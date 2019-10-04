Fred Fleitz Discusses John Brennan’s Interests in Assisting Corrupt Impeachment Effort…

In the larger picture it is clear the Obama administration weaponized the institutions of government to target their political opposition. It is also increasingly clear a Hillary Clinton administration would have monetized the U.S. government.

President Obama’s team used the DOJ, CIA, FBI and IRS to target their opposition. The intelligence apparatus was weaponized; one small example that scratches the surface is the FBI/NSA database exploitation. Black files on DC politicians, private sector groups and individuals facilitating leverage, and we are still seeing the ramifications.



When former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne recently discussed his role within the 2016 “political espionage” operations, he described the financial interests of political office; not coincidentally he also seems to have retreated into a safe-space.

Big multinational interests, Big Pharma, Big Ag, Big Global Banking interests, etc, were exclusively supporting both President Obama and candidate Clinton. The domestic politics of the U.S. were/are tools toward an end; and, so long as the person occupying the oval office did not interfere with Big Club objectives, they too would benefit financially.

The college kid wearing a pink pussy hat is oblivious, but the executive offices of the Deep State FBI, Intelligence Community, DOJ and the power structures within the House and Senate are not; they know. It is the way of the swamp.

Why would a senate candidate spend $10 million to win an election that pays $300k/year? How do politicians become multi-millionaires while in office?

Likely a great many more people are aware of the bigger issues than ever before. Perhaps this explains the dynamic of angst amid those same occupants.

Think about how much the DOJ and FBI did to protect and promote candidate Clinton.

Obviously, in their down-time discussions, they would have discussed and recognized some benefit would be forthcoming.

No entity would go so far out on an obvious limb of corruption if they did not perceive some personal benefit on the horizon.

Think about how much leverage James Comey would have held over the institution of the Office of the President if they had succeeded. If the sum total of dirt on Trump filled a bucket, by comparison Hillary Clinton owns a landfill.

Thousands of bills written by the multinational lobbyists were awaiting her arrival. Think of the scale of multinational effort behind TPP (Asia), TTIP (Europe), Paris Climate Treaty (Global), etc. Literally tens of trillions of graft and scheme within reach of those global financial networks; at the fingertips of the multinational Big Club,… until Donald Trump.

Think of the scale of wealth, all headed to the top of the pyramid, that President Trump halted. Domestically, all of those lobbyist plans/bills worthless on November 9th, 2016. All of the DC politicians, sales people indulged to sell those bills, left teetering on the border of functional obsolescence…. It’s quite stunning to think about.

Thus, after the initial shock, all of those interests lashing out in rage; weaponizing every group they can muster. Dispatching urgency to the corporate media forces. The pure unmitigated hatred that started immediately becomes much more understandable in this context.

Who is not exposed?

Impeachment is their best defense…

BOOM: Nancy Pelosi's son Paul Pelosi Jr. (who went to Ukraine in 2017) was a board member of Viscoil and executive at its related company NRGLab, which DID ENERGY Business in UKRAINE! And Nancy Pelosi appeared in a promotional video for the company!https://t.co/wlndLhPqLe — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) October 3, 2019

