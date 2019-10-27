John Ratcliffe and Doug Collins Discuss U.S. Attorney John Durham Investigation…

Earlier today representatives John Ratcliffe and Doug Collins react to the successful operation to capture/kill Baghdadi along with recent events surrounding the John Durham investigation shifting into a criminal probe.

First, John Ratcliffe discusses the killing of Baghdadi and the possibility of criminal indictments as the Durham investigation focuses on the origin of the Russia investigation.

Additionally, Doug Collins discusses current events:

Knock – Knock

Who’s there?

Justin!

Justin who?

…Justin case you thought we’d forgotten about you.

 

  1. 1footballguru says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:05 pm

    Sweet Jesus! Praise the Lord and our ultimate justice system…..even if it is 3 years late…plus or minus 10 or 20 years.

  2. lowyder993s says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:05 pm

    You’re getting to be quite the comedian!!! Don’t quit your day job just yet! 😉

  3. nationalboardertified2001 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    Oh, my heavens! That knock, knock joke is priceless!!! I’m still laughing. Sundance is on a roll this evening.

  5. Don McAro says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    LOL I just spit out my water…too funny Sundance…The Obama peep show

  6. lemontree says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    Interesting that the Intelligence Committee hasn’t had any intelligence updates in over a month. National security issues weren’t evidently a priority. Too busy on fake impeachment inquiry.

  7. cheryl says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    Love that last picture. And I love how articulate Doug Collins is. Trump will be remember by history as one of the greatest Presidents we’ve ever had. History will not treat the treasonous Democrats kindly.

  8. Patience says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:20 pm

    Washington Post silent on bribe to silence Obama’s Rev. Wright
    https://legalinsurrection.com/2012/05/washington-post-silent-on-bribe-to-silence

    May 13, 2012 · The New York Post reported late Saturday night that a bribe of $150,000 was offered to Reverend Jeremiah Wright from one of President Barack Obama’s “closest friends” for Wright to keep quiet, and that Obama personally met with Wright to plead with him to refrain from speaking in public. In an interview with Edward Klein, Rev. Wright elaborated:

    Also: Anyone remember the interview when Reverend Jeremiah Wright said he had a box.. Remember?

  9. California Joe says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:24 pm

    AG Bill Barr on the bagpipes…a weapon of war!

  10. swimeasy says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    Amazing what a real investigation will uncover:

    Tracy Beanz
    @tracybeanz
    As per @OANN
    – Lisa Page was ALSO having an affair with her superior, Andrew McCabe.
    Quote Tweet
    Tracy Beanz
    @tracybeanz
    · 4h
    Harold Finch has been calling this for YEARS. YEARS. I was on the fence. He was sure. Man oh man the plot thickens. Is that report from the other day about them? These people are the lowest of the low. “Don’t ever text me again” twitter.com/codyave/status…
    7:06 PM · Oct 27, 2019·Twitter for iPhone
    3.1K
    Retweets
    4.8K
    Likes
    Tracy Beanz
    @tracybeanz
    ·
    3h
    Replying to
    @tracybeanz
    Lots of folks saying they don’t think Page and Strzok were ever messing around – here’s my take: no one knows for sure they weren’t, Strzok has said they were. No need to scold me for this. Thanks 🙂
    Tracy Beanz
    @tracybeanz
    ·
    3h
    And, I don’t want to hear ONE MORE DEMOCRAT say a WORD about Donald Trump and some alleged affair. Enough is enough with the holier than thou nonsense.
    Tracy Beanz
    @tracybeanz
    ·
    2h
    Please also remember this report: https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2019/f

  11. Summer says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:39 pm

    The current narrative is “this criminal investigation does not mean anyone would be charged.”

  12. montanamel says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    ALL my thumbs are “UP” for SD and that last photo…(guess how many I have??? eh?)

    Time to turn out the lights — Irene !!

  13. May15thProphecy says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:51 pm

    Knock Knock LOL (priceless)

  14. Mike says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:54 pm

    The one thing that really pisses me off is all the players who accused Trump of Treason shield themselves in their rights and our rule of law when they gave no quarter to Trump.

    Rotting in hell is too good for them

  15. Taffy says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    Interesting article on Daily Mail Australia about political leaders not discussing 3 Chinese warships at Sydney. Article is about Senator Penney Wong asking about 2016 US election. She asked if government is paying legal fees for Downer. Australia’s US ambassador writing Barr in May offering to help Trump administration.

  17. GB Bari says:
    October 28, 2019 at 12:06 am

    On Lou Dobbs show tonight Sidney Powell noted that she just filed a significant brief today under seal. She couldn’t tell Lou what it’s about, but taken in context of her discussion with Lou about the Durham criminal investigation, I inferred that there’s new information about C_A involvement in her case that may be in today’s filing. Sounds intriguing.

  18. coolmamie says:
    October 28, 2019 at 12:09 am

    I occasionally read the comments on the WAPO – just for comic relief. Was surprised to find several fellow conservatives posting on a column about al Baghdadi I found this from one of them and could not wait to share it:

    ” AG Barr has just opened a new investigation to see if anyone in the Democrat Party has any ties to America.”

    It may be my all-time favorite comment.

  19. jus wundrin says:
    October 28, 2019 at 12:10 am

    So where will a grand jury be impaneled? Far left DC?

    Why not Wyoming?

  20. Julia Adams says:
    October 28, 2019 at 12:13 am

    Luke 18: 9-14
    Jesus addressed this parable to those who were convinced of their own righteousness
    and despised everyone else. “Two people went up to the temple area to pray; one was a Pharisee and the other was a tax collector.

    The Pharisee took up his position and spoke this prayer to himself, ‘O God, I thank you that I am not like the rest of humanity –greedy, dishonest, adulterous — or even like this tax collector. I fast twice a week, and I pay tithes on my whole income.’

    But the tax collector stood off at a distance and would not even raise his eyes to heaven
    but beat his breast and prayed, ‘O God, be merciful to me a sinner.’

    I tell you, the latter went home justified, not the former; for whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and the one who humbles himself will be exalted.”

  21. Graham Pink says:
    October 28, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Obama won’t be indicted for any crimes.
    A fitting and more lasting fate is for the world to truly discover what a lying SOS he is.

