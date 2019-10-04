Sketchy Inspector General Michael Atkinson Admits ‘Whistle-blower’ Never Informed Him of Contact With Schiff Committee…

The inspector general for the Intelligence Community is Michael Atkinson. He is very sketchy. Atkinson was previously legal counsel for the DOJ-NSD during the ‘stop-Trump’ tenure of John Carlin and Mary McCord. As a result, Atkinson was a participant in the weaponizing of the DOJ-NSD via FISA abuse, along with NSA database exploitation and tenuous FARA legal theories used to target political opposition.
In short, Atkinson seems dirty. At the very least he hangs around dirty characters.
Today, according to Fox News reporter Catherine Herridge, ICIG Michael Atkinson testified the anti-Trump CIA ‘whistle-blower’, likely to be Michael Barry, did not inform Atkinson that Barry and his legal team already contacted staff working for HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff when he submitted his complaint. More sketchy.
After he took the complaint, ICIG Michael Atkinson then changed the rules for the ICIG office allowing a second-hand hearsay complaint to be processed. Again, sketchy.
According to New York Times reporting earlier this week, the ‘whistle-blower’ (likely CIA operative Michael Barry) first tried to push the hearsay claims to CIA management through a colleague. Fearing CIA management would not take the gossip seriously “the officer then approached a democrat House Intelligence Committee aide, alerting him to the accusation against Mr. Trump.” Chairman Schiff never told anyone.
Buckets of sketchy.
Mr. Sketchy – ICIG Michael Atkinson
What is occurring is becoming clear…
After the 2018 mid-terms, and in preparation for the House “impeachment” strategy, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Lawfare Group members to become committee staff.
Chairman Schiff hired former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman (link), and Chairman Nadler hired Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke (link), all are within the Lawfare network. [You probably saw Berke questioning former Trump campaign chairman Corey Lewandowski.]
It now looks like the Lawfare network constructed the ‘whistle-blower’ complaint aka a Schiff Dossier, and handed it to allied CIA operative Michael Barry to file as a formal IC complaint. This process is almost identical to the Fusion-GPS/Lawfare network handing the Steele Dossier to the FBI to use as the evidence for the 2016/2017 Russia conspiracy.
This series of events is exactly what former CIA Analyst Fred Fleiz said last week. Fleitz has extensive knowledge of the whistleblower process. Fleitz said last week the Ukraine call whistleblower is likely driven by political motives, and his sources indicate he had help from Congress members while writing it.
Additionally, prior to the “whistleblower complaint” the Intelligence Community Inspector General did not accept whistle-blower claims without first hand knowledge. However, the ICIG revised the protocol to allow this specific complaint to be registered by the CIA whistle-blower.
Now it surfaces that the ICIG Michael Atkinson didn’t even review the Trump-Zelenskyy phone call transcript before forwarding the complaint to congress [SEE HERE]
The Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) is Michael K Atkinson. ICIG Atkinson is the official who accepted the ridiculous premise of a hearsay ‘whistle-blower‘ complaint; an intelligence whistleblower who was “blowing-the-whistle” based on second hand information of a phone call without any direct personal knowledge, ie ‘hearsay‘.
The center of the Lawfare Alliance influence was/is the Department of Justice National Security Division, DOJ-NSD. It was the DOJ-NSD running the Main Justice side of the 2016 operations to support Operation Crossfire Hurricane and FBI agent Peter Strzok. It was also the DOJ-NSD where the sketchy legal theories around FARA violations (Sec. 901) originated.
Michael K Atkinson was previously the Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ-NSD) in 2016. That makes Atkinson senior legal counsel to John Carlin and Mary McCord who were the former heads of the DOJ-NSD in 2016 when the stop Trump operation was underway.
Michael Atkinson was the lawyer for the same DOJ-NSD players who: (1) lied to the FISA court (Judge Rosemary Collyer) about the 80% non compliant NSA database abuse using FBI contractors; (2) filed the FISA application against Carter Page; and (3) used FARA violations as tools for political surveillance and political targeting.
Yes, that means Michael Atkinson was Senior Counsel for the DOJ-NSD, at the very epicenter of the political weaponization and FISA abuse.
If the DOJ-NSD exploitation of the NSA database, and/or DOJ-NSD FISA abuse, and/or DOJ-NSD FARA corruption were ever to reach sunlight, current ICIG Atkinson -as the lawyer for the process- would be under a lot of scrutiny for his involvement.
Yes, that gives current ICIG Michael Atkinson a strong and corrupt motive to participate with the Pelosi-Schiff/Lawfare impeachment objective. Sketchy!
Sketchy? This is criminal abuse of authority and a willful act of sedition.
yes, “sketchy” is not quite the right word, is it?
It used to mean little more than “poorly defined” as in a sketch
Although recently it’s taken to mean “questionable, as in a questionable character
A better choice for the current intent in this article might be
“in all likelihood, a highly corrupt” inspector general …
just sayin’
Definition of sketchy
1 : of the nature of a sketch : roughly outlined
2 : wanting in completeness, clearness, or substance : slight, superficial the details are sketchy
3 : questionable, iffy got into a sketchy situation a sketchy character
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/sketchy
How about “seditionary” instead of sketchy?
There is only one way to stop sedition…with a rope and a drop…in the public square. This type of garbage will continue until that is done.
In defense of the accused and in all fairness to them, they should be allowed to choose between hanging, the electric chair or a firing squad.
Our oldest son worked for the IG up until a year ago (State Dept / USAID). After two years he was sick of them and decided to leave.
Even the C1A WaPo is calling him out.
https://www.foxnews.com/media/washington-post-awards-adam-schiff-four-pinocchios-for-false-comments-about-whistleblower
Spygate was a highly sophisticated operation involving a great many coordinated bad actors who almost pulled off the coup of the ages. Phonegate, for lack of a better name, was the bungled efforts of a few monumentally idiotic dipshits including the leader, A-damn Shame Schiff, whose only success was in exposing themselves and the Dimms in general as utterly corrupt buffoons. I wouldn’t be surprise to find out in 50 years that the WB was a Trump plant.
Adam Chicken-Shiff
Atkinson appears to have been involved/knowledgeable in coup 1 and coup 2. Also he looks like someone who would fold under a little legal pressure.
Do you think ANYBODY in the swamp follows the rules -so you leak -so what ,so you lie on forms-so what ,so you lie in testimony so what. If you are in the “club” , just minor details which can be ignored with little worry
This is all beyond sketchy. They are still hiding information. Things do not magically, coincidentally happen. This is a highly coordinated attack. One that required the change in whistleblower to accept hearsay. No hearsay, no attack.
As an aside, they clearly think they are smarter than everybody else and act from their arrogance. Sundance is right that they plot out all their plans in great detail, laying snares and traps and gotchas and setting up no win scenarios for their opponents. But they struggle to adapt when they execute their plans. And they rely much too much on the media to cover for them.
Unfortunately, I think they are going to impeach, come hell or high water. It did not matter that Trump is innocent, just doing his job, will not be indicted. They must impeach. It does not matter that this is falling apart around them. They will impeach. They planned impeachment since before his inauguration. They will not be deterred. They shall impeach.
Also, they have spent all this time telling the country that impeachment is purely political. They have failed. Impeachment is for extremely serious transgressions, not some political game of mudslinging and defaming opponents. The American people will not tolerate impeachment being used as a veto of our votes.
Lucky for us, their arrogance prevents them from seeing their own mistakes. It is rather like watching Dreyfus step on rakes near the pond in the asylum at the beginning of that Pink Panther sequel.
Unlucky for us, they will not stop no matter how much it hurts them. They are as crazy as Dreyfus, and as intent on destroying everything in order to take down their nemesis as he was.
We must start putting them in the dock, and start holding them accountable for breaking the law. If not, they will keep getting worse.
I absolutely love being a witness to Devine Intervention!
