Jim Jordan – Volker Hearing: “Nothing Supported Adam Schiff and Impeachment Narrative”…

Posted on October 3, 2019 by

Judiciary member and ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, Jim Jordan, outlined the House Intelligence Committee testimony today from Kurt Volker, the former State Department Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations. “Nothing said today supported Adam Schiff and the democrats’ impeachment narrative. Nothing”

.

Additionally, John Roberts (Fox News) is confirming the White House will send a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying the administration will not comply with any demands from congressional investigators until the full House votes to launch an impeachment inquiry.

David Mamet had a famous saying, essentially: …‘in order for democrats, liberals, progressives et al to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’… By pretending ‘not to know’ there is no guilt, no actual connection to conscience. Denial of truth allows easier trespass.

This hate-filled Democrat ideology relies on our willingness to accept their lies, falsehoods, and scripted presentations; and simultaneous demand we grant benefit amid their seeds of doubt….  Hence, Nancy Pelosi and her sanctimonious “prayerful” commentary.

 

113 Responses to Jim Jordan – Volker Hearing: “Nothing Supported Adam Schiff and Impeachment Narrative”…

  1. sundance says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    Reply
    • Meagara says:
      October 3, 2019 at 8:35 pm

      Good move by Trump.

      Schiff prolly believed the “complaint letter” in its details–it’s better written than the Steele Dossier and he believed in that.

      Not so good–the “complaint” as filed with the IC IG, using its forms with any attachements, has NOT been released. When will it be demanded??

      Reply
      • Bill Durham says:
        October 3, 2019 at 8:54 pm

        Swalwell already spinning/lying. He forget to mention about a trump guy saying “no quid pro quo with Ukraine”. The swing state Dems better get transcripts instead of taking their word for this. Schiff is smarter than nadler in hiding everything behind closed doors. That is his only hope. Hide everything and have wapo nyt and CNN make sh1t up.

        Reply
      • The Demon Slick says:
        October 3, 2019 at 8:57 pm

        They’re still filling out the form. They had to get a fresh copy of the old form to fit the Lies they already told.

        Reply
        • meagara says:
          October 3, 2019 at 9:18 pm

          We know there is a form filled because in defense of erasing the “no hearsay” language from current blank forms the IC IG admitted that the WB filled out the from with that language and the “two boxes”.

          It prolly is not being released because it conflicts with whatever the letter dated August 12 intended to be. Or it is “vague”. On another thread I was confirmed and person noted there are two forms that needed to be fill.

          The history of the August 12 letter is interesting. WB’s lawyer said he worked hard on something. I can’t find anything why this letter is necessary for a IC IG complaint. Th IG did NOT reject the claim–but the opposite. Then why the letter to Burr and Schiff?

          Reply
        • mickeyhamtramck says:
          October 3, 2019 at 9:39 pm

          Yes, Demon Slick, and maybe even auditioning believable people trying-out for ‘whistle blower’ since they may actually have no one yet. Anything goes!

          Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      October 3, 2019 at 8:38 pm

      The DNC is getting a huge break on its need to raise funds this election cycle thanks to the Dems in Congress.

      The opposing party has a blank-check, funded by all U.S. taxpayers, to conduct opposition research and mine personal data on the President, all in an effort to drive down his numbers leading up to the election.

      Now THAT conduct should be illegal.

      Reply
    • bocephusrex says:
      October 3, 2019 at 8:44 pm

      That’s how you know it was a massive fail for the left – he would’ve been blowing up his phone to CNN every 10 minutes to breathlessly report ‘very troubling testimony’ from Volker – that’s 2 massive narrative fails in 2 days-

      Reply
    • Greg1 says:
      October 3, 2019 at 8:47 pm

      The fact that Schiff kept his mouth shut about the interview verifies that he failed in his efforts it.

      That’s good news.

      Reply
      • Amy2 says:
        October 3, 2019 at 9:06 pm

        I think he’s just taking a little longer to make up some more lies. He knows it’s a sham, what was he expecting the ambassador to say?

        Reply
        • Meagara says:
          October 3, 2019 at 9:26 pm

          what was he expecting

          1] He was expecting the “complaint letter” sent to him to be true and

          2] He was expecting Trump to fight releasing the telephone transcript.

          He prolly argued these to Pelosi and showed her the letter to change her mind on impeachment. It worked!

          Reply
    • Nobodysfool says:
      October 3, 2019 at 8:52 pm

      Schitt has an infinite capacity of not caring how many times in a week he lies on camera and subsequently is made to look a fool. There’s something wrong with him. Medication? Brain injury? Grave’s Disease?

      Nah, he’s just a hatemonger with no soul, no conscience, no heart, no decency, no humility. Hopefully, he’ll be either resigning in shame soon or better yet, physically removed from Congress to start his new job of making license plates.

      Three cheers, President Trump for refusing to cooperate on the Pelosi/Schitt/Nadler/Obama witch hunt until Madame Speaker calls a vote in the House to initiate an impeachment inquiry!

      C’mon, Nancy. Go see your dermatologist, get some Botox booster shots, smack your lips, slam down that gavel and call our House to order. Give Tlaib permission to sell her “Impeach the Motherf—er!” t-shirts to your caucus and let’s just get right to it. Right here. Right now.

      Reply
    • mikeyboo says:
      October 3, 2019 at 9:34 pm

      “Schiff when he emerges from Volker interivew: I won’t have any comments about the interview so it’s concluded.”
      I think that translates to : ” I got my wee wee caught in a wringer.”

      Reply
  2. Nigella says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    So now they “supposedly” have a “whistle” blower at the IRS who heard second or third hand that he or she wasn’t allowed to audit the President and Pences taxes.. This will never end

    Reply
  3. DJ Snyder says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    Your word for today is “N-O-T-H-I-N-G-B-U-R-G-E-R.”

    Reply
  4. Hebo Sabe says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    It will never end because conservatives are unwilling to get involved but they sure got involved to stymie POTUS’s recess appointments for 2017/2018/2019.

    While we know this.

    Reply
  5. wyoskeptic says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    The Image of Bull-Schiff is a terrible comparison to good old honest manure. Bovines across the US of A should rise in protest.

    But then again, Adam is living in his own reality bubble. The only thing real to him is the voices he hears in his head.

    Reply
    • Mike in a Truck says:
      October 3, 2019 at 8:52 pm

      Hear that? Hear it? The sound of outrage from the Republicans in the Senate? Yeah me neither. Maybe….oh I dont know but could any number of them have been on the take from Ukraine and Red China also? Nahhhhh.

      Reply
  6. Mo says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    The Lawfare led democrat party is about to be schooled and schlonged by the President and his Patriots. He is KING COLD ANGER. What a time to be alive.

    Reply
  7. Another Scott says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    In the past they also relied on things happening at a breakneck pace and outside the public eye so they could just drop the end result on everyone like a bomb. Not so any more, thank God for modern era transparency and everyone’s wiseness to their schemes….

    Reply
  8. 4EDouglas says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    I say again this was a carefully laid trap.
    The Dems fell into it up to Schiff’s pencil neck.
    SNAP!

    Reply
  9. 2013gti says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    And the occasional voices of sweet nothings in his ear from his boyfriends.

    Reply
  10. sunnyflower5 says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    Reply
  11. Teaforall says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    Jumping JU JU
    CALL HER BLUFF, Pelosi is a stumbling idiot.

    Reply
  12. Arrest Soros says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    That half time report was presented by Jim Jordan and brought to you by Sundance.
    Get Sundance on your pixels today.

    Reply
  13. jojotom01 says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    Nancy-lead, follow, or get out of the way!

    Reply
  15. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    SAD

    Reply
  16. J W says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    While Schiff is having his secret trial, Barr is having secret meetings with Italian intelligence agencies, and Nancy is running around saying, “Are we there yet, are we there yet? You just can’t make this stuff up.

    Reply
    • bocephusrex says:
      October 3, 2019 at 8:49 pm

      I swear to God she looks more like Blanche Dubois every day –

      Reply
      • Shelley Childs says:
        October 3, 2019 at 8:56 pm

        “I’ll tell you what I want. Magic! Yes, yes, magic! I try to give that to people. I misinterpret things to them. I don’t tell the truth. I tell what ought to be truth. And if that is sinful, then let me be damned for it! – Don’t turn the light on!”

        Reply
    • Ray Runge says:
      October 3, 2019 at 9:04 pm

      Just bless your ability to have a light hearted take on all this skulduggery.

      Reply
  17. acenypd says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:35 pm

    Have the democrats offered what the High Crime or Misdemeanor (thank you spell check!) they feel the President has committed? I haven’t heard it yet.

    Reply
  18. Warren jay says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:36 pm

    There is a special place in hell for child molesters and politicians who dress in sheep clothing but are wolves.

    Reply
  19. Teaforall says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    Biden came out of the woods with Hunter. This is a huge mistake for Him. I am gong to love it just watch.

    Reply
  20. All Too Much says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:42 pm

    What the Democrats are going to learn is Pelosi’s rules violate due process owed Trump and the Offie of the Presidency. Refusing Schiff’s demands will bring Pelosi’s scheme front and center in the headlines. The story will be too big to avoid.

    Reply
  21. Jimmy says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    What does Brennan say when Durham asks him, with a couple of FBI agents present, “When did you first realize that the Steele dossier was fabricated Russian disinformation?” or “Did you participate in the planning of the FISA applications based on the Steele dossier?” or some similar question? I suppose he just takes the 5th. Not much more he can do.

    Reply
    • Genie says:
      October 3, 2019 at 8:53 pm

      On my word as a Biden, Brennan could bring in his “brother” Phil Mudd to handle the wet work with his shiv.

      Reply
    • Newhere says:
      October 3, 2019 at 9:00 pm

      The answer to #1 is never, because it wasn’t Russian disinformation it was crap drudged up by contractors from illegal use of the FISA database.

      My fantasy answer for #2, that’s been running through my head ever since I heard about this Durham vs. Brennan hire-wire stand-off is: “YOU’RE G*DDAMNED RIGHT I DID!”

      Too bad it won’t be taped, we’d all like a good climax to this movie.

      Reply
    • Ray Runge says:
      October 3, 2019 at 9:07 pm

      I will celebrate with the initial indictment

      Reply
    • WRB says:
      October 3, 2019 at 9:29 pm

      If the “get” Brennan, it will be asking questions such as:
      Is this your signature authorizing money to Mifsud?
      Not gotcha questions, but questions where he has to accept or deny records, or sworn testimony.

      Reply
  22. littleredmachine says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Part of POTUS visible disgust at the democrats/msm is at the way people are getting run out of his administration by this bullshift. He said it yesterday – they come into Washington “bright eyed and bushy tailed” ready to join the administration and serve the American people and they leave in a very “dark place”.

    Now, from all accounts from Jordan (and one other Congressman???) at how impressive and “professional” this Vollker guy is….. now b/c of all this bullshift, he’s basically thrown up his hands, “I’m done with it”. Someone said he’s getting married in two weeks and basically just had to sit through 9 hours of garbage democrats trying desperately to make him give them what they want. All without counsel.

    It is sickening. PDJT is righteously indignant.

    Reply
  23. donny2837 says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    Love the smell of enemy’s fear in the morning.

    Reply
  24. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    Sundance, HERE WE GO!

    “Colleague John Roberts confirms WH will send a letter to Pelosi saying administration doesn’t have to comply with any demands from Congress unless Hse votes to launch an impeachment inquiry.”
    _____
    At the very least this will give exposure to the dishonest anti American Anti Republic Anti democracy Pelosi scheme!

    Reply
    • Mike Robinson says:
      October 3, 2019 at 8:56 pm

      Exactly so: “either you’re actually trying to impeach the President, in an action that therefore must involve the full House,” or you are not. “Bluster and Blow-Hard” isn’t going to cut it anymore.

      (And, oh by the way, Rudy-G’s process server is now knocking at your front door.)

      Reply
  25. Drogers says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:52 pm

    As my rule of thumb (and a healthy acknowledgement of my distinct inability to read minds) I almost never take the correct pulse of my fellow citizens.

    But for the life of me I can’t see how this doesn’t blow up in the D’s faces.

    🇺🇸TRUMP 2020🇺🇸

    Reply
  26. Mike Robinson says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    Look: “none of this(!) has any actual thing to do with an actual conversation with the President of Ukraine! This actually has only two paramount concerns:

    • To ensure that Joe Biden and his son, having boasted of extorting the Ukranians, faces no scrutiny, much less investigation.

    “Orange Man Bad!™ Orange Man Bad!™ ORANGE MAN BAD!!™” So, it really doesn’t matter what the man actually said! We’re just going to go ahead and “investigate the idea of impeaching him” based on a manufactured packet of made-up lies.

    Yeah … sounds like “the American government, functioning exactly as its Founders intended,” to me!

    Reply
    • Rhoda R says:
      October 3, 2019 at 9:04 pm

      I don’t think they are worried about Biden’s skin at this point. I think they are worried about their own. I wonder how many Congress Critters on both sides of the aisle have dirty hands playing with Ukrainian corruptocrats.

      Reply
      • EnoughIsEnough says:
        October 3, 2019 at 9:34 pm

        You beat me to it. There is a reason elected officials become multi-millionaires on their salaries and why they cling so tightly to power. They are either compromised or cannot return to their modest beginnings after tasting the good life at the taxpayer’s expense. Both sides of the aisle are corrupt, with the help of the MSM, who abdicated their duties and responsibilities o the American people for their own piece of the pie. Rant over.

        Reply
  27. Darrell Michael Richardson says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    Checkmate Demtards

    Reply
  28. Anon says:
    October 3, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    Volkner didn’t quit because of corruption. He was McCains guy. He was there to keep the war going. What happened after he quit? Zelenski announced a peace Initiative.

    Russia didn’t start the war in ukraine, Obama Hillary Biden and McCain did.

    Reply
  29. islandpalmtrees says:
    October 3, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    You would think Schiff ‘s head would be spinning on his shoulders by now. Given the number of lies coming out of his mouth.

    Schiff: Trump Requests to China, Ukraine Are ‘Fundamental Breach’ of Office

    Reply
  30. islandpalmtrees says:
    October 3, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    China, another leak is coming out. now.

    Reply
  31. Junaid says:
    October 3, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    Security forces have fired live rounds on protesters in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad. At least 19 people have been killed in clashes between protesters and security forces. Iraq: 19 killed in Baghdad protesters shootings

    Iraq: 19 killed in Baghdad protesters shootings

    Reply
    • All Too Much says:
      October 3, 2019 at 9:22 pm

      Thanks for the reminder. I saw that this morning and thought, huh, the rest of the world, keeps on doing what its doing, Obamagate and the coup don’t mean much out there.

      Reply
  32. technerd says:
    October 3, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    Pelosi should devote some prayer time to resisting the temptation to bare false witness.

    Reply
  33. Jimmy says:
    October 3, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    What penalty does the law prescribe for colluding to defraud the FISC in order to spy on an innocent American as part of a conspiracy to oust a duly elected president?

    Why do I ask? Oh, no reason. Just crossed by mind for whatever reason.

    Reply
  34. sunnyflower5 says:
    October 3, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Reply
  35. ChicagoAnon says:
    October 3, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    Love the David Mamet

    Reply
  36. Chewbarkah says:
    October 3, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    The “Ukraine/whistleblower” scheme arose from the CIA; what a coincidence.
    Why does this smell like a preventative strike against the anticipated unmasking of Brennan’s orchestration of the anti-Trump smear campaign, FISA abuse, corrupt prosecution of Flynn, etc.? The Dems desperately want to say that Brennan, et al, were justified in spying on and manufacturing trouble for Trump; “see, here he is colluding with Ukraine again, to influence the next election (don’t bother your little heads about the fact that he was asking Ukraine to investigate corruption)”.

    Reply
  37. TwoLaine says:
    October 3, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Jim Jordan was just on Hannity. I think Volker may have just gotten married or getting married is cause for leaving.

    ALSO, next up on Hannity, Rosie was apparently a major leaker! Let that sink in…

    Maybe Rosie is who the person was in the redacted papers. He is no longer with the DOJ……

    Reply
  38. islandpalmtrees says:
    October 3, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    Hannity is calling for the release of today’s transcript of Volker Hearing. Don’t hold your breath, except schiff.. .

    Reply
  39. Ausonius says:
    October 3, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Some delusional DEM operative was on Tucker Carlson and claiming that the transcript was no such thing: “It was missing all kinds of things.”

    Tucker asked for an example and the guy switched to babbling about Nixon’s secretary Rosemary Woods. Tucker laughed at him. The apologist kept claiming the transcript did not fill half an hour.

    DUH! How about the pauses for the translator’s to stop and think and phrase their translations?

    Reply

