Sunday Talks: Steve Bannon -vs- Maria Bartiromo…

Steve Bannon appears on Fox News to discuss the ongoing impeachment issues with Maria Bartiromo. Within the discussion Bannon highlights the larger position about how Trump’ America-First foreign policy is antithetical to the one-way interventionist model that ultimately provides U.S. politicians with a process to sell their office to the benefit of foreign governments. The Biden-Ukraine issue is a direct example of that process.
Everything about POTUS Trump’s policy is against the business model that allows DC politicians to trade U.S. foreign policy for their own financial benefit. Trillions at stake.
Bannon correctly points out that only public pressure is going to force change upon the swamp. President Trump is a vessel for a process to stop DC corruption; but the DC politicians themselves will never vote to diminish their own interests. That’s the issue with the republicans in the Senate during an impeachment trial.
On the Democrat race I agree with Bannon on 90% of his presentation, except I would replace “centrist” with Wall St (multinationals) and Hollywood. The Dem party is fueled by multinational interests and Hollywood support that is aligned with China and multinationals et al. With Biden falling they are trying Buttigieg; if that doesn’t work, they’ll need someone to hold/protect their interests.
That last sentence is key, we all know she’s coming back.
No, it will be Michelle Obama, I think.
It doesn’t matter who they bring in. By the time the election comes around, it won’t be safe for any of them to walk down the street.
Either one; flip a coin………..,They got rich through politics. PERIOD
Both are selfish, lyin’ control freaks.
Would be one fun campaign season though. OMG!!! lol
Yep, she is going to “drafted” into running by the DNC to avoid the 2016 fix primary claim. Hillary will make a Hollywood entry into the DNC convention with the Obamas spreading rose pedals in her path.
So the question arises, “When will it be necessary for POTUS himself to phrase it just the way Bannon and Sundance do?” I have to believe Turtle is quite happy with his leverage over Trump right now.
No way Turtle allows a questioning of the Bidens as Bannon fantasizes. That would be akin to indicted himself and other senators and reps. Further, don’t expect a majority of voters to “see” the truth all by themselves. They still watch ABC, NBC, CBS.
Bannon has nailed it – is the half of the country that votes democrats just still too stupid to understand this?
They’re beyond stupid. They are firmly brainwashed into believing Orange Man Bad and everybody else good. The few I have spoken with are impossible to communicate with. Their brains are rocks that have been calcified with leftistmedia lies. I will keep on talking, but I am really praying A LOT.
“Bannon told the special counsel’s office how Trump took interest in finding the 33,000 missing Hillary Clinton emails that she said she had erased from her private server, according to the documents. Neither Bannon nor Gates said they knew the Russians had stolen the Democratic documents, but believed foreign nationals had done the hacks.”
Can’t believe Bartiromo didn’t ask Bannon about the Mueller notes released by the DOJ per a FOIA request from CNN. Bannon was happy to tell Mueller anything he wanted to hear about collusion. Remember him telling Michael Wolf the Trump Tower meeting with Don Jr and Fusion GPS was treason?
Bannon did a great job today but nobody should EVER think that he is for PDJT. He is for Bannon and will work the MAGA patriots when it suits his own purposes. Because he shares our values (but not our integrity and loyalty to PDJT), expect to see him sounding like a MAGA supporter for the next 12 months until after the election.
Sorry Wolfe is known for making stuff up. I would prefer to hear it from Bannons lips, not what Michael Wolfe claims he said.
If they are deluded enough to think Buttigieg is going to be anyone’s answer for anything they are going to Inherit the Wind.
For those unaware, Bannon has a new daily podcast (Monday-Sunday 9am EST) about what’s going on everyday with impeachment.
WarRoom.org
He will be doing this show every single day until President Trump is acquitted from this impeachment scam! Very informational and solid podcast, highly recommend.
HE will work our anger as long as it suits his purposes. Everyone should enjoy his insights while not forgetting that he is and remains a snake in the grass when it comes to being loyal to PDJT.
Agreed.
Him; Glen Beck, and Ben Shapiro are at the top of that list for me.
Cool! thank you deepdivemaga! I registered with the site to receive their podcasts. I found WarRoom.org site very interesting.
https://warroom.org/ Steve B website for podcast.
I love Bannon. I can only imagine him in the WH, though. He’s not a politician and doesn’t have to hold his finger up.
He actually said he should have never been there. He is an excellent speech writer and lecturer.
Some of the best speeches of 2016 campaign were collaborations of the Presidents long held economic views with the economic nationalism Bannon has espoused.
For years Sundance and Bannon have been two of the best at exposing the economic interest behind this grand globalist cabal and how it drives almost everything in our daily lives.
It’s no coincidence the 30 year Nevertrump Taylor is all over this. He’s another Atlantic Council leech.
Correct. Add in Steven Miller!
But the Inaugural Address was very dark … wow … likely too much.
I see – FINALLY – both Bannon & POTUS mentioned USMCA. There have to be examples beyond “Do Nothing Democrats” – which I like!
– No USMCA – 200,000+ jobs!
– No USMCA – means we don’t regain 75,000 auto jobs [Michigan]
– No infrastructure – jobs! Quality of Life!
– No bipartisan plan to lower drug prices! [Seniors]
He got a lot said in that interview. Well done, Steve.
Steve Bannon is a great speaker. He opens his mouth and an effortless, vivid torrent of MAGA rhetoric pours out.
My dream speech writing team for President Trump would be Bannon, Stephen Miller, Pat Buchannan, and Newt.
I view McConnell as holding all of this over his head as an insurance policy against himself and other GOP senators from being removed from office either via primary or prosecution. Once either of the two processes become visible to the senators, they unleash the house to deliver the gift to the senate, at which point they make their move. If they are removed from office via political means, then they will keep their treasures and earn payoffs from the Party apparatus, having acted as reliable foot soldiers. If they become objects of prosecutorial investigation, they will be funded and cleared by the Party apparatus. All they have to do is play the game: cozy up to Trump until such time as they can make their move.
Romney just happens to be particularly dumb about keeping his powder dry. A Pierre Delecto characterization here would be apropos.
“Bannon correctly points out that only public pressure is going to force change upon the swamp.”
Exactly what I’ve been saying here all along. There is NO WAY a hopelessly corrupt system will ever truly reform itself without the public demanding it… or probably even then. Thus, we have:
1. The ZERO Spygate perps even simply indicted in the over 1000 days of the Trump administration
2. The super late in the game attention (maybe) to Joseph Mifsud who could have obliterated the Mueller farce from day one
3. The past (and likely future) lack of results from too-specifically-limited, slow-walked “investigations” designed to avoid investigating adequately along enough paths to reveal the coup conspiracy within any ONE investigation, thereby avoiding the necessary connections of enough pieces of the puzzle to reveal the full, MASSIVE criminality of the coup attempt.
4. Complete inaction in support of Trump beyond the spewed promises of so-called “Republicans” within CONgress.
It has to be PERSONALIZED for every mother and father, every grandfather and grandmother, that politicians have sold your kids’ futures to the communist Chinese and even those whose back accounts haven’t been enriched have remained silent….out of fear, I suppose.
Good teachers KNOW this: never assume your students understand what you are saying. If you make a generalization (American politicians have sold the futures of your offspring) you have to lay out the steps by which they have and ARE doing it.
The three “tellems”
“Tellem” what you’re going to “tellem”
“Tellem”
“Tellem” what you told ’em
Thank You!!!! The “Trump is Perfect Crowd” misses this!
He’ll give a 2-hour entertaining, hilarious, energetic speech to a rally of 20,000 people … and only spend 30 seconds talking USMCA?! Really?
Colossal missed opportunity, especially given the TV audience and highlight clips.
USMCA begets jobs
USMCA drives manufacturing.
USMCA manufacturing has a MASSIVE JOBS ***MULTIPLIER***.
USMCA helps the Midwest.
USMCA helps farmers.
USMCA protects us from China dumping.
POTUS needs to explain this … or does he want to waste another year?
So agree. All points you enumerate are relevant to the Banana Coup Circus.
No perp walks of Obama Admin Spygate criminals is the major primary enumerated point that is, IMO, a point that is telling. Until the political culture can have the courage to expose and punish the criminal acts, NO incentive exists to not re-try the same concocted trap.
Guys like Brennan and Clapper have to be made objects of scorn but that becomes difficult when they can say they were taking orders from a media “icon” and hero to many, Obama. It is virtually impossible to turn HIM into that object.
The way black women feel about him is such that you’d have to have video of him repeatedly mistreating his children and cheating on Michelle to get them to turn.
I see you spelled “Michael” wrong. Oops.
its because the weapon trading to other countries is process that needs heavily “redacted” means.
its obvious the military complex recruits congress and lets them share in the profiting.
the President is haulting this funding of Iran so there is little funds for terrorism there… the second supply route is through Ukraine that is funneled into the middle east (guess).
So this is why the entire congress freaked and said we need to stay in Syria, and the Weapons need to be sent to Ukraine (only now since ISIS funding was stopped). the congress is working on behalf of an assad overthrow and they will not stop no matter who the People Elect.
Unless the President can teach the People about this – and i dont know what comes of that. I personally think the Military Industrial Complex is not truly an American thing.. i think it is more rogue and UN related. Vindman will turn out to be some disaster associated with weapons running. to bad the DOJ just indicted that bank Unicredit or whatever its called.
“Falsehood flies, and truth comes limping after it, so that when men come to be undeceived, it is too late; the jest is over, and the tale hath had its effect.” – Jonathan Swift
Very good interview. Wish Bartiromo would allow longer time segments to thoroughly discuss these topics, especially with someone who is so involved and understanding of the political dynamics that has been occurring. Bannon is really good at explaining Trump’s positions and intentions. He’s a really sharp guy and very interesting to hear. Unlike the cast of dopes Fox and the Fox network “personalities” trot out each week. A lot less of Bartiromo and much more of Bannon.
The institutional opposition to Trumpism is running out of options. Quickly, it appears.
I’m sure there are still a lot of rabbits in that hat but the portion of the public that is paying attention is on to them as, most certainly Team Trump.
So, do they get drastic and try false flags (more of them it some of the past efforts were such a thing?)? Or do they try a more direct route and try to assassinate the President?
It’s warming up, any way you slice it.
Steve Bannon – War Room
https://warroom.org/
There are currently 15 episodes. They can also be found on uTube at the following link.
https://www.youtube.com/user/JohnFredericksShow/videos
Here is episode 1.
Bannon, Bartiromo and Fox in general seem rather enthusiastic about Tulsi Gabbard. Weird.
Nothing weird.
Tulsi is campaigning on the Democrat side against the Deep State establishment for a America First foreign policy of ending the endless Regime Change Wars that both Republicans & Democrats have championed for decades. Bannon is also promoting exactly this policy change as is Trump. They are aligned on this objective.
Bannon is always clear. He gets the political zeitgeist and he gets what the core changes that are required in policy & politics. The heart is the ending of Regime Change Wars & the Deep State that thrives on the corruption around it and putting wood behind the arrow on the existential threat – the Chinese Communist Party.
I don’t think I can follow this stuff any more. It tears up my nerves. Not to mention the roller coaster of emotions – we got ’em, but the left is stronger, and back and forth, back and forth. All we can do is pray and continue to work hard and share what we know and vote. We have very little control, though, once folks get into office. There is so much we know about DC and the graft and misdeeds and corruption, and the DOJ, even if it was 100% pure, which it isn’t, can only address a small fraction of it. The little people know it, the DOJ knows it, and all of Deep State knows it.
They’ll need someone to hold/ protect their interests. Who is exactly is the “they” in this sentence?
Last spring I went to the Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Fairfax and strolling along without a care in the world were Bruce and Nellie Ohr. For all I know they were there in a dirty meetup with other intel. Or they were just enjoying a day in the fresh air among Fellow Travelers in Northern Virginia, which is packed with lobbyists and government contractors and wealthy donors of lefties who would praise the Ohrs as patriots for their seditious acts. Sickening.
SD, to your point on no viable candidates; fake moderate Gabby is looking at a 3rd party run. So who was ll she take the most votes from. And of course they can always Jill Stein her adding her votes to the DS not nominee.
