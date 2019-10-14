President Trump Announces Initial Economic Action Against Turkey – Erdogan Left Naked to His Enemies…

President Trump prefers to use targeted economic weapons instead of the U.S. military forces against foreign adversaries. In keeping with this strategy President Trump is announcing a set of economic sanctions and tariffs against Turkey for their decision to cross into Syria and create a crisis amid all regional interests. (Source)
One of the reasons this strategy is better than any military action is simply because Turkey is a unique NATO ally, and the NATO alliance within Europe is insufferably incapable of taking action to defend their interests.
European NATO members want the benefits of a perpetual U.S. military presence. That EU outlook is simply beyond the limits of what President Trump is willing to do. President Trump wants to bring our troops home.
You’ll notice the complete lack of action by the EU that would serve as a deterrent to President Erdogan of Turkey. All of the responsibility for counter-measures is being placed on the shoulder of Americans and the American taxpayer. The EU has not, is not and will not, lift a finger to impede the hostile activity by Turkey in Northern Syria.
Ultimately President Trump is highlighting the reason why the U.S. should withdraw from NATO by spotlighting the insufferable weakness of the assembly. NATO won’t even vote to defend their own interests, so why should the U.S. be their crutch?
With Europe refusing to stand-up to defend their own interests, President Trump is removing U.S. forces from the untenable position of guarding all the big cat cages, ad infinitum, to keep the zoo status intact.
Instead, President Trump is going to support the Arab coalition and the GCC that has been assembling a military coalition to protect itself from the Muslim Brotherhood.
That is why President Trump is willing to support Saudi Arabia with more troops, while withdrawing from Syria where the U.S. was having to stand alone to protect the interests of Europeans who will not protect themselves.
In one regional area the U.S. will support and defend Israel, Egypt and Jordan. In the Southern region the U.S. will support the Gulf Cooperation Council (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Yemen, Bahrain and Qatar).
Will political Islam likely have a resurgence in the region, and will Recep Erdogan rise as the head of the Ottoman Empire once again? The former is likely, the latter is unknown.
President Trump is correctly withdrawing U.S. troops from a position of adversarialism against a NATO member. Why should the U.S. protect the interests of allies who will not stand-up to protect themselves…
President Trump is correct.
President Trump will use economic weapons against Turkey…. And, in keeping with the doctrine, Europe better watch out. President Trump will likely use economic weapons against the EU for creating this mess and refusing to defend themselves.
President Trump will use military weapons to protect allies that are: (A) willing to protect themselves, and (B) willing to pay for the support of the U.S. military protection.
It is really a common sense doctrine… Help those who help themselves.
These two tweets below really are the nub of it; and stunningly transparent. President Trump is letting it be well known that Turkey is on their own with this decision. Any entity who wants to assist Syria in defending the Kurds, and or repelling Turkey, is free to do so.
President Trump is leaving President Erdogan naked to his enemies.
There are many consequences possible.
- The EU votes to kick Turkey out of NATO.
- The U.S. leaves NATO because the EU has shown a lack of resolve.
- Turkey gets hammered by Syria, Russia, Kurds, and/or any faction that opposes President Recep Erdogan.
- The U.S-Arab alliance will not be unhappy to see Turkey under fire due to Erdogan’s alliance with extreme political Islam, The Muslim Brotherhood.
This is one of those weird “be careful what you wish for” scenarios for President Erdogan, because in his lust to recreate the Ottoman Empire he just might get removed.
Yes.
Trump played this perfectly. The left came out in support of the Kurds and now cannot complain about the sanctions punishing Turkey, a NATO member. Had Trump not done it this way, they would have forgotten the Kurds and harped on Trump trying to break up NATO or something. I say well done. Trump has the left surrounded again.
Yes, he got the left to play their hand first. Then threw down aces.
He also gave notice that anyone can join in the fun and the U.S. will keep its forces at bay.
You’re on your own now fellas. Our guys are out for a little R&R!!!
Russia will not attack the Turks who are buying their SAM missiles.
Here is a long article discussing the history of USA, Iraq, Iran, Turkey and Isreal involvement with the Kurds from 1958 to 1992:
https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/10/14/us-kurdish-relationship-history-syria-turkey-betrayal-kissinger/
Article focuses on how they’ve been abandoned. The problem now… as I see it… it’s not Trump who’s abandoning them… it’s congress in failing to authorize our presence in Syria. And even though Nancy Pelosi, Chucky Schumer, and Lindsey Graham like to talk real big… there is zero chance that an authorization for war against Turkey is going to happen in order to save the Kurds.
It is a HUNDREDS of YEARS war and our presence has not helped anybody one bit.
America had to fight for its freedoms and those who did largely died terrible deaths. . .but we became a free nation.
Being the aid to the KURDS is essentially saying that the Kurds can only exist if we are there. That is not survival of the Kurds. It is American sacrificed endlessly in order to perpetuate a war that has gone on far longer than our nation has existed.
Article 1 : Section 8
All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.
To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water;
To raise and support Armies, but no Appropriation of Money to that Use shall be for a longer Term than two Years;
The irony here of course is that it is now the ‘evil’ Russians along with the ‘evil’ Iranians that are supporting the ‘evil’ Assad forces that are now the only lifeline for the ‘good guy’ Kurds.
Excellent summary, Sundance. Agreed with all that you write. President Trump already knows how this ends. He considered all the likely possible end points before he acted. Simple Sun Tzu.
The ball is in Erdogan’s court now and his options, quite frankly, all suck.
It will be interesting to see Erdogan squirm…to say the least.
We’re already on our own, so drop out of NATO and let the parasitic, ungrateful Euroweenies fend for themselves. We can make bilateral defense agreements with countries that actually support us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Didn’t Germany already ally with Russia and their pipeline?
Ja.
Nord Stream pipeline.
Once again, like NoKo, Sundance has accurately called the attention to the key issues – in this case: “Instead, President Trump is going to support the Arab coalition and the GCC that has been assembling a military coalition to protect itself from the Muslim Brotherhood.”
Complicated situation, made harder for a Regular Joe here in the US to understand due to the lack of accurate, truthful information from the American news media.
Sometimes there is not a Good solution, the best one can do is the Least Bad solution.
I’m trusting President Trump on this one.
I really do wish POTUS Trump had Ross Perot on his staff to educate American citizens. For some reason the high raspy voice got listened to, the charts and maps were easy to understand and that pointer slapping the paper charts drove home the points. I’ll bet Perot could even reach the Millenials 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perot lost many of his campaign staff because his temper and his style were reportedly on a level with John McCain’s.
OMG, Trump reversed Obama’s agenda (sarc), now the ones without common sense will see we’re about to kick the shit out of the Muslim Brotherhood, the vile that Obama supported and funded along with Hillary and the crooked politicians on both sides of the aisle!
Another ball to keep an eye on, from a NYSlimes article:
“And over the weekend, State and Energy Department officials were quietly reviewing plans for evacuating roughly 50 tactical nuclear weapons that the United States had long stored, under American control, at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, about 250 miles from the Syrian border, according to two American officials.
Another day, another leak from the State Department to the New York Times. I wonder which journalist-Federal employee relationship will end in indictments this time.
More seriously, the underlying premise of this story is absurd on its face. The fastest way for Erdogan to join Sulieman and Saladin in Paradise would be to make a move on US nuclear assets. To make such a move would to be instantly end any chance of reestablishing Turkish supremacy over the Middle East.
The real threat related to Incirlik is this type of media narrative, which is intended to weaken the political position of the Trump Administration by stoking fears of a nuclear incident.
Thought those were pulled last time they shut down Incirlik.
The sooner we get out of Incirlik, the better. Nuclear weapons — see no compelling reason to have them exposed to the machinations of the Turks. See no reason to delude ourselves that the Turks are an ally.
This has actually been one of my themes for several years – NATO is a relic of a previous period of history. Time to “avoid foreign entanglements” in that great and enduring phrase of the Father of Our Country. The Turks are a textbook example in my view.
Moving the nuclear weapons? Weren’t we told some time ago that the weapons were moved elsewhere? If not, indeed time to get them the hell out of Turkey.
BTW Incirlik is a NATO base very close to the Syrian border. (Just outside Adana in southern Turkey.) I visited Incirlik back in the 70’s (I was in the Army and knew an Air Force guy stationed there). Interesting place to tour around at the time. By air Syria is only a few minutes away. During the war in Iraq planes from Incirlik were used for bombing runs.
Fake news for sure. Just think about the NYT report absurdly wrong premise.
Nuclear weapons once manufactured by DoE at Los Alamos are not the province of either State or Energy. They are under the DoD military command chain. And DoD would NOT be telling State where they currently are, any more than giving State the present locations of deployed Navy boomer subs.
Realistic chances of nukes still at Incirlik are about zero after Erdogan’s last Incirlik abomination.
About the troops sent to Saudi Arabia — this was in DefenseNews 3 days ago.
https://www.defensenews.com/news/your-military/2019/10/11/f-15s-air-defense-systems-and-thousands-of-us-troops-heading-to-saudi-arabia/
The Pentagon is sending Air Force F-15s, new air defense systems and other assets — along with the thousands of U.S. troops needed to operate and maintain them — to Saudi Arabia.
The deployments, announced by the Pentagon Friday morning, bring the total deployment of U.S. forces to the kingdom to 3,000 since a mid-September attack on a Saudi oil field.
The oil facility attack sent shock waves through both the global energy market and the national security sector, with fingers quickly pointing toward Iran as the culprit. Days later, Esper and Gen. Joe Dunford, the then-chairman of the Joint Chiefs, ordered the deployment of 200 U.S. troops and a Patriot missile battery to Saudi Arabia. The Pentagon leaders also announced two more Patriot batteries and one Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, and its associated personnel, were on “prepare to deploy” orders.
Complicated situation, made harder for a Regular Joe here in the USA to understand due to the lack of truthful accurate information from the American news media.
Sometimes there is not a Good course of action, there is only the Least Bad course of action.
I’m trusting President Trump on this one.
Simplicity often holds the answer. Take all the “emotions” out of the argument then logic prevails.
I suspect that the whole “play” was well thought of ahead by President Trump and the result is exactly what he thought it would be.
Tucker Carlson interviews Col. Douglas MacGregor, who thinks Trump’s put out of Syria is a fine diplomatic move.
https://theduran.com/checkmate-in-syria-as-damascus-makes-a-deal-with-kurds-video/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=the_duran_daily&utm_term=2019-10-14
Just one question “barring entry into the United States” Turkish people?
How are Misses Graham and Pelosi going to react to PDJT’s economic sanctions?
Like the weenies they are
Thanks for posting. Refreshing to hear military back the president
I saw some of this coming. (Previous comments on the topic reflect this) And all of the politicos out there saying what a horrible thing this is and that Trump caused it to happen completely ignores the reality that Erdogan is responsible for his OWN choices. Reportedly, Erdogan said he was going to do this and Trump simply pulled endangered troops out of harm’s way.
What is Trump responsible for? He’s President of the United States, not president of the Middle East and Erdogan is the leader of a country and a “NATO ally.”
And it’s not as if Trump isn’t known to prefer money policies over war policies. Erdogan should have, if he was intelligent, recognized the situation and the likely outcomes. But he didn’t. Ideologues are dangerous people not only to others, but to themselves. And now he has endangered everyone in his country.
Let’s see if the EU can manage to grow a pair now. Too late, they aren’t several countries with rich and diverse cultures — they are now EUnics.
Amazing how quickly people forget that Trump inherited this mess
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome to real 21st Century, World! Luv how those “Endless Wars” are coming to an end! POTUS is laying the groundwork for the modern way to fight a war! With Economics, not military! Really can’t see how POTUS doesn’t get re-elected! Need to monitor those polling places and stay on top of the nefarious voting scams. This has the hallmarks of one of the greatest weeks in this year! Lots coming to the surface here!!!
“Napoleon Bonaparte” ha.. Is Macron coming to the rescue?
France? France? (Crickets, Crickets, Crickets)
The Europeans obviously want nothing to do with anything in the Middle East, except for placating radical Islamists because of the radical Islamists they have have allowed to enter their countries.
After WWII, because of a literal lack of manpower due to the carnage of the war, West Germany brought in thousands of Turkish immigrants (and some Italians) looking to better themselves by rebuilding Germany.
The Turks were never integrated into German society, since the expectation was that they would leave after c. 20 years and take a handsome retirement from the (West) German government. Some did, but a majority did not, and instead created Turkish enclaves in German cities, both large and small.
Turkey had a relationship with Germany going back to the Bismarck days: the Berlin to Baghdad railroad obviously went through Turkey and helped its economy under the Ottomans. However, from what I could tell from my visits to Germany in the 1970’s and afterward, the attitude of too many Germans (not a majority, but a large minority) toward the “Turkish Guest Workers” was one of condescension and at times even mockery. I recall one German, who otherwise was rather liberal, laughing at the Turks and opining that the Turks were showing their gratitude to Germany in the post WWII era for Germany’s support of them in the late 19th century.
No, the Germans will also do nothing with NATO militarily, outside of the merest support: pacifism took over the post-WWII generations, along with the sneering attitude that anyone entering the military was too stupid to find a career as a civilian. Only bottom-feeders went into the military, and they should expect to be mocked for such a paleolithic choice.
Fake News keeps fakin on.
OUCH! That’s going to leave a mark. I worry about our nukes in Turkey though.
I Trust God.
I am trusting President Trump because I believe that he was appointed by God to defend this nation and bring many evils to right. Please, let us
Pray for our president and all his family,his cabinet and all his loyal aides both military and civilian. Pray for this nation and for this evil generation to find true repentance and remorse and to turn from the evils being committed every day in the USA. Pray for Gods mighty hand to hold the paths straight and to bless and guide the decisions of President Trump, in Jesus name, Amen!
From Isaiah 45, about Cyrus of old. I believe this chapter is also applicable to our modern-day Cyrus:
11
“This is what the Lord says—
the Holy One of Israel, and its Maker:
Concerning things to come,
do you question me about my children,
or give me orders about the work of my hands?
12
It is I who made the earth
and created mankind on it.
My own hands stretched out the heavens;
I marshaled their starry hosts.
13
I will raise up Cyrus in my righteousness:
I will make all his ways straight.
He will rebuild my city
and set my exiles free,
but not for a price or reward,
says the Lord Almighty.”
14 This is what the Lord says:
“The products of Egypt and the merchandise of Cush
and those tall Sabeans—
they will come over to you
and will be yours;
they will trudge behind you,
coming over to you in chains.
They will bow down before you
and plead with you, saying,
‘Surely God is with you, and there is no other;
there is no other god.’”
What’s your point? That you think Trump is like Cyrus?
Not even close man.
Like!
Attn World. The US is taking a much-deserved break! Don’t we deserve to sit out a war or two?
Let the Turks, Iranians and Russians fight and figure it out. They all suck to varying degrees. Let India and China and Pakistan fight in their contested spaces. Let Japan and Koreas, Vietnam, et.al. contain China. Let feckless Europe accept the consequences of its actions.
LikeLike
This is a master Sun Tzu like chess gambit on several levels.
1. PDJT very publicly warned Erdogan about taking care and not overreaching before pulling out. Gave it a few days, Erdogan doesn’t take care, and BAM! Sanctions, just as warned/promised just last week. Fast news cycle.
2. He several times asked EU to take ISIS fighters back; they didn’t. Erdogan promised to hold them as part of the incursion ’deal’, but before he reaches those prison camps Kurds release hundreds. BAM! Now EU has a BIG problem.
3. Assad doesn’t want to defacto cede any territory to Turkey. So cuts a deal with the Kurds to move his army up to help defend them from Turkey. Foreseeable tactical move. That in practice means Russian air power potentially engaging Turkey airpower, since Napoleon Bonaparte (a great PDJT troll tweet) doesn’t have any. So situation might rapidly escalate then de-escalate.
4. Erdogan was to soon visit the White House again. Bet that will NOT happen. Erdogan politically diminished at home.
5. Flushed a lot more Domestic ‘Endless War’ neocons out of hiding, like Miss Lindsey.
6. Created another ‘PDJT brand’ policy slogan: ‘End the endless wars’. Perfect for 2020 election.
Did a little research. Something’s going on in Damascus. Bashar Assad fired his brother. Gen. Mahar from his field command. His unit was mostly Iranians. Also fired his Air Force Intel head, Jamil Hasan, who directed failed air missions (barrel bombs?). Putin wants Iranian forces out. Iranian soldiers moving out of Northern and Damascus areas towards Lebanon border.
Seems the Iranians are very angry at Bashar. Maybe were running a coup d’etat attempt. All came after the Trump-Putin meeting at the G20. Info from a Veterans Today article up today. Don’t forget, Putin has a score to settle with Erdogan.
Do you have A LINK?
That was in late 2017 when he replaced his brother
https://www.egypttoday.com/Article/2/32368/Assad-replaces-his-brother-with-Russian-backed-commander
Erdogan still has time to prosecute critics.
https://www.turkishminute.com/2019/10/14/prosecutors-to-investigate-opposition-deputy-over-tweet-about-turkeys-military-offensive/
To the extent that the US “abandoned” the Kurds, it abandoned Turkey much, much more. NATO and the EU might not resist Erdogan’s aggression, but Erdogan can no longer use either membership as cover if he overplays his hand.
Ask yourself, who wants to see Turkey succeed? Who is willing to support them? Russia is with the Syrians. The other Arab states, and Iran, have no interest in returning to rule by Istanbul. The EU, though apathetic, has no motive to actively support Erdogan. China might have an economic motive but US economic pressure continues to weaken its hand, and there is always the issue of the Turkish Uyghurs in Xinjiang. And Trump just told Ankara it is on its own.
In short Erodgan has lots of potential resistance and little potential support. Northern Syria is now a spike to impale his project upon.
