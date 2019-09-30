BREAKING: Australian Government Releases May 28th Letter Destroying New York Times Narrative…

As we keep saying: chopper pressers are the best pressers.

In response to a chopper presser by President Trump on May 24th, 2019, the Australian government sent U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr an unsolicited letter saying they would “fully support” Barr’s investigative “efforts”:



Earlier today the New York Times attempted to construct a narrative that Bill Barr requested President Trump to contact the Australians on his behalf. This letter refutes the construct of the New York Times report which was based on Lawfare leaks and spin.

In corporate and diplomatic parlance the letter from Australia, based on the public comments from President Trump, is known as “requesting a climate assessment in advance of a forced inquisition’.

In other words, Australia sensed they were going to be contacted based on Trump’s comments; so they took the initiative, engaged in open-door diplomacy, and contacted Bill Barr in advance letting him know they were “supportive of his efforts.”

