House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Discusses Partisan Impeachment Process and USMCA…

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appeared on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the severely political nature of Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment agenda.
Within the interview McCarthy highlights that House rules and processes have been usurped to construct a one-party political impeachment operation. Additionally, McCarthy notes the larger objective of House democrats to stall the USMCA trade ratification in order to undermine President Trump and support China.
What if the reason VSGPDJT mentioned China and Biden/ Kerry at a presser last week is to get dems on the defensive and maybe vote on the USMCA to show us they aren’t really in bed with China? – (tho all of us here know they are no matter what they do)
In 2016, many voters voted for Donald Trump not really knowing or understanding what his message was and what he was all about. Voters were simply fed up with the status quo in politics and said What the heck, what can we lose?, Imagine the swell of people voting for him in 2020 when he begins to release his message for the future built on his credibility from 2016. It will be historic.
Awesome avatar, DwW, and great point. The President won handily with corruption in full sway with all forms of election tampering in 2016.
While it can be fully expected that massive voter fraud and other election tampering will be launched against the 2020 race, we’re onto them now and much better educated and prepared. It may even be possible that the insidious Russia Hoax put the kabosh on continued corrupt Dem election foreign influence schemes. They continue to attempt to perpetuate the absurd Hoax while conniving other plots, which only brings a brighter light and focus on their crimes going forward. Oh, they’ll try, but they’ve been exposed. Look how much more we know, how much evidence of their crimes, fraud and graft has been revealed since our duly-elected President took office.
The Impeachment Debacle will only serve to bring MUCH more damning info to light. It’s like the Dems are the Keystone Cops cavorting through hell.
I cannot stand this Republican messaging, “it’s in the wrong committee.” True, but it means nothing to people in the real world. Reminds me of the years the Republicans used to actually waste air time debating over the “CBO numbers” regarding the budget. Geez, Louise. Fight that inside battle inside. For public consumption, you need big picture messaging: This is a coup. Democrats don’t care about you, look how corrupt they all are, getting rich off taxpayer money. Keep hammering that, and leave the committee arguments to the committees.
I sometimes wonder if the “Stupid” part of: ‘Republicans are the party of stupid” isn’t a deliberate strategy.
Don’t you think that many blacks also voted for President Trump in response to his “what do you have to lose?” question. I have heard more blacks and seen more on FaceBook say that this President did more for people of color in 2 years than the first black president did in 8.
In a similar vein, I am seeing more posts and hearing comments on not blaming law enforcement for every “on black” death.
The DemocRATs are seeing the writing on the wall. They used HR1 (the single most one-sided political hit job in the history of the US) to pack the ability to question committee witnesses much like they want to pack the court system with Socialists and Communists.
Wow. Just wow.
I do not trust McCarthy anymore than Lindsay Graham. This guy was Ryan’s choice to succeed him as leader. One of the “young guns”. This guy is a snake in the grass. A total swamp rat.
So many anti-Americans in the DC Swamp — didn’t realize that was the reality for a very long time…
“One month before the event, BYD’s Li made several political donations that benefited groups tied to McCarthy, according to the Federal Election Commission. She gave $1,350 to Kevin McCarthy for Congress, $2,700 to California Victory 2018 and $1,350 to the Great America Committee.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/economy/despite-national-security-concerns-gop-leader-mccarthy-blocked-bipartisan-bid-to-limit-chinas-role-in-us-transit/2019/05/21/24bb0f72-7813-11e9-b7ae-390de4259661_story.html
Chip you are absolutely right. I live in his home town and know him well. Having him in as Speaker of the House makes me very uneasy.
I’ll take Kevin over Paul Ryan any day of the week.
Sort of like saying I’ll take syphillis any day over AIDS.
He seems to say the right things these days but I will always have a trust but verify approach toward this friend of paul ryan.
Verify: All politicians. Hang: a third
Just wondering if anyone out there has a tally on those Congressmen who are hopelessly aligned with swamp vs a tally of those Congressmen who have dared to be open to facilitating an openness and transparency, and if there is a metric or criterion for making that determination. Sounds like a full-time-job for a “transparency think tank”. Some congressmen appear to have declared themselves…others, who knows? How does a Treeper declare definitive “swamp”?
I agree Louisiana, we need to keep a “quick reference” scorecard.
I think one guage of swampiness are Repubs who have a go-along-to-get-along attitude. I just left a town hall with a “conservative” rep who’s view is, “Well, (shrug) the Dems are in control of the house, so they can do whatever they want, and we can’t do anything about it!”
When I asked him what the Repub plans were to go on offense about this whole impeachment thing, his only answer was to try to get Nancy to change the rules back so that everyone had a say! PA-THETIC!
Thank God he’s retiring, but not soon enough, in my opinion!
This ‘with us or against us’ list has to clearly be done State by State. Too much information, too many names is too much ‘inside baseball’. Primary hunting needs to be clearly isolated by state.
Need to publish a list of Deep State families’ interests (Rino+Dems) that have over a $billion interests in, or payments from Cnina. e.g. Pelosi, DiFI, Biden, Clintoons, etc.
LikeLiked by 3 people
mike, have to admit, though, it’s MUCH easier and quicker to list good guys.
I think there may be 6.
Makes me all the more think that Pelosi and Schiff are the “whistle blower”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Probably more likely that the leaker is a high profile public figure so we’ll known to be in the tank for the Dems, that revealing his/her identity will show the world what a laughable crock this is.
For my money, it’s Brennan!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Adam Schiff’s voice is easy to identify.
Of course they are , I hope they do the full drama and “jump the shark” in this fiasco> But I bet it will be a 60 minutes interview with all those obscuring factors and a dramatic interviewer. But how can they keep playing this script when the transcript has been RELEASED for Pete’s sake!
Gullible voters in their districts don’t spend time looking at facts. Lies from their leftists leaders and the media is all the proof they need. Very sad that many democrats no longer question their leaders.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s right – disengaged, uneducated voters are what the ‘Rats count on for the ‘Rats to keep being re-elected. Maxine Waters. Shelia Jackson-Lee. Al Green. Hank Johnson. Do you see a pattern here?
LikeLiked by 2 people
This whole charade is ridiculous. Bring the supposed whistleblower in to testify in front of the judicial or intel committee, which ever one is looking into this. Make it public. Anyone who believes the complicit media doesn’t already know who this person/persons/org is hasn’t been following along these last few years. They know and we should too. What a complete farce and waste of tax dollars, AGAIN.
I thought these CIA people were fearless James Bond types not afraid to risk their lives for their country. These snitches should not be afraid to stand in front of the world if they want to oust a U.S. president “for the good of the country.”
How about if we give the snitch a Teddy Bear to hold during his testimony?
Let’s see his rat-face and let him live in infamy.
How will the world know if there is actually a real person behind this sedition?
Anybody this faint of heart has no business working in the CIA. What a spineless traitor.
This is just like the other cockroaches at the CIA…afraid of their own shadows.
Tear down the CIA headquarters at Langley. Kick out ALL the scoundrels. Salt the soil there so a barren field there can be a somber reminder of the dangers of filthy traitors allowed inside the wire.
The sixteen remaining spy agencies will be more than enough.
I cannot watch this. I can’t watch any time he’s on. I can’t explain it but the hairs on the back of my neck stand straight up and every fiber of my being says this guy is not good and ABUSE is all I can see or hear. He’s the definition of smarmy and he’s dirty. Filthy dirty. Just my opinion but it’s overwhelming.
That is the same reaction I have with him and Obama.
You say the dems stall the USMCA to undermine Trump and support China. I say they stall the US MCA to bring harm to their sworn enemy, the United States of America and the American people, and to provide aid and succor to their overlords, the Chinese Communist Party.
It is difficult to believe the Democrats in the House of Representatives wouldn’t follow through with their threats of impeachment against President Trump.
Sure, the Democrats might lose big if they do follow through with their threats. But they will almost certainly lose the whole ball game if they don’t. So they will do it.
The question now becomes, how will the Democrats go about getting the articles of impeachment passed in the House of Representatives while at the same time leaving their own hands as free of dirt as they can possibly manage?
The Constitution doesn’t include a detailed process for the House of Representatives to follow in passing articles of impeachment against a president.
Based on what Sundance has described so far, here is a rough outline of how I think it will be done:
— Nancy Pelosi revises the House rules, and hires a staff of Lawfare Alliance attorneys, so that House Democrats can perform their own investigations and interview their own witnesses without the participation of minority Republicans. (Action now complete.)
— The staff of hired lawyers, working for the majority Democrats inside their assigned committees, assemble the draft articles of impeachment, including of a list of allegations and supporting evidence consisting of witness testimony plus whatever documentary material can be gathered (Action now in progress. Completion Date TBD.))
— The draft articles are combined into one bill of impeachment, and it is submitted to the House Judiciary Committee along with the assembled body of alleged supporting evidence. (Completion Date TBD.)
— Within a day of the bill’s submission to the House Judiciary Committee, a discharge petition is filed for release of the bill onto the House floor without further committee debate. The discharge petition itself includes strict limits concerning how much time can be spent on the House floor debating the bill of impeachment, if the discharge petition is approved. (Completion Date TBD.)
— A simple majority vote of the full House approves the discharge petition, and a time-limited debate over the articles of impeachment immediately commences on the House floor. After the allotted time for debate has been consumed, the full House then approves the articles of impeachment by simple majority vote. (Completion Date TBD.)
What does it all add up to?
Slam bam, thanky ma’am, Nancy Pelosi has now engineered a quick and relatively painless impeachment of President Trump. Painless at least up to that point, anyway. What happens next is now in President Trump’s and the Senate’s hands to figure out.
If the President’s lawyers challenge the bill of impeachment in court, the Democrats will accuse him of using the judicial system to assist in a coverup and an obstruction of justice.
If the Senate refuses to take up the bill of impeachment, because the House didn’t follow long-standing procedure and protocol, the Democrats will then accuse Senate Republicans of assisting in a coverup and an obstruction of justice.
If the Senate accepts the bill of impeachment, and President Trump is subsequently acquitted in a Senate trial, then the Democrats will once again accuse Senate Republicans of assisting in a coverup and an obstruction of justice.
But it’s worse than that.
If Senate Republicans do allow a trial to go forward, then they have assisted Nancy Pelosi in creating a quick and relatively painless means for the House of Representatives to impeach any duly-elected president.
Plus they’ve set a precedent for how to quickly impeach and send to trial any president the House majority doesn’t happen to like.
This is why Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats will move quickly forward with impeachment. Their goal is to paralyze the Trump presidency and to win big in November, 2020, with help from a media-driven impeachment circus that just goes on and on and on.
They’ve calculated that the odds are in their favor; that the rewards are worth the exceptional risks; and that they are ready, willing, and able to take the mother of all high stakes political gambles.
Pelosi’s entire family has generational corruption, tied to 4 families that have run CA for 80+ years like Game of Thrones
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/pelosis-entire-family-has-generational-corruption-tied-to-4-families-that-have-run-ca-for-80-years-like-game-of-thrones/
