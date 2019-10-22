CIA Circles Wagons – Dispatches Media Narrative Engineers to Defend Interests…

After the DOJ/FBI advanced their defensive efforts last weekend via the New York Times and NBC, now the CIA/ODNI faction step forth with the same intents and purposes.
CIA defending journalist Natasha Bertrand has been participating in the multi-year PR effort which helped frame the CIA/ODNI talking points against President Trump, and she is deployed again in the latest effort within Politico. The timing here is predictable.
(Via Politico) President Donald Trump’s obsession with former CIA director John Brennan could be on a collision course with an ongoing Justice Department probe as Attorney General Bill Barr takes a more hands-on approach to examining the intelligence community’s actions in 2016.
[…] Durham’s report is likely to land well after the results of an inquiry by the Justice Department’s Inspector General, who is examining the FBI’s applications to a secret court in 2016 and 2017 to obtain surveillance warrants on a Trump campaign aide.
[…] “Is the IG report going to say we made mistakes? Yes,” said one of the former officials. “But it won’t say we did so for some nefarious purpose. So the report will be a dry hole for Trump and his supporters. Which is why [Barr and Durham] have now gone to this other theory, positing that the CIA was engaged in some rogue operation to overthrow Trump and therefore feeding the FBI bullshit,” he said. “It’s complete nonsense.”
“Haven’t you heard?” said another former FBI official, sarcastically. “Brennan was a puppet-master and we were just his puppets.”
Unfortunately, Ms. Bertrand gets too far over her defensive skis when she scribes defense and obfuscation that is laughable to anyone who followed the activity of CIA Director John Brennan when she writes:
[…] Asked for comment, White House deputy press Secretary Hogan Gidley said: “John Brennan lied before Congress when he got caught spying on American citizens and lied about having Russian collusion evidence that never existed. The only way I’ve ever heard anyone in the White House mention him is as a punchline.”
It’s not clear what Gidley was referring to—Brennan has not been accused of lying to Congress. (read full article)
Obviously Ms. Bertrand is counting on people not knowing that John Brennan was caught lying about his instructions to CIA operatives to spy on the networks of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Brennan later apologized to the Senate for that effort; but hey, what’s a little forgetfulness amid professional narrative engineering.
Additionally, in directly related matters; while remembering the ‘gossip-blower’ stems from the same CIA institution headed by Brennan while a member of the National Security Council; and while remembering the Washington Post is the primary outlet for the PR efforts of the CIA resistance du jour; the mysterious “white house insider” who penned an op-ed in the New York Times last year has now signed an anonymous book deal expand on the anti-Trump intelligence community narrative.
Looks like the Uniparty Deep State traitors feel emboldened after Trudeau’s re-election–they are certainly coming out with guns blazing today.
And our ‘Rodeo Clown” president will ride these bucking broncos into oblivion.
The book was coming out for the Holiday money grab.
“coming out with guns blazing today”
—
That may end up being the single, solitary, only way left to snatch the country from the left and restore the Republic.
listingboard: Trudeau has been partially neutered-or spayed; I’m not sure which one.
I used to think only 3rd world government leaders were corrupt, seeking only their individual Personal enrichment. Clearly I’ve been wrong and it is the modus operandi for all of them….
Can’t help but think that Jake Bernstein’s book _Secrecy World_ about the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca is at play here. I mean, the corruption reached Iceland, so the rest of the world was easy pickings…
I’ve never thought corruption was limited to 3rd world nations. My eyes have always been open to the fact that politicians paid for to “win” positions than the salary for the position pays and, therefore, they were getting rich by other means related to the position. What is shocking me to the core right now is the utter pervasiveness, scope and scale of the corruption. It starts to feel beyond fixing. It starts to feel like the people who have been claiming civil war is the only way don’t sound as crazy as they used to.
Stasi = Ministry for East German State Security
CIA = Ministry for American State Security
This is a Communist Fascist coup, and the armed wing of the Deep State is conducting it; Democrat politicians its visible face.
Where are the Republican patriots? Time to defend our President. He needs some help, right about now. Patriots, where are you?
former soviets actually are U.S. government also China behind all this
Stasi = Ministry for East German State Security
CIA = Ministry for American State Security
Yes, we might as well refer to CIA, FBI and IC as what they really are, a version of Stasi.
Sad.
Based on McConnell’s new resolution, it sounds like the Republicans are busy being the invisible face of this coup. To me, that resolution was much more demoralizing than more of the Dems using their media arm to spin.
Well what the h3ll we supposed to do you moron?
In the beginning of a change the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot.
– Mark Twain
Can Brennan still be charged with lying “under oath” to the Senate SSCI even though he “apologized” afterwards?
It would be a start in cleaning the Swamp if anybody in the DOJ had the intestinal fortitude (balls) to do it.
IIRC from Dan Bongino’s podcast, Brennan’s on the hook for
• Testifying he’d not seen the [Simpson]-Steele Dossier until December 2016
• Sharing the Dossier with the Gang of 8 in August 2016
… and now fingering the FBI for accountability if they didn’t vet it.
But what does that translate to BKR? To me it sounds like “criminal referral for lack of candor, decline to prosecute”. Unless there are ways to get some of these criminals behind bars, why would it ever change?
I’m holding out for Sedition.😉
It might make sense to ask him some more questions under oath. If you keep asking good questions long enough, I am confident that he will be caught out in one or more lies.
Yup, this explains Bertrand article:
“Interview.” “Sit down with …” Doesn’t sound too much like a recorded and under oath situation, but we can hope.
A “Hillary” interview— bring the lawyers,too.
It’s a review, not a criminal investigation. The interviews are voluntary as there is no grand jury to issue subpoenas.
Please invite Nora to the party!
The problem as I see it is the Durham process is a “review” which I understand means people are not under oath, not giving sworn testimony and therefore any information gathered cannot be admitted as evidence in a court proceeding including a grand jury proceeding. If these clowns are willing to lie to Congress under penalty of law what makes one think they won’t lie through their teeth to Durham??
No, it’s admissible as a party admission, a statement of a party used against a party. Party admissions are an exception to the hearsay rule. The effect of the statement not being under oath is that if the statement given is false or a lie, the questionee cannot be charged with perjury. However, if the false statement is given to a FBI agent then such could be a crime under 18 USC § 1001.
IIRC, Justice has warned the M$M to TREAD CAREFULLY.
Looking forward to indictments of M$M Co-Conspirators!
What can they potentially be guilty of?
Receipt of classified information?
I’m voting for Political Racketeering & Sedition.
I LIKE the sound of that!
The Racketeering charge would have unending tentacles – and massive financial consequences – throughout the Globalist Cleptocracy and Deep State.
Oh please, oh please, oh PLEASE!
Sedition.
I remember sundance telling us the fisa warrent isn’t to get the ability to spy on POTUS. After the election they needed it for permission. So they could cover their butts after they got caught. Tbats why they were desperate enough to use the clinton dausea. They needed permission for the spying they have already done.
The Zombie Apocalypse can’t happen soon enough. That, or Sonlight needs to shine into every crevice of this broken mess that is our government. We knew there is no one party to blame. Burn them all.
Lol, every day I look around at people I feel like the zombie apocalypse is already here with the dazed out people staring at their phones, sleep walking though life.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Burn it to the ground.
These people still act like they are dealing with a traditional politician.
Unfortunately they may still be dealing with a traditional Attorney General.
We need a traditional Atty General – in the mold of those who don’t tolerate corruption.
We need to lift this nation and our president before the almighty everyday.Even if you don t like praying this is the time for Gods intervention into the affairs of men.Lord,I come to you in the mighty name of Jesus Christ,the name above all names and ask for your hand of justice move against the evil and ungodly that wish to see the nation that you created be destroyed.Father we cover President Donald John Trump and his family with the precious shed blood of Jesus andthat the fire of your glory surround them according to Zachariah 2;5 that no witch craft,no voodoo,no incantations,no plots,no plans,no principalities and no demon in hell shall prosper against them or this nation.Lord you are the captain of the hosts of heaven,send your warring angelic host to bring down these evil people.We praise you and worship you and glorify your name.I thank you that you hear and answer our prayer.In Jesus name ,AMEN.
Beautiful and necessary prayer. Amen.
Every time I see one of these articles I worry that you Sundance are at increased risk.
God protect you and be with you, and I pray he protects your site, too. It IS really a refuge, and I fully expect it to be challenged before the election; you’re exposing too much that the powers-that-be don’t want exposed.
Anonymous book Author, who recently inexplicably had extra time on his / her hands.
Or his #2?
It took how long to out Joe Klein as the Anonymous Anonymous author of “Primary Colors”? Just a few months as I recall.
I am to the point where I honestly believe that unless we dismantle the CIA, FBI and State Department and prosecute those in those agencies who broke the law our country may not survive.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank God every day for Donald Trump and pray for the integrity, wisdom, courage and safety of all those who are truly working towards righting our ship.
Poison Daggers pointed at the Heart of America.
We’ve seen that before. The real danger is that some people, oath-bound to protect the Constitution – are holding some of them today.
It’s nearly time to implement the scorched earth strategy.
While we’re at it, don’t forget to update your dictionary. brennan: n. an intentional falsehood; v. to intentionally deceive; synonyms: comey, clapper, mccabe, rosenstein
Dictionary updated. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to go take an Obama.
Be sure to flush.
Dont forget to wipe your Hillary.
You mean like, with a cloth?
I need to leave one.
Pure evil.
From WP article “The author feels their identity is almost irrelevant because there is scarcely a sentiment expressed in this book that is not shared by numerous others who have served and continue to serve this administration at its highest levels.”
So the unidentified author shares the “feelings” of other unidentified people. Sounds so legit.
It’s lunacy.
Treason in hard cover.
What publisher would publish an anonymously sourced book which is so libelous? Who are they and what’s the contact information? How do we let them know they’ll be losing a lot of business over this? Can the President sue?
WP- The author is being represented by Matt Latimer and Keith Urbahn of Javelin, the same literary agents who represented fired FBI director James B. Comey and former White House aide Cliff Sims — still a Trump ally — for their memoirs from their time in the Trump administration. The book was acquired by Sean Desmond, Twelve’s publisher.
This is a great article.
“The reason the DC system -writ large- is going bananas is because selling the influence of political office for financial gain is the custom and currency of DC affluence.”
It is why they dare to challenge Trump on Syria: who would pay them, if wars do not depend on them anymore?
Trump is different, because he has huge number of small donors.
And we’re ALL PATRIOTS.
no offense to anyone here but Mr Trump had better start declassifying and putting out proof of the coup, regardless of courts or prosecutors…his time AND OURS is swiftly running out…NO MORE PATIENCE
There comes a time when the ball must be set in motion and let the pins lie where they fall! That time IMHO, is nearing rather soon. It would make for some dynomite New Years Resolutions to be kept!
Sheesh. Looking at those photos makes me think that Greta Thunberg should be or is part of this as well. At her young age, she already has “the look” down pat. What a nasty bunch of human beings.
Thunberg is right out of “The Bad Seed”by William March.
I could write an anonymous insider book as could most you, as long as we never have to reveal sources or verify fact. Most publishing houses would list such books under fiction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From Brennan,Comey,Clapper,McCabe,Strzok,Paige and all the rest, to this ridiculous book coming out, could they come up with better examples of the Deep State ….not as good as Sundance explaining all of this in real time, but these sick folks are truly oblivious…..
Brennan making off the record claims that TRUMP is obsessed WITH HIM is astounding in it’s lack of self-awareness.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pray to Jesus Christ to protect our Nation and our President from this insidious coup!
Yes!!
John ‘jihad’ Brendan is the grease that lubricated the usurping presidency wheel that is searching for a pack of dogs to lift a leg on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to ask this because I want to understand what is harpooning here.
When I storylines like this that say “CIA Circle Wagons” I have to ask, isn’t the CIA now under PT or is it that there are so many swamp holdovers there that it is in fact the OPPOSITION that is still running the show?
I mean, where the hell is Gina Haspell & why is she not cleaning out the CIA? Is she also part of the problem too?
I am also confused over PT’s relative silence over stuff like this. Why is he not covertly working behind the scenes to clean out the stalls of the CIA?
I would appreciate an education here because this is becoming harder & harder to understand from where (i.e. inside agency vs outside agency) this stuff is coming from.
Thank you everyone.
90% of federal workforce is against President Trump. He is surrounded by enemies and spies every day. He is only doing the wonderful things he has by loopholes in the system.
Bob, what you are seeing is PT covertly working behind the scenes to clean out the stalls of the CIA. It’s why it is called the big ugly. And it is just getting started.
Until you have proof that PT is not working to DTS, TRUST HIM. Criticizing or questioning him is not helping.
As Rush says often…..this is what pushback looks like. It is ugly.
“Why is he not covertly working behind the scenes to clean out the stalls of the CIA?”
Pres Trump is cleaning the Augean stables:
the stables in which King Augeas kept 3000 oxen, and which had not been cleaned for 30 years. The cleaning of these stables was accomplished by Hercules, who diverted the river Alpheus through them.
Bob, Deep State tentacles are too wide and deep. The corruption has spread over such a long period of time. Trump has to be very careful about everything he does. He is a master but still his opponents are numerous and very evil.
Brennan’s SPYING COMPROMISED the ENTIRE SSCI.
Looking forward to how we ELIMINATE an ENTIRE Compromised Intel Committee.
RE: “John Brennan was caught lying about his instructions to CIA operatives to spy on the networks of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence“
“Haven’t you heard?” said another former FBI official, sarcastically. “Brennan was a puppet-master and we were just his puppets.”
Yes, Mr. Strzok. We heard.
Bob, just my personal opinion. Everyone who has been part of the swamp for any period of time both understands how it works and accepts the corruption. Trump is still an outsider to that. He doesn’t know who’s who when someone hands him a list of people to appoint to various posts. He just doesn’t have the institutional memory or experience. I believe this is the reason he has had so many “false starts” with various agency heads.
In addition to not knowing himself who to appoint, he does not have a swamp savvy team around him, so he has had all of these “insiders” leaking about how awful it is. Is it really awful or is Trump just trying to run a ridiculous, fat, corrupt organization like a business. He also doesn’t have the tentacles or eyes and ears everywhere to warn him about possible missteps. The entrenched personnel are not going to risk their retirement to help out an outsider who they don’t believe will even finish one term.
I believe the CIA, for example, is almost the same agency that Obama left behind. Gina Haspel is John Brennan without the baggage of having just plotted a coup against the President. She is just as likely to support illegal surveillance, nation building and regime change and protect the CIA against the President as Brennan would have been. Heck, his two best appointments, as far as we can tell from the outside, are Pompeo and Barr and we are all still waiting to see if they are patriots or swamp dwellers.
The media loves to say “Trump’s CIA” or “Trump appointed ambassador” about someone who’s stabbing the President in the back (in order to suggest his own people are turning on him) but the fact is, he signed off to keep most of Obama’s State Dept. staff in place. He, like most of us who are outsiders, was naive about the fact that people with titles like “Career Foreign Service” and
Career Diplomats” could end up being nothing but liars, corrupt schemers and thieves of our foreign aid and political nut jobs.
“Haven’t you heard?” said another former FBI official, sarcastically. “Brennan was a puppet-master and we were just his puppets.”
Anybody who has ever worked around the government for a decent length of time knows that you don’t actually need a “puppet master” as this FBI official jokes. All you need is a trigger, and the entire wheels of the machine start turning. In this case the ICA and JFR are triggers, much like the dossier was a trigger for the FISA warrants. Once you pull the trigger, the surveillance starts, the investigations start, and the best part – because we’re all one big happy government – is that nobody ever questions the triggering event. It is taken as fact and quickly forgotten. That’s why Mueller never looks at it…it’s the trigger…and it is taken as a given to be right and proper.
It’s like when your bank locks down all of your accounts when they suspect fraud. There’s no discussion of what prompted it…the system just shuts you down…and then there’s a long process to investigate what happened. During this time, you may or may not even be able to access your funds. In fact, the banks don’t really say this, but they consider you (the account owner) a possible source of the fraud until they can determine otherwise. All you need is a trigger, and the system cranks into overdrive.
There’s a dangerous naiveté at play here where everyone in the Government Party at the worker-bee levels just assumes what is being fed them is truthful. That’s why this particular scandal only required maybe a dozen people to pull off…they had just the right people in just the right places to trigger the various investigations. Once the wheels were in motion, all they had to do was play the media fiddle which is pretty easy to do when the media is virulently anti-American, anti-Trump, anti-Trump-voter, etc.
” In essence the U.S. government is used as a tool to accumulate wealth. This process is at the heart of all Trump’s opposition”
As I keep saying, too many people continue to frame it as a hatred for Trump the man, which gives cover to the real reason, a reason even the brainwashed and perpetually stupid might be interested in
The government / politicians / fake media complex are using the narrative it’s about Trump’s racism, his bullying ways, his conservative views, anything and everything except the real reason, in order to keep that out of public view
All the liberal / leftist sheep troops in the general population are the useful idiots who prop up the big masquerade / lie, too stupid to understand they themselves are propping up and helping to keep in power a grotesquely corrupt and criminal secret government that will eventually crush them and their ideological utopian dreams too
This coup has nothing to do with ideology or political disagreement and everything to do with profit via the corruption / criminality of using the peoples government as a product for sale
That’s precisely my bottom line too. It’s the general explanation that explains it all and why so many people are willing accomplices. It’s not a conspiracy, it’s a way of life.
We came to believe that there were no wolves in America, because it was America and Americans don’t do that. So the sheepdogs went to sleep, or were bought out, and the sheep were slaughtered.
Even if we get the chance, It will take a generation or two to rebuild the culture.
Donald Trump is NOT by himself here. Millions of us are ready to tear the whole wicked thing to the ground and salt the soil beneath it. They think if they can just get rid of one leader, we are going back to the way it was. That is NEVER going to happen. There will be a civil war first, from sea to shining sea. Do not say, “Nobody is going to do anything about it.” Yes, a lot of SOMEBODIES are definitely going to do something about it. The opposition wants to destroy everything worthwhile that made this country great and enslave us under a jack-boot of tyranny while destroying our ability to make a decent living. Do you think the righteous people will stand still for that? Americans WILL lay down their lives fighting tyranny. We are playing for keeps. You can take that to the bank. Do not buy the propaganda of the LEFT.
1,000 likes k4. A few years ago I wasn’t even aware of the deep state. Now, I see it daily, and it infuriates me! There’s NO WAY we go back!!
with folks like Sundance exposing the corruption …it is Big it is Ugly….
the most Ugly is the fact still no one has been held accountable for the crimes….now to me that is ugly.
A tell all book from the cabal… whoohoo. Pretty clear that the cabal is going all in with the “what if” defense… although we new that back in 2017.
I don’t know that the electorate will buy the fact that the deep state had to spy on Trump and remove him from office because of the “what if” defense… meaning they just didn’t know what he might do as president. But that’s what they are going to try and sell. Any argument that he is unstable will help further that defense… which is what the next phase of the cabal will be… orange man has issues. And they might even reverse course and tell us he can’t help it… his age… he’s really not that bad… just crazy. What were we supposed to do. Remember the timeline.
The “what if defense” should have been over after he was elected. Instead they continued with a phony 2 year witch hunt at taxpayer expense to try and remove him from office.
That is where the electorate draws the line!
The real problem here is the left wing media. None of this could happen if you have an honest media that reports the truth.
Fox news and a few online blogs can not compete against the full weight of CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, NYT, WAPO, etc. If those MSM outlets are all in agreement on an issue, it is difficult to persuade people that their view is false. No one can even call them out as they will respond in unison that the other people are the ones that are wrong.
So what is being done to address the real issue of media propaganda? Who is being called out and excoriated for their false and/or misleading reporting? Where is the “whistleblower” that will not only tell the truth but actually start reporting the truth? Where are the CNN newspeople that will challenge the people in charge at their networks that suppress certain stories or ensure the news is slanted to one opinion? Until we see honest people stepping forward, it will always be a battle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t even recognize Fox News anymore.
You took the letters right off of my keyboard! Zackly what I was going to write!
😊👍
I still think this whole PR blitz is being handled by Lawfare.
Bongino’s podcast of today is good. Bongino brings in CTH.
“[Barr and Durham] have now gone to this other theory, positing that the CIA was engaged in some rogue operation to overthrow Trump and therefore feeding the FBI bullshit,”
If it’s all BS, how come you had to feed it to the newspapers and Yahoo so they would pose and publlsh it as information THEIR investigation revealed and then you could parrot their story as an independent, unbiased additional SOURCE verification? You were caught red handed at and it’s proven that you and them were TOTALLY collaborating.
How come you had to have Clinton’s head whore Blumenthal and Shearer feeding total BS from the middle east which you also utilized as another totally INDEPENDENT corroboration. Again, caught red handed!
To call you slime would be a compliment compared to what you really are.
Bongino podcast:
https://bongino.com/ep-1093-explosive-new-details-about-the-deep-state-coverup/
There was significant commotion when Durham was said to be making plans to interview CIA people. Is it possible that after Durham interviews CIA people that he will announce intentions to interview Obama? I wonder what kind of commotion would follow from such an announcement.
“The reason the DC system -writ large- is going bananas is because selling the influence of political office for financial gain is the custom and currency of DC affluence.”
Yes, the corruption is deep, long term and tentacled.
I listen to Bongino’s podcasts, rather than watching. In the podcast today at around minute 16, there is an excerpt from an interview with Brennan in Feb of 2018. To me Brennan sounded like he was lying.
Interviewer: When did you first learn of the Steele Dossier?
16:08-16:10 Brennan’s throat tightens up as he starts his reply.
16:16-16:30 Brennan seems to recite be a memorized story
16:30-16:35 Brennan offers answer to question not asked, “I did not know what was in there…” (Of course you didn’t know what was in there, John, because you hadn’t seen it yet. So, why would you say that? No one asked you whether you knew what was in it before the date you claimed you first saw it. Why would anyone ask such a strange question, John?)
16:40-16:48 Brennan emphatically answers question not asked “It did not play any role whatsoever in the IC assessment….” Now, why would you emphatically say that, John, given that it has nothing to do with the question?
I think that if even I can sense Brennan was lying, then he was already very nervous.
