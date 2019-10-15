Beyond Obtuse – ABC’s Heavily Edited and Shaped Interview With Hunter Biden…

Amid the scandal of Joe Biden’s son receiving payments from business deals in Ukraine and China related to his family influence, ABC steps in to run defense with an exceptionally obtuse interview with Hunter Biden.
Either the interviewer doesn’t know anything about how Corporate Boards pay members and the structure of business ventures, partnerships, capital fee repayment, board fees etc; or the interviewer intentionally didn’t challenge some of these ridiculous obfuscations by Hunter Biden; perhaps both.
During the Chinese deal Hunter Biden was in a partnership. Hunter Biden paid $420,000 for a ten percent equity position (a “capital call”) in the new venture AFTER the Chinese invested $1.5 billion [a 10% equity purchase would be worth $150 million]. The partnership could then pay the board members “board fees” or “capital investment fees” as the investment matures. The big payout doesn’t come until after the investment matures and Biden -as a partner- then sells his equity position back. That payoff is coming.
So when Hunter Biden says he “hasn’t made a dime” off the China deal, that’s because the investment fund hasn’t matured yet. In essence, he’s fibbing; and counting on people not to know how this stuff works.
.
I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he lying or him thinking the rest of society doesn’t believe he’s a crackhead.
He’s a pretty good actor though. And he does an amazing impression of his father.
Still, the script being followed is where the product started. Gotta give them credit for that. And now Hunter Biden is a victim of Trump and his outrageous and debunked (really? I don’t think anything has been debunked) conspiracy theories.
Let’s all remember who in the executive branch has access to ALL intelligence. ALL of it. If he wants to know, he can know it. Simple as that. When the media claims Trump doesn’t know something or that he’s making things up, they are trying to pretend Trump doesn’t have genuine access to the facts. Weird how that goes.
So ABC and the rest of the MSM cant find a single accountant from their business section to calculate how much Hunter’s “stake” in the company is now worth? Seriously? The NYT had a team of 6 forensic accountants examining The Trump Organization back to Fred Trump’s days. 50+ years of work. It was a 3 year NYT project timed with the Mueller investigation. All they came up with after 3 years was that the Teflon Don took advantage of Real Estate depreciation to offset his profits, create paper losses, and carry forward the losses to offset future profits. This was perfectly legal, ethical, and consistent with GAAP standards. It also highlighted that the Teflon Don hired a team of former IRS and NY state IRS officers and RE appraisals to make sure all his numbers were in order. Trump would also go over all of his taxes with the NY and Federal IRS before he filed them to get opinions on his appraisals, depreciation, and dedcutions methods. All of these meetings were logged. He has been routinely audited for decades. He has worked hand in hand with the IRS for years. His financials are cleaner than mine. I keep cheating on my Salvation Army clothing deductions. And my mythical $500 deduction to a church. Not Donald Trump. The search for Donald Trumps taxes is his biggest and greatest MSM troll ever! And he is the Jedi Master of Trolling
A crackhead who had sex with his deceased brothers wife and is on the run from responsibilities for caring for his child with a single mom in Kentucky.
Anyone else but a Democrat would’ve been asked about stuff like this by the msm.
A very RICH crackhead who is refusing to support his son.
Kentucky, eh?
So have we found the source of the Knob Creek “Syrian” vidja?
Hmm… timing is a bit odd.
On another note, it looked like Hunter borrowed ole Plugs dentures for this interview… or maybe they just went as a Father/Son deal for them.
Cocaine is a helluva drug.
Meth is what ruins your teeth.
if Hunter was a Republican’s son, all of the negatives would’ve been detailed in the headline or first paragraph…
How come Hunter doesn’t produce the actual contract??? My guess is the Chinese have numerous weasel clauses where he gets nothing if his Dad fails to deliver on corrupt trade deals. He only gets that 10% if Daddy delivers the goods. Mitch McConnell is probably pissed that Elaine Chao didnt work the same scheme!
The more the MSM refuses to report it, the more people find out from Trump and other sources. Then there is the backlash against BOTH Biden and the MSM. The MSM thinks that if they stay silent nobody ever finds out. Nope! The legacy media is dying. People get pissed when CNN MS13-NBC and the rest of the MSM invoke the Mamet Principle. Peple notice and it pisses them off more than if the MSM was straight with them
Exactly. I am realizing how dumb we have become.
What did this equity firm invest in? You can be sure whatever it was, the investments were made based on insider information provided by either Biden SR. and or, Kerry. Their company needs to be investigated, and their investment strategy exposed.
He does appear to have aged since last seen
yea, he’s cracked.
My Mom was wrong when she said I would not make any money working for the gov. She was right when she told me they are not always the best and brightest.
If I did what THEY did I’d be in prison.
Yes sir, you would.
The corrupt political grifters don’t take too kindly to the serfs taking pieces of their pies.
Hopefully the media defense of Hunter will work so well that his dad will end up being the nominee.
Hey Sleepy Joe, nice job raising this perpetual adolescent!!!
“Hair sniffer” Joe is kind of an adolescent his damn self.
Administrative discharge rather than dishonorable…
Think Daddio might’ve had some influence in that?
Not sure how it works in the military now. A long time ago when I was in the Army policy was that addicts, and other misfits, were sent home on general discharge. Soldiers who developed severe problems like psychosis were medically discharged. Criminal behavior were dealt with through JAG channels.
I’m guessing administrative discharge for a cocaine addict is SOP. The priority is getting such troublesome individuals out of the way and out of the service by the most expeditious path.
was obvious to me that he was barely 48 hours sober and struggling to keep it together.
$420,000 investment for $150,000,000 payday is a 357% return – That’s it, I’m changing my last name to Biden!
Yup, ain’t it such simple arithmetic? Guess you’d call it a “sweetheart deal” if there ever was one. And precisely where the ethical, and possibly legal, implications arise. One of those “investments” where you’d have to be there at just the right time and place to be able to cash in. Plus of course, that your last name is “Biden”…
And this is one “sweetheart deal.” How many others have not yet came out of the woodwork? Ukraine, China and … how many others?
Exactly so. And as the info emerges from the woodwork it’s a good bet it will involve, among others, characters like Pelosi, Kerry, Schiff, Schumer, and beyond all doubt, the Clintons. Any and all names of elected officials are likely to surface on that list, with of course the notable exception of “Trump”.
That’s a return of %357000 not %357.
Sorry, but that is not correct. It is a 35,714 percent return.
Arithmetically speaking, you are right. However, I don’t believe the stock was worth $150M. Please see my detailed post below.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My handle explains why I can’t do math!
Please do not post calculations, if you don’t know how to do math.
Almost seems like you’re trying to minimize the graft.
Hunter MULTIPLIES his investment by 357, for a 35,714 percent return.
That is not an investment, that is a payoff.
Wait a minute. Where did the $420,000 come from? Maybe an advance? If so,his %return is much, much higher, and his monetary risk was non-existent. The only real risk he took was that of getting caught. It might have seemed negligible when he took it but is now coming back biting him and his corrupt father in the A$$.
How do we know Hunter Biden is lying? His lips are moving….
Its good or bad, Joe Biden is done. Today’s debate might be a last chance. I hope there is some firework between Joe and Warren to retain first place.
The biggest problem for them would be Bernie and the others having a great night.
If other Dems attack Biden for the whole Ukraine scandal, Biden is done. If they don’t, Biden is the Chosen One until someone better comes along (Hillary?)
they’ve been warned not to attack Quid Pro Joe.
plus it’s easier to attack Trump and the Catholic Church
Bloomberg has been making noise that he would get in if Biden fails.
Here is my prediction of the Clinton plan:
Support Biden’s campaign (and a second candidate, just in case).
Get the successful nominee to choose HilLIARy as VP.
If elected, the new president gets sick or becomes incapacitated and … Voila!
Not going to happen; PDJT will wipe the swamp floor with the Clintons’ shame.
He still comes across kind of sleazy. I see an SNL skit or two with Joe Pesci.
There is no defense for these transactions…there will be no prosecution because that’s how The Swamp rolls…Biden will never be 46 but we all knew this already…
Tarlov the Tartar at Fox believes Hunter and Sleepy Pop are exemplars of the highest ethical standards. Their actions would be approved by Christ, Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, Aquinas and Kant.
Their actions would be approved by Christ, Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, Aquinas and Kant.”
Not to mention the Sopranos.
He’s identified in the Mueller Report as being a Kremlin agent with a direct line to Putin.
Does Fox pay a Putin puppet for they, er xer analysis?
And why does she try to create some sort of equivalency to Hunter Biden and the Trump children? I’ve been hearing this argument popping up all over the news, it must be this weeks talking points. 🙄
Yeah right. Like I’m supposed to believe a known scoundrel like Hunter Biden being interviewed on a broadcast network who just yesterday released a video of “horrible” Syrian violence and slaughter that was actually recorded at a gun range in Kentucky? Nah, I’ll pass.
I might have been born at night, but…
Where is the meme….
Which is more truthful?
The interview or the Syrian slaughter video?
Yeah, that was absolutely pathetic. PATHETIC! And the fake presstitute had the nerve to say POTUS has “been on a rampage.”
They should all be humiliated, but they have no shame. They’re too stupid to even know how stupid they are. The fake news is the Enemy of the People.
Sundance,
Suggestion, List your top 5 questions to ask Biden in order to probe deeper and treepers and others spread it via social media and just maybe someone will be have the smarts and understanding of boards to ask these questions.
But my guess interviews like these are likely set up softballs.
But they could come in handy if Lindsey gets off his azz and subpoenas people in to his committee for fair, public hearings.
So if you have ever been confused when the pathetic dems try to obstruct the business of America by claiming PDJT has violated the EMOLUMENTS clause. You find that you really dont understand what that means.
Well here it is in living colour. With a healthy does of nepotism thrown in
BTW here is a quote regarding China from Daddy Bidden last Spring
“they can’t figure out how they’re going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system. I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what, they’re not, they’re not competition for us.”
That is an example of why the emoluments clause exists!
Poor thing. He really deserves a long vacation. I heard that it’s warm and sunny in Gitmo this time of year, and I bet he could get a free ride over…
Oh well, at least ABC still loves him dearly.
Another strike against “legacy media” aka FAKE NEWS.
He’s got some bloodshot eyes going on there. Few drinks in his system or hangover from the night before?
He looks bad to me… Like they tried to “dry” him out at some re-hab place…
Yep. Dried him out and dressed him up (notice his new teeth) for the interview.
I heard 70 times they tried to dry him out…
That averages 2 yearly for 35 years…🤔
Producer to Hunter Biden, “Don’t you think you should shave? You look a little rough.”
Hunter’s crack-head brain is thinking about how sexy and rugged he looks. He’s got his eye on a future Celebrity Rehab gig.
Your $150mn figure is quite wrong. Perhaps $5mn, though he is still a crook.
See the MNBA link which showed he was being gifted %100k a year for doing nothing while his Dad was pushing bankruptcy laws that favoured the credit card industry – like all of this stuff – known and published in the past (NYT 2008) [Giulani hasn’t even begun on dirt that hasn’t been published yet – 13 months to the elections – who’d be a corrupt dem candidate now? Bolton apparently upset with Giulani – who is he protecting – MIC I bet]
Biden took a stake in the management company, not the fund. Typically Management companies earn 1% + 20% of excess profits (if there are any). Call it 2% or $30m a year on $1.5bn. A Chunk goes on running costs and bonuses to fund managers.
So if the $1.5bn was to stay for ever it might make the management company worth say $150mn, but in practice the money was always likely to disappear whenever Biden/Kerry stopped being useful. (Surprised it hasn’t gone already – perhaps it has).
In which case a 10% equity stake in the management company is worth perhaps $5m.
And then there is tax on that – Whitey Bulger’s nephew and so on.
ABC News aired gun range footage from 2016, and then LIED to their viewers saying that it was footage of Turkish forces slaughtering innocent Kurdish women and children!
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/abc-news-aired-gun-range-footage-from-2016-and-then-lied-to-their-viewers-saying-that-it-was-footage-of-turkish-forces-slaughtering-innocent-kurdish-women-and-children/
And you can even see 50 or so guests filming the event – mostly with their phones like a fireworks display alongside some nice Marquee tents were the were dishing out the champagne.
As time goes on during this election cycle is looking more & more as though it is the crooked MainStreamMedia which runs the Democrat Party, not the other way around. Remember all the topdog news readers’ various documented “dinner meetings” with the Clintons prior to her presidential run back in late 2014 and early 2015?
Defy the Press ~~~ Vote TRUMP 2020!
Hat tip to Rosie Memos here.
Take a look at the bank records of Rosemont Seneca Bohai, LLC at the link below. Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC is the company in which Hunter Biden, Chris Heinz and Devon Archer are partners. Scroll down to page 84 and you will see two wire transfers coming in to Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC from “Bank of China Bohai Harvest RST”.
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6003585-Rosemont-Seneca-Bohai-Bank-Records-Listing.html
Who is involved in Bohai Harvest RST?
According to Forbes, Bohai Harvest RST (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Co was set up in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone by four partners: Bohai Industrial Investment Fund Management Co. and Harvest Fund Management Co – both Chinese fund managers, are teamed up with US financial advisory firms Rosemont Seneca Partners and Thornton Group LLC
https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelcole/2014/07/14/how-china-is-helping-its-private-equity-firms-invest-overseas/#1393fd376d35
But hey, Hunter Biden never made a dime from his Chinese deal.
If you look through the rest of the Morgan Stanley records, you can see all of the money flowing into Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC from Barisma Holdings. Every month two deposits of $83,333.33. You can also track the money moving out of the LLC to Hunter Biden aka Robert Biden.
This cat’s just a flippin’ tweeker with a good dentist.
He and ABC deserve each other.
America deserves better than both.
Part III of ABC’s interview with Hunter Biden (according to ABC):
When Joe called to confront Hunter on his failed drug test, Hunter told daddy there had to be some mistake …. “I swear I should have gotten a B+/A- …… B at the worst….”
The guy couldn’t qualify to drive a propane truck because he couldn’t pass the drug screen. He is, however, able to cry on cue for a fawning fake journalist.
And he would have gotten away with it if it hadn’t been for those darn pesky… Trump and Rudy
No matter how they spin the information,the result is going to be the same.’Goodbye Joe’.
Unfortunately for Hunter and Joe Biden, there is one person who definitely understands these structures. And perhaps that’s the very reason why he had to quit that board, because you’re not fooling this person. He’s our VSG. He’s our president. He’s run all sorts of organization, had all sorts of investments, and has done business domestically and abroad for decades. Your not fooling him.
Sundance,
Not to quibble, but please read the following.
Do you know what the structure of the corporation is? If it is like a VC or an investment fund, then the *investments* in the fund do not define directly the value of the corporation, which can have multiple funds. Typically, the corporation gets a management fee (about 2%) and some share of the profits. So, for $1.5B, the management fee would be $30M/year.
It still looks like $420K for 10% ownership sounds like a lowball number, but this can happen if it is common stock versus preferred stock.
The reason for me pointing out these details is for Treepers to not get hung up on the actual valuation here – until we know the full corporate structure and some expert crunches the numbers to get a decent valuation (there are regulations here that require professional valuations) we will not know what Hunter Biden’s gift was. And BTW, if Hunter got stock that was worth more than he paid, then that is imputed income (straight income) and he would have had to file taxes to cover that. If he didn’t, he’s in violation of IRS laws and regulations.
The key issues are:
1) Joe Biden was a VP of the USA, and flew to China on AF2 with his son. Within a short while (takes that long for legal paperwork), his son was on the board. This has all hallmarks of “perception of conflict of interest” that a VP needs to avoid.
2) Apparently, Joe was a China hawk before that trip and sometime around then became a China dove. What made him change his mind? (He’s still a China dove.) BTW, there could be other reasons for this – Treepers can speculate what they be.
Hunter didn’t say WHEN he would leave his China job after his father became POTUS. He just said he WOULD.
Believe him? Believe he’d leave before the payoff?
NOT!
Is that really Hunter Biden??? It maybe a gun range in Kentucky.
How do we stop the corrupt media? Is it impossible? Many journalists are being paid under the table by Dem operatives. Can’t we out them?
So it looks like Joe sent his son out to do the loser defense. That usually doesn’t work when one has the net worth of Hunter. But he is a democrat and will probably get away with it.
He didn’t come across as likeable from a neutral standpoint.
The fake teeth of his father and fake crying seemed awkward.
It will be enough for Biden supporters(lol) but no one else will buy it.
Doh! Part 2 of the Project Veritas videos is out. Mentions Hunter.
Another fake news that should be exposed
But I am very disappointed at our side.
We have a brave whistleblower, about to become a father, who just risked his career to expose fake news.
He has a go fund page, so far only 64k
The reason I say this is bad is because 64k for risking your career is not enough money to entice other people to speak up.
We may have many more people willing to do the same who can’t afford it, perhaps another Democrat who has grown frustrated with fake news. But the risk is too great and the reward is not enough. So they just don’t.
On the other hand, all people on the left willing to speak up even invent something to take down our side is rewarded with 500k or more. Book deals etc.
No wonder they have no problem finding people like Omarosa, Stormy, Ford, etc. they know it will be like winning the lottery.
We need to have better incentive for people to speak up. It’s war and we are not arming our warriors.
Rush needs to promote this brave guy’s go fund me. He has videos, proof. It’s the real deal.
Dan Bongino needs to as well, Laura, Tucker…
Our side is not in it to win it.
It’s time for action. Donate!!!!
Thanks for the reminder.
Just donated.
They (the Bidens and ABCs) do think we’re that dumb with this interview. They could be right about that though, just like what Gruber thought.
typically a PE fund will receive 1% to 2% of invested capital annually as a management fee – so on $1.5B – that is $15MM to $30MM per year to cover overhead and partner’s compensation
Is it true that he started crying at the end of the interview… heard to be whimpering something about “that guy Trump, he broke me” ?
Cokehead.
Liar.
Shakedown artist (with coaching from his daddy).
Kicked out of the military in disgrace.
He never worked one day in his life.
Fine example of the worthless elites who are trying to take control of America.
What a piece of crap.
So the interviewer didn’t think to ask him about the Truman National Security Project of which he has been a governing board member for a long time?
Their letter to Nadler & Collins (H. Biden on the letterhead) on January 29, 2019 is definitely obtuse.
https://docs.house.gov/meetings/JU/JU00/20190129/108824/HHRG-116-JU00-20190129-SD003.pdf
Hedge funds and PE firms work on a 2/20 model. The general partners – those that manage the fund get 2% of the assets under management as an annual management fee and get 20% of the fund’s return above a hurdle rate.
… and all of this, above all, is to gloss over the fact that Joe Biden, while VPOTUS, boasted(!) of having committed the high crime of extortion, while making it clear that the POTUS had his back. He was relaxed, even jovial. Just another day in the office.
And the MSM, then as now, never suggests that it was … and, it certainly was … an impeachable offense. Because they continue to operate in a “pre-2016” mindset, that it’s perfectly ordinary for the US Government to be running Organized Crime all over the planet. “What’s the big deal? 🤷♂️ Nothing to see here …”
As an ABC softball attempt to exonerate/rehabilitate Quid Pro Joe and Crackhead Hunter, this is a colossal PR fail.
Hunter is as dumb as Joe. He said on air this morning that he would not have gotten the Burisma gig without being Joe’s son. And Joe is on tape at CFR in 2018 bragging about threatening to withhold $1.2 billion in loan guarantees unless Ukraine fires investigator Shotkin (investigating Burisma corruption) in the next 6 hours, to protect Burisma and Hunter. While ABC fails to note that Giuliani has a sworn affidavit from Shotkin explaining why he was fired that day, just as Joe asked.
Meanwhile, Schiff thinks a pure hearsay anonymous leaker complaint that turned out to be completely false when PDJT released the call transcript is sufficient for articles of impeachment for ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ found in secret partisan proceedings. Delusional.
Not going to end well for Dems in 2020. They will be effectively wiped out in both House and Senate if Pelosi lets this continue. But I don’t see how she can stop it now without enormous loss of face and Election credibility. The Pence ‘letter subpoena’ deadline is today, and the Mulvaney deadline is Friday. Cippolone has already explained PDJT’s next move: ignore the letters. That forces Dems into two choices. 1. Go to court and get laughed out. 2. Scream obstruction of their biased, secret, unprecedented proceedings. At which point they still laughed out at PDJT rallies.
Why is Nancy Pelosi”s son getting a pass on this?
Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi Jr. was put on the board of VISCOIL
and NRGLAB also in Ukraine.
Looks like Junior is another shakedown artist as a result
of a quid pro quo by elites of the marxist democrat party.
