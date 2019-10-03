Jim Jordan – Volker Hearing: “Nothing Supported Adam Schiff and Impeachment Narrative”…

Judiciary member and ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, Jim Jordan, outlined the House Intelligence Committee testimony today from Kurt Volker, the former State Department Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations. “Nothing said today supported Adam Schiff and the democrats’ impeachment narrative. Nothing”
.
Additionally, John Roberts (Fox News) is confirming the White House will send a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying the administration will not comply with any demands from congressional investigators until the full House votes to launch an impeachment inquiry.
David Mamet had a famous saying, essentially: …‘in order for democrats, liberals, progressives et al to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’… By pretending ‘not to know’ there is no guilt, no actual connection to conscience. Denial of truth allows easier trespass.
This hate-filled Democrat ideology relies on our willingness to accept their lies, falsehoods, and scripted presentations; and simultaneous demand we grant benefit amid their seeds of doubt…. Hence, Nancy Pelosi and her sanctimonious “prayerful” commentary.
LikeLiked by 23 people
Good move by Trump.
Schiff prolly believed the “complaint letter” in its details–it’s better written than the Steele Dossier and he believed in that.
Not so good–the “complaint” as filed with the IC IG, using its forms with any attachements, has NOT been released. When will it be demanded??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Swalwell already spinning/lying. He forget to mention about a trump guy saying “no quid pro quo with Ukraine”. The swing state Dems better get transcripts instead of taking their word for this. Schiff is smarter than nadler in hiding everything behind closed doors. That is his only hope. Hide everything and have wapo nyt and CNN make sh1t up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re still filling out the form. They had to get a fresh copy of the old form to fit the Lies they already told.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We know there is a form filled because in defense of erasing the “no hearsay” language from current blank forms the IC IG admitted that the WB filled out the from with that language and the “two boxes”.
It prolly is not being released because it conflicts with whatever the letter dated August 12 intended to be. Or it is “vague”. On another thread I was confirmed and person noted there are two forms that needed to be fill.
The history of the August 12 letter is interesting. WB’s lawyer said he worked hard on something. I can’t find anything why this letter is necessary for a IC IG complaint. Th IG did NOT reject the claim–but the opposite. Then why the letter to Burr and Schiff?
LikeLike
Yes, Demon Slick, and maybe even auditioning believable people trying-out for ‘whistle blower’ since they may actually have no one yet. Anything goes!
LikeLike
The DNC is getting a huge break on its need to raise funds this election cycle thanks to the Dems in Congress.
The opposing party has a blank-check, funded by all U.S. taxpayers, to conduct opposition research and mine personal data on the President, all in an effort to drive down his numbers leading up to the election.
Now THAT conduct should be illegal.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Think Boomerang!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes, but it is still wasting tax payer money.
LikeLike
Absolutely! I just hate that we have to pay for all of this BS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ray: A Crossfire Boomerang!
LikeLike
That’s how you know it was a massive fail for the left – he would’ve been blowing up his phone to CNN every 10 minutes to breathlessly report ‘very troubling testimony’ from Volker – that’s 2 massive narrative fails in 2 days-
LikeLiked by 10 people
The fact that Schiff kept his mouth shut about the interview verifies that he failed in his efforts it.
That’s good news.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I think he’s just taking a little longer to make up some more lies. He knows it’s a sham, what was he expecting the ambassador to say?
LikeLike
what was he expecting
1] He was expecting the “complaint letter” sent to him to be true and
2] He was expecting Trump to fight releasing the telephone transcript.
He prolly argued these to Pelosi and showed her the letter to change her mind on impeachment. It worked!
LikeLike
Schitt has an infinite capacity of not caring how many times in a week he lies on camera and subsequently is made to look a fool. There’s something wrong with him. Medication? Brain injury? Grave’s Disease?
Nah, he’s just a hatemonger with no soul, no conscience, no heart, no decency, no humility. Hopefully, he’ll be either resigning in shame soon or better yet, physically removed from Congress to start his new job of making license plates.
Three cheers, President Trump for refusing to cooperate on the Pelosi/Schitt/Nadler/Obama witch hunt until Madame Speaker calls a vote in the House to initiate an impeachment inquiry!
C’mon, Nancy. Go see your dermatologist, get some Botox booster shots, smack your lips, slam down that gavel and call our House to order. Give Tlaib permission to sell her “Impeach the Motherf—er!” t-shirts to your caucus and let’s just get right to it. Right here. Right now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looking for t-shirts with Ilham Omar’s face and the words:
Deport the Brother F***er!
LikeLiked by 4 people
” There’s something wrong with him. Medication? Brain injury? Grave’s Disease? “
No: the answer is Sociopath
LikeLike
he may got extremely bad form of – TDS…can pop up his eyes…..
LikeLike
“Schiff when he emerges from Volker interivew: I won’t have any comments about the interview so it’s concluded.”
I think that translates to : ” I got my wee wee caught in a wringer.”
LikeLike
So now they “supposedly” have a “whistle” blower at the IRS who heard second or third hand that he or she wasn’t allowed to audit the President and Pences taxes.. This will never end
LikeLiked by 7 people
I wonder if she is a relative of Lois Lerner. We need to get her name back in daily use.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Throw enough Schiff at the wall eventually something will stick. That’s the plan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Throwing Schiff at a wall doesn’t sound like a bad idea. I hear there’s one going up on our southern border…
LikeLiked by 4 people
With a medieval trebuchet? I like it.
LikeLike
fetchez la vache!
LikeLike
This crappy stuff end only when we will see them handcuffed…Mr.Barr it is time throw MOAB on them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
For this….President Trump should completely ignore it
LikeLiked by 1 person
Handcuffed or sued. Nunes filed, or fired, the first wave of lawsuits, now Guiliani is saying more lawsuits are coming. Lawsuits are real, not threats or big talk. Lawsuits bring discovery, subpoenas, and sworn, videotaped, testimony. Losing, which they will, can be very painful in the place Dems love most, their wallets.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I heard there is a coup going on. When do I testify?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wonder which ‘beach friend’ is running this newest Schiff-show?
LikeLike
Sounds like they knew that person would illegally leak the tax returns to the press.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lets see if they have a weekly whistleblower in case the Retards get behind. You can almost bank on it. This frame up is just the start.
LikeLike
So did the IRS IG change their whistleblower rules too?
LikeLike
Your word for today is “N-O-T-H-I-N-G-B-U-R-G-E-R.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was hoping it was “B-U-L-L-S-H-I-F-F.” At least this may keep me from getting in trouble for profanity at home and work.
LikeLike
That was the word Monday through Wednesday. Try and keep up! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the next trending hashtag will be “EatingBabies”–this happened tonite at AOC’s ‘town hall”–this the kind of batschiff KRAY we are up against- I AM NOT MAKING THIS UP- https://twitter.com/RealSaavedra/status/1179908480322289664
LikeLike
LikeLike
this Chic needs a emergency MENTAL HEALTH Intervention
LikeLike
Bad Bad movies are green with jealousy.
LikeLike
The twitter comments are quite entertaining-
LikeLike
I think she should change the name to SOYLENT Green Deal
LikeLike
Performance Art?
Please tell me she wasn’t real….but then again, this is an AOC event.
LikeLike
It will never end because conservatives are unwilling to get involved but they sure got involved to stymie POTUS’s recess appointments for 2017/2018/2019.
While we know this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mitch can forever carry this deserved yolk about his turtle neck.
LikeLike
The Image of Bull-Schiff is a terrible comparison to good old honest manure. Bovines across the US of A should rise in protest.
But then again, Adam is living in his own reality bubble. The only thing real to him is the voices he hears in his head.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hear that? Hear it? The sound of outrage from the Republicans in the Senate? Yeah me neither. Maybe….oh I dont know but could any number of them have been on the take from Ukraine and Red China also? Nahhhhh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yeah; I bet a lot of them have dirty fingers. If this “Ukraine” matter plays well, you might see a few unexpected Republican (so-called) Senators retiring this year.
LikeLike
The Lawfare led democrat party is about to be schooled and schlonged by the President and his Patriots. He is KING COLD ANGER. What a time to be alive.
LikeLiked by 4 people
In the past they also relied on things happening at a breakneck pace and outside the public eye so they could just drop the end result on everyone like a bomb. Not so any more, thank God for modern era transparency and everyone’s wiseness to their schemes….
LikeLiked by 3 people
I say again this was a carefully laid trap.
The Dems fell into it up to Schiff’s pencil neck.
SNAP!
LikeLiked by 3 people
TOTALLY AGREE…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Schiff remains comfortable enough to continue babbling.
LikeLike
And the occasional voices of sweet nothings in his ear from his boyfriends.
LikeLike
WordPress having fun today:
reply to wyoskeptic
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 11 people
Jumping JU JU
CALL HER BLUFF, Pelosi is a stumbling idiot.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That half time report was presented by Jim Jordan and brought to you by Sundance.
Get Sundance on your pixels today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nancy-lead, follow, or get out of the way!
LikeLike
Important interview on the coup cabal trying to overthrow President Trump
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/important-interview-on-the-coup-cabal-trying-to-overthrow-president-trump/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good one. Coup. Impeachment is the wrong word. What is happening right now is a coup.
LikeLike
SAD
LikeLike
While Schiff is having his secret trial, Barr is having secret meetings with Italian intelligence agencies, and Nancy is running around saying, “Are we there yet, are we there yet? You just can’t make this stuff up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I swear to God she looks more like Blanche Dubois every day –
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I’ll tell you what I want. Magic! Yes, yes, magic! I try to give that to people. I misinterpret things to them. I don’t tell the truth. I tell what ought to be truth. And if that is sinful, then let me be damned for it! – Don’t turn the light on!”
LikeLike
Just bless your ability to have a light hearted take on all this skulduggery.
LikeLike
Have the democrats offered what the High Crime or Misdemeanor (thank you spell check!) they feel the President has committed? I haven’t heard it yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He defeated Hillary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a special place in hell for child molesters and politicians who dress in sheep clothing but are wolves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Biden came out of the woods with Hunter. This is a huge mistake for Him. I am gong to love it just watch.
LikeLike
Biden has worse political instincts than Hillary. This is why he never made it past a primary.
LikeLike
Are they smoking crack?
LikeLike
A reasonable question with Hunter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ask Cocaine Hunter.
LikeLike
What the Democrats are going to learn is Pelosi’s rules violate due process owed Trump and the Offie of the Presidency. Refusing Schiff’s demands will bring Pelosi’s scheme front and center in the headlines. The story will be too big to avoid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What does Brennan say when Durham asks him, with a couple of FBI agents present, “When did you first realize that the Steele dossier was fabricated Russian disinformation?” or “Did you participate in the planning of the FISA applications based on the Steele dossier?” or some similar question? I suppose he just takes the 5th. Not much more he can do.
LikeLike
On my word as a Biden, Brennan could bring in his “brother” Phil Mudd to handle the wet work with his shiv.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! I think Mudd would probably show up with a Schiff.
LikeLike
The answer to #1 is never, because it wasn’t Russian disinformation it was crap drudged up by contractors from illegal use of the FISA database.
My fantasy answer for #2, that’s been running through my head ever since I heard about this Durham vs. Brennan hire-wire stand-off is: “YOU’RE G*DDAMNED RIGHT I DID!”
Too bad it won’t be taped, we’d all like a good climax to this movie.
LikeLike
Yep . . . . Haven’t heard a peep from, or about, the Ohr’s lately….
LikeLike
I will celebrate with the initial indictment
LikeLike
If the “get” Brennan, it will be asking questions such as:
Is this your signature authorizing money to Mifsud?
Not gotcha questions, but questions where he has to accept or deny records, or sworn testimony.
LikeLike
Part of POTUS visible disgust at the democrats/msm is at the way people are getting run out of his administration by this bullshift. He said it yesterday – they come into Washington “bright eyed and bushy tailed” ready to join the administration and serve the American people and they leave in a very “dark place”.
Now, from all accounts from Jordan (and one other Congressman???) at how impressive and “professional” this Vollker guy is….. now b/c of all this bullshift, he’s basically thrown up his hands, “I’m done with it”. Someone said he’s getting married in two weeks and basically just had to sit through 9 hours of garbage democrats trying desperately to make him give them what they want. All without counsel.
It is sickening. PDJT is righteously indignant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love the smell of enemy’s fear in the morning.
LikeLike
Sundance, HERE WE GO!
“Colleague John Roberts confirms WH will send a letter to Pelosi saying administration doesn’t have to comply with any demands from Congress unless Hse votes to launch an impeachment inquiry.”
_____
At the very least this will give exposure to the dishonest anti American Anti Republic Anti democracy Pelosi scheme!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly so: “either you’re actually trying to impeach the President, in an action that therefore must involve the full House,” or you are not. “Bluster and Blow-Hard” isn’t going to cut it anymore.
(And, oh by the way, Rudy-G’s process server is now knocking at your front door.)
LikeLiked by 4 people
SCOTUS will resolve this.
There is no other way, barring a deal being cut.
LikeLike
As my rule of thumb (and a healthy acknowledgement of my distinct inability to read minds) I almost never take the correct pulse of my fellow citizens.
But for the life of me I can’t see how this doesn’t blow up in the D’s faces.
🇺🇸TRUMP 2020🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look: “none of this(!) has any actual thing to do with an actual conversation with the President of Ukraine! This actually has only two paramount concerns:
• To ensure that Joe Biden and his son, having boasted of extorting the Ukranians, faces no scrutiny, much less investigation.
• “Orange Man Bad!™ Orange Man Bad!™ ORANGE MAN BAD!!™” So, it really doesn’t matter what the man actually said! We’re just going to go ahead and “investigate the idea of impeaching him” based on a manufactured packet of made-up lies.
Yeah … sounds like “the American government, functioning exactly as its Founders intended,” to me!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think they are worried about Biden’s skin at this point. I think they are worried about their own. I wonder how many Congress Critters on both sides of the aisle have dirty hands playing with Ukrainian corruptocrats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You beat me to it. There is a reason elected officials become multi-millionaires on their salaries and why they cling so tightly to power. They are either compromised or cannot return to their modest beginnings after tasting the good life at the taxpayer’s expense. Both sides of the aisle are corrupt, with the help of the MSM, who abdicated their duties and responsibilities o the American people for their own piece of the pie. Rant over.
LikeLike
Checkmate Demtards
LikeLiked by 1 person
Volkner didn’t quit because of corruption. He was McCains guy. He was there to keep the war going. What happened after he quit? Zelenski announced a peace Initiative.
Russia didn’t start the war in ukraine, Obama Hillary Biden and McCain did.
LikeLiked by 7 people
thanks for this comment-Anon
LikeLike
Don’t forget Viktoria Nuland’s donuts!
LikeLike
You would think Schiff ‘s head would be spinning on his shoulders by now. Given the number of lies coming out of his mouth.
Schiff: Trump Requests to China, Ukraine Are ‘Fundamental Breach’ of Office
LikeLike
How to spin a pencil head?
LikeLike
Put it in a pencil sharpener.
LikeLike
Everyone of the guilty party keep using ****again****
LikeLike
China, another leak is coming out. now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Security forces have fired live rounds on protesters in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad. At least 19 people have been killed in clashes between protesters and security forces. Iraq: 19 killed in Baghdad protesters shootings
Iraq: 19 killed in Baghdad protesters shootings
LikeLike
Thanks for the reminder. I saw that this morning and thought, huh, the rest of the world, keeps on doing what its doing, Obamagate and the coup don’t mean much out there.
LikeLike
Pelosi should devote some prayer time to resisting the temptation to bare false witness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What penalty does the law prescribe for colluding to defraud the FISC in order to spy on an innocent American as part of a conspiracy to oust a duly elected president?
Why do I ask? Oh, no reason. Just crossed by mind for whatever reason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Love the David Mamet
LikeLike
The “Ukraine/whistleblower” scheme arose from the CIA; what a coincidence.
Why does this smell like a preventative strike against the anticipated unmasking of Brennan’s orchestration of the anti-Trump smear campaign, FISA abuse, corrupt prosecution of Flynn, etc.? The Dems desperately want to say that Brennan, et al, were justified in spying on and manufacturing trouble for Trump; “see, here he is colluding with Ukraine again, to influence the next election (don’t bother your little heads about the fact that he was asking Ukraine to investigate corruption)”.
LikeLike
Jim Jordan was just on Hannity. I think Volker may have just gotten married or getting married is cause for leaving.
ALSO, next up on Hannity, Rosie was apparently a major leaker! Let that sink in…
Maybe Rosie is who the person was in the redacted papers. He is no longer with the DOJ……
LikeLike
This one.
https://wordpress.com/read/blogs/19678796/posts/172614
LikeLike
Hannity is calling for the release of today’s transcript of Volker Hearing. Don’t hold your breath, except schiff.. .
LikeLike
Republicans can read it on the floor iirc
LikeLike
Some delusional DEM operative was on Tucker Carlson and claiming that the transcript was no such thing: “It was missing all kinds of things.”
Tucker asked for an example and the guy switched to babbling about Nixon’s secretary Rosemary Woods. Tucker laughed at him. The apologist kept claiming the transcript did not fill half an hour.
DUH! How about the pauses for the translator’s to stop and think and phrase their translations?
LikeLike