Jumpin’ Ju-Ju Bones – CNBC Finally Gets It – A Stunned Jim Cramer: “Trump’s Trade Strategy Is Working”…

Hat Tip OverTheMoonbat for making sure we didn’t miss this segment from last week. This video also explains why Larry Kudlow, Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross and Peter Navarro have tended to spend more time discussing economic policy with CNBC analysts than Fox Business. However, before watching, it is worth revisiting the background.
For three years CTH has explained the challenge in dealing with, or renegotiating with, the Beijing, China ideology. Encapsulated thus in 2018:
[…] China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other.
China accepts and believes opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. Flowing between these polar states is a natural dynamic to be used -with serious contemplation- in advancing objectives as needed.
Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.
If it does not benefit China, it is not done !
Therefore the economic battle must be carefully waged to deliver a series of alternative thoughts in the mind of Beijing – where they view specific action as their best interest.
Any reversal in the current standard of benefit is viewed as a loss; the Chinese will not cede to any losses. To challenge those who hold this zero-sum position, you must first change the current standard.
This means China must lose first before the negotiations can begin. The baseline within the negotiation must be reset. Once the baseline position is reset, then negotiation can be viewed by the Chinese as a gain. This is the only way to get the Chinese to agree to any terms.
If the baseline losses to China are not currently firmed, such that Beijing and Xi Jinping see their current position as the standard, then President Trump and Bob Lighthizer need to wait longer before engaging.
Big Panda must see their diminished bamboo forest as the natural, current, and diminishing forecast status. Only then will Panda engage in negotiations. China must be in a seemingly perpetual stasis of losing before they will contemplate their need to achieve gains. (read more)
That 2018 CTH discussion explains the basic issue in dealing with China. Any financial pundit or Wall Street analyst who does not start their review of President Trump’s trade policy from that foundation would always be lost. This disconnect in basic understanding has been frustrating for years.
However, check out this video segment from Jim Cramer.
For the first time a mainstream analyst is finally starting to “get it”. In a departure from the customary analysis of President Trump’s trade leverage, Mr. Cramer finally sees the Big Picture. WATCH:
He doesn't have a clue. Cramer is a total phony. My dad has his show on last week, and he was bashing President Trump nonstop. He kept saying that he should make any deal. Anything, we just need a trade deal. Then he went on a tirade about President Trump tweeting. No thanks.
Way to miss the big picture.
You're the one missing the big picture. This guy is a total hack. All he cares about is the market going up. He doesn't give a damn about the US prevailing against China. My dad watches his show all the time, and I can't tolerate it. He's constantly lecturing President Trump about tweeting, wants any trade deal we can get, and is clueless about the impact of our trade imbalances.
Ii don't think Sundance is saying Cramer is okay.I think what is good is the cucks that wtch Cramer have to hear it.
Cramer once called amazon amafraud and had shorted the stock, the stocked tanked immediately, he was kicked off for 6 weeks, but if that dummy gets it, wait till the smart guys get it! Right Sundance?
LOL…you just called Rolcon Chris's dad a cuck, LOL!!!
Where else can the left here something good about President Trump and believe it?
Only if it comes from a mega anti Trump basher will they even hear it, let alone accept it.
This is a great strategy. Maybe there will be more big anti Trumpers saying good things about President Trump. Watch and see what happens.
BTW, Jim sounded drunk. He did do a good job of explaining the strategy.
To me, he looked and sounded like he forgot to put in his "Uppers" this morning.
That is the point alright.
You aren't even on the right page. Imagine that…
Does your Dad's watching Cramer preempt your cartoons?
From what I have seen Cramer has been somewhat supportive of the tariffs all along.
Last week? An eternity when you take in account what happened on Friday afternoon! The Chinese dam burst on Friday…. and for the first time, CNBC’s Jim Cramer recognized the tectonic shift that President Trump and his team created!
Chris, maybe you should think a little more before you start pounding your keyboard with your dumb fingers and obtuse mind.
GOOD GRIEF! This achievement is …. there are no words to describe what an immense achievement this is in terms of fixing our and everyone else’s massive problems with the lying, cheating, stealing Chinese!!!!!
First comment distraction. Again.
Exactly. Rolcon efforts.
get so bewildered in these interchanges,
I stick with Sundance, first person I read ,to make sense out of it.
In language & concepts I can understand.
Thank you. 🇺🇸
Can someone explain what "Rolcon" means? Sorry to sound dense here.
ROLe play CONservatives, pretending to be a real Conservative.
ROLeplaying as a CONservative.
Leftists pretending to be conservative, but the agenda is too sway opinion against conservatives.
“I used to be a Republican but I can’t vote for °insert Repub°.”
That was quite the admission by Cramer. He told his audience that not only has President Trump's trade strategy worked with China, it is also working with the globalist masters of Wall Street. Ho Boy, winning breaking out all over the place.
NOT ONLY BREAKING OUT but the Wall Street guys at Broad & Wall are getting hit in shorts. I expect the “downsizing” to continue into the foreseeable future…
https://www.foxbusiness.com/features/major-companies-have-announced-big-layoffs-this-month-heres-a-look
https://fashionunited.com/news/business/these-are-the-companies-downsizing-or-filing-for-bankruptcy-in-2019/2019052428009
and my favorite: https://www.dailyjobcuts.com/
NOW who has the “MUCHO GRANDE EL BOLLOS BRASOS”!!!!!!!
Thank you Sundance!!!!
Main Street is getting back in the driver's seats across America! Globalists are going to have to learn how to compete fairly and actually work for a living!
He almost came out and agreed with you…
That he has been a phony when it comes to the president’s strategy.
His understanding of international commerce is the same as so many of his peers, and although probably better than the average American, he’s had to almost admit nationally he’s a newbie
He’s been bested and there is a swallow of respect behind his facade, tho he nor any of them will ever admit to
Wrong term.
“a swallow of admiration’ until he remembers who bested him
If ONLY he was ‘their’ guy
"…for quite some time I have been skeptical about Trump's Trade War…" Yep, it is progress.
The whole point is that Cramer…of the mainstream media… is admitting that Trump's strategy on China is working.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Grasshopper – if he was a trump supporter it wouldn't have made Sundance's whiteboard.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cramer opens by giving reasons why he thought tariffs would not work, and then confesses that he was wrong.
Here at the CTH website (from years ago) we were given this analysis:
China must lose first before the negotiations can begin… Once the baseline position is reset, then negotiation can be viewed by the Chinese as a gain.
Now Cramer sees the same thing, that it is now cheaper for China to give POTUS what he wants than accept the new status quo of rising tariffs, with no end in sight.
I don’t watch Cramer except for this video. From what I know about Cramer and many other Wall-Street enthusiasts, = They do NOT fully acknowledge the villainy of the Communist China government [or they overlook the villainy because of the economic benefits of ‘cheap stuff’].
A quote from TheLastRefuge twitter account by TheConservativeTreehouse. =
“Beyond the pure economics of communism, the “paying for it” aspect, there’s the complete lack of freedom.”
“If rights are apportioned by the state, you have no liberty; no independent right to strive. This creates citizens as ~~>slaves to the state. Bernie & Chairman Xi both support”
[August 27, 2019. TheLastRefuge twitter account]
***************
***************
The idea of using ‘economic slaves’ to produce ‘cheap stuff’ is a common theme among the the enthusiasts for the Wall-Street Economy.
Cramer is always stunned when the truth jumps up and bites him on the nose. He's an entertainer, not a knowledgeable commentator. And not a very good entertainer at that.
Thanks for missing the point…
LikeLiked by 10 people
Does this clown have any credibility? If he ever did work on Wall St, how did he ever make any money.

Talk about slow on the uptake.
Talk about slow on the uptake.
Great job avoiding the central element…..
LikeLiked by 9 people
👍👍👍
Sundance is trying to point out that Jim gets the President Trump trade strategy with Chine, not that Jim Cramer is great or even good, just that he gets it.
Why haven’t we heard someone on Fox Business explain it to their viewers? Maria is top notch on interviews and spygate. Lou loves our President and heavily supports him, but no one has yet explained how President Trump set the stage for China to come to the table.
LikeLiked by 7 people
At Fox that would be Cavuto's job. Like to see that never Trumper go the way of his best buddy just did.
Lou Dobbs talks about this all the time, almost every night. He is hugely supportive of the tariffs and speaks frequently about how outsourcing has directly affected our GDP. He is very critical of "free traders" and often has great guests to reinforce the trade policy (Peter Navarro, Gordon Chang, Michael Pillsbury).
Lou Dobbs is on FBN and he has understood the President’s “tariff-China-until-they-negotiate” strategy for awhile. Dobbs had Gordon Chang on his show back in February which Sundance featured right here in CTH**. But Lou has been a lone voice in the “mainstream financial media” wilderness for a long time.
** https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/02/20/lou-dobbs-and-gordon-chang-make-the-case-for-enhanced-chinese-tariffs/
That an established big national network “household name” like Jim Cramer would come on the air this past Friday and make such a clear admission and accurate observation is profound.
Cramer is a professional. He understands markets. Whether you agree with him or not. He is beginning to see the big picture come together and how the ramifications of the tariff policy will effect the over all economic picture for the US market. Positively. That thinking is up stream for New York.
Also, every professional trading room, if they have a TV on, has CNBC. NOT Fox business news. Fox’s a joke. It is becoming the new site for conservative conversation that occasionally touches on business. That’s all. They have two or three people who are good and report, but that’s really few and far between. It’s mostly sanctimonious, pompass New Yorkers/media condescendingly telling us what to think.
He’s a dope, and not to be trusted under any circumstances. However…
If major corporate media is trotting out one of their own to *admit* that PTrump’s strategy is working (even a little bit), it’s kinda yuge. What it means is that the Trump strategy is far more successful than they’ve been telling us, and they can no longer hide it.
It doesn’t mean they really *get* Trump’s strategy. It doesn’t mean they understand how China really doesn’t negotiate. It doesn’t mean they will ever like our POTUS. It doesn’t mean they won’t stop trying to screw him, either.
Just my $.02
It does mean his audience of many have heard the President got this one right.
Who just might go, hmm what else is he doing?
I’m not sure how consequential his audience is, but am happy for ANY & ALL to occasionally hear something positive about President Trump in the Mass Corporate Media.
But I remain a realist about who these people really are (the MCM). They may be forced to admit this Trump success to save face before the sheeple figure it out for themselves, but I won’t start trusting them.
Each time PTrump has been proven right (or innocent), they’ve just gone on to perpetrate some other destructive anti-Trump narrative. The citizenry from the other side may come around, but corrupt media is our enemy.
Peoria Jones,
100% on all fronts!!!!!
My take from the Jim Cramer explanation is that each culture has to be dealt with on a different level. The cultural norms for doing business are so different for each country. PDT understood this long ago and has been using his jedi psychology on China the whole time. The light bulb just FINALLYwent off in Cramers head. DUH. He used words like "saving face" etc., to describe his brilliance/sarc. Surprised a commentator for a business network didn't get this long ago. Additionally, Cramer needs a speech coach he's very difficult to understand.
He's like a trained seal…show the fish, perform, eat said fish!!!!!!!!!
Yes, he and all are slow on the uptake, but at least he is changing the trend. A bearish reversal (as MA calls it). Let's hope he continues on the uptake and others get a clue from him.
Cramer also speaks out of both sides of his mouth I happen to agree with you 100% about our president but Cramer in the morning show wanted to express that Elizabeth Warren would actually not be bad for wall street and the markets a bold face lie so I'm not sure till we see more of this from him on what we really can believe , I'm not convinced he hasn't sold his soul to corporate media and his bosses
LikeLiked by 3 people
Glad he is able to articulate it. Too bad his diction is terrible. Very hard to understand his words. I'll take it as a little progress. Lets watch for consistency.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Glad someone else had trouble with Cramer's speech, afraid it was me. Mostly glad to see the light bulbs starting to go on w/POTUS' China trade strategies
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cramer that is, for the nasty emails.
Cramer just had more to say than he had time for.
Cramer shoots off his mouth so much ocasionally the truth slips out.
Paul Krugman just wrote a column entitled Trump isn’t stable or a genius.
Um, ok… whatever, Krugman.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like the fact that Mr. Krugman is consistent above all….he’s wrong.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tehehe 😂
He not only gets it, but he actually says so out LOUD? Has hell frozen over?
And if the Enemedia reports something positive about PDJT’s trade deals then guess what. It means -in theory- that the corporate money changers that control all these yappy networks must finally be coming around. Could it be *they* now see dollar signs at the end of the rainbow?
LikeLiked by 10 people
If you want a surprise, check out
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-10-10/inequality-globalization-and-the-missteps-of-1990s-economics
Krugman admits he has been WRONG for 25 YEARS about globalization.
Of course, he then says he is CORRECT now, OrangeManBad, etc.
You’ll be on the right side 99% of the time if you go opposite of Krugman.
Krugman is still wrong in the above piece. He still thinks that trade deficits don’t matter in the long-run, even though they slow economic growth for a variety of reasons, primarily because they cause the loss of factories, R&D facilities, and comparative advantages.
The great University of Chicago economist Jacob Viner was the first one to figure this out. Ralph Gomory and Raymond Richman were next. Peter Morici and Paul Navarro were next. The Chinese economists figured it out by reading Jacob Viner. Paul Krugman wrote an international economics book, now in its upteenth edition, but he still hasn’t figured it out!
Um. Jim Cramer? Am I supposed to know a Jim Cramer?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do get it, Sundance. A long-time spokes-critter for the beast is acknowledging POTUS’ confrontation with the panda/dragon is changing the hideous status-quo. And he also noted the lack of dealing with China by the EU.
If Cramer is actually talking about this on his show, behind the curtain the powers that be must be analyzing POTUS’ views on a lot of fronts.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I do think that Cramer echoes what a lot of people — Mohamed Aly El-Erian — have been talking about for weeks.
El-Erian really gets it! Love watching him speak. One of the few people respected by Wall Street who is openly discussing and praising President Trump strategy. All the other dunderheads are still scratching their heads and re-reading Krugman and wondering how they can’t see how the market is performing the way it is.
Kudlow & Cramer. Was such a fun show – Kudlow speaking about the macro trends, yield curve, pareto Optimum….. and Kramer was slapping those ‘SellSellSell’, ‘BuyBuyBuy’….buttons – talk about oil & water never mixing….was quite fun. The Fed guy and the Goldman trader…
You know- I forgot about that show! Maybe Kudlow gave him a call and told him how it works and voila- Cramer now gets it.
The funny thing about Trump’s genius – which is true genius – is that he simply espouses what would be common sense if sense were common in DC:
To hamper border encroachers, build a wall. When you buy a lot more from China than they buy from you, you should be able to drive a hard bargain. If you don’t want any new wars, don’t start a new war.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Trump genius is not a common sense.
Nobody used tariffs for a long time. Many economists expected that it will drive up consumer prices. Trump knew, it will not. But Trump planned it, and worked on his ideas for decades. He personally had many deals with China and learned how win. I saw a movie, where he says what a President shall do about China. It was recorded decades ago. And he said pretty much the same what he says and do now.
I do not know if there were economists who would predict that it will work at the beginning.
It may become a common sense when it will succeed. But it was not, when he started.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good point.
Common sense doesn’t get a look in when China bribes every legislator it can get access to.
Its not a question of knowledge or intelligence, its a question of integrity and honour.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Revelation,
ALMIGHTY GOD has blessed the United States of America by providing our President Donald John Trump with all four attributes.
MAGA — KAG
… and, giving us Trump as a President. Feels like a miracle.
“Tariffs” is a loaded word. Too many people only remember its historic blame. “Tariffs” are actually a form of penalty payment that you use when you want to change a trading partner’s bad behavior. Not a bad idea, really.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great evaluation, Marina Sapir.
“long habit of not thinking a thing WRONG, gives it a superficial appearance of being RIGHT,”
― Thomas Paine, Common Sense
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think it was just misleading to make it seem negative. They would be right, you know, if China was a sole supplier. It drives up their cost and they pass it on to the consumers. It sounds easy and logical so not hard to sell. Of course what really happened is that China saw competition in the form of existing companies, as well as just better looking countries for companies to move to. Therefore they subsidize their companies so that their costs go down, enabling the same price. Which is why we haven’t seen any inflation, and the Trump admin is saying China is paying for it. Short term pain to avoid long term pain. But as soon as they realize Trump is going to win in 2020, they will be doubly screwed.
“he simply espouses what would be common sense if sense were common in DC:” Yes!
That, in itself… is Genius… as it has been MIA for so very long!
I agree whole heartedly with this premise concerning China. That’s why consistently delaying tariffs only benefits their bamboo forest.
I wouldn’t follow his advice trading stocks but at least for a moment, like Sundance says, he seems to have figured this out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed Mark! He’s having an ‘Aha’ moment. Showing some very early signs of TDS recovery but too early to tell if he is in remission.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good to know!
Good job Sundance
You point out that Cramer has a “Road to Damascus “ and some commenters trash him.
I think they missed your point.
LikeLiked by 3 people
ROLCONning from your parents’ basement can do that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This simple & instructional video now needs to make the rounds to the other economic “experts” who have been running around with their heads cut off clucking for months on end about tariffs being taxes on Americans, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Krugman: call your office …
😆
Ok. Who cares if Cramer is a “hack” or something whatever. It doesn’t matter. Cuz he has a show. Millions per week watch his show. And since many watch his show Cramer naturally holds some level of influence. And when Cramer lays it out in the video, majority of viewers are picking up what ol’ Jim is laying down. Bite that sticks is Trumps trade strategy is working. The Chinese could be in real trouble. Trump is America focused. And it seems to be working. Cool….
LikeLiked by 5 people
The truth is the truth no matter who says it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDT and his warriors have this. Just enjoy the show. I have been watching and listening to him about this China issue for years. He is doing exactly what he said our POTUS should do. If it takes globalist egomaniacs a long time to figure it out, that’s OK by me. They can sit in the corner with China.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only problem with “globalist egomaniacs” taking their sweet time, is that the easiest way to effect overnight change in DC, short of WWIII, is to get these money changers to see the BIG picture. Once they realize that they can make a killing in MAGAnomics, and amend their business plans, then their DC corruptables will be reigned in, accordingly. DC works for the multinationals.
When the issue is the money, it’s a no-brainer. USA is THE place to earn and SPEND money. Anybody who would kill the goose that lays their golden eggs is just not grasping the big picture.
First of all, Americans will not stand to become a third world sh!thole. Just not happening. Secondly, if we go down, then the rest of the FREE world goes down with us. Do these multinational corporations really trust CHINA to float their boats? If so, they are “maroons” of the first order.
I meant “reined” in. God forbid they reign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Finally. Hopefully it will continue with some of the more honest commentators.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe this is the leaking crack in the dam that eventually leads to the whole thing busting open.
Oh well, he finally gets it! Better than the rest who are still stuck on stupid and refusing to report the truth.
So at least Cramer may have been just misguided but now he gets it.
The rest are simply pushing disinformation. Intentionally misleading the sheep.
If he doesn’t lose his job, for speaking the truth instead of pushing DNC disinformation, it is progress for sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cramer took a baby step. Thats makes him way ahead of the other economic talking heads, but still WAY behind the curve.
When will he finally figure out that the goal is NOT to get a trade deal with China?
“In the year,..2525,…if man is still alive.
If woman can survive,….”
Now, we can explain why Trump’s strategy works. But how many people knew that the strategy will be successful when Trump started with tariffs? What is seems now as a common sense, was looking absurd for the people who believed that, in negotiations, you do not need to aggravate your opponent too much. Many people believed that tariffs will harm us. What Trump did was counter intuitive, it went against common wisdom. This is not how negotiations usually done in a polite society. Fortunately, Trump is not bound by the rule of the polite society.
LikeLiked by 1 person
” it went against common wisdom.” lol… seems a poor choice of words… you may have meant “against common belief”… ’cause that is NOT the same as ‘wisdom’, in my book.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Honorable money changers (I know it’s an oxymoron) would do the right thing and still stand to make a yuge profit. However, there is absolutely no honor amongst thieves nor Globalists.
So ya gotta make em cry “UNCLE!”
And nobody is better at assigning responsibility and twisting arms than our very stable genius President. He exerts pressure like a Boa Constrictor. He won’t let up until he gets the results he wants.
Marina;
“But how many knew it would work, back Trump started with the,tariffs?”
(Paraphrasing)
Only one I know of; Sundance.
Are we 100% certain Xi didn’t pull out of the prior deal to prove a point to those who could cause him problems in his own country?
Kind of like, Xi says, “This President is not like the others. He will crush us. We will pull out of our deal, but you will see what he can do to us, if we don’t make changes at some point. Believe me!”
Xi is President of China for life, until he isn’t. The CCP can cause him many problems. Xi spent time in the USA studying American agriculture. His daughter graduated from Harvard in 2015, using a pseudonym.
Just something to think about.
True but President for life can end quickly.
He still has a huge following of ‘mushrooms’ 🕶️💩who will actually hear, possibly for the first time…
“Trump got this right”
translation:
The President knows what he is doing
Cramer’s a hack, but he is an important mouthpiece available to certain large financial interests, who want to get out their message. People who watch Cramer for investment advice are not what you’d call smart money. So what this tells me is that some of those large financial interests see value in acknowledging Trump has changed the dynamic with China, where no one barely thought about that possibility before.
It may be as Sundance suggests, slow but finally Cramer gets it. But it may also be prelude to the 2020 market crash, Trump solved the immediate China problem, so these financial interests who’ve been counting on a crash for some time decide to further fan the market to new records, because they can’t crash it now that this major impediment to growth is being dismantled.
China is certain to have allies among some of the same global financial interests who use Cramer. So this could all be more Kabuki, with Fed, global financial interests, China all coordinating a crash sometime next year.
If Kramer repeats this three more times, then it has significance, otherwise it may be a one off like Chris Matthews does occasionally. At least Kramer has articulated it once if no more than a credibility CYA.
Let’s see if it is repeated.
TO: Americans
cc: President Trump, Members of Congress, The Media, Academia.
Note: This message/comment is being posted to any article providing examples of the actions of the political class, the media, bureaucrats, and academia proving the soldier’s lessons learned and the reason for submitting this comment. Have omitted several of the lessons in consideration of our more sensitive brothers/sisters.
RE: Rape, Pillage, Plunder; American You’ve Been Had!
After 26 years of active duty and into my third year as a police chief, I published 12 of 15 of what I titled as; ‘A Soldier’s Lessons Learned’. They were to serve as the prelude to a book I was writing. The title of the book was meant to establish in a few words the overall conclusion of the book, which lays out in detail how the I arrived at each of the lessons learned. The original title of the book was; ‘Rape, Pillage, Plunder; American You’ve Been Had!’ Side Note: After B.H. Obama was elected to his second term the title was changed to: ‘Rape, Pillage, Plunder; American You’ve Been Had and It’s Your Own Damn Fault!’ Sadly, since Donald Trump came down that escalator Americans are being provided daily proof of the validity of the lessons learned and the title of the book! Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
A Soldier/Cop’s Lessons Learned
Note: In an attempt to bring the lessons learned into the current political climate I have inserted a short comment where I deemed appropriate.
1. Soldiers (ground combat soldiers, that is) do not fight first and foremost for their country, the flag, motherhood, nor apple pie. Before all else, soldiers engaged in ground combat fight for their fellow soldiers and their unit.
Note: Were this one not true I fear to imagine how many of us combat veterans would have already lost all control and commence to apply our skills against those who pose the greatest threat to the American people!
2. The Seven C’s of Leadership according to a 1980 survey of 1646 of Vietnam era ground combat veterans listed of the order of their importance are; Candor, Competence, Consistency, Commitment, Courage, Compassion, and Courtesy. The reason the soldiers in the survey chose the word “candor” is because to them candor encompasses both omission and co-mission. To a combat soldier lack of absolute candor, be it co-mission or omission, are equal sins! In short, soldiers expect/demand absolute candor from their leaders before all else.
Note: Members of Congress take note. In my opinion you on the left have proven you are masters of Co-mission, while you on the right have proven you are the masters of omission! In short, all of you have proven you are cowards and trying to instill the Seven C’s of Leadership in any of you is a waste of time!
3. Omitted.
4. The American people are the most effectively lied to people in modern times thanks primarily to the American political class, the American bureaucracy, the American media, and American academia.
5. Arrogance coupled with ignorance equals stupidity.
6. The greatest threats to the American people are the corrupt and/or incompetent politicians/bureaucrats/academicians found at every level of government/academia, and the majority of the American so-called media.
7. Most of the politicians/bureaucrats/academicians I have encountered during my years as a soldier/cop I most kindly refer to as; self-serving, witless, cowards.
8-13. Omitted.
14. After carefully watching the whole of the political class since Donald J. Trump walked down that escalator in Trump Tower to date, I can say without reservation that most of the group will sell their souls and our bodies just to remain in power. (Added 2019)
Note: Sorry, not enough room herein to start to list the individual personalities whose activities will provide absolute proof of this statement. But, one might want to start with B & M Obama, B & H Clinton, J & H Biden, etc…
15. Want to see what the United States of America will look like if the left takes control of the government? Take your pick, New York City, Baltimore, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, or the complete package; California. (Added 2019)
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
PS
Please, one final note: Contrary to the implications of several of my lessons learned, I have long ago abandoned any desire to negate (Negate, the procedure that the British SAS [Special Air Service] utilizes to transfer subjects from the persons of interest list to the persons no longer of interest list.) those of the any of four communities who would threaten and/or interfere with soldiers/cops actions to protect/serve the American people. No, these days I would support rounding up the most obnoxious of the communities, issuing each of them a tent and a bus ticket to California, and instructing them that if they leave California it best be on a sailboat (must consider the environment you know) heading to China!
I’m pretty easy to please on this one….I liked when he leaned forward and said, “…..just DO WHAT TRUMP WANTS!” Works for me.👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
What I am gaining a greater appreciation for is Trump ability and will to toss the chessboard and reset it to create a new game. Just watch Turkey in the next month. To rely on the strengths of America to supersede the fears and interests of the naysayers and establishment. Historically, Trump has said clearly and loudly that it’s about political will and our politicians just don’t have it. He has said this going back to the 80s. He has never changed. He has always been right. Clearly everyone here knows this and I don’t want to preach to the choir but it’s incredibly fascinating to witness. And all of it in the midst of a total political nuclear war against him. I only wish I could have been a fly on the wall listening to whoever he met with before he came down the elevator. Nobody does this without help. Who I think helped encouraged him will go unsaid.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, Sundance! The light at the end of the tunnel is beginning to shine a little light on some that should understand economics but have been blinded by globalist. The Trump supporters that study the economy have watched as President Trump has changed it to a great American economy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
STRONGggggg language.
It’s NBA related at the same time relevant.
Here’s what’s going on. China is has a SERIOUS dollar shortage problem due to a large number of factors. Why dollars? Because virtually no one will accept their crap currency. What Trump has been doing was making that situation worse (in actuality, as Kyle Bass has pointed out, we could OBLITERATE their economy overnight through a simple financial/banking system access privilege veto on our part and they certainly know that – the ignorant claim that they could harm us by selling US treasuries is just that, ignorant, since they would harm themselves by doing so).
The Chicoms know their only hold on power in a country of 1.4 BILLION is to provide continuous economic growth. When that is threatened, they are threatened. Trump’s deal takes the pressure off somewhat. PLUS, if we pushed them over the economic edge which is what WILL be necessary to have the Chinese people rise up against the Chicoms, that would greatly harm the world economy, INCLUDING the U.S., right before the 2020 election.
When Trump is hopefully reelected he would be able to renew and PERSIST in the effort to drive them over the economic cliff although if you thought the globalist deep state is attacking him now, watch what they do if he’d try that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your comments remind me when pundits stated that the Chicoms were trying to replace the petrodallor with the Yuan. I don’t think that strategy is working.
I don’t watch CNBC because I don’t believe Cramer is honest. However, a lot of people do watch Cramer (my better 1/2 half included). If he finally gets it that President Trump’s strategy is working then there will be others. Cramer is speaking to the results and not the rhetoric. Baby steps but they’re in the right direction.
Random thoughts from a KAG optimistic warrior re: China. Can anyone doubt that all those trillions and trillions of dollars which have gone to the Communist Party of China wasn’t planned and then initiated by the WTO decades ago? That the global banking families weren’t involved? That the timing of China beoming a member of the WTO in 2001 had nothing to do with those banking families getting into Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union and a decade long looting of Russia under Yeltsin?
Does it not stand to reason then, that most of those $trillions that went to the CPC went into the pockets of those banking families and that the CPC is a marketing agent of those families? Saying all this, wouldn’t it be great for President Trump and President Xi make a win-win deal and free the peoples of both countries to finally play on an economic level playing field. Yes, that means throwing away the centuries long banker owners.
This is great. Just more winning. Cramer has the ear of a large audience and they all have to look at the truth whether they like it or not. Great job shoving it in their faces.
This is good stuff. A lot of people vote with their wallets and even if they do not like Trump personally there is no doubt he has the best economy. A lot of voters will want to have him keep managing it. He is beating down China in real time.
