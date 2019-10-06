Finally – John Ratcliffe Explains Why Pelosi’s “Impeachment Inquiry” is Being Run From House Intel Instead of House Judiciary…

Posted on October 6, 2019 by

Good grief it’s taking the republicans f.o.r.e.v.e.r to explain to the American electorate what is going on behind the thoroughly corrupted political impeachment process.  In this interview John Ratcliffe finally explains why the “official impeachment inquiry” is not being run by the House Judiciary Committee that holds impeachment jurisdiction.

Speaker Pelosi, with forethought and planning by the Lawfare Alliance, is intentionally using non-jurisdictional committees because she is manipulating the process.  It’s the same reason why the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight committees cannot legally send out “Impeachment-based Subpoenas“; they have no impeachment jurisdiction.  {Go Deep} and {Go Deep} to understand why.

The “impeachment” subpoenas’ are not technically subpoenas because the basis for the requests, impeachment, is not within the jurisdiction of either committee.  So the committees are sending out demand letters, calling them subpoenas (media complies with the narrative), and hoping the electorate do not catch on to the scheme.  WATCH:

Speaker Pelosi, working through a carefully constructed political dynamic assembled by the hired staff from the Lawfare alliance, has sold her constituency on an impeachment process that structurally doesn’t exist.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi could never succeed in the scheme were she not assisted by a compliant media.  Pelosi is burning a constitutional process.

Speaker Pelosi does not want to engage the judicial branch, nor does she want to give the target (President Trump) the opportunity to engage the judicial branch, ie. court.

The judiciary would likely upend her House committee “official impeachment inquiry” scheme, just as D.C. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell recently did to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler for “gaming the system“.  Speaker Pelosi’s unilateral decree for an “official impeachment inquiry” without a House vote will not pass court review.

This is a carefully constructed subversion of the constitutional processes and procedures.

After the 2018 mid-terms, and in preparation for the “impeachment” strategy, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Lawfare Group members to become committee staff. Chairman Schiff hired former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman (link), and Chairman Nadler hired  Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke (link), all are within the Lawfare network.

As a result of the need to create the optics of something that doesn’t exist; and following the roadmap they outlined in 2018 [See Here and Here]; the Lawfare contractors within the committees’ needed to construct a penalty mechanism that benefits the impeachment agenda but avoids the court system.  As a result we see this:

Nice Lawfare trick huh?…

 

78 Responses to Finally – John Ratcliffe Explains Why Pelosi’s “Impeachment Inquiry” is Being Run From House Intel Instead of House Judiciary…

  1. TarsTarkas says:
    October 6, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    Subversion of the language is a trick Orwell pointed out in his novels.

    Reply
  2. Dances with Wolverines says:
    October 6, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    And there is nobody within our corrupted government that will step up to the plate and put a stop to this charade

    Reply
    • Paul says:
      October 6, 2019 at 8:01 pm

      Nothing is stopping the voters from initiating recall campaigns against these idiots.

      Reply
      • 13wasylyna says:
        October 6, 2019 at 8:24 pm

        There is no way to recall a member of Congress before their term ends, nor has there ever been. No Senator or member of the House of Representatives has been recalled by the electorate. Americans are unable to remove an elected member of the House or Senate from office because there is no recall mechanism set forth in the Constitution.

        Reply
        • snellvillebob says:
          October 6, 2019 at 8:53 pm

          And there is no way in hell any Congressman is going to support a bill that sets up a method of impeaching themselves.
          We need to vet who we vote for more carefully.

          Reply
        • Paul says:
          October 6, 2019 at 8:59 pm

          In the United States, federal officials can be removed from office before their term is up only by the process known as impeachment. I may have used the wrong term, but the oath of office means something therefore if it is violated, the electorate can put pressure on the members of Congress to get rid of the deadbeats.

          Reply
          • OlderAndWiser says:
            October 6, 2019 at 9:03 pm

            If they break the law, the DOJ has authority to prosecute. There is precedent for that.
            The House can also vote to censure a member – and political pressure can lead to resignation. Also precedent for that.

            Reply
      • peace says:
        October 6, 2019 at 8:29 pm

        And please explain what this looks like? And , as a voter, are you initiating recall campaigns

        Reply
      • 1stgoblyn says:
        October 6, 2019 at 8:54 pm

        Voters cannot ‘recall’ a member of Congress. You know that old saying, ‘Getting __________(fill in the blank w/a task) done takes an act of Congress?’ Well, they can be ‘expelled’ but that would take an act of Congress, literally. A two-thirds vote of Congress in either chamber could get a member expelled but there is no way to recall a member.

        Reply
  3. Paul says:
    October 6, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    And the American people continue to get short changed by the democrats. There are important issues that affect all our lives that are being deliberately ignored. I hope voters understand how badly they are being treated by the charlatans.

    Reply
    • gsonFIT says:
      October 6, 2019 at 8:47 pm

      Counterpoint is that they let their base live under the false impression the impeachment inquiry is officially derived from articles of impeachment. Even though dems are not legislating anything this past year their voters can rest assured they are getting rid of orangeman bad.

      Reply
    • lansdalechip says:
      October 6, 2019 at 8:48 pm

      Because ignorance is bliss until they come to take your rights away.
      But what are your rights? The sheeple don’t know them because that question hasn’t been on any tests for college entrance that most of them have taken nor have they been covered in votech courses the rest sat through.

      Reply
  4. Caius Lowell says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    Pretty much as honest as anything else 0bama’s corrupt Democrats and their complicit Enemedia have sold to America…

    Reply
  5. vikingmom says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    Is the party of Stupid FINALLY getting smart enough to actually counter the totally fake narrative the media is happily pushing or are they still acting as if it beneath their dignity to actually say hard things?!

    Bush 41, Bush 43, John McCain, Mitt Romney, et al… SO very proud of how “collegial” they are to their “friends across the aisle” and SO unwilling to say ANYTHING negative about their opponents but can’t wait to get interviewed and say nasty things about the one man who is actually fighting for America!!

    Reply
    • Baby El says:
      October 6, 2019 at 9:22 pm

      VikingMom – Yes, this was a clear and convincing tell that tipped their hand.

      I always thought McStain was too eager to sink his own party president, but really didn’t understand the Bush traid until they started attacking our VSG.

      That was all I needed to know. I already liked President Trump from his interviews in the ’80s and early ’90s, but that not only cemented my support for him, but my vehement opposition of anyone within the bush clan!!!

      Like

      Reply
  6. Diana Allocco says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    Terrible messaging. Ratcliffe is usually stellar; this is weak sauce, and he clarifies nothing.

    Reply
    • benifranlkin says:
      October 6, 2019 at 8:21 pm

      He seemed whipped…exhausted…..really awful experience for him.

      Reply
    • CountryDoc says:
      October 6, 2019 at 9:24 pm

      I don’t know how good Ratcliff is, but he is almost stuttering here. Does he have a speech problem. Maria gave him an open door (contrast with Chuck Todd and Ron Johnson) but he rambled. He said what he needed to, but it was not concise. We dont’ get too many opportunities with media today

      Reply
  7. jeans2nd says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    We did this to ourselves.
    Too many bought into Fake News’ 2018 “Blue Wave” lie and stayed home.
    We have 13 months.
    Do something this time damit!

    Reply
  8. Risa says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    Obama’s minions ignored subpoenas all the time.

    Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      October 6, 2019 at 8:21 pm

      Nice catch, Risa.

      So the next step on the Administration’s part is just tell them “go fish” in reply to these subpoena-looking “demand letters”?

      Then, if the Dems try to claim their facsimile of “obstruction”, the Administration needs to get some well-spokesmen out there to make clear what the farce is all about (at very least).

      If the Dems’ farce truly is one of “not having the constitutional authority”, does the Administration have any recourse to DRAG the matter into court?

      Or rely on the Senate to turn the scam away if it comes to them, perhaps with a motion to dismiss any “articles of demand-iness” and straight-up vote that would refuse to recognize it as valid articles of impeachment (not promulgated by a legal process) rather than succumbing to an “impeachment vote”?

      If it’s not a valid process the Dems are fabricating, who steps up to stop it? and how?

      Reply
      • justlizzyp says:
        October 6, 2019 at 8:27 pm

        Pompeo brought up the other day that no subpoena had yet been received. Then he said they would provide whatever they were legally required to provide. Sounds like he’s onto the game and not falling for it.

        Reply
        • nimrodman says:
          October 6, 2019 at 9:24 pm

          Thanks

          Yeah, I saw that, and that’s good and all

          But the Administration needs to do more than that, they need to explain to the public what it means that they haven’t yet received a subpoena – because what the Dems are representing as a subpoena is actually just a “demand letter” and doesn’t carry any legal compulsion.

          Otherwise, Dems will represent that the Dem committee has issued “subpoenas” and “the Administration refused to respond to them.”

          … and so the Administration is guilty of “obstruction” and so the first article of “impeachment” the Dems will submit is for “obstruction”.

          The public will accept that narrative unless it’s clearly explained that the Dems are fabricating a faux “impeachy-kinda-charade-of-an-actual-legal-process”.

          Reply
    • justlizzyp says:
      October 6, 2019 at 8:24 pm

      Aren’t we still waiting for Pagliano to show up?

      Reply
  9. 335blues says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    Subversion of our Constitution is what the American people
    have come to expect from the communist democrat party.

    Reply
  10. JAS says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    I come here from a family of distinguished attorneys. The saying around the family Sunday brunch table (and it has not changed in three decades) is as follows:

    “Legal paper will hold whatever you put on it. Said piece of paper holding up in court is a WHOLE different matter. Popular opinion notwithstanding.”

    Reply
  11. RJ says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    Ratcliffe has no business coming forward trying to explain the “truths” he has witnessed. He can’ make a complete sentence without stumbling, tilting his head moving his eyes and using that monotone voice when he should be looking straight into the camera, using a “strong” voice, presenting simple, easy to understand short answers and directly communicating via his personal energies how the democrats are “railroading” President Trump, even using that word railroading among others. This guy needs to have a fire put under his seat so he jumps up and points angry fingers all the while telling viewers the game at play.

    In essence, he is too soft in his presentations, it is as if he is trying to talk his wife into calming down after she hit the roof over some martial matter.

    I prefer Jim Jordan and his type of presentations. He comes across as someone who can change from his civilian clothes into his military uniform and be on the front line in less than 5 minutes.

    If the republicans don’t wake up to the reality of the war the democrats are engaging then they will in fact undermine President Trump’s re-election prospects!

    Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      October 6, 2019 at 8:39 pm

      Nice job recognizing the weakness, RJ

      Yeah, the Administration needs to get some clear-talking spokespersonssss out in front of cameras to explain the situation Sundance has been clarifying for us. Stumbling or rambling GOP pols won’t do.

      Maybe they can borrow Katie Pavlich from Fox News – she speaks clearly and looks good while doing it … and I haven’t heard much traitorousness coming out of her mouth.

      Or Mick Mulvaney, he’s been one of the Administration’s best and most plain-spoken explainers. He made mincemeat of the press back when he was dismantling that consumer bureau thingy that Lizzy Borden – oops, Warren – concocted.

      Administration needs to up its public-information-specialists game and select a couple high-caliber killers who are up to the task.

      Reply
  12. DeWalt says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    There will not be an impeachment. Pelosi is playing the same game over again. Works good on their hatred blinded low info constituents.

    Reply
  13. benifranlkin says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:18 pm

    These Dems are like the Keystone Kops bumping into each other and falling off the wagon. I can’t wait for the President to name drop Nancy Pelosi and her son Paul among the corruptocrats in the Ukraine. I hear Paul knows all about securities fraud.

    Reply
  14. Jederman says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    I have trouble understanding the R/conservative/Right’s aversion to EFFECTIVE communication. At times they act like it’s an unfair burden for them to clearly and succinctly explain any given issue, and what it means to their voters and or normal American citizens.

    Particularly at a time when the msm has all but declared their unwavering allegiance to the dem socialists and their enduring animus for PT, the R party and us deplorable.

    They should be embarrassed. Pony up the money. Get professional support for the required counter propaganda operation. These dems are a joke, come on, have some fun with it.

    Reply
  15. 13wasylyna says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    Empty threat

    Reply
  16. Zy says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    President Trump, how about linking to a CTH article explaining Lawfare in a tweet. Put it out there!

    Reply
  17. DeWalt says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    If. IF Pelosi had the nerve to go through with it and they impeached. Mitch would see to it a motion to dismiss and on the positive, impeachment never happened. Mitch holds all the cards.

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      October 6, 2019 at 8:41 pm

      Mitch is an unknown.

      Reply
      • DeWalt says:
        October 6, 2019 at 8:51 pm

        Mitch won’t let a Republican President go down under those circumstances. Besides, Mitch is one vote.

        Reply
      • abigailstraight says:
        October 6, 2019 at 9:03 pm

        I disagree WSB; Mitch is making political ads indicating the impeachment process rests with the Senate Rules and he is in charge….
        Don’t underestimate the political savvy of Mitch McConnell.
        Game is not over yet.

        Reply
      • NC Patriot says:
        October 6, 2019 at 9:07 pm

        In defense of John Ratcliff——he is a brilliant attorney—-the committee was likely told not to speak of the contents of the two days of the hearings (or perhaps be put off the committee—-he is much better BEING there to question the witnesses—and see what is going on.)

        Allow him to do things his way. He may be gathering info for possible legal action about the illegality of this whole thing—-

        Reply
  18. Ausonius says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    We should not be surprised by the illegal, non-Constitutional, extra-Constitutional actions of a group whose philosophy derives from Machiavelli and Nietzsche (Do whatever works, whatever it takes and go beyond morality by creating your own…or not!) and who do NOT believe that the American Constitution holds any validity, as it is the creation of sexist, slave-owning, patriarchal white men!

    For the Leftists, this episode is an example of The Will to Power of Nietzsche: President Trump is guilty because they say he is! President Trump must be removed, because they say he must be removed! Any lie, any twisting of facts, and any manipulation are justified because their self-created “morality” says they are justified!

    The lion kills the zebra because he is hungry, and because he can.

    Reply
  19. OlderAndWiser says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    Sundance, Pelosi is a snake; ShiftyShitt is lower than that.
    Having said that, I’m not aware of a constitutional requirement for impeachment inquiries to start in the judicial committee – that has been the norm, but is not a requirement. Nor is there a requirement to have a House vote to start impeachment inquiries. There IS a requirement to vote for impeachment – not one to start inquiries.
    Having said all that, what they are doing is dirty. Andy McCarthy has a good article on it.
    https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/10/impeachment-inquiry-house-must-vote-or-its-just-democratic-stunt/

    If any of the legal minds here can correct me on my understanding, I would love it. I hate what is going on under Pelosi.

    Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      October 6, 2019 at 8:51 pm

      Ratcliffe didn’t say it was a requirement, but precedent has been set. That said, his concern was because it was the intelligence committee, they can do it behind closed doors; apparently not so with the judicial?

      Reply
      • OlderAndWiser says:
        October 6, 2019 at 9:10 pm

        That part is a political argument from Ratcliffe. Appropriate but a political argument. ShiftyShitt is not transparent; his hands are dirty.
        Either way, when the House votes, all will come out, and the Dims will look political.

        I remember when Bill Clinton was impeached, all the Dims walked out on Capitol Hill with their arms locked and told the country it was about nothing but sex. I would like ALL the R’s to do the same and tell the country that this is a witch hunt designed to undo an election. They MUST stand together.

        Reply
  20. James A Groome says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    Seems to me the letters are evidence enough, for those served with such, to petition the courts for a ruling as to the legal “meaning” and whether such self executing are with-in the parameters of the law?
    Should the courts decide it as no more than “a written request, thus carrying no force of law.”
    Then what?
    Should the courts determine it is a legitimate subpoena, thus carrying the force of law, then it can be contested with-in the courts.
    I know the house can determine it’s own rules, however they CANNOT just make up the entirety of the law in which those outside the HOUSE shall comply. Meaning they cannot force the executive branch to bend to what we say is the law when we mean to say it and only then.

    Reply
  21. The Boss says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    I sense a positive disturbance in The Force…

    Whether GOP Sunday show guests are on friendly or enemy turf, they were hitting hard like I’ve never seen. None of this weekend’s guests were squishy, fishy RINOs of the McCain mutation.

    There was testosterone and steady direct and indirect fire targeted at The Swamp. The President’s twitter account was attacking other targets or bayoneting the wounded all day.

    There seemed to be coordination for a change, and a sense of purpose and direction. I know there’s been a lot of hyperbole, but today just came across as different. I think the flint wheel on the Zippo is starting to throw sparks at the wick.

    Reply
  22. John says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    MANPOWER GUIDANCE FOR ACTIVATION AND DEACTIVATION OF RESERVE COMPONENT (RC) MARINES ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY ISO DEFENSE SUPPORT OF CIVIL AUTHORITIES
    Date Signed: 10/3/2019 | MARADMINS Number: 550/19

    https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/1979422/manpower-guidance-for-activation-and-deactivation-of-reserve-component-rc-marin

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EGJv5wTUwAEncjK?format=jpg&name=900×900

    Reply
  23. T2020 says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    Ratcliffe probably read Sundance’s detailed explanation the other day in order explain it properly to Americans. Lol.

    Reply
  24. JackB says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    The Constitution does not specify the procedure of the House to impeach. It does however specify one for the Senate trial.

    The question is can the House make up any procedure at the discretion of the majority? If the Democrats use the weapon of impeachment to prevent a president from running for election with the concurrence of 20+ GOP senators, then they’re unleashing something that can bite them in the ass in the future. This will then become a weapon of choice to remove someone that can’t be defeated in an election by an opposing party that has the majority in Congress

    Reply
  25. Greg1 says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    Someone on another thread suggested that President Trump’s attorneys subpoena those in the “impeachment” investigation.

    That makes sense to me as a non-lawyer. The democrats are not sending actual subpoenas, the media is carrying the water for the democrats and calling them subpoenas.

    Flip the script.

    If President Trump’s lawyers start sending subpoenas to the democrats and start their end of investigating for defense in the “impeachment inquiry” then, when the democrats ignore them, Trump’s team can make hay of it.

    It will force democrats to have to explain why they don’t have to respond. The more the democrats get exposed on denying Trump’s rights the better.

    Other non-lawyers will quickly see the unfairness of all this.

    Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      October 6, 2019 at 8:52 pm

      Me likey.

      Reply
    • Bogeyfree says:
      October 6, 2019 at 8:55 pm

      There is nothing stopping Lindsey from subpoenaing these fraudsters other than himself…

      Should tell everyone all they need to know.

      It’s time to vote McConnell and Lindsey out IMO.

      I also think it would be interesting to declass all of McConnell’s and Lindsey’s emails and review their conversations with both Sessions and Rosenstein over the past 3 years.

      Reply
  26. Bogeyfree says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    Tell the truth Sundance,

    Did you have put a call into the Republicans for them to get it?

    Maybe we can put them on an email, auto deliver subscription to Sundance so they can keep up.

    Reply
  27. B Woodward says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    Axios had an article which indicated that President Trump had a letter drafted to sent to Pelosi, essentially saying that without a House vote he isn’t going to play their impeachment game. See you in court.

    https://www.axios.com/white-house-nancy-pelosi-impeachment-vote-86e42e90-8405-4421-911e-a06a29382f56.html
    The White House is planning to send Speaker Nancy Pelosi a letter as soon as Friday arguing that President Trump and his team can ignore lawmakers’ demands until she holds a full House vote formally approving an impeachment inquiry, 2 sources familiar with the letter tell Axios.
    Why it matters: By putting in writing the case that Trump and his supporters have been making verbally for days, the White House is preparing for a court fight and arguing to the public that its resistance to Congress’ requests is justified.

    Reply
  28. Darren says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    I found this in my YouTube feed today
    Not really sure who Glenn Beck is but this timeline and framing looks good to me.

    Reply
  29. Bubby says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    Ok now that the Republicans have finally figured out Pelosi’s Lawfare impeachment deception and avoidance of the Constitution, despite her pronouncements to the contrary, what’s the response? When will the push back begin? What’s the game plan? Why do I feel the Republicans have no sense of urgency to condemn Pelosi for this BS and demand her removal as Speaker?

    Reply
    • NC Patriot says:
      October 6, 2019 at 9:14 pm

      They have been pushing back all day on the Sunday shows—–Ratcliff, Ron Johnson, Jim Jordan and the Utah Rep Wallace interviewed.

      Reply
  30. mg says:
    October 6, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    We the people deserve better than this constant barrage of B.S.
    Tar and Feathers for all.

    Reply
  31. gsonFIT says:
    October 6, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    So here is my question. Do the dems really think it will go back to the lopsided days of yesteryear. The days where the Republicans sat back and took beating after policy beating. It might not be the Republican party we all knew and loved going forward, but I am sure the right will not sit in silence any longer.

    Reply
  32. Mark W says:
    October 6, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Pelosi net worth $120m, owns large stakes in companies like Facebook, Apple, Comcast, Shutterfly and the Walt Disney Co.
    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/pelosi-net-worth-120m-owns-large-stakes-in-companies-like-facebook-apple-comcast-shutterfly-and-the-walt-disney-co/

    Reply
  33. BL says:
    October 6, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    So could this be their round about way to find out what bad info is out there about their dealings as well as keeping the left stirred up? I keep thinking there has to be something really super bad they don’t want us to find, could be anything.

    Reply
  34. Ellis says:
    October 6, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    These Lawfare folks have failed to impress me, not the brightest lawyers around. When lawyers let emotions guide them they make mistakes. Pelosi is boxed in at this point with no good alternatives.

    Reply
  35. bessie2003 says:
    October 6, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    Is there a workable solution for the Executive Branch to bring this faux impeachment inquiry to a quick end?

    Reply
  36. Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
    October 6, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    Just watched the entire episode w/Maria.
    Lindsey was up to bat first. Maria tried to pin him on his promise 6-7 months ago to issue subpoenas. After the break Lindsey has time to make excuses….I mean gather his thoughts. He’s not going to get ahead of IG FISA rpt, yadayadayada.

    George Pappa was also on. He’s being threatened with a lawsuit from former Italian PM Renzi. Ring a bell? Renzi orate. Trashed Trump. Full throated support for Hillary.
    He also mentioned Arvindar Sambei, British Sr Crown Prosecutor, London Center of international Law, who reached out to Pappa to encourage he meet with Mifsud. He later found out she was friends w/Bruce Ohr.
    I can’t recall exactly, but in Bruce One’s notes or maybe it was his or Nellies interview transcripts, there were emails setting up a dinner at the Ohr’s from a group from UK….does anyone recall if Arvindar was one of the high level “dinner guests”?

    Lastly, George spoke about the 10k given to him by the “Israeli businessman”, which is in a safe w his atty. Pappa says he anticipates the 10k is marked and lead back to Obama’s Treasury.
    Guess who was head of Treasury during that period? Jack Lew, Obama’s former Chief of Staff.

    Reply
  37. visage13 says:
    October 6, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Wait did Schiff help compose Blasey Ford’s story?? How did i miss that tidbit if that is what i heard correctly just now. And good for George P not taking the bait, I want to find that interview he did today with Maria.

    Reply

