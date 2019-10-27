John Ratcliffe and Doug Collins Discuss U.S. Attorney John Durham Investigation…

Earlier today representatives John Ratcliffe and Doug Collins react to the successful operation to capture/kill Baghdadi along with recent events surrounding the John Durham investigation shifting into a criminal probe.

First, John Ratcliffe discusses the killing of Baghdadi and the possibility of criminal indictments as the Durham investigation focuses on the origin of the Russia investigation.

.

Additionally, Doug Collins discusses current events:

.

Knock – Knock

.

Who’s there?

.

Justin!

.

Justin who?

.

…Justin case you thought we’d forgotten about you.

