President Trump Signs U.S-Japan Trade Agreement – 3:30pm ET Livestream

Posted on October 7, 2019 by

Today at 3:30pm ET, President Trump will sign the U.S-Japan trade agreement and U.S-Japan digital trade agreement.  This represents “stage-one” (agriculture, industrial tariffs, digital trade) of a complex U.S-Japan trade agreement negotiated by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi. (Details)

WH Livestream LinkFox Business LivestreamFox News Livestream

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, Economy, Japan, media bias, NAFTA, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA, USMCA.

10 Responses to President Trump Signs U.S-Japan Trade Agreement – 3:30pm ET Livestream

  1. maggiemoowho says:
    October 7, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    Winning, it’s a wonderful thing 😃👍👍👍🇺🇸Trump🇺🇸2020

  2. FL_GUY says:
    October 7, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    President Trump continues to do great things for We the People despite the EVIL D-Rats trying to get rid of him. President Trump is a very special individual; I doubt there is anyone who could have withstood what is being thrown at him. Look at all the lesser people, such as Pruitt who caved to these EVIL schemes. Thank GOD for President Trump!

  3. footballfan33 says:
    October 7, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    But Congress still must sign off on this.

  4. sunnyflower5 says:
    October 7, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    Fairness and reciprocity = Winning.

  5. susandyer1962 says:
    October 7, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    God bless the farmers! It’s a hard life!

  6. trapper says:
    October 7, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    Foo fighters music running through my head. “Done, done, on to the next one. Done I’m done and I’m on to the next one….”

    There is no one else on the political scene who has the energy, drive, and vision, and who could assemble such a team with the energy and drive and shared vision, to re-structure the entire globe in less than 3 years, and do it in such a way that it will be difficult to undo should a nincompoop succeed PDJT in 2025. Truly free trade will be hard to subdue now that it is being let out of the bottle. LOTS of money for global companies to make in the new structure once they get with the new program. Some are already seeing it and positioning their companies accordingly.

