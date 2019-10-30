REPOST: Details of House “Impeachment Inquiry” Resolution…

Repost by Request – with intro: After the 2018 mid-terms, and in preparation for the “impeachment” strategy, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Lawfare group members to become House committee staff.
Chairman Schiff hired former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman (link), and Chairman Nadler hired Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke (link). House Speaker Nancy Pelosi then hired Douglas Letter as House General Counsel – all are within the Lawfare network.
[Barry Berke, left and Norm Eisen, right – pictured exiting the HSCI scif with Jerry Nadler on the same day Pelosi’s “Impeachment Inquiry” Resolution was released, 10/29/19]
After Goldman, Eisen, Berke and Letter were hired in late 2018, Pelosi then went about changing the Rules of the House in January ’19. Few were paying attention until recently.
In the last month many people have surmised that Pelosi and Schiff moved to utilize the Ukraine/NSC impeachment angle *after* the Mueller angle for impeachment ran into trouble. However, CTH research (widely criticized in 2018) doesn’t reflect the Whistle-blower impeachment plan as an ‘add-on’. Instead, what we see is the use of the HPSCI; and the use of embeds within National Security Council staff; by design. The Schiff events of today were always part of a prior planned design.
Only two committees hired Lawfare staff in 2018: Judiciary (Eisen & Berke) and HPSCI (Goldman). This evidences a 2018 plan to use the Judiciary and HPSCI for the impeachment process as designed by the Lawfare contractors. This design is also outlined in the year of public advice from the mother-ship, Lawfare.
They impeachment crew always planned to use the House Intelligence Committee; and they always planned to use activated sleeper cells within the National Security Staff. None of this is organic; none of this current action was contingent upon a Trump phone call. The whistle-blower approach was always going to be used; the only issue was: ‘how’?
That sets the context for the slick moves by Pelosi and Schiff’s Lawfare team. The contracted legal staff within House Intelligence Committee produced a House “Impeachment Inquiry” resolution to be voted on tomorrow.
By all appearances the impeachment crew is following a legal strategy. Leading with Nadler (Mueller) in the HJC was part of that forethought. Berke and Eisen would then go after the Mueller evidence (grand jury, 6e material). Whether Judge Beryl Howell was/is in-on-it; and whether the DOJ staff tanked the oral arguments on purpose; is up for debate… but the plan was always thus.
Once, Barry Berke and Norm Eisen gained Judicial impeachment validation from a federal judge, that’s where Chairman Schiff and Daniel Goldman come in. Goldman is the Lawfare contractor leading the questioning and framing the House impeachment inquiry approach through the use of the HPSCI rules that are useful in their secrecy.
The primary point is: none of this process-flow is accidental. There is a design evident in activity that is only visible in hindsight.
Why does this matter?
Because if we can see the visible House plan; and if we accept the deliberate process it has taken to carry it out; then why would we assume there isn’t a similar plan for the Senate?
♦ Constitutional professor Lawrence Tribe is to the left as Mark Levin is to the right.
To the Lawfare crew, Lawrence Tribe is their Svengali. Tribe has been hinting toward a process that could be possible within the Senate. [SEE HERE] Ignore him at our peril.
Retreating to the Senate as the Alamo, where all hope falls upon the action of Mitch McConnell, isn’t exactly the most reassuring plan. That approach means the House will have then destroyed the structural intention of the constitutional intent surrounding the impeachment process.
This needs to be fought hard, to stop the House from codifying a process that will forever change the office of the president. The precedent being outlined here is alarming.
The crafted resolution that will be voted upon tomorrow (full pdf below) contains the rules constructed by Nadler and Shiff’s Lawfare staff, for public HPSCI hearings.
The House impeachment resolution blocks President Trump’s lawyers from participating in the House process until the hand-off to the Judiciary Committee for article assembly.
Within the House resolution is a process to transfer the evidence from the three investigative committee chairs: Schiff, Engel and Maloney, to Jerry Nadler at Judiciary. [The process within Judicary will be assembling the ‘articles of impeachment’.]
What Pelosi/Schiff et al have assembled is a format for a highly controlled public spectacle prior to a predetermined transfer of evidence to Jerry Nadler (Judicary). With the intent to construct a pantomime for public absorption in mind, the rules are written for maximum narrative construction. [ex. Lawfare lawyers will question witnesses]
The rules within the resolution outline the guidance for at least one public hearing from the HPSCI prior to transfer to Judiciary. The Oversight Committee, Foreign Affairs Committee and Intelligence Committee are assembling publicly under the House Intelligence Committee (HPSCI) for that/those public hearing(s).
Key points from rules:
- The Executive Branch will not be permitted to participate in the open HPSCI hearing.
- President Trump lawyers will not be permitted to question witnesses in the open HPSCI hearing.
- Ranking member of HPSCI (Nunes) may have subpoena power subject to pre-approval by Chairman Adam Schiff. Requests must be made in writing. Chair is not mandated to approve.
- Ranking member of HPSCI (Nunes) may have ability to request witnesses subject to pre-approval by Chairman Adam Schiff. Requests must be made in writing. Chair is not mandated to approve.
- Schiff (Chairman) and Nunes (Ranking member) will each have 90 minutes (aggregate) to question any witness brought before the committee. All other committee members will have 5 minutes each, per witness. [Remember this is a member assembly of 3 committees]
- The Chairman can allow contracted legal staff (Lawfare) to question witnesses, as part of his 90-minutes of available questioning.
- The Chair is authorized, though not required, to make depositions public.
- Upon completion of the hearing(s), the HPSCI chairman shall write a **report to the Judiciary (Nadler) with instructions of findings. The chair may include dissent from the minority opinion therein.
[**Note: IMHO this report has already been written. That was the purpose for the basement hearings. All of this public testimony is for public consumption to support the premise of a constitutional impeachment proceedings. It’s a farce.]
- The resolution then provides a process for the HPSCI report to transfer all of the assembled tri-committee material to the House Judiciary Committee where Jerry Nadler will take over.
The next part of the resolution is the House approving of the transfer process, and setting up rules for the Judiciary Committee phase. The Judiciary Committee (HJC) then shifts to official Impeachment Hearings, prior to articles of impeachment being assembled.
- The HJC Ranking member (Doug Collins) shall have subpoena power subject to approval by the HJC Chair, Jerry Nadler.
- The HJC ranking member shall have the ability to request witness testimony, subject to approval by the HJC Chair, Jerry Nadler.
- The HJC will allow participation by President Trump’s counsel.
Within the rules, the existence of judicial enforcement authority -punishment for refusing to provide documents and witnesses by subpoena- is assumed. Based on the construction of this resolution, and with Judge Howell’s court decision still standing, this presumption by the House appears structurally solid.
Here’s the full pdf of the rules:
.
“The resolution provides rules for the format of open hearings in the House Intelligence Committee, including staff-led questioning of witnesses, and it authorizes the public release of deposition transcripts.
“The evidence we have already collected paints the picture of a President who abused his power by using multiple levers of government to press a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 election. Following in the footsteps of previous impeachment inquiries, the next phase will move from closed depositions to open hearings where the American people will learn firsthand about the President’s misconduct.” (LINK)
Lawfare lawyers Barry Berke and Norm Eisen, leading participants in the construction of the impeachment rules, October 29, 2019, entering the SCIF with Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler
It is some of your best work. Bravo!
From the beginning Cernovich kept saying that Trump should have hired conservative bonafides instead of keeping so many Obama holdovers.
I can now see the wisdom of that.
Problem is that there are 100 neocons for every paleocon.
Not just Cernovich, several others advised President Trump to get rid of these Obama holdovers on day one and he didn’t do it so it looks like it came back to bite him.
Just me, I’ve said this from the beginning, I would’ve opened the back doors and flushed the place on day 2…wtf was he thinking??
hard to fire derp staters.
Everytime you think it can’t get any worse !!! I am so disgusted and outraged, we can’t allow this happen to our President!
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Be as wise as the serpents”..Do the republicans have anyone near close that can effectively do something to put a stop to this undermining of the very foundations of our country?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t Pelosi just say to Trump a couple of weeks ago “Just wait and see what we’re going to do to you.”
I’d say the civil war is here.
He is our President.
You threaten him means you threatened us.
GOP senators better not accept any offers to go bird hunting.
As Sundance reports….”Few were paying attention, until recently. ”
Seems to me our folks on these committees
Should have been sounding the alarm on the Lawfare twisting of the rules the minute they walked through the doors…The LAWFARE GROUP represents a much more dangerous threat to our civilization than ISIS ever did…
Like. Who needs ISIS when you have LAWFARE?
Send in the Navy Seals, dammit.
Lawfare IS isis.
In a suit.
Where is the medal of honor receiving dog when we need him.?
It’s getting harder and harder to turn your head and not mention or notice, how many leftist, communist Jews are involved in our government, media, courts, schools, etc. they use this same evil lawfare against their prime ministers in Israel, continually. If they don’t like their policies,they investigate them til they come up with what sounds like a crime.. they are an extreme danger to other Jews and to America, in general. They’re good at parsing the law to their own advantage, as they are at parsing GODs laws to their own advantage to justify evil
Go away.
Skat!
Please take that anti-semitic drivel out with the other garbage.
If only there were something the President could declassify!
Prayers that, as this was “repost by request” that whomever it is that requested this beautiful outline of the process in play is someone or someones who can effect a different outcome tomorrow and going forward, to this well-planned coup against the Constitution of the United States of America by castrating the powers of the Executive Branch to the benefit of the Legislative Branch. Should they succeed it will just be a mere formality before the Judicial Branch is also forever nullified.
“The Constitution doesn’t indicate that removal from office requires two-thirds of the Senate. It requires two-thirds of senators present for the proceedings.”
This is how they get it done. My first post was last week, on this very subject. Not good. Way too easy for the senate to walk this through.
One more thing to repeat:
Many have suggested that there’s no way Republicans will vote to impeach because
they run the very real risk of being out of office. But considering
what we now know, about how truly deep and rancid the corruption flows
in politics, if the choice comes down to being out, but with a golden
pension, or in, as in prison, which option would you take?
I don’t think any of them give a rat’s a** whether or not they retain their positions in government. Why should they when they can slip into a cushy board position, write a book, go on a speaking tour, join one of the Swamp Councils, travel around the world making deals with countries that don’t have our best interest at heart, open a “foundation” and take in millions upon millions of dollars. Are there any true Patriots left?
#BurnItAllDown
Sorry? It sounded like you wrote that the House can re-write the rules in such a way as to circumvent the Constitution and due process in order to successfully impeach the President. I’ve prepared myself for that eventuality. Then it goes to the Senate, which I *thought* would kick it to the curb. Are you saying Sundance, that there is a possibility that the same type of legal maneuvering, wrangling, and outright subversion of the Constitution, could be happening simultaneously in the Senate, so that… the President will or could actually be impeached? If that’s what I’m understanding… they *really* don’t want to go there. They really, really, don’t want to go there. Or did I read that all wrong.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think the short version is…….
The fix is in!
A scary thought about the Senate may already have “a plan to subvert” especially with the “present” possibility. Thanks SD for screwing up another night’s sleep (!) although I always appreciate your analysis, thought and wisdom.
Did you really think that you can put your hope in the Senate?? They all want President Trump gone, every. single. stinking. one. of. them!
As I have said before, Trump & Company need to file Trump v. US House of Representatives, and take the whole damned thing immediately to the SCOTUS.
Because … this is an utter abomination to the actual text and intent of the Constitution of the United States of America. In fact, it very exactly represents a scenario that our Founders specifically prohbited: a writ (or bill) of attainder.
Because, really, this isn’t “an Impeachment” at all, because the Legislature is very specifically intending to condemn and then immediately punish an officeholder without providing him any rights nor the Due Process of Law:
This is a simple and direct path to declare the entire Democrat strategy Unconstitutional, without having to engage them in their chosen and carefully-guarded justification that “this is impeachment.” The perpetrators of this seditious plot are now overtly conspiring to deny the accused any civil rights, and seek to “declare” that the accused is guilty notwithstanding any actual provisions of actual law. This is not, in fact, “impeachment” at all. It is a Bill of Attainder.
There you have it: §1.9.3 –
The Democrats specifically intend to “declare the President guilty of some crime,” and then to “punish him” by removing him from office, without a trial, and with the specific effect of nullifying this person’s civil rights.
Because they remain utterly confident that 100% of their members will vote tomorrow exactly as they have been ordered to do, they are convinced that “Lawfare™ is Right, and the Constitution is Irrelevant, and the Republicans are Impotent, and the Senate will Obey.”
But – this is not “impeachment” at all. If it were, the entire House would be involved, and the House would be deliberative. Instead, these seditious conspirators are seeking to nullify(!) every part of the House other than themselves. This, therefore, is the proof of the matter: these people actually seek to evade §1.9.3. And they have zero legal basis to do it.
Good points,
Might want to call in to Jay Sekulow’s noon show tomorrow and approach him with this question. I’ve had a friend call many times and they seem to always get through.
Or email or tweet Sekulow and Rudy on this topic but I’d hope they are already aware of it.
Tell me. I have to assume there is at least ONE Constitutional lawyer in the GOP House and/or Senate or on their staffs that recognize a “bill of attainder” when they see it.
Assuming I am right, why haven’t they pointed this out to the Dems publicly? Do they WANT to let the Dems go so far only to accost them with it?
Concur Mike. Been reading and following your logic for two weeks. Keep on, stay strong!
I hope you’ve notified people of this.
I would hope the repubs are privy to this. The question I have , is do they have the savvy to counter this and squash this coup.
Do the eReps want to?
Lawfare..Brookings Institute…Chinese funded…is that true? Are we really battling the CCP and their paid traitors?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes.
I would say so.
Glenn Beck is going through the whole damn Ukraine thing tonight on video, starting from a few years back. It’s now well over an hour in and he’s still going. Very well done.
Nope, not going to go with this latest ‘the sky is falling’, although very well thought out and described, narrative of what MIGHT happen. Going to stick to what’s happening: Counter Offense Campaign attacking on all fronts. Enemy in complete disarray. The only thing left for them is their whimpering like dogs.
Once again must sincerely ask: and Treepers seeing this?
Here you loud and clear.
Hear
Same thing I heard with Huber and I am still not buying it.
Once again when you go down the rabbit hole…always follow the money….well done Sundance
Is the stay still in place for tomorrow regarding the Mueller grand jury? I read today Howell ruled against the emer. Stay. What does that mean?
The appeals court issued the stay. It doesn’t matter what Howell ruled.
The stay will not last long. It will be replaced by a decision which, in all likelihood, will affirm Judge Howell’s ruling
It’s quite obvious now that Judge Howell was a co-conspirator, and that someone(s) at the Appeals Court level knew it. In two paragraphs, they nullified a rather massive part of the House strategy.
Still: this remains to be seen … “do House Democrats(!) have cojones?” Or are they simply people who “are vicious, [utterly stupid…], and stick together?”
This already seems to have failed. Everyone is aware it is a scam and it clearly isn’t legal. The Ukraine premise has been obliterated at this point. What is their plan C?
Also, does anyone really believe Pelosi will allow a senate trial where Trump lawyers can question all the bad actors under oath on live tv? I think they thought Trump would resign, but with the Ukraine narrative backfiring he isn’t going anywhere. The way I see it the democrats have no good options at this point.
You right. They have only one path. Total SURRENDER.
Yep. This was always the plan from the very beginning. REMOVE TRUMP, any way possible.
When the RUSSIA! nonsense fizzled and it became obvious that Mueller had nothing, the DRats turned to ballot harvesting and stole the 2018 mid-terms.
They intend to ram this thru anyway possible…
Maybe President Trump should envoke the Insurrection Act?
We may need to visit DC after all?
Many GOP Senators Ready to Betray the President https://youtu.be/49mokALgZbc
China Is Funding The Impeachment!
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/china-is-funding-the-impeachment/
• “There are two things that are important in politics. The first is money and I can’t remember what the second one is.” — Mark Hanna, William McKinley’s 1896 presidential campaign manager and later senator from Ohio, in 1895.
Question, what happens to retirement benefits and perks, if a senator or Representative refuses to collect them?
Bottom line? My gut is saying this gets through the House and then onto the Senate it goes. AG Barr has waited too long to start indicting people. Anything he does after this vote is taken looks retaliatory…by design.
I want to keep the faith in AG Barr. I understand what you saying however. I ask AG Barr to speak strongly to counter act. Ty Julia Adams for your wisdom. I’ve been following you for months.
Thanks Sundance! Keep it coming.
The only part left out is if this farce continues IMO is a huge portion of the 62 million MAGA patriots will descend on DC and Congress.
Is anybody going to start fighting this garbage. Its maddening. Voting isn’t enough on our end, but what the hell else can we do while waiting to call us up to DC and let his civilian army deal with these traitors
There are ways to get cameras into these secret meetings. THERE ARE WAYS. ! The GOP needs to do that. There is no way to find out who recorded it.
Friggen amazing! Years ago it would be the Democrats who demanded same!
So what 10 year old did Barr send in to present oral arguments for the stay?
LikeLike
Zimri Schiff needs the Pinchas HaKohen treatment
Did I hear earlier on FOX Biz that the Dems tables the vote for tomorrow?
Scary, scary, scary … guess we need US Marshalls to start arresting the coup plotters.
Disrupt the enemy battle plan.
Easy to say.
Trump will eventually have to stare down McConnell, and tell him that MAGA is going forward, no matter that McConnell is threatening to remove him from office. McConnell is Trump’s deadliest enemy, and hungers to get rid of him, but he can’t risk the public reaction to removing Trump from office and he knows it. So does Trump, and he’ll prevail in this inevitable eyeball to eyeball confrontation.
Exactly…that’s what I try to tell people, the McConnell-Trump dynamic is the most important one in this whole thing…McConnell’s dirty laundry…and how far he would go to conceal it and others, including nuking the whole party…and possibly the whole country…I keep wondering if Trump is trying to find McConnell an off ramp for his personal corruption…and what that might look like…and even it would be possible, given how corrupt and seditious and entangled they all are
Lou Dobbs gets this….
In a heated exchange w/Andy Biggs tonight, Lou said that even by voting no on this – whatever it is, Rs are validating the Dimms’ scam.
Lou said they should walk out.
I agree that Rs are validating this nonsense.
By participating in it, they’re only playing defense on dims’ terms.
And again, is anyone- anyone at all- asking what the alleged high crime and/or misdemeanor is???
President Trump the outsider came in and turned over the apple cart and ripped the scums mouth off the money teat…
now the little piggies are a whining and screaming …he even broke the war drums…
they will do any thing to be rid of him……
“Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen ” wasn’t just an administration lawyer. He was Obama’s so-called “Ethics Czar” charged with keeping a watch over the government from 2009 to 2011. Now there’s a big laugh.
