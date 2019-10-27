John Ratcliffe and Doug Collins Discuss U.S. Attorney John Durham Investigation…

Earlier today representatives John Ratcliffe and Doug Collins react to the successful operation to capture/kill Baghdadi along with recent events surrounding the John Durham investigation shifting into a criminal probe.
First, John Ratcliffe discusses the killing of Baghdadi and the possibility of criminal indictments as the Durham investigation focuses on the origin of the Russia investigation.
.
Additionally, Doug Collins discusses current events:
.
Knock – Knock
.
Who’s there?
.
Justin!
.
Justin who?
.
…Justin case you thought we’d forgotten about you.
Sweet Jesus! Praise the Lord and our ultimate justice system…..even if it is 3 years late…plus or minus 10 or 20 years.
You’re getting to be quite the comedian!!! Don’t quit your day job just yet! 😉
As I search for a cloth to clean the water off my screen. Thanks for the light hearted moment Sundance..
Oh, my heavens! That knock, knock joke is priceless!!! I’m still laughing. Sundance is on a roll this evening.
Yes, SD is!! 👍 👍 🤣
me2
LOL I just spit out my water…too funny Sundance…The Obama peep show
Interesting that the Intelligence Committee hasn’t had any intelligence updates in over a month. National security issues weren’t evidently a priority. Too busy on fake impeachment inquiry.
Love that last picture. And I love how articulate Doug Collins is. Trump will be remember by history as one of the greatest Presidents we’ve ever had. History will not treat the treasonous Democrats kindly.
Washington Post silent on bribe to silence Obama’s Rev. Wright
https://legalinsurrection.com/2012/05/washington-post-silent-on-bribe-to-silence…
May 13, 2012 · The New York Post reported late Saturday night that a bribe of $150,000 was offered to Reverend Jeremiah Wright from one of President Barack Obama’s “closest friends” for Wright to keep quiet, and that Obama personally met with Wright to plead with him to refrain from speaking in public. In an interview with Edward Klein, Rev. Wright elaborated:
Also: Anyone remember the interview when Reverend Jeremiah Wright said he had a box.. Remember?
AG Bill Barr on the bagpipes…a weapon of war!
👍👍👍
Amazing what a real investigation will uncover:
Tracy Beanz
@tracybeanz
As per @OANN
– Lisa Page was ALSO having an affair with her superior, Andrew McCabe.
Lots of folks saying they don’t think Page and Strzok were ever messing around – here’s my take: no one knows for sure they weren’t, Strzok has said they were. No need to scold me for this. Thanks 🙂
And, I don’t want to hear ONE MORE DEMOCRAT say a WORD about Donald Trump and some alleged affair. Enough is enough with the holier than thou nonsense.
Please also remember this report: https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2019/f
The current narrative is “this criminal investigation does not mean anyone would be charged.”
LikeLike
ALL my thumbs are “UP” for SD and that last photo…(guess how many I have??? eh?)
Time to turn out the lights — Irene !!
Knock Knock LOL (priceless)
The one thing that really pisses me off is all the players who accused Trump of Treason shield themselves in their rights and our rule of law when they gave no quarter to Trump.
Rotting in hell is too good for them
Interesting article on Daily Mail Australia about political leaders not discussing 3 Chinese warships at Sydney. Article is about Senator Penney Wong asking about 2016 US election. She asked if government is paying legal fees for Downer. Australia’s US ambassador writing Barr in May offering to help Trump administration.
On Lou Dobbs show tonight Sidney Powell noted that she just filed a significant brief today under seal. She couldn’t tell Lou what it’s about, but taken in context of her discussion with Lou about the Durham criminal investigation, I inferred that there’s new information about C_A involvement in her case that may be in today’s filing. Sounds intriguing.
Yes it does!
I occasionally read the comments on the WAPO – just for comic relief. Was surprised to find several fellow conservatives posting on a column about al Baghdadi I found this from one of them and could not wait to share it:
” AG Barr has just opened a new investigation to see if anyone in the Democrat Party has any ties to America.”
It may be my all-time favorite comment.
So where will a grand jury be impaneled? Far left DC?
Why not Wyoming?
Luke 18: 9-14
Jesus addressed this parable to those who were convinced of their own righteousness
and despised everyone else. “Two people went up to the temple area to pray; one was a Pharisee and the other was a tax collector.
The Pharisee took up his position and spoke this prayer to himself, ‘O God, I thank you that I am not like the rest of humanity –greedy, dishonest, adulterous — or even like this tax collector. I fast twice a week, and I pay tithes on my whole income.’
But the tax collector stood off at a distance and would not even raise his eyes to heaven
but beat his breast and prayed, ‘O God, be merciful to me a sinner.’
I tell you, the latter went home justified, not the former; for whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and the one who humbles himself will be exalted.”
Obama won’t be indicted for any crimes.
A fitting and more lasting fate is for the world to truly discover what a lying SOS he is.
