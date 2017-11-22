Donna Brazile Predicts 25 People Running For Democrat President Nomination in 2020…

I somewhat agree with Mrs. Brazile, but I doubt she’ll ever be honest with the reason.
Anyone who has watched the ongoing internal battle within the larger Democrat party will note the institutional apparatus is about to make a major concession. More than likely the Democrat machine will drop “super delegates” from the system.
The control authority will sell the removal of ‘super delegates‘ as confirmation they are reforming and listening to the people. However, things are not quite as they would appear. The institutional control agents will NEVER give up their control over the nomination process; they don’t even carry that genetic possibility in their DNA strain.
As an insider and life-long party benefactor, Donna Brazile outlines her view on the future. A future that almost everyone reading these pages will be very familiar with.
Remember the adage, ‘history repeats’. What Brazile is outlining is exactly the same conversation you might remember from the republican wing of the UniParty circa 2009; and expanded later in the 2013 GOP autopsy. There’s a strategy behind running a field of candidates; a control strategy; a “splitter strategy“.
Is the Democrat institutional apparatus actually going to do the same thing the Republican institutional apparatus did in 2012 and again in 2016? Sure looks like it. Only for the Democrats it will most likely be successful. The Dem voters don’t understand it.
The GOP “splitter strategy” first surfaced in the 2011/2012 presidential primary to the benefit of Mitt Romney. Once we realized the rough outline, and then later saw the attendance at the party planning meetings, and subsequently watched the formation of the 2014 GOP rulebook for the 2016 primary, we called it out.
October through Christmas 2014 we predicted 10-14 Republican presidential candidates because it was obvious the chosen plan needed them. Additionally, if Donald Trump had not entered the race, the GOP would have successfully pulled it off. Jeb Bush would have been the nominee by design, and Hillary Clinton would be the current president.
So it’s not a surprise to see the Democrats formulating the same plan. The basic elements are the same. The DNC party apparatus (donors and influence agents) will select the candidate. Then they will construct the road-map to the nomination using blockers, controlled opposition, dark horse candidates and splitters to carefully guide that chosen candidate to victory. The Democrat electorate will be oblivious to it.
The national party apparatus coordinates with the state party machines. Everything is always top down, timed, mapped out and planned by design. This doesn’t mean the downstream state party individuals need to know the specifics, because they don’t.
The 2020 chosen Democrat presidential candidate will, most likely, be female.
Each of the remaining candidates will be shaped to guide that chosen candidate to the primary victory.
•Cory Booker (D-N.J.), •Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), •Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), •Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), •Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, •Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, •New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, •Senator Bernie Sanders (I or D), •Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, •Julian Castro (San Antonio Mayor) and •Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) will likely each play a specific role.
Again, only four to six of the splitters need to know the goal (who they will endorse); the rest simply flow as a natural outcome – it looks authentic that way.
The super-interesting positions in the splitter strategy are always the “Dark Horse” and the “Controlled Opposition”.
In 2015/2016, for the GOP plan, the Chosen One was Jeb Bush. The Dark Horse was Marco Rubio and the Controlled Opposition was Ted Cruz. Most of the rest were free-range splitters who would naturally just split the vote to pave the way for Jeb Bush to outlast and win with 15%-20% support.
The 2015 4-6 splitters who were doing party bidding included: Carly Fiorina, Lindsey Graham, George Pataki, Jim Gilmore and John Kasich.
The others: Chris Christie, Rand Paul, Scott Walker, Mike Huckabee, Rick Santorum, Rick Perry, Ben Carson and Bobby Jindal just needed encouragement, support, facilitation and seed money to earnestly (blindly) contribute toward the overall GOP party goal.
As long as no individual candidate gains more support than the Chosen One the entire system works. For the GOP in 2016 the problem was Donald Trump was an ‘outsider’ who led the field from August of 2016 polling all the way to the convention.
[The GOP primary engineers did not anticipate Trump in their plan when it was constructed in 2014. Anticipate the Democrats to correct this fatal flaw for their version]
♦ For the Democrats in 2020, so far they don’t have a Trump-type ‘outsider’ candidate; and unless a billionaire activist steps up they might not have one; or they might ‘create‘ one as part of the corrective control plan to address the ‘fatal flaw‘.
The Chosen One will be woman the donor class puts the greatest money behind. She will also have Hillary Clinton’s endorsement. However, the Dark Horse and Controlled Opposition roles are pretty well established and predictable.
- For the Democrats in 2019 Elizabeth Warren will likely play the role of Ted Cruz 2015 (controlled opposition).
- For the Democrats in 2019 Bernie Sanders or Julian Castro will likely be the Marco Rubio (dark horse).
The Democrat electorate will be oblivious to the design. I’m very confident the DNC will be able to pull this off. Additionally, my confidence in the ignorance of the average grassroots Democrat, is very strong.
Why?
Simple. If Democrats didn’t see the DNC manipulating the system for Hillary Clinton in 2015/2016, before Wikileaks beat them over the head with it, they are obviously not independently capable of thought and intellectual honesty.
So are you saying the Democrats have a chance in 2020? God Forbid!
I think he’s saying they will choose a candidate before the primaries and shepherd that chosen one to the Democratic nomination.
Going up against DJT is an entirely different deal.
They have a plan for selecting their nominee, and making it look like an actual primary process, eg legit.
from whatever PIT FROM HELL they drag those SCUMBAGS up from?
they will ALL BE LOSERS I FEEL.
And who do you think the ‘chosen one’ will be in the final analysis?
Just speculatively.
Michelle Obama
Michelle is much too lazy. It will be Kamala Harris (even though she’s too abrasive.)
Echoes my sentiments exactly.
Look at all the people mentioned, then figure who is least qualified. There’s your candidate. Kamala?
The least qualified…and the most easily blackmailed/manipulated/controlled. And the one who can be the figurehead for some ‘first’.
Black female.
Harris or McAuliffe?
Wonder if any of them are in this group
Whoever they con into the nomination may get embarrassed by President Trump,
Limbaugh thinks it will be Michelle Obama.
Sundance thinks it is a woman. Try again.
😉
LOL!!
LOL Now that made me laugh out loud.
The way PDT has been walloping the college bb player’s father I wonder if he’s trying to dissuade her by showing he’ll go ‘all in’ no matter your color (and by implication, sex). That’s kind of why we elected him but it helps our Pres by reinforcing the concept from time to time.
Oprah may have a chance…
Oprah will be the Democrats Ted Cruz in 2020.
If she runs, it’ll be interesting because look at Petraeus or Thompson…only one President Trump
Unlikely, she would be the billionaire outsider. SD has pinned the Pocohantas as controlled opposition.
Are you guys reading the same article I’m reading?
The saying is Dems fall in love while Reps fall in line.
They will fall in love with a black woman, but it will be Kamala Harris.
Harris Obama in whatever order…but Michelle is uncontrollable and the WABC clips of her may finally come out!
The Democrats believe Michelle Obama to be the Donald J. Trump of their party in 2020.
IMO, PT will be so successful and so poplar that the 2020 race will be just a trial run for 2024.
I can’t understand why anyone would think Michelle Obama is qualified to be President. She has absolutely no experience doing anything. Maybe people would see it as a third term for her husband and he would actually be the POTUS?
She’s not…she is truly horrific!
Kamala Harris is the chosen one.
That’s what I seeing. And no one want to have her around. She is one Nasty, Hateful creature…..zero soul. I truly believe she is a demon. I shiver everytime I see her picture.
To me, she’s too much like Hillary. An inherently nasty woman. Except this one is of the protective class.
I don’t see how they can think she’ll ‘turn’ the midwest. She’s a California, hateful liberal.
Midwest is flyover country and they don’t care.
We are dealing with idiots, don’t forget that part.
Truthfully, in a sane DNC, Cuomo gets the nomination and chooses Tulsi Gabbard.
I like Tulsi.
She hasn’t found a way to detach herself from the DNC machine.
Tulsi is true Dem believer…liberal with war experience.
You may be right, but I see something different. She is evolving. Give her some time.
They aren’t sane.
What about Mark Cuban? Will he be The Rodeo Clown?
The possibilities are so…disgusting…I think I’ll ignore the Democrat primaries even more than I did last time.
With the NFL off my list, the primaries are a good surrogate entertainment
Something to keep in mind.
The dims put cod lock candidate up the last time; and lost.
Finding someone who could match hilly’s support would be tough; and even with it doesn’t necessarily crack the electoral college barrier.
The dims put up a cod lock candidate
Don’t forget this though ….It will be over quick…
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/09/27/california-moves-up-2020-presidential-primary.html
Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation Wednesday to move up California’s 2020 presidential primary in a bid to give the nation’s most populous state more sway in choosing the Republican and Democratic nominees.
Holding an earlier primary in California, which is expensive to campaign in, could shake up the nominating contests by giving an earlier edge to candidates with more money. The state is home to 11 media markets.
The measure puts the state’s primary on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in March, often known as “Super Tuesday,” when as many as a dozen states hold nominating contests. It will still fall after the earliest caucuses and primaries in Iowa and New Hampshire.
