Devin Nunes Formally Requests Testimony from Adam Schiff….

HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes has sent a letter to HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff formally requesting his testimony prior to the public impeachment hearings next week.
On its face this might seem like a stunt; and it might indeed be dismissed by Adam Schiff; however, at the heart of the issue is something quite serious and quite factual. There is mounting evidence the entirety of the Pelosi, Lawfare-Schiff proceeding is a collaborative event that includes the coordination with a CIA ‘whistleblower’.
Specifically because the issues in/around the originating ‘whistleblower’ have become a risk to the effort, and in a complete reversal from the original premise, Adam Schiff is now refusing to present testimony from the originating whistleblower. Nunes is now engaging in a process with the goal make the political coordination self-evident:
These closed-door sessions with Adam Schiff and his Lawfare-contracted legal aide, Daniel Goldman, were pre-planned; the process was designed last year. The current HPSCI legislative impeachment process, and every little aspect within it, is the execution of a plan, just like the DOJ/FBI plan was before it in 2016, 2017 & 2018.
After the 2018 mid-terms, and in preparation for the “impeachment” strategy, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Lawfare group members to become House committee staff.
Chairman Schiff hired former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman (link), and Chairman Nadler hired Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke (link). House Speaker Nancy Pelosi then hired Douglas Letter as House General Counsel – all are within the Lawfare network.
The use of a ‘whistle-blower’ was pre-planned long ago. The agreements between Schiff, Lawfare and the CIA ‘whistle-blower’ were pre-planned. The changing of whistle-blower rules to assist the plan was designed long ago.
Adam Schiff and Daniel Goldman are executing a plan concocted long ago. None of the testimony is organic; all of it was planned a long time ago, long before anyone knew the names Marie Yovanovitch, Kurt Volker, Gordon Sondland or Bill Taylor. All of this is the coordinated execution of a plan.
The anti-Trump members of the National Security Council and U.S. State Department were always going to be used. Throughout 2018 and 2019 embeds in the ‘resistance’ network were awaiting instructions and seeding evidence, useful information, to construct an impeachment narrative that was designed to detonate later.
When Bill Taylor is texting Gordon Sondland about a quid-pro-quo, and Sondland is reacting with ‘wtf are you talking about’, Taylor was texting by design. He was manufacturing evidence for the narrative. This was all a set-up. All planned.
When Marie Yovanovitch shows up to give her HPSCI deposition to Daniel Goldman with three high-priced DC lawyers: Lawrence Robbins, Laurie Rubenstein and Rachel Li Wai Suen, having just sent her statements to the Washington Post for deployment immediately prior to her appearance, Yovanovitch is doing so by design. All planned.
Whistleblower Attorney, Mark Zaid:
Source Link – January 30th, 2017
I’d like to see Lindsey Graham be the guy to request testimony from our boy adam.
Graham can subpoena; Nunes can be refused or even ignored.
Unfortunately Graham’s bark is bigger than his bite; his balls it seems are actually pea-nuts.
Graham? With all respect hoghead, you shouldn’t be smoking that stuff! (just kidding) Graham would never convene a Senate committee hearing. After all, he would lose his membership in the Rino Club and his Associate Membership in the Order of Never Trumpers. He would be banned from the “important” bi-partison DC cocktail parties and likely lose his Honorary membership privileges in the Democrat party. And worse yet, the McStain family would forever ban him from “family” gatherings, take him off the Christmas card list and prohibit from him from saying daily prayers at the alter memorializing the legacy of the head McStain. F him.
Alexandra Chalupa was seen going into the Obama White House with the whistleblower. She has visited the White House 27 times.
Lindsey Graham told Martha McCallum a couple days ago that he, Graham, has no intention of calling anyone, that this is a State Dept affair and therefore in Foreign Affairs Cmte purview.
Lindsey learned well from Robert Mueller – not in my purview.
Did you really expect anything else from Graham?
Nope…..never did.
Thatta boy, Lindsey… Not exactly a ‘Profile in Courage’… I think we all appreciated Senator Graham stepping up big in the Kavanaugh hearings, and we let the flavor last for quite a while. It’s gone now, LG… Time to step up again, or step aside.
Funny!
Schiff will decline. He has to. Being interrogated by the likes of Jordan, Nunes, and Meadows would destroy him and this whole high school skit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jim Jordan wanted to ask Vindman who he talked to after he got off the Trump-Zelensky call. Schiff said no, it would tell everyone the name of the whistleblower. Also telling us Zindman got off the call and ran right to the whistleblower.
If a tree falls in the forest and no one is there…. did it really make a sound?
If the media ignores it. If nobody knows… does it matter either way?
Nothing short of a media spectacle will change the current overall vector against trump and his efforts towards reform.
Once at an out door music festival, a fight broke out between a handful of ten gallon dudes. No words over the PA system helped. Things were going south fast.
Some quick thinking ‘trout-scout’ lit off a small colorful rocket over the crowd. POP!
OOOOH!
AAAHHH!
The show went on.
Still waiting…… 😛
Odds are this Nunes letter was also anticipated and pre-planned.
Kevin Shipp (ex-CIA) is on Ingraham show right now with Judge Jeanine (guest host) and Tom Fitton saying this exact same thing – this is a coup, planned long ago. Shipp’s exact words.
fancy that.
Now, if someone would just admit the Socialist democrat vote-rigging in 2018…
Awesome! Bring sunlight to the darkness. Thank you, God, for Devin Nunes.
We shall overcome, God willing!
Even if Pencil neck ignores this, it is part of the record. And that may play an important part as this drama unfolds.
Kevin Schipp reminded us that if the Leaker, and he used that word, conveyed any classified material to Schiff, they might be facing legal issues.
That could be why Schiff is suddenly with cold feet.
Without Devin Nunes, his excellent political instincts, his integrity and his staff, we would know none of this! Thank you, Congressman Nunes.
So take a letter Maria, address it to [Schiffy]
Send a copy to my lawyer, gotta start a new life
–R.B. Greaves
Pure CO-CONSPIRACY to commit SEDITION.
#COUP twittered the Plan to Action.
Involving ENEMIES in Foreign Governments looks like TREASON.
Hah! Hijacking the process. Now have Republicans reading the transcripts of previous depositions grab them, run out of the room with them, and make them public. Burn down the House.
This will be interesting to watch…..like two cats eyeing each other, tails switching back and forth, ears slowly flatten….ready for a fight.
When Schiff refuses to testify, it should trigger a CRIMINAL REFERRAL to AG Barr.
Any further action by Demo☭rats will become OBSTRUCTION of JUSTICE.
POTUS SIGNALED he’s ready at the Chopper Presser:
“And you know what happened and you know what I did? A big favor. I caught the swamp. I caught them all. Let’s see what happens. Nobody else could have done that but me. I caught all of this corruption that was going on, and nobody else could have done it.”
Let’s GET IT ON!
Lindsey will be right on it , He will start calling witnesses in the Kavenaugh hearings next week .
We know he will get to the bottom just like he promised .
No way Schiffy sits for a grilling . Same story We have no power .
I have one problem with his letter: The Honorable ….
this is an expression soon to be on Shiffhead ..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Someone ask him if he’s concerned about finding the 8 billion dollars the Obama administration sent to the Ukraine that has gone missing.
I hope they will put the name “Eric Ciaramello” on their witness list request along with all of Shiff’s staff and the scum bag lawyer “Mark Zaid.” At least make Schiff deny them. Or put in the letter that the failure to approve them will be considered as Obstruction of Justice by the Republicans. Any Obstruction will be handled accordingly…
The difference between the two camps is the TRUTH. The False can make it as clever as can be with lies which has no bounds. However, nothing can be what it is not no matter how long or seemingly. That is until it has to reconcile with the TRUTH.
I predict Lack of Candor and I miss spoke ..often the norm in these hearings.
