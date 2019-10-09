Solomon Reports: Ukraine Investigation into Burisma/Biden Was Re-Opened in February 2019…

Journalist John Solomon appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity last night to drop a considerably important revelation. According to Solomon’s reporting the White House has open-sourced evidence that Ukraine re-opened their investigation into Burisma Holdings and Hunter Biden in February 2019; several months before President Trump spoke to President Zelenskyy.

  1. tominellay says:
    October 9, 2019 at 5:06 am

    Well, well…! Trump is REALLY good at this…

  2. teaforall says:
    October 9, 2019 at 5:19 am

    This is Great, enough of this BS . Just watch Pelosi will walk away from this. Yesterday she stated that she is looking at prescription price, next will be USMCA. Justin is not looking good either and congress needs to do some work. For 3 years it has been RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, AND NOW ITS UKRAINE.

  3. TwoLaine says:
    October 9, 2019 at 5:37 am

    Sweet! But you DIMs just keep on climbing, so you fall even further.

    Don’t say you weren’t warned by VSG himself.

