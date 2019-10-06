Sunday Talks: Rep. Chris Stewart -vs- Chris Wallace…

Posted on October 6, 2019 by

Representative Chris Stewart (R-Utah) of the House Intelligence Committee debates the insufferable Chris Wallace over the issues of corruption in the swamp.

Obviously the tradition of politicians selling their office for financial gain political hits a nerve with Wallace who must defend the practice in order to defend the swamp.  The level of pearl-clutching pretzel logic by Wallace is off-the-charts…. In essence, all corruption must be accepted while politicians are running for office.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2016, Election 2020, Impeachment, Joe Biden, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, THE BIG UGLY, Ukraine, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

26 Responses to Sunday Talks: Rep. Chris Stewart -vs- Chris Wallace…

  1. Just some guy says:
    October 6, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    I can’t stomach even one minute of a Wallace any more.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. montanamel says:
    October 6, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    WHY…….it’s Bagdad Bob Wallace to the rescue…..such an entertaining crash and burn for all to see!

    It is good to see the “corruption” word getting a work-out during these timely days of Oct…

    Wonder what ‘ol Chrissy would do if someone just pulled out a grenade, pulled the pin, and tossed it over to him with a smile….eh?… Check-6

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. James Alan Groome says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    What Wallace just put up says about investigating 2016… the democrat media love to conflate the investigation of 2016 with investigating Biden,
    WHOA,
    UNLESS THIS IS A TACIT ADMISSION that the investigation of 2016 will necessarily, include BIDEN. eek!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Sherri Young says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Excellent interview. Did not have the yelling that turns off so many people. Gets the message out.

    The media is getting bruised this weekend. Feel the pain.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. smartyjones1 says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    President Trump is well within the scope of his role to inquire with the president of Ukraine. Chris Wallace is an idiot trying to cover this up. He says there’s no specific allegation against the Biden Crime Family.

    There’s a damn videotape in the public domain of Joe Biden extorting money out of Ukraine. These are some very sick, twisted people who will lie right to the faces of Americans in order to protect major corruption and this is not a close call.

    How pathetic are these DNC Media tools?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Caius Lowell says:
      October 6, 2019 at 4:16 pm

      Pro-tip: You don’t get an Ivy League degree — a non-technical degree at any rate — without figuring out the political lay of the land and saying what your commie professors want to hear. These swamp dwellers have been trained to prevaricate for pay since their teens — if not many years before…

      Like

      Reply
  6. James Groome says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    What Wallace just put up says about investigating 2016… the democrat media love to conflate the investigation of 2016 with investigating Biden,
    WHOA,
    UNLESS THIS IS A TACIT ADMISSION that the investigation of 2016 will necessarily, include BIDEN. eek!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. RJ says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    I started to watch this video then after about 45 seconds I asked myself if I knew the direction Wallace would take and how the guest would respond…

    In other words, I left the video quickly knowing it was a waste of my time and would do nothing but irate me. Wallace is such a disappointment in so many ways, as if Fox as they move more to the left side of the aisle in presenting perspectives.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Janice says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    Great job by the Congressman Stewart!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Shyster says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    Chris Wallace is a lying skid mark on the soul of our nation! He flat out lies and said that it has been “corroborated” that Giuliani both before and after the POTUS July Ukraine call, along with POTUS linked military aid to an investigation of Biden. First, Rudy has repeated stated that he stop his investigation in March before Joe announced. Next, scumbag then reads texts and leaves out the text that says absolutely no quid pro quo allowed by POTUS. Wallace is a disgrace to journalism and acts like he works for corrupt CNN.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Gunner says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    Junior Wallace is a banner representative of the U.S. news media. They are all shills for the progressive/socialist left. There are no laws or ethics that will turn them. They and their political friends are shielded from all that is right.

    Nothing can be done about any of them — that is except keeping President Donald J. Trump in office for the next five years. And that means going to war, if that’s what they want.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. All Too Much says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    Stewart did a great job. Calm ,direct, cutting down all of Wallace’s arguments.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Alec Rawls says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    I wish someone in the White House would remind the press that there is absolutely NOTHING wrong with making “quid pro quo” deals with foreign nations so long as the “pro quo” is a service to our national interest, such as our national interest in criminal justice.

    If Trump did what Biden did, if he insisted on a particular criminal justice verdict rather than a legitimate truth-seeking due process as a condition for aid, THAT could be an abuse of power. Biden seems to have used quid pro quo to ELIMINATE proper due process and that ought to be investigated.

    It is only quid that are in exchange for abusive pro quos that are improper. Every trade deal is a list of quid pro quos committed to writing, signed and ratified. The idea that there is something wrong with making deals, where what we give is conditional on what we get, is insane and any attempt to enforce that view by Congress would be a glaring violation of the president’s Article II powers.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Menotrite says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    Chrissy keeps talking about people doing business with China and I he Ukraine. What he fails to mention is Quidprojoe is he wasn’t a business man. He was VP!!! Migh be a little different.
    And I agree. Chrissy is an ass of the first degree.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Patricia Weir says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    And Chrissy is friends with Rush. I’ll never get that.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Linda K. says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    So, the democrats in the press will not look closely at dem politicians who are obviously corrupt? If the corrupt Hillary Clinton was held accountable in the press for her illegal server, we would’ve been spared the spectacle of her candidacy and the convolution of justice to save her from indictment in 2016.
    Do the Democrats really want to run corrupt Joe Biden in 2020?Go for it. He used his political position to get money from a foreign government for his kid. Is that what they want? Someone they know is corrupt.
    Trump is clean and he’s creating jobs. People are not stupid.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s