovereign debt into one. Yes, they are doomed.
January 18, 2020 will be the beginning.
That might be part of Trump’s strategy, except he ain’t telling no one. The IMF can go shove it where the sun don’t shine. Us Americans are loving what Trump is doing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Because he don’t trust no one? Or verrrry few.
The imf’s statement should certainly be an encouraging factor to other nations, such as the one wearing the panda mask, to work with the US to better their economies.
👍🏻👍🏻
Been saying for some time, there will, ultimately be NO dealwith China, or EU, on trade.
And PDJT’s goal was NEVER to get a tradedeal, with either one.
Both are Conmunist, both do not honor their committments, and neither can agree to PDJT’s terms, without destroying themselves.
The goal is to cut off the $, because Conmunism stops working, when you run out of other peoples $.
Screw the EU, Screw the IMF, and screw all those listed at the end of SD’s article, as funneling $ to ‘Lobbyists’, to try to stop PDJT.
That sounds good to me. Screw the “IMF” AND globalism… period.
I’m sick of the false song of globalism.
*economic downturn
IMF: “Importing Millions of Foreigners Will Improve Germany”… Why would they lie?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Because they’re trying to convince the German people that vote to agree to it. They can’t come out and say: we know this is bad but we’re busy importing voters that can keep us in office forever so we’re going to tell you how wonderful it is.
We see the same thing here. When was the last time the enemedia mentioned the statistics relating to incarcerated illegals here – both the human cost and the $$ cost. The enemedia does not want to discuss it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I don’t think the importation of 10’s of millions of unassimilating illegal immigrants into EU is primarily about votes, any more than a very similar illegal immigration in the US is often attributed to being about votes.
Its more sinister than that. It is a way to destroy ‘Western civilisation’, and such votes as they get, is just an added ‘benefit’ for them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is, clearly and simply, a way to out breed us out of existence.
Anyone that doesn’t see it isn’t paying attention and/or capable of critical thinking.
Yeah, demographics is destiny. They want to destroy ‘western civilisation’, turn EU and US into shiteholes, with them as fuedal overlords, and everyone else as 21st century peasants, indebted for life to their fuedal masters.
Yup Dutch, the Rental Economy.
Where did you get that quote from, Caius? I can’t find it.
If trends continue, the prayer rug industry will explode.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because that’s what evil liars do, they LIE.
The American taxpayer has been the world’s ATM and the world’s police force since WW2. Thank GOD President Trump is ending this parasitic attachment by the world “elitists” that has been sucking the life blood out of We the People.
LikeLiked by 18 people
imf intntl money fund, US foreign aid also had been stolen…in through the front & out the back…clintons…zeros brothers keeper foundation $200 million input from everyone everywhere just theft and corruption
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes. The Candy Store is closed.
Didn’t Nikkers Haley also go to Boeing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nikkers is all UN-NWO and will be running for Repub nomination in 2024 as the Bushie-CFR
Puppet.
Who will represent us “Deplorables”???
LikeLiked by 1 person
The scent of Madame Lagarde’s perfume lingers in the halls of the IMF.
Dang it, wrong place.
The IMF committee must think we’re really that stupid.
IMF= International MFers.
Nailed it. Evil International MFs…
I agree Nikki is a Bush League Republican, but I recall many instances where she stood up for the U.S.A with quite the backbone.
She’s definitely not a Deplorable, but not likely globalist either.
Thoughts?
Nikki Haley did the rebuttal to Buraq’s last state of the union address.
If I remember correctly, she used that opportunity to bash candidate Trump instead of obama.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She is even more of a snake and a weasel than Graham, and just as clever. She was worse for my state than Sanford, how’s that for perspective. I wouldn’t vote for her for dogcatcher.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nah, TreeClimber, lindthey graham has decades of deception and evil on her…
Replete with the organization and coordination of terrorists and terrorism.
Period.
Nikki Haley’s statements in the U.N. were A) following her bosses agenda (PDJT) and B) totally self serving, like Grahams little speech at the end of Kavanaugh.
You SAY what you know the Deplorables want to hear, and they are so happy to hear somebody, ANYBODY saying what they are thinking, that they vote for you.
I wouldn’t vote for Nikki Haley, not for ANYTHING.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not for president, maybe VP. Ivanka?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Jr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Jr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This prompts the question, How much of America is American?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for not repeating that irritating “begs” the question grammatical error that is now so frequent it will probably become acceptable usage. “Begging the question,” as the term for a specific logical fallacy, has probably been lost to the academic tradition that included the teaching of logic.
How about everyone removes their tariffs and stops manipulating their currency?!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ding, Ding, Ding!! We have a winner!! Can you imagine what our economy could accomplish if we actually had FAIR trade rules!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think this applies to many organizations where we are taken advantage of. UN, NATO. The list is ongoing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not an economist, but if a failing economy does not eliminate their tariffs, they will continue to fail until a revolution takes place. As their economy continues to fail and businesses close, they will have to purchase more imports. They will become dependent on those high quality US imports.
What is the possibility of reverse Marshall plan where everyone forgives US debt to gain access to our markets? 2022 18trillion reduction in sovereign debt from China, EU, et al in order to cut tariffs and open fair trade negotiations.
LikeLike
Yeah, everybody but us. I want tariffs to replace the evil taxation without representation and a chance to catch back up in my life that’s been purposely manipulated by the globalist banksters and their government puppets.
That means I will damn sure vote TRUMP again, What do I have to lose???
Nowhere near what I once had before they took it. The importation of MEXICANS killed my business, not once but twice. I started right back up both times and learned to live off less and want less. Then, a third time and I had to go into real estate management and run a once thriving renovation business “on the side”.
A POX on all of them. You know who the #@%$ they are.
Texas or Arizona?
How about
• We RAISE the Tariffs on EVERY Country
… until their USA Trade is BALANCED
• We STOP Foreign Aid
… substituting USA-Market Access for Foreign Aid
• We START Reciprocal Bilateral Trade Deals
… where both Nations benefit and minimize Government Interference
• We STOP Foreign Wars
… requiring Nations in each Geographic Neighborhood to keep the Peace
• We START Charging Foreign Nations for Deployed Forces
… including Personnel, Base Facilities, Equipment, Operations & Support
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like a plan!
exactly…
We are not the watchers baby sitters of the globe! We are independent we are the example we are not responsible for the whole earth. You got countries that have to learn this shit by example and some are so stupid they are still in the dark ages. Islam is the proliferation of ignorance!
LikeLiked by 6 people
We aren’t anymore… but that’s exactly what the USA has been since WWII.
All by design and in leagues with the Vatican and the City of London i.e. UK.
Yep. Tell me I’m wrong, but prove it. That would be great.
No more free USA money. No more!!!! God bless President Trump!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Then the IMF should put pressure on China to reform their trade practices.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yeah, wait for that to happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The IMF should be DESTROYED. I’m not pointing fingers, but some of us aren’t getting it.
This GLOBALIST structure must be eradicated, period. Sovereign Nations.
NO to globalist feudalism and totalitarian control of our lives while taking OUR PROPERTY.
We have financed much of our OWN DEMISE ALREADY. Enough.
Thankfully, that’s what President Trump says too, and is trying to do for us.
Get busy helping in any way you can even through informing others.
It is NOT conspiracy “theory”, it’s a factual and in your face conspiracy.
And, “btw”…
Do you all know where and by whom the UN was founded?
“It is to the sacred principles enshrined in the united nations charter to which the American people will henceforth pledge their allegiance.”
evil ghw bush in 1992, talking to the UN general assembly.
“On your behalf, of course.”
LikeLike
I wonder which way Boeing, Northrup Grumman, and United Technologies are lobbying?
With a President Trump, they stand to gain from his Military buildup. They are also being encouraged to source and build here and export.
And with President Trump assigning local responsibility to local forces, they will need to buy stuff to beef up their militaries.
So, I see the Military-Industrial Complex – them – lobbying as they always have since Eisenhower warned us about – them – but their customer base will change. I don’t see President Trump turning down much in the way of funding to develop the latest and greatest military goodies.
The only reason I see for them to throw their dollars against President Trump is because stuff gets broken in wars, which gives them a nice cash flow from providing spares and replacements.
I see the names up there, but I’m not sure which way their dollars are going. I inherited some Boeing and United Technologies stock, and it’s going up. Why would they spend money against President Trump when he seems to be doing them a solid?
But I could be all wet and those companies just hate President Trump on general principles, the usual TDS. I dunno.
Historically all the major defense companies and commercial businesses donate based on location of HQ, Tax Homes and major facilities. They donate to both parties from 50-50 down to 60-40 splits, depending on political party power in locations I cited. Their donating pattern has nothing to do with politics per say and all to do with mark-ups on budgets, appointments to committees, influence on merger support and mark ups on regulations.
I wrote quite a few position papers and marked up quite a few congressional inputs during my career for members of the house and senate from both parties. These were funneled through our Washington DC office, congressional liaison team. They included some of the smartest and best looking women with whom I have ever worked.
Do not confuse businesses that make things with bankers, financiers and especially the individually wealthy who have money and assets that exceed the value of many major corporations who actually make stuff.
Screw the IMF, screw their Global economy, screw China, screw their American proxies. I live in one of those rust belt, white working class communities that the globalists and their Never- Trump proxies say “deserve to die”. Their reptilian depraved indifference toward my family, friends, community, and the millions just like me mean less than nothing to them. Yeah, this is personal.
LikeLiked by 6 people
scrapi1ron: Their indifference is bad enought. Just wait until they take an interest in you.
billrla, considering the widespread use of domestic spying taking place that we know of thanks to Sundance, it would be foolish to believe we are not “of interest” already. Is there any doubt that those of us who frequent this place aren’t on a watch list?
On the watch list 110 %.
Take that , to the bank.
Thank you Sundance. Thank you thank you thank you. Can you imagine what life would be like if ALL of our money was pulled back in… it makes me sick as I look over my life and realize how hard I worked, how much we struggled, how much we went without, to feed the global Beast. I fight now for my children and grandchildren.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I want see Red China crushed. They are not our friends- never will be. I dont give a rats arse about the E.U. With the incompatible immigration they are importing they will eventually revert back to their natural state- warring principalities that delight in butchering one another, with a Muslim twist. A pox on them all.
Same IMF who lost billion for Ukraine? Burisma accomplish? Time to audit IMF.
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN_sucks: Not lost. Laundered. IMF is basically a globalist laundromat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly. The American taxpayer is their ATM machine.
Any idea why realtors are such strong lobbyists? Sure, I get amazon and f**kbook – pure bribery.
… and yes, realtors are just too dumb to qualify as lawyers, but just as honest.
Just don’t see the connection…..
I’m a realtor…..and yes I am much smarter than 100% of the political class, and didn’t go the lawyer route for the reasons you so eloquently laid out. I am in it to make a buck…but the lobbying angle is a bit skewed….that NAR lobbying number may be part of the Builders unions…like in NYC, LA, etc. If the Brokers can convince on the builders union side…win win for the unions…and hence local city fat cats, etc etc etc
You don’t see the connection?
It’s right there, obvious as day. Even “dumb realtors” can see it.
😛
The world economy is not our responsibility. We don’t owe anyone a corrupt means to support anyone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look no further than the AIIB – the investment bank established to finance China’s Belt and Road initiative. Europe is heavily invested in this bank and if Chinese GDP falters because of tariffs, then their investment is put at risk.
Nearly the entire world economy (as it pertains to the largest economies in Europe, EU included) are configured to become a service economy as China overtakes the world as the #1 economy, and not just in manufacturing.
This is where all investment lies. And so this is why the world economy has grown ill because China is faltering.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And why is China faltering? Because Orange Man Bad imposed tariffs on the ChiNazis.
Have you not yet figured out that all the world’s ails are the direct fault of the United States?
Obama spent 8 years convincing everyone in the world of this “fact.”
Now Orange Man Bad is “proving” it.
Not my opinion, i could not care less how the world turns, just leave me and mine alone in our safe, secure, exceptional country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And stay out of my pocket!
I don’t give three flying f,,ks at a rolling donut if China’s economy never improves. I honestly hope the IMF falls into the deepest crevasse on earth and the earth closes up on them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
On a 36-year “structural epoch” basis, three 24-year generations constitute a remarkably stable historical pattern of 72 years, such as America’s from 1788 to 1860, then 1860 – 1968; the Soviet Union’s 1917 – 1989; now Communist China’s 1949 – 2021 (as we shall see).
Dating the post-Napoleonic Concert of Europe from ye ole Treaty of Vienna in 1815 through Versailles, followed by transnational UN and EU deliquescence through c. 2031, despite Enarque dirigistes’ bleats-and- squeaks, reversion to Bismarck’s agglomerated realpolitik seems
a foregone necessity. If a self-anointed, crypto-canonical clerisy (“diverse” as all hell, and with poverty-stricken masses available to prove it) won’t deliver peace-and-prosperity, national security, aroused citizenries will install those who do.
Economics aside, transnational elites’ extreme antipathy to such as Trump boils down to well-founded “status anxiety” based on insecurity stemming from awareness that, in general, their Deep State rentier-class is nothing but a gang of thieving parasites, exploiting productive private sectors as their kind always has.
OK if you say so. But you forget the IMF is a criminal enterprise that has stifled economic development in third world countries for the last 50 years. It modern day colonialism.
LikeLike
The best possible outcome for the good ol’ USA is that there is no deal with China, the tariffs go up, the Chinese devalue their currency further, all the supply chains vacate China, and Germany and the EU are broken along with China. Given the nationalistic momentum and gains in Europe, the destruction of the EU economy will only hasten its end and the complete dominance of the nationalist takeover. To POTUS I say, stand firm as our previously exfiltrated wealth pours back into this country. There are trillions at stake!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember, too, that whenever US stocks go down lately, so do interest rates, which helps anyone buying or refinancing a house, etc. So a continuing impasse with China should be fine with Realtors – one of the biggest lobbying groups.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So why won’t these charity case cut a trade deal with thw US? Walla, problems solved.
Those Europeans are so sophisticated….translates to”we bet on China and we are soooo screwed!”
Obviously other countries need to get better leaders who understand their economies. NOT OUR PROBLEM.
EVERYBODY needs the US. – EVERYBODY!
President Trump has an America First agenda that focuses on America’s prosperity and wealth instead of that of the ‘globalist’ bankers. That’s precisely why they must remove President Trump.
He holds the key to the vault!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The economy of the world appears to be based on the systematic looting of our wealth by cartel oligarchs. What wouldn’t they do to stop Trump from interrupting that yuge cash flow?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Russians did learn hard way about looting by oligarchs and by in BUSH/CLINTON YEARS..
I’ve been emailing links to these economics articles and have been hearing from once skeptical or NeverTrump acquaintances that they’re warming up to the America First concept. Apparently there is something to the maxim “It’s the economy, stupid!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boeing’s really biting the hand that feeds them, eh?
“IMF: “U.S. Removing Tariffs on China Will Improve Global Economy”
Actually, no, it would not, any more than giving a drink to a sweating shaking drunk improves his health. The global economy is addicted to sucking the lifeblood from the American economy, rather than developing a world comprised of independent national economies. Giving the global economy another drink would just prolong the pathology. Cold Turkey. It’s what’s for dinner.
I was afraid I’d have to leave the country if HRC was elected.
Instead, there’s another PDJT voter, with a job in St. Louis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course the IMF is complaining. The disengaging of suckling on the teat of the United States is world wide. They’ve been draining us for over 30 years.
It’s hard to break an addiction. The entire world has been addicted to our tax money for decades.
Cold turkey is sometimes the best treatment.
“Lift your tariffs, so we can get back to looting your country.” – IMF
LikeLiked by 1 person
Says Trump: “Heads I win. Tails you lose.”
Trump’s policies have had such an outsized effect on the investment markets, and watching in awe has also been learning a great deal.
It appears that almost every currency but the US dollar is declining against ours. This attracts foreign investment in US denominated securities, because even unchanged in value on the US markets is growth to those living overseas.
Our economy is 70% consumer spending, and the yuge job growth and gaining wage growth are driving most of our economy upward.
Trump has always advocated for Free Trade, and has educated me, at least, and I think many others, that the US has had the lowest tariffs and trade barriers for anyone wanting to export to us, but everyone else has higher tariffs and higher trade barriers to protect their own exporters. They’ve been taking advantage of us. Trump has placed and raised tariffs on China (and others) to gain leverage to force them to open up their second largest in the world economy to our (and the rest of the world’s) exporters. We’ve continued to grow, both in dollars, and especially compared to those holding other currencies, while everyone else is suffering.
But don’t miss the point that, once China cuts its tariffs and other trade barriers so that they endorse, for the first time, “free trade,” and other countries also drop their own barriers to allow us to sell into their countries, then there will be a gargantuan stimulus to the entire world economy, which will start to grow again.
Trade is a plus sum game, and free trade means more trade, and more plusses all around. Our dollar might stop growing so fast against other currencies, but that will further facilitate our exporters. So, our economy is Trump’s answer to trade war fears: “Tails you lose.” Capitulation by China, approval of USMCA, new deals with UK, etc., etc., will mean “Heads we win, and you will, too, when you embrace free trade for everyone.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can’t fix stupid or corruption apparently…
Seems to me PDJT is improving the economies of countries that play fair with the U.S. Win-win.
I hate the Brookings Institute, and actually all these damn ‘think tanks’ who promote an opinion favorable to anyone who pays them, then that oh-so-important paper promoting that opinion gets peddled to the media to sway political favor. Undeclared lobbyists!
Global growth slowing significantly…
US of A…not so much
Like the UN, the IMF is controlled by
communists/globalists who have among
their goals to destroy America.
America out of the IMF!
America out of the UN!
UN out of America!
We should not only keep the tariffs on the CCP,
we should increase them. The money stolen by the CCP is used to increase the very military they will use to threaten the world.
LikeLike
I believe that China today is just like Japan was in the 1930’s. We are much better off dealing with them now versus another Pearl harbor.
TRUMP PLAN for GLOBAL HARMONY & M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A GDP!
[updated from post above]
Tariffs to END TRADE DRAIN
• We RAISE the Tariffs on EVERY Country
… until their USA Trade is BALANCED
• We SANCTION Foreign Leaders & Corporations
… until they END Currency Manipulation & Negative Interest Rates
Market Access to END FOREIGN-AID DRAIN
• We STOP Foreign Aid
… substituting USA-Market Access for Foreign Aid
• We START Reciprocal Bilateral Trade Deals
… where both Nations benefit and minimize Government Interference
Host-Nation Funding to END FOREIGN-WAR DRAIN
• We STOP Foreign Wars
… requiring Nations in each Geographic Neighborhood to keep the Peace
• We START Charging Foreign Nations for Deployed Forces
… including Personnel, Base Facilities, Equipment, Operations & Support
It’s already time to start figuring out the post-Trump era. 5 years will come quickly and the usual suspects will return us to the “free for everyone else” trade system that has hurt the US so much.
We can’t have a Romney or McCain on the ballot in 2024. We’re going to need another fighter.
An example would be China -and others- funding the Brookings institute. The Brookings Institute then funds the activity of the Lawfare group. Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler hiring Lawfare members as contractors for their impeachment effort then boils down to China subsidizing the impeachment process.
If only a Republican would drop that bomb next time they’re in front of the cameras.
News flash to bonehead Economic PhD’s.
Are you folks listening to the left in USA.
Those idiots will cause a 4-5 trillion contraction in the USA in the first year alone just by winning.
Then what happens when they actually get down to go after shale. Re-enter Paris Accords, go all Green New Deal on every form of carbon. Burden the living crap of the middle class on energy costs inflation. Tax the capital wealth into fleeing offshore and stop making capital investments.
Then there is the ‘medicare for all’ absolute death nail to the working middle class. Everyone know the Progressives are going. Employee $180-240/month + employer 440-600/month times times 200 million.
Not gainfully employed well then a Business Social Medicare tax is needed to offset the costs for the unemployed.
Just Fork it over to the Govt. It is Rath of God Money for the Treasury.
The f’ing fallacy is… In the assumptions, gainfully employeed is the operative word because businesses will most definately close up shop in a heart beat just to sweat the Govt out over its desire to take over all aspects of Health care.
Big Business will gladly push all of health premium and adminstration burdens onto the Single Payer Public sphere.
Yup, one short step away from the Govt as the quasi procurer of labor delivered to the beak and call of Corporate Interests.
Sounds a f’ing alot like China’s Marxist Labor Theory.
Please may I have some more, as I holdout the obsolete hamburger bun for the fake burger.
