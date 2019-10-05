Nancy Pelosi is “Grubering” The American Electorate on Impeachment – Committee Requests, aka “Subpoenas”, Constructed to Manufacture “Obstruction”…

Several years ago the architect of Obamacare, Jonathan Gruber, admitted on camera the Democrats who were assembling healthcare legislation were “relying upon the stupidity of the American voter”…. Fast forward to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2019 and her “official impeachment inquiry” by decree; she’s doing the exact same thing.
Speaker Pelosi, working through a carefully constructed political dynamic assembled by the hired staff from the Lawfare alliance, has sold her constituency on an impeachment process that structurally doesn’t exist.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi could never succeed in the scheme were she not assisted by a compliant media.
In the last week you’ve probably heard the media sell a narrative that Speaker Pelosi’s House Committee teams are sending out subpoenas to the State Department and White House. However, has anyone actually looked for those “subpoenas”, or read the language of the written communication from those committees’?
Using the House Oversight Committee as the example (because that’s the one most cited and all of the letters are formatted identically), take a careful look at how they frame their undertaking.
As you read this, remember: these carefully chosen words come from the Lawfare Alliance:
(Source)
Notice the phrase “sent a letter conveying a subpoena“?
That statement is not the same as ‘sent a subpoena’; actually, it’s not even close – it is pure parseltongue. You can call any car a Ferrari, but that doesn’t make it so.
Things get a little technical and wonky but essentially the term “subpoena” literally means “under penalty“. A subpoena duces tecu, requires you to produce documents. In this example a congressional subpoena literally, and only, means: a request for the production of documents with a penalty for non-compliance. Read the letter HERE:
(Page 1 – screengrab, source pdf)
The House has no independent enforcement mechanism, so each time the House of Representative wants to send a subpoena with an enforcement bite – they need to go to the judicial branch (court system) for an enforceable order. However, notice in these letters the enforcement mechanism is internal. It is a self-fulfilling ‘obstruction‘ scheme.
Speaker Pelosi does not want to engage the judicial branch, nor does she want to give the target (President Trump) the opportunity to engage the judicial branch, ie. court.
The judiciary would likely upend her House committee “official impeachment inquiry” scheme, just as D.C. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell recently did to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler for “gaming the system“. Speaker Pelosi’s unilateral decree for an “official impeachment inquiry” without a House vote will not pass court review.
Remember when Democrats were recently delegitimizing the Supreme Court through attacks against Justice Kavanaugh? Well, how likely is it that any legal test of this arbitrary “impeachment inquiry” is going to end up at SCOTUS? Things making more sense now… I digress.
As a result of all the above these are political subpoenas, demand letters as weapons; constructed for optimal political value, and framed to create obstruction articles of impeachment.
This is a carefully constructed subversion of the constitutional processes and procedures.
After the 2018 mid-terms, and in preparation for the “impeachment” strategy, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Lawfare Group members to become committee staff. Chairman Schiff hired former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman (link), and Chairman Nadler hired Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke (link), all are within the Lawfare network.
As a result of the need to create the optics of something that doesn’t exist; and following the roadmap they outlined in 2018 [See Here and Here]; the Lawfare contractors within the committees’ needed to construct a penalty mechanism that benefits the impeachment agenda but avoids the court system. As a result we see this:
Nice Lawfare trick huh?
The failure to comply with a non-official subpoena (essentially a letter); for documents relating to a fake “official impeachment inquiry” (Pelosi decree); that the House specifically never intends to enforce in any court (because they would fail); results in the House committee finding of “obstruction.” An enhancement for their impeachment articles.
Gee, where did the House Committees’ come up that that idea?
(LAWFARE Direct Link – DATE September 2018)
Anyone noticing a consistent pattern yet?
In 2018 we noted the significant House rule changes constructed by Nancy Pelosi for the 116th congress seemed specifically geared toward impeachment. {Go Deep} That impeachment plan was made at the same time as the “Lawfare Obstruction Roadmap” was drawn up.
With the framework of the current effort, those changed rules are now being used to subvert historic processes and construct the articles of impeachment. Without a vote to initiate an impeachment inquiry, the articles of impeachment can now be drawn up in committee without any participation by the minority; and without any input from the executive branch. This was always the plan visible in Pelosi’s House rules.
These letters from congress, they are calling ‘subpoenas’, are specifically designed to avoid the courts because of the unilateral nature of the investigations which underpin their content. Quite a scheme:
- The House Committee impeachment investigations are structured around unilateral rule changes made by Pelosi’s scheme team in 2018 designed to block republicans.
- In 2019 Speaker Pelosi then launches a unilateral “official impeachment inquiry” by decree. Again designed to block republicans.
- Then Pelosi combines the unilateral rule changes with unilateral committee assignments, and designs an obstruction path within a unilateral investigation, again completely carving out republicans.
There will likely be more articles other than just “obstruction of justice” (Muh Russia) and “corruption of office” (Muh Ukraine), but those two are easily visible. Emoluments may also play a role.
Once the committees’ have assembled their evidence, assuming the public becomes aware of the partisan construct, Pelosi will likely initiate the full House vote to proceed with the assembly of articles of impeachment. However, the committees’ will have already done the investigative work without republican involvement, so the full House vote will essentially be a moot point.
You are detained and questioned extensively. You answer all the questions. At the conclusion of your inquisition you are read your rights. Your attorney shows up; questioning stops. A week later you are indicted and the material evidence against you is your statements. This is what Pelosi/Lawfare are constructing. It doesn’t matter that the trial judge will throw it out, what mattered was the indictment.
This is why there is such a massive narrative push by Pelosi, committee leaders and their media allies right now… they need to assemble evidence while republicans remain locked out of the process and committee staff (hired Lawfare) construct the articles. The goal is impeachment. They achieve that goal via a majority House vote on any individual article.
The ‘Resistance‘ and ‘Deep State‘ facilitators (writ large) are all-in on this impeachment effort. Additionally, impeachment as an offense is their best defense to anything being investigated by U.S. Attorney John Durham, Attorney General Bill Barr and DOJ-IG Michael Horowitz.
Yes, this entire group is also racing the clock. They need the Trump indictment, aka ‘impeachment‘, to construct a retaliation narrative that protects them -all of them- from any downstream consequences of Barr, Durham or, to a lesser extent, Horowitz.
Man Sundance. Sometimes it feels like you are singlehandedly saving the Republic!
Thank you for the info.
So, why cant the recipients of the letters file a complaint in a court of law and ask for a national injunction against these fake subpoenas? If the president has to use proper procedures to change previous presidents rules, then shouldn’t the congress follow the proper procedures to file subpoenas with the court?
Not just an injunction but a criminal complaint along the same level as extortion threats?
“Sent a letter conveying a subpoena“?
This is a faux impeachment!
To paraphrase Andy McCarthy who simply explained this farce to Sean Hannity:
First thing you learn in law school is, if you put a sign on a horse that reads cow, it’s still a horse.
Yes, someone may object to a subpoena on various grounds. Also some states have laws that the person targeted must be notified before a subpoena is served. This looks like an administrative subpoena which the Congress may and often does use. Many objections to this as a 7th amendment violation, but it still exists. It’s called the bureaucratic enforcement of law, by passing courts.
Thus I read this as a notification of a subpoena that will be issued if not responded to either voluntarily or by objection citing grounds for the objection.
There is no good off-ramp once they started going down the Cockroach Coup Causeway. Not just because it breaks the Civic Compact of our polity–that is, why should I enter into an election with you when I know you will subvert it? But because, once you try to steal the 2016 election seditiously, you must steal the 2020 election to cover-up the last one. And then the 2024 election to cover-up the 2020 sedition, ad infinitum.
This is why it is absolutely mandatory for Bob Barr to expose and punish these crimes–to break the cycle.
Profound.
Excellent logic.
Superior post.
It is NOT an impeachment … it is a coup.
LikeLiked by 14 people
And thankfully, President Trump has started to say that exact thing…and he needs to keep doing so! And everyone who goes on the Sunday talk shows needs to hammer home that NONE of this is being done in any kind of legal or bi-partisan way! It is ALL smoke and mirrors, designed to twist the Executive Branch into such a pretzel that no matter which way they turn there will be some kind of law broken, which then, of course, justifies the phony “impeachment” charade!
Most of the Low-fo voters have no ideas what the Constitution actually says or what the phrase “High Crimes and Misdemeanors” actually means! And the media has zero interest in educating them!!
They don’t, but they sure do understand the term “Kangaroo Court”. And this is what the House is trying to pull off. We need to use that term when talking about what the dems are doing.
Dems will be wound up on tomorrow’s Sunday Shows.
Dems don’t need 2/3rds in the senate. They know they don’t have that.
What they want (and most likely have) is a few RINO’s to get the senate vote to 51, hence enabling them to claim DJT is illegitimate.
The illegitimate word is already being bandied about and Romney is sounding more and more like he is going to vote impeach.
Dems just need a few more Trump hating repubs.
I think this is the right take. They are looking for 51+ votes to convict.
I think that there are enough RINO’s on the take in the Senate to reach the 2/3 mark.
That would be the end of the republican party. They’re corrupt liars, but even they know that.
That knowledge won’t stop the Romney, or the Burr (and maybe a handful of others). But not enough to get to the threshold, IMO.
Never going to happen.
Any Rep Senator voting for conviction is committing political suicide. Make my day. Only Romney would be foolish enough to do so. Trump has a 94% approval rating among Rep voters.
Even after President Trump helped Romney get elected, he acts like a big baby. Romney is jealous of Trump.
Mittens is corrupt as hell….. Bain Capital is heavily invested in the Chicoms, and he’s been caught with his own hand in the Burisma Holdings cookie jar.
He knows if the Ukraine corruption investigation gets real, he’s toast. THAT is why he’s being such a sanctimonious prique.
Oh, and he also tried to get the SecState job from President Trump so he could cash in on his multiple failed presidential runs, like Clinton and Kerry both did.
Did I mention that he is also just a sanctimonious prique?
Nothing is stopping the White House from filing its own action in federal court, seeking declaratory relief that the “subpoenas” are not lawful, and thus of no legal effect.
Now, there might be reasons why the White House doesn’t want to do that (the Court could rule that the “subpoenas” are somehow genuine), but Pelosi can’t control whether the White House brings in the courts.
This is nothing more than a “have you stopped beating your wife, yes or no” scam!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Their finding of ‘obstruction’ is not the same as legal finding of obstruction. It is the same word, but not the same legal definition.
Head fake.
What Sun Dance is saying is that once they have their kangaroo court verdict they can THEN go to the House to get the vote to one begin the impeachment investigation and two declare the investigation over and move on to the actual impeachment vote.
Again, as Sundance stated at the beginning of the article, Pelousy is counting on the ignorance of the electorate to not know the difference. This is pure narrative engineering and control
combined with carefully staged theater to discredit the President sufficiently to either gain a simple majority vote for conviction in the Senate or convince enough voters to not support PDJT next November.
It’s a risky strategy and fraught with perils for the DemonRATs but it’s proof that they are completely out of ammo to challenge the President on policies.
‘hope Mick tells Nan to stick it.
McConnell?! He’s in on the scam. He’s already said that he’ll accept the articles of impeachment and begin the trial.
I believe Amy2 is referring to Mulvaney – CoS.
Time for everyone getting these letters to tell them to piss off-
This isn’t going to work for Nancy…we are on to them…and it’s known that the House doesn’t have subpoena power without a vote….and Nancy isn’t going to be able to thwart Barr either because his actions are “retaliatory”…she and Adam are making that up. We got this.
Then perhaps we should beat them to the punch and indict some people we already have the goods on. Hello McCabe…
If I remember correctly he said if he was charged, he’d take the whole FBI down.
Sounds like a plan to me!!’
Waiting for Ristvan.
“Yes, this entire group is also racing the clock. They need the Trump indictment, aka ‘impeachment‘, to construct a retaliation narrative that protects them -all of them- from any downstream consequences of Barr, Durham or, to a lesser extent, Horowitz.”
They are racing while Barr, Durnma and Howowitz seem to all be standing still. But if nonetheless slowpokes Barr, Durnma and Howowitz come up with solid indictments, I don’t see how that will just bounce off the democrats. They race usually goes to the swift, but substance should still count for something or we might as well just write America’s obituary.
Barr is making Sleepy Jeff Sessions look like Speedy Gonzales.
Look guys, stop . It is fake!
“This is a carefully constructed subversion of the constitutional processes and procedures.”
I’ve never seen anyone work harder at getting around the Constitution than a leftist.
I don’t know that they much care about WHAT any articles of impeachment say. They could just as easily say POTUS wore mismatched socks one Saturday.
THEY DON’T CARE.
I suspect all they want is for the media and their party to crow loudly that President Trump has been impeached. They get the additional benefit of claiming evil Republicans in the Senate refused to convict and remove him.
Far too many of their voters will go along with the charade, but will never change their vote.
How can they investigate the President who is running for office? I thought that put him off limits.
Sundance is right. They are counting on us to be too stupid to see what they are doing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…karma will visit ‘the resistance’….it’s only a matter of time…
Will first be Nancy or Ryan?
(I hope it’s ryan)
“Madam Speaker, did you bring your handcuffs?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m thinking some serious hammering of digits and knee caps is called for….FOR SOME ANSWERS!…
“We say you’re guilty. No trial needed. If you claim your innocence; we take that as proof of your guilt, and will proceed to sentencing.”
And these people want me to want them to rule over me.
/SMH
Piglosi is the devil reincarnate. IMoeachment is another example of her wrapped around smear.
One thing the Dems are good at is pulling the wool over the eyes their supporters in the electorate to hide their criminal agenda.
The House needs a good cleaning.
Am I correct in thinking that this is related to the whole undesirable “formal impeachment inquiry, if voted by House, provides legal rights to the President”? Can’t have that, now, can we? In a way they are using these scary demand letters in the same way they used the FBI against General Flynn. I’ve read that they are even telling people ‘you don’t need a lawyer’. Again.
He sounds upbeat tonight(!),
“Yes, this entire group is also racing the clock. They need the Trump indictment, aka ‘impeachment‘, to construct a retaliation narrative that protects them -all of them- from any downstream consequences of Barr, Durham or, to a lesser extent, Horowitz.”
Meanwhile, more and more, Prepper grows in my mind.
Pelosi and the democrats are like the mother-in-law from hell who just can’t accept whom her son married and will do anything she can to eliminate her. Pay for fraudulent dossiers, sanctify heresy “evidence” … … anything. …
It’s not Grubering… It’s TRUST And “they” have pis*ed it away.
Well… BYE!
Nanzi knows ALL the mob tricks…
So, knowing this….at what point in the Democrat scheme does the Durham/Barr/declassification bombs start flying? Do you just keep trickling out corruption issues (Biden, Clinton’s, Horowitz, etc.) and play a game of chicken right up to the impeachment 11th hour before dumping the motherload exposing all of them? Clearly, the Democrats feel their leverage point is this fake impeachment, but what is the defense/counter offense and when should it be unleashed? Clearly the Dems and their media water carriers are pushing at mach speed for some reason.
They live in a shadowy parallel reality–may as well have a parallel shadow government.
They’re acting like there is no tomorrow–and maybe for them, there isn’t. Do they suppose all these institutions and traditions they are trashing will suddenly reconstitute themselves when they are done with this madness?
They remind of Nazis blowing bridges on the Rhine as zey retreat into zee Fazerland. Seig Hill!
And no matter how much you or I know this, the average Joe doesn’t. And they don’t want to hear about it if you try to explain it. The masses have been brainwashed by the media. It’s all well and good that we know this, but how do we get the rest of the world to understand this?
How Pres Trump can drain the Swamp
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2019/10/a_way_for_trump_to_drain_the_swamp.html
I’m sorry, but that phrase used by Nancy Pelosi’s daughter keeps coming to my mind: “Nancy will cut yoir head off and you won’t even know that you’re bleeding.”
She is dangerous.
LikeLike
I want to see those criminal communist idiots at [lawfare] go down…
Maybe we should start a letter writing campaign to flood Pigglosi’s office with thousands of letters per day……
