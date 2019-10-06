Sunday Talks: Rep. Chris Stewart -vs- Chris Wallace…

Representative Chris Stewart (R-Utah) of the House Intelligence Committee debates the insufferable Chris Wallace over the issues of corruption in the swamp.
Obviously the tradition of politicians selling their office for financial gain political hits a nerve with Wallace who must defend the practice in order to defend the swamp. The level of pearl-clutching pretzel logic by Wallace is off-the-charts…. In essence, all corruption must be accepted while politicians are running for office.
I can’t stomach even one minute of a Wallace any more.
Me neither.
Abominations like the “0bama presidency” would not have been possible without media scumbags like Wallace…
Very true.
The media is far more powerful than Americans generally realize, and more powerful than the DC Swamp dwellers acknowledge
this creature -Wallace- is more annoying than -presstitutes in my former socialist /commie homeland…
He is obviously quite corrupt himself and is taking the anti-corruption efforts as a personal attack.
WHY…….it’s Bagdad Bob Wallace to the rescue…..such an entertaining crash and burn for all to see!
It is good to see the “corruption” word getting a work-out during these timely days of Oct…
Wonder what ‘ol Chrissy would do if someone just pulled out a grenade, pulled the pin, and tossed it over to him with a smile….eh?… Check-6
What Wallace just put up says about investigating 2016… the democrat media love to conflate the investigation of 2016 with investigating Biden,
WHOA,
UNLESS THIS IS A TACIT ADMISSION that the investigation of 2016 will necessarily, include BIDEN. eek!
Excellent interview. Did not have the yelling that turns off so many people. Gets the message out.
The media is getting bruised this weekend. Feel the pain.
President Trump is well within the scope of his role to inquire with the president of Ukraine. Chris Wallace is an idiot trying to cover this up. He says there’s no specific allegation against the Biden Crime Family.
There’s a damn videotape in the public domain of Joe Biden extorting money out of Ukraine. These are some very sick, twisted people who will lie right to the faces of Americans in order to protect major corruption and this is not a close call.
How pathetic are these DNC Media tools?
Pro-tip: You don’t get an Ivy League degree — a non-technical degree at any rate — without figuring out the political lay of the land and saying what your commie professors want to hear. These swamp dwellers have been trained to prevaricate for pay since their teens — if not many years before…
What Wallace just put up says about investigating 2016… the democrat media love to conflate the investigation of 2016 with investigating Biden,
WHOA,
UNLESS THIS IS A TACIT ADMISSION that the investigation of 2016 will necessarily, include BIDEN. eek!
I started to watch this video then after about 45 seconds I asked myself if I knew the direction Wallace would take and how the guest would respond…
In other words, I left the video quickly knowing it was a waste of my time and would do nothing but irate me. Wallace is such a disappointment in so many ways, as if Fox as they move more to the left side of the aisle in presenting perspectives.
You should have watched. IMO.
Great job by the Congressman Stewart!
Chris Wallace is a lying skid mark on the soul of our nation! He flat out lies and said that it has been “corroborated” that Giuliani both before and after the POTUS July Ukraine call, along with POTUS linked military aid to an investigation of Biden. First, Rudy has repeated stated that he stop his investigation in March before Joe announced. Next, scumbag then reads texts and leaves out the text that says absolutely no quid pro quo allowed by POTUS. Wallace is a disgrace to journalism and acts like he works for corrupt CNN.
Wallace would fit right in at 60 Minutes. where truth overrules facts.
Maybe that’s the gig is he after. Just polishing his resume at Fox.
Junior Wallace is a banner representative of the U.S. news media. They are all shills for the progressive/socialist left. There are no laws or ethics that will turn them. They and their political friends are shielded from all that is right.
Nothing can be done about any of them — that is except keeping President Donald J. Trump in office for the next five years. And that means going to war, if that’s what they want.
Stewart did a great job. Calm ,direct, cutting down all of Wallace’s arguments.
I wish someone in the White House would remind the press that there is absolutely NOTHING wrong with making “quid pro quo” deals with foreign nations so long as the “pro quo” is a service to our national interest, such as our national interest in criminal justice.
If Trump did what Biden did, if he insisted on a particular criminal justice verdict rather than a legitimate truth-seeking due process as a condition for aid, THAT could be an abuse of power. Biden seems to have used quid pro quo to ELIMINATE proper due process and that ought to be investigated.
It is only quid that are in exchange for abusive pro quos that are improper. Every trade deal is a list of quid pro quos committed to writing, signed and ratified. The idea that there is something wrong with making deals, where what we give is conditional on what we get, is insane and any attempt to enforce that view by Congress would be a glaring violation of the president’s Article II powers.
Chrissy keeps talking about people doing business with China and I he Ukraine. What he fails to mention is Quidprojoe is he wasn’t a business man. He was VP!!! Migh be a little different.
And I agree. Chrissy is an ass of the first degree.
Forgive my spelling. I was a bit riled up. Hopefully you get my point.
And Chrissy is friends with Rush. I’ll never get that.
So, the democrats in the press will not look closely at dem politicians who are obviously corrupt? If the corrupt Hillary Clinton was held accountable in the press for her illegal server, we would’ve been spared the spectacle of her candidacy and the convolution of justice to save her from indictment in 2016.
Do the Democrats really want to run corrupt Joe Biden in 2020?Go for it. He used his political position to get money from a foreign government for his kid. Is that what they want? Someone they know is corrupt.
Trump is clean and he’s creating jobs. People are not stupid.
