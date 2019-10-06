Finally – John Ratcliffe Explains Why Pelosi’s “Impeachment Inquiry” is Being Run From House Intel Instead of House Judiciary…

Good grief it’s taking the republicans f.o.r.e.v.e.r to explain to the American electorate what is going on behind the thoroughly corrupted political impeachment process. In this interview John Ratcliffe finally explains why the “official impeachment inquiry” is not being run by the House Judiciary Committee that holds impeachment jurisdiction.
Speaker Pelosi, with forethought and planning by the Lawfare Alliance, is intentionally using non-jurisdictional committees because she is manipulating the process. It’s the same reason why the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight committees cannot legally send out “Impeachment-based Subpoenas“; they have no impeachment jurisdiction. {Go Deep} and {Go Deep} to understand why.
The “impeachment” subpoenas’ are not technically subpoenas because the basis for the requests, impeachment, is not within the jurisdiction of either committee. So the committees are sending out demand letters, calling them subpoenas (media complies with the narrative), and hoping the electorate do not catch on to the scheme. WATCH:
Speaker Pelosi, working through a carefully constructed political dynamic assembled by the hired staff from the Lawfare alliance, has sold her constituency on an impeachment process that structurally doesn’t exist.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi could never succeed in the scheme were she not assisted by a compliant media. Pelosi is burning a constitutional process.
Speaker Pelosi does not want to engage the judicial branch, nor does she want to give the target (President Trump) the opportunity to engage the judicial branch, ie. court.
The judiciary would likely upend her House committee “official impeachment inquiry” scheme, just as D.C. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell recently did to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler for “gaming the system“. Speaker Pelosi’s unilateral decree for an “official impeachment inquiry” without a House vote will not pass court review.
This is a carefully constructed subversion of the constitutional processes and procedures.
After the 2018 mid-terms, and in preparation for the “impeachment” strategy, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Lawfare Group members to become committee staff. Chairman Schiff hired former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman (link), and Chairman Nadler hired Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke (link), all are within the Lawfare network.
As a result of the need to create the optics of something that doesn’t exist; and following the roadmap they outlined in 2018 [See Here and Here]; the Lawfare contractors within the committees’ needed to construct a penalty mechanism that benefits the impeachment agenda but avoids the court system. As a result we see this:
Nice Lawfare trick huh?…
Subversion of the language is a trick Orwell pointed out in his novels.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Under Article 1, Section 1 of the Constitution, the House derives power of oversight from its power to legislate.
But, and it is a BIG BUT, impeachment does not get formalized in a BILL (which must go to the Senate for concurrence and then to the President for signature).
No, impeachment is formalized by a RESOLUTION of the House, and all of this Committee inquiry, “subpoenas” and witness testimony/deposition is totally without basis because RESOLUTION confers no judicial authority on the Committees.
Nancy’s dream of jumping the Constitutional chasm in two leaps is nothing but disaster.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pelosi is a modern day Lady MacBeth.
LikeLike
A tight summary of the impeachment scam and the coup attempts on JFK (successful), Reagan (barely unsuccessful) and Trump (will fail) is on howtobeyourowndetective.com.
Here’s the link:
https://howtobeyourowndetective.com/2019/10/06/why-politicians-and-bureaucrats-fight-againt-you/
LikeLike
Howtobeyourowndetective.com has a tight summary of the Dem moves and their ties to the Ukraine corruptocracy.
Also has a good analysis of how Donald Trump planned and worked to become president. Bonus: A pic of Debbie Gibson in embarrassed mode on Celebrity Apprentice.
https://howtobeyourowndetective.com/2019/10/06/why-politicians-and-bureaucrats-fight-againt-you/
LikeLike
And there is nobody within our corrupted government that will step up to the plate and put a stop to this charade
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing is stopping the voters from initiating recall campaigns against these idiots.
LikeLike
There is no way to recall a member of Congress before their term ends, nor has there ever been. No Senator or member of the House of Representatives has been recalled by the electorate. Americans are unable to remove an elected member of the House or Senate from office because there is no recall mechanism set forth in the Constitution.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And there is no way in hell any Congressman is going to support a bill that sets up a method of impeaching themselves.
We need to vet who we vote for more carefully.
LikeLike
In the United States, federal officials can be removed from office before their term is up only by the process known as impeachment. I may have used the wrong term, but the oath of office means something therefore if it is violated, the electorate can put pressure on the members of Congress to get rid of the deadbeats.
LikeLike
If they break the law, the DOJ has authority to prosecute. There is precedent for that.
The House can also vote to censure a member – and political pressure can lead to resignation. Also precedent for that.
LikeLike
And please explain what this looks like? And , as a voter, are you initiating recall campaigns
LikeLike
Voters cannot ‘recall’ a member of Congress. You know that old saying, ‘Getting __________(fill in the blank w/a task) done takes an act of Congress?’ Well, they can be ‘expelled’ but that would take an act of Congress, literally. A two-thirds vote of Congress in either chamber could get a member expelled but there is no way to recall a member.
LikeLike
And the American people continue to get short changed by the democrats. There are important issues that affect all our lives that are being deliberately ignored. I hope voters understand how badly they are being treated by the charlatans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Counterpoint is that they let their base live under the false impression the impeachment inquiry is officially derived from articles of impeachment. Even though dems are not legislating anything this past year their voters can rest assured they are getting rid of orangeman bad.
LikeLike
Because ignorance is bliss until they come to take your rights away.
But what are your rights? The sheeple don’t know them because that question hasn’t been on any tests for college entrance that most of them have taken nor have they been covered in votech courses the rest sat through.
LikeLike
Pretty much as honest as anything else 0bama’s corrupt Democrats and their complicit Enemedia have sold to America…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is enemedia related to enema?
LikeLiked by 1 person
CL has a friend who works at a NYTimes-owned newspaper — we don’t talk too much anymore. He had another friend who worked for Romney and Rubio and used to be on the political shows frequently — we don’t talk too much anymore either. Funny how just letting it be known lightly that one supports the president creates all sorts of problems with people who lean left.
LikeLike
Thank you, CL. You should wear that like a badge.
LikeLike
Is the party of Stupid FINALLY getting smart enough to actually counter the totally fake narrative the media is happily pushing or are they still acting as if it beneath their dignity to actually say hard things?!
Bush 41, Bush 43, John McCain, Mitt Romney, et al… SO very proud of how “collegial” they are to their “friends across the aisle” and SO unwilling to say ANYTHING negative about their opponents but can’t wait to get interviewed and say nasty things about the one man who is actually fighting for America!!
LikeLiked by 13 people
VikingMom – Yes, this was a clear and convincing tell that tipped their hand.
I always thought McStain was too eager to sink his own party president, but really didn’t understand the Bush traid until they started attacking our VSG.
That was all I needed to know. I already liked President Trump from his interviews in the ’80s and early ’90s, but that not only cemented my support for him, but my vehement opposition of anyone within the bush clan!!!
LikeLike
Terrible messaging. Ratcliffe is usually stellar; this is weak sauce, and he clarifies nothing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He seemed whipped…exhausted…..really awful experience for him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know how good Ratcliff is, but he is almost stuttering here. Does he have a speech problem. Maria gave him an open door (contrast with Chuck Todd and Ron Johnson) but he rambled. He said what he needed to, but it was not concise. We dont’ get too many opportunities with media today
LikeLike
We did this to ourselves.
Too many bought into Fake News’ 2018 “Blue Wave” lie and stayed home.
We have 13 months.
Do something this time damit!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama’s minions ignored subpoenas all the time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nice catch, Risa.
So the next step on the Administration’s part is just tell them “go fish” in reply to these subpoena-looking “demand letters”?
Then, if the Dems try to claim their facsimile of “obstruction”, the Administration needs to get some well-spokesmen out there to make clear what the farce is all about (at very least).
If the Dems’ farce truly is one of “not having the constitutional authority”, does the Administration have any recourse to DRAG the matter into court?
Or rely on the Senate to turn the scam away if it comes to them, perhaps with a motion to dismiss any “articles of demand-iness” and straight-up vote that would refuse to recognize it as valid articles of impeachment (not promulgated by a legal process) rather than succumbing to an “impeachment vote”?
If it’s not a valid process the Dems are fabricating, who steps up to stop it? and how?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pompeo brought up the other day that no subpoena had yet been received. Then he said they would provide whatever they were legally required to provide. Sounds like he’s onto the game and not falling for it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks
Yeah, I saw that, and that’s good and all
But the Administration needs to do more than that, they need to explain to the public what it means that they haven’t yet received a subpoena – because what the Dems are representing as a subpoena is actually just a “demand letter” and doesn’t carry any legal compulsion.
Otherwise, Dems will represent that the Dem committee has issued “subpoenas” and “the Administration refused to respond to them.”
… and so the Administration is guilty of “obstruction” and so the first article of “impeachment” the Dems will submit is for “obstruction”.
The public will accept that narrative unless it’s clearly explained that the Dems are fabricating a faux “impeachy-kinda-charade-of-an-actual-legal-process”.
LikeLike
Aren’t we still waiting for Pagliano to show up?
LikeLike
Or Grubber to explain this all to us?
LikeLike
Subversion of our Constitution is what the American people
have come to expect from the communist democrat party.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I come here from a family of distinguished attorneys. The saying around the family Sunday brunch table (and it has not changed in three decades) is as follows:
“Legal paper will hold whatever you put on it. Said piece of paper holding up in court is a WHOLE different matter. Popular opinion notwithstanding.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ratcliffe has no business coming forward trying to explain the “truths” he has witnessed. He can’ make a complete sentence without stumbling, tilting his head moving his eyes and using that monotone voice when he should be looking straight into the camera, using a “strong” voice, presenting simple, easy to understand short answers and directly communicating via his personal energies how the democrats are “railroading” President Trump, even using that word railroading among others. This guy needs to have a fire put under his seat so he jumps up and points angry fingers all the while telling viewers the game at play.
In essence, he is too soft in his presentations, it is as if he is trying to talk his wife into calming down after she hit the roof over some martial matter.
I prefer Jim Jordan and his type of presentations. He comes across as someone who can change from his civilian clothes into his military uniform and be on the front line in less than 5 minutes.
If the republicans don’t wake up to the reality of the war the democrats are engaging then they will in fact undermine President Trump’s re-election prospects!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nice job recognizing the weakness, RJ
Yeah, the Administration needs to get some clear-talking spokespersonssss out in front of cameras to explain the situation Sundance has been clarifying for us. Stumbling or rambling GOP pols won’t do.
Maybe they can borrow Katie Pavlich from Fox News – she speaks clearly and looks good while doing it … and I haven’t heard much traitorousness coming out of her mouth.
Or Mick Mulvaney, he’s been one of the Administration’s best and most plain-spoken explainers. He made mincemeat of the press back when he was dismantling that consumer bureau thingy that Lizzy Borden – oops, Warren – concocted.
Administration needs to up its public-information-specialists game and select a couple high-caliber killers who are up to the task.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There will not be an impeachment. Pelosi is playing the same game over again. Works good on their hatred blinded low info constituents.
LikeLike
These Dems are like the Keystone Kops bumping into each other and falling off the wagon. I can’t wait for the President to name drop Nancy Pelosi and her son Paul among the corruptocrats in the Ukraine. I hear Paul knows all about securities fraud.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have trouble understanding the R/conservative/Right’s aversion to EFFECTIVE communication. At times they act like it’s an unfair burden for them to clearly and succinctly explain any given issue, and what it means to their voters and or normal American citizens.
Particularly at a time when the msm has all but declared their unwavering allegiance to the dem socialists and their enduring animus for PT, the R party and us deplorable.
They should be embarrassed. Pony up the money. Get professional support for the required counter propaganda operation. These dems are a joke, come on, have some fun with it.
LikeLike
Empty threat
LikeLike
President Trump, how about linking to a CTH article explaining Lawfare in a tweet. Put it out there!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If. IF Pelosi had the nerve to go through with it and they impeached. Mitch would see to it a motion to dismiss and on the positive, impeachment never happened. Mitch holds all the cards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mitch is an unknown.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mitch won’t let a Republican President go down under those circumstances. Besides, Mitch is one vote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I disagree WSB; Mitch is making political ads indicating the impeachment process rests with the Senate Rules and he is in charge….
Don’t underestimate the political savvy of Mitch McConnell.
Game is not over yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In defense of John Ratcliff——he is a brilliant attorney—-the committee was likely told not to speak of the contents of the two days of the hearings (or perhaps be put off the committee—-he is much better BEING there to question the witnesses—and see what is going on.)
Allow him to do things his way. He may be gathering info for possible legal action about the illegality of this whole thing—-
LikeLike
Absolutely agree with your assessment. No one should underestimate Ratcliffe.
LikeLike
We should not be surprised by the illegal, non-Constitutional, extra-Constitutional actions of a group whose philosophy derives from Machiavelli and Nietzsche (Do whatever works, whatever it takes and go beyond morality by creating your own…or not!) and who do NOT believe that the American Constitution holds any validity, as it is the creation of sexist, slave-owning, patriarchal white men!
For the Leftists, this episode is an example of The Will to Power of Nietzsche: President Trump is guilty because they say he is! President Trump must be removed, because they say he must be removed! Any lie, any twisting of facts, and any manipulation are justified because their self-created “morality” says they are justified!
The lion kills the zebra because he is hungry, and because he can.
LikeLike
Sundance, Pelosi is a snake; ShiftyShitt is lower than that.
Having said that, I’m not aware of a constitutional requirement for impeachment inquiries to start in the judicial committee – that has been the norm, but is not a requirement. Nor is there a requirement to have a House vote to start impeachment inquiries. There IS a requirement to vote for impeachment – not one to start inquiries.
Having said all that, what they are doing is dirty. Andy McCarthy has a good article on it.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/10/impeachment-inquiry-house-must-vote-or-its-just-democratic-stunt/
If any of the legal minds here can correct me on my understanding, I would love it. I hate what is going on under Pelosi.
LikeLike
Ratcliffe didn’t say it was a requirement, but precedent has been set. That said, his concern was because it was the intelligence committee, they can do it behind closed doors; apparently not so with the judicial?
LikeLike
That part is a political argument from Ratcliffe. Appropriate but a political argument. ShiftyShitt is not transparent; his hands are dirty.
Either way, when the House votes, all will come out, and the Dims will look political.
I remember when Bill Clinton was impeached, all the Dims walked out on Capitol Hill with their arms locked and told the country it was about nothing but sex. I would like ALL the R’s to do the same and tell the country that this is a witch hunt designed to undo an election. They MUST stand together.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems to me the letters are evidence enough, for those served with such, to petition the courts for a ruling as to the legal “meaning” and whether such self executing are with-in the parameters of the law?
Should the courts decide it as no more than “a written request, thus carrying no force of law.”
Then what?
Should the courts determine it is a legitimate subpoena, thus carrying the force of law, then it can be contested with-in the courts.
I know the house can determine it’s own rules, however they CANNOT just make up the entirety of the law in which those outside the HOUSE shall comply. Meaning they cannot force the executive branch to bend to what we say is the law when we mean to say it and only then.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or just ignore them.
LikeLike
Well stated!
LikeLike
I sense a positive disturbance in The Force…
Whether GOP Sunday show guests are on friendly or enemy turf, they were hitting hard like I’ve never seen. None of this weekend’s guests were squishy, fishy RINOs of the McCain mutation.
There was testosterone and steady direct and indirect fire targeted at The Swamp. The President’s twitter account was attacking other targets or bayoneting the wounded all day.
There seemed to be coordination for a change, and a sense of purpose and direction. I know there’s been a lot of hyperbole, but today just came across as different. I think the flint wheel on the Zippo is starting to throw sparks at the wick.
LikeLiked by 5 people
MANPOWER GUIDANCE FOR ACTIVATION AND DEACTIVATION OF RESERVE COMPONENT (RC) MARINES ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY ISO DEFENSE SUPPORT OF CIVIL AUTHORITIES
Date Signed: 10/3/2019 | MARADMINS Number: 550/19
https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/1979422/manpower-guidance-for-activation-and-deactivation-of-reserve-component-rc-marin
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EGJv5wTUwAEncjK?format=jpg&name=900×900
LikeLike
Ratcliffe probably read Sundance’s detailed explanation the other day in order explain it properly to Americans. Lol.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Constitution does not specify the procedure of the House to impeach. It does however specify one for the Senate trial.
The question is can the House make up any procedure at the discretion of the majority? If the Democrats use the weapon of impeachment to prevent a president from running for election with the concurrence of 20+ GOP senators, then they’re unleashing something that can bite them in the ass in the future. This will then become a weapon of choice to remove someone that can’t be defeated in an election by an opposing party that has the majority in Congress
LikeLike
Someone on another thread suggested that President Trump’s attorneys subpoena those in the “impeachment” investigation.
That makes sense to me as a non-lawyer. The democrats are not sending actual subpoenas, the media is carrying the water for the democrats and calling them subpoenas.
Flip the script.
If President Trump’s lawyers start sending subpoenas to the democrats and start their end of investigating for defense in the “impeachment inquiry” then, when the democrats ignore them, Trump’s team can make hay of it.
It will force democrats to have to explain why they don’t have to respond. The more the democrats get exposed on denying Trump’s rights the better.
Other non-lawyers will quickly see the unfairness of all this.
LikeLike
Me likey.
LikeLike
There is nothing stopping Lindsey from subpoenaing these fraudsters other than himself…
Should tell everyone all they need to know.
It’s time to vote McConnell and Lindsey out IMO.
I also think it would be interesting to declass all of McConnell’s and Lindsey’s emails and review their conversations with both Sessions and Rosenstein over the past 3 years.
LikeLike
Tell the truth Sundance,
Did you have put a call into the Republicans for them to get it?
Maybe we can put them on an email, auto deliver subscription to Sundance so they can keep up.
LikeLike
Axios had an article which indicated that President Trump had a letter drafted to sent to Pelosi, essentially saying that without a House vote he isn’t going to play their impeachment game. See you in court.
https://www.axios.com/white-house-nancy-pelosi-impeachment-vote-86e42e90-8405-4421-911e-a06a29382f56.html
The White House is planning to send Speaker Nancy Pelosi a letter as soon as Friday arguing that President Trump and his team can ignore lawmakers’ demands until she holds a full House vote formally approving an impeachment inquiry, 2 sources familiar with the letter tell Axios.
Why it matters: By putting in writing the case that Trump and his supporters have been making verbally for days, the White House is preparing for a court fight and arguing to the public that its resistance to Congress’ requests is justified.
LikeLike
I found this in my YouTube feed today
Not really sure who Glenn Beck is but this timeline and framing looks good to me.
LikeLike
Beck is a Romney operative.
LikeLike
The video is worth a watch anyway. Even broken clocks are right 2 times a day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We don’t do Cheetohman here. He’s a nut job.
LikeLike
Ok now that the Republicans have finally figured out Pelosi’s Lawfare impeachment deception and avoidance of the Constitution, despite her pronouncements to the contrary, what’s the response? When will the push back begin? What’s the game plan? Why do I feel the Republicans have no sense of urgency to condemn Pelosi for this BS and demand her removal as Speaker?
LikeLike
They have been pushing back all day on the Sunday shows—–Ratcliff, Ron Johnson, Jim Jordan and the Utah Rep Wallace interviewed.
LikeLike
We the people deserve better than this constant barrage of B.S.
Tar and Feathers for all.
LikeLike
So here is my question. Do the dems really think it will go back to the lopsided days of yesteryear. The days where the Republicans sat back and took beating after policy beating. It might not be the Republican party we all knew and loved going forward, but I am sure the right will not sit in silence any longer.
LikeLike
Pelosi net worth $120m, owns large stakes in companies like Facebook, Apple, Comcast, Shutterfly and the Walt Disney Co.
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/pelosi-net-worth-120m-owns-large-stakes-in-companies-like-facebook-apple-comcast-shutterfly-and-the-walt-disney-co/
LikeLike
So could this be their round about way to find out what bad info is out there about their dealings as well as keeping the left stirred up? I keep thinking there has to be something really super bad they don’t want us to find, could be anything.
LikeLike
These Lawfare folks have failed to impress me, not the brightest lawyers around. When lawyers let emotions guide them they make mistakes. Pelosi is boxed in at this point with no good alternatives.
LikeLike
Is there a workable solution for the Executive Branch to bring this faux impeachment inquiry to a quick end?
LikeLike
Just watched the entire episode w/Maria.
Lindsey was up to bat first. Maria tried to pin him on his promise 6-7 months ago to issue subpoenas. After the break Lindsey has time to make excuses….I mean gather his thoughts. He’s not going to get ahead of IG FISA rpt, yadayadayada.
George Pappa was also on. He’s being threatened with a lawsuit from former Italian PM Renzi. Ring a bell? Renzi orate. Trashed Trump. Full throated support for Hillary.
He also mentioned Arvindar Sambei, British Sr Crown Prosecutor, London Center of international Law, who reached out to Pappa to encourage he meet with Mifsud. He later found out she was friends w/Bruce Ohr.
I can’t recall exactly, but in Bruce One’s notes or maybe it was his or Nellies interview transcripts, there were emails setting up a dinner at the Ohr’s from a group from UK….does anyone recall if Arvindar was one of the high level “dinner guests”?
Lastly, George spoke about the 10k given to him by the “Israeli businessman”, which is in a safe w his atty. Pappa says he anticipates the 10k is marked and lead back to Obama’s Treasury.
Guess who was head of Treasury during that period? Jack Lew, Obama’s former Chief of Staff.
LikeLike
Wait did Schiff help compose Blasey Ford’s story?? How did i miss that tidbit if that is what i heard correctly just now. And good for George P not taking the bait, I want to find that interview he did today with Maria.
LikeLike
There you have it:
https://www.lawfareblog.com/so-you-want-impeach-president
LikeLike