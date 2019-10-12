The Last Desperate Effort to Protect “The Chosen One” Will Likely Fail (Perhaps by Design)…

Jonathan Turley asks a question today about why the media will not allow any discussion of Joe Biden’s obviously corrupt Achilles heel to be discussed.
Within his article Turley cites examples of CNN, NBC, MSNBC and a host of other mainstream news outlets that will not allow any discussion of Joe Biden’s transparently visible weakness. He ponders ‘why’?
[…] When Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) raised the issue on CNN, host Erin Burnett cut him off: “There is no evidence of Joe Biden doing anything wrong, and this is something that has been looked into, and I think — I want to make a point here — I think what we need to talk about right now is what did the president right now do or not do.” Other CNN hosts have repeated the line of “no evidence of wrongdoing” like a virtual incantation.
[…] For news shows on MSNBC, CNN and other cable networks, nothing is more disgusting than the mention of what Hunter Biden actually was doing in Ukraine.
[…] Joe Biden has insisted he never spoke with his son about his foreign dealings — an incredible but categorical statement. The then-vice president flew with his son on Air Force Two on an official trip to China but suggests they never discussed his son’s deal seeking $1.5 billion in investments with the state-backed Bank of China. During the trip, Hunter reportedly introduced his father to Chinese private equity executive Jonathan Li, who was part of that deal. Yet Biden insists he was never told of any business linkage or dealings. (read more)
Perhaps here’s “why”…
Long time CTH readers will have references to hundreds of examples of the UniParty at work. The basic elements about HOW money interacts with politics and who really controls the seats of power in DC has been discussed exhaustively.
The Big Club, is a myriad of financial interests who manipulate politics for personal power, wealth and influence. Wall Street multinational corporations, meaning those who rely upon the constructs of corrupted ‘globalism’, make up about 75% of the overall manipulative influence over U.S. trade, financial and political policy.
National corporations, those who gain through the growth of Main Street USA, only hold about 25% of the financial influence in politics; they are vastly outgunned. The power shift diminishing nationalism toward globalism happened over a period of 30 years +/-.
The purchased priorities of modern Democrats, that is the selling out of Main Street USA in favor of a “service driven economy”, have traditionally been aligned with the U.S. multinationals. Wall Street’s global elite support democrats because it’s the money that matters.
To the extent that democrats have ultra-left-wing social policies the Wall Street crowd doesn’t really care. That stuff doesn’t effect them; they can purchase ways around the nuttery and build walls around their houses etc. It is always the money that matters to those at the head of the political table. President Trump is the common enemy because he is weakening the multinational wealth model in favor of Main Street USA.
So, when it comes to democrat candidates, specifically the “chosen one” to represent the interests of the DNC Wall Street alignment, as we discussed back in 2017:
[…] The DNC party apparatus (donors and influence agents) will select the candidate. Then they will construct the road-map to the nomination using blockers, controlled opposition, dark horse candidates and splitters to carefully guide that chosen candidate to victory.
All-the-while the ‘others’ will be gathering the needed data to support the “chosen one”. The Democrat electorate will be oblivious to it.
The national party apparatus coordinates with the state party machines. Everything is always top down, timed, mapped out and planned by design. This doesn’t mean the downstream state party individuals need to know the specifics, because they don’t.
Back to Joe Biden.
Biden is currently “The Chosen One”. That is to say Biden is the candidate chosen by the global power elite to protect their financial interests. That is the answer to Johnathan Turley’s question. That is why the U.S. corporate media, part of the system that protects the interests of the Big Club, will not allow discussion of Biden’s obvious Achilles heel.
The Big Club selected Joe Biden. They go all-in on any of their selections, and they are going to help him regardless of how stupid they look doing it. However, if Biden can’t deliver a win (and it looks increasingly like Biden will fail)…. well, the Club will cut him off and replace with another “chosen one”. That’s why some people believe Hillary Clinton might re-emerge.
It is possible, but unlikely.
The Clintons are tenured club members; they might be able to lobby the members for another effort. However, it would take an overwhelming amount of DNC Club hubris and confidence to support a Clinton -vs- Trump 2.0.
However, there is a more likely argument to be made that Biden’s failure was planned. Coordinated by members who planned to push the Moonbattery of their useful idiots (their base) to the furthest reaches of left-wing policy; thereby creating a void that none of the current candidates could ever fill.
If that Machiavellian scheme is correct, and I wouldn’t put it past the DNC/Club to create such a design, into this DNC/Club created void another “chosen one” would be inserted at the opportune moment. This basic premise is a modification of the Democrat’s favorite rule book: (1) manufacture a crisis; and then (2) don’t let the crisis go to waste.
Regardless of all else, if the Money Managers behind the DNC Club don’t think Joe Biden can deliver, he will be replaced.
Pardon the language, but the DNC has thoroughly screwed itself here, Sundance.
The reason we have seen the hijacking of the DNC by a more aggressive form of socialism is precisely because of Hillary Clinton and the Old Guard in 2016. Those socialists witnessed the superdelegate-rigged primaries steal state after state from their then red horse, Bernie Sanders. Now that early youthful idealism has mutated into something else altogether. Something far more dangerous and sinister. Those 2016 college kids have been pushed aside for professional socialists.
So while the establishment is backing Biden for now, the remaining contenders are all embracing this more virulent socialism in varying degrees. This is the revenge of 2016. Those socialist elements are counting on Biden to fail, so one of their new red horses will win the nomination this time. And Biden will most assuredly oblige them by imploding in a comedic collapse of gaffes and corruption. As he always does. The establishment will prop him up as long as they can, and may even resort to some of the tricks of 2016 to force him through. But Biden is too flawed, too unpolished, too self-destructive.
The best compromise the Old Guard could make at this time would be to place Warren on the ticket as VP beneath Biden. And then keep Biden alive on whatever keeps RBG alive.
And these hardened socialist forces will absolutely not sit idly by and allow Hillary Clinton to swoop in and steal it again. Never again. It would result in all-out civil war in that party. And the socialists will burn it to the ground. And the establishment Old Guard knows it.
And yet the establishment and big donor money correctly knows that any nominee left of Biden has no chance in a general election. Nor will they bankroll a far left socialist candidate that threatens their existing institutionalized grifting structure.
Any far left plank nominee, be it Warren or Sanders, will die a quick electoral death in a general, especially against a heavyweight incumbent juggernaut like Donald Trump. As the big DNC money stays home.
No, the DNC thoroughly screwed itself in 2016. Because it was her turn. Now they must face the backlash from suppressing what was only a collegiate crush on a faux socialist called Bernie. Those innocent big eyed college kids that trusted the DNC nomination process are now a quaint memory.
Now they have to deal with real socialists. The kind that carefully plot, kill and destroy. By all means necessary.
Sometimes, when infected with a virus, the old adage “burn it out of your system” is truth. In this case, the DNC is now thoroughly infected with a virulent socialist virus. If Biden collapses, the party should just allow the inevitable far left nominee to continue on, and burn it out of their system in a thoroughly crushing, humiliating defeat. Only then can a correction back to center ever begin. The party did something similar during the Nixon era, and it drew them back to the middle under Carter.
Provided the virus is not too far advanced this time …
LikeLike
IMHO, the UniParty will lose this gambit short-term and long-term.
Short-term, there is no one to “replace” Joe Biden. I do not care what anybody says, Michelle Obama is not ever going to run. Ever. And she could not beat Trump anyway. Bloomberg has no chance. There is no one. Joe is better than any of the other loopy candidates that moderate Democrats see as batsh$t crazy and Wall Street see as socialist. Joe is bad, but he is not unthinkable.
Long-term, the UniParty will not be able to sustain their corrupt machinations plotting chosen candidates. Social media and communications have changed the polities of yesterday. People have other ways to obtain information and organize. True, there are a lot of ill-informed, brainwashed people out there. However, most will start to wake up and realize the game.
African-Americans are starting to understand that they have been thrown aside for illegals. The media and left attacking Kanye West for daring to think differently is significant. LGBTQ and Muslim-Americans are on a collision course. Democrats are already suspicious of the DNC “rigging” the 2016 election with the Bernie debacle. Reasonable-thinking Democrats are horrified by the turn of the far left to fascism, intolerance, and socialism. All this will turn on itself and it would be hard to see the Democrats being able to keep together a coalition of anything. Tribalism will tear it apart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If not Hillary, it will be Terry McCaulllife (sp). They cannot run an Uber liberal.
LikeLike
What it boils down is this… The Debate is this week….If the leftists don’t bring the ukraine items up…Biden Pretty much becomes untouchable… and the MSM still plays along.
If the Leftists attack Biden then President Donald J Trump is right about Biden and it boosts him…then the Media jumps in and finishes Biden off
Lastly….Only Tulsi acts to Destroy Biden and Warren… (Harris is no longer viable)….And the Media defends Biden…Destroy’s Tulsi But the public gets to see whats going on….
Oh the tangled Web we weave
LikeLike
With Graham and McConnell apparently backing away from supporting Trump, it would appear that either:
Repubs are trying bait the House into a formal impeachment inquiry; or
The repubs are getting ready to go all Brutus on our president.
I sure wish someone had done some planning in the event of the later situation. I’d suggest people get ready to go to DC and absolutely burn it to the ground. Thats probably our only alternative. Hiding behind trees with 22’s is just a waste of time.
LikeLike
There isn’t anything that Michele Obama doesn’t already have, that could induce her back into the White House.
Besides, she’s stupid.
Why on Earth would Hillary, at her age and in her health, settle for VP to some lesser being?
I’ve always said Cuomo intended to fill that slot, but he’s really been self-destructing.
Back when Hillary was running, Rush pointed out that the Democrats didn’t have anybody else. That’s still the case.
LikeLike