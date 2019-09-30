BREAKING: Australian Government Releases May 28th Letter Destroying New York Times Narrative…

As we keep saying: chopper pressers are the best pressers.

In response to a chopper presser by President Trump on May 24th, 2019, the Australian government sent U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr an unsolicited letter saying they would “fully support” Barr’s investigative “efforts”:

Earlier today the New York Times attempted to construct a narrative that Bill Barr requested President Trump to contact the Australians on his behalf.  This letter refutes the construct of the New York Times report which was based on Lawfare leaks and spin.

In corporate and diplomatic parlance the letter from Australia, based on the public comments from President Trump, is known as “requesting a climate assessment in advance of a forced inquisition’.

In other words, Australia sensed they were going to be contacted based on Trump’s comments; so they took the initiative, engaged in open-door diplomacy, and contacted Bill Barr in advance letting him know they were “supportive of his efforts.”

  1. Jenevive says:
    September 30, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    Wait for it, They will now claim that is
    why POTUS gave Morrison the State Dinner.

  2. Michael Kunz says:
    September 30, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    Oh Dear, reconstruct the following well known word or saying:
    foot, dems, again, shot!

  3. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    September 30, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    I feel confident that Australia and the UK will help Barr/Trump out, at least as much as they can.

    I’m a bit concerned about Italy, however.

    But, perhaps this is why POTUS was so kind to Italy’s representative (Conte) at that meeting. I think that was shortly before Conte came to power over Salvini. Could be POTUS knew what was going to happen and wanted to make sure he was on Conte’s good side.

  4. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    September 30, 2019 at 8:42 pm

    Now it is getting interesting. I wonder what the New York Slimes will say about this……..

  5. Greg1 says:
    September 30, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    On another thread someone posted a pic of a statement by the Aussies. It debunked the NYT story…………in less than an hour.

    If anyone happens to check out the NYT, could they report back whether or not they:

    1. Corrected their story.

    2. Did they correct their story as prominently as they put out the first story (lie) about Trump pressuring the Aussies.

    3. Did they get further comment from their anonymous sources.

    4. Did they publicly apologize to President Trump.

    Mind you, I’m not asking y’all to deliberately go to the NYT, I’m merely requesting that if you do, could you post whether or not they did these four items that would be indicative of journalistic ethics and the highest journalistic standards?

    Snicker…….I actually got that typed up with a straight face! I’m so proud of me!!!

  6. Dan W says:
    September 30, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Its about time we have a military intervention into ALL these media companies and their associates.
    We can do this the peaceful way or we can let the boiling pot spill over and do it in the streets.

    I believe we are at that point. I choose the peaceful way, but I am at my breaking point.

    There……somebody had to say this!

    • jello333 says:
      September 30, 2019 at 9:41 pm

      First off, I do NOT want civil war. But it’s not really up to me. One thing I can say though, is that if our “media” thinks all they’ll be doing is “reporting” on the early stages of a civil war, they will be in for a very, VERY rude awakening. Nope… they will be right in the middle of it, an active participant… and they will quickly learn that all their nice, highbrow “legal” protections mean absolutely nothing.

      • roddrepub says:
        October 1, 2019 at 12:02 am

        I’m trying to give you a high five! You are spot on. That what I’ve been saying. The MSM thinks if a CW breaks out they will report and be above the fray. Honey it won’t go down that way! People will hold them responsible for their part.

  7. Trumpmendous says:
    September 30, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    I like the name of the man that signed the letter, Joe Hockey. I bet he’s willing to do some high sticking and do 15 minutes in the penalty box for attempted decapitation.

  8. Cows and Guns (@BennettVermont) says:
    September 30, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    All is as it should be.

    Although I too have fits of doubt, it passes, and clear resolute confidence in our President prevails.

    God Bless our President..

  9. Greg1 says:
    September 30, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    Something else that is verrrrrry pretty is the date on that letter. 28 May, 2019. That’s perhaps enough time to have already finished up the use for the Australian documentation. Potentially without the deep state folks knowing about it………..

    Whoopsiedaisy.

  10. Madeline Huffnagle says:
    September 30, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    My spirit is comforted by this news.

  11. cheering4america says:
    September 30, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    Once again Sundance, of all of the postings today I don’t think I would have a way to know the truth about any of them if you did not post these nuggets for us. (You have however spoiled me from ever being able to watch the “news” on TV.)

    Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU!

  12. ElTocaor says:
    September 30, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    D’oh!

  13. lieutenantm says:
    September 30, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Of course these Aussies could just be DS participants and lying skunks, just gumming up the works via creating this “cover” letter

    • Julian says:
      September 30, 2019 at 11:34 pm

      The Aussies you want are the following.

      Former Leftie PM Malcolm Turnbull (removed on a palace coup in 2018)
      Former Leftie Turnbull Deputy & Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (removed in a palace coup in 2018)
      Former Justice Minister Michael Keenan (Resigned in 2018)
      Alexander Downer – buddies with Turnbull & Bishop.

      They are the 4 high profile coup plotters against Trump

  15. loteal2014 says:
    September 30, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    It appears the plotters used ambassadors to help push for targeting trump in those countries. Who knows/knew the ambassadors better than anyone. Hummm…. HRC….?????

  16. Proud American from Texas says:
    September 30, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    We’ve gotta give this investigation a name until we hear if there is an official one.
    Dare I suggest Operation BIG UGLY. Or Bigly Big Ugly?

  17. Thomas Hahn says:
    September 30, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    With all these narratives being shot down so quickly, combined with “THE GREAT ONE`S ” radio silence today I believe Mr. Levin has suited up and is in the game!

  18. bessie2003 says:
    September 30, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Looking forward to the day when the “He broke me” pictures of the crying folks who thought they could take down this man, and this nation, will include pictures of Pelosi, Schift, and all the Lawfare/Fusion conspirators.

    Anticipating that these cameo ‘he broke me’ appearances surrounding our President will be double, even triple deep by the time his second term ends.

  19. observer says:
    September 30, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    Since those who bring false charges are seemingly never punished, (Kavanaugh hearings) this has become a standardized procedure for the leftist radicals. You can sling shydt and splatter it all over someone, then later scrape some of it off with an apology but, the stink and stain still clings and cannot readily be removed, thereby achieving your original goal. This is probably just another example of that act. The leftists (Democrats, Liberals, Progressives, Globalists, MSM) consider this to be an effective tool in their effort to destroy our once great Nation.

    • cjzak says:
      September 30, 2019 at 10:06 pm

      That just about sums it up. The leftist/Dem/globalist agenda with the media blasting garbage all over PT, his team, we the people and America. It’s their go to strategy trying to wear down voters day by day spitting out false accusations and placing negatives in the public mind against our President and more importantly against us. Until they are brought to a hard stop, they will continue. Never let them get in your head, stay strong in support of PT and be the best Deplorable you can be.

      • American Nationalist says:
        September 30, 2019 at 10:53 pm

        Here’s the thing though: This is an official investigation by Bill Barr and the DOJ. So guess what these lawfare trools don’t get? Their actions vis-a-vis Nancy Pelosi can be theoretically charged as Obstruction of Justice. All Barr has to show is corrupt intent to obstruct the investigation. Needless to say, there’s plenty of ways to show that.

        • Linda K. says:
          October 1, 2019 at 12:28 am

          The subpoena to Rudi is an attempt to find out what Justice knows about the coup.John Brennan, they know it all.

        • J.Thomas says:
          October 1, 2019 at 1:57 am

          They are trying to prevent Barr from having access to investigate the foreign networks exploited by the Clintons, Bidens, and CIA.

          Its obstruction. They’re obstructing the investigation.

          Its time to fight back. This criminal syndicate needs to be disassembled, pronto, before they launch the country into civil war. They’d gladly abscond to Ukraine with their loot and leave Antifa to get absolutely wiped out by patriots.

  20. BobBoxBody says:
    September 30, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    You have new governments in other countries that want to out these scumbags because they don’t want to be drug down by them as their criminality gets exposed. They want to stay on Trump’s–and OUR–good graces.

  21. Mike Robinson says:
    September 30, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    It should be obvious that “time is marching on” in many of the countries that were strong-armed into “assisting” the initial efforts to topple Trump and enrich Biden. The Ukranians, for example, elected a new President who ran on an “anti-corruption” ticket … and, well, “so did we.” 😀

    It’s bitterly amusing, then, to watch the American criminals now protesting against these basic law-enforcement / street-cleaning efforts as though there were something grossly political about it. But, it’s not surprising at all to see other Sovereign Nations saying, “hey, we’re in.”

    I think that a lot of people are very, very tired of what has been going on, and they recognize the opportunity that now exists to purge it.

  22. Robster says:
    September 30, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    I can tell you here from Australia that Joe Hockey is an honorable man and knows the pain of a soft coup. He was the deputy leader of the Liberal (conservative party) under the leadership of Prime Minister Tony Abbott. Tony Abbott was strong on borders, outspoken critic of global warming, strong religious faith, a nationalist and a strong defender of Western values.

    In 2015 a group of malcontents within the party, led by former Goldman Sachs investment banker and staunch globalist Malcolm Turnbull. Abbott was removed as Prime Minister and replaced by Turnbull. Turnbull immediately began pushing the global warming agenda.

    Hockey remained faithful to his leader and subsequently resigned his position and left the parliament. He was appointed as Ambassador to the US.

    Joe Hockey is one of the good guys with the courage of his convictions, a sense of justice and would be far more at home with Pres Trump than he would be with the globalist Dems.

  23. cambee99 says:
    September 30, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Sigh Drudge Report has been lost to the dark side!

  24. Sammy Hains says:
    September 30, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Look at what A PIECE OF CRAP “Drudge” is. (I believe Matt retired/checked out years ago and turned the Drudge Report over to others.)

    The current headline at Drudge is 100% Left-wing Media narrative engineering:
    TRUMP ASKS AUSTRALIAN PM TO HELP DISCREDIT MUELLER

  25. justlizzyp says:
    September 30, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    I love that the Australians are the ones refuting the NYT story. That is extremely encouraging.

  26. MD says:
    September 30, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Barr is going to these countries in person then. That explains why in Nancy Pelosi’s press conference the day before Trump released the call transcript she said Barr has gone “rogue”.

  27. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    September 30, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Bombs are falling outta the sky from everywhere tonight on Hannity. Rudy and Lindsey have slipped so many little hints tonight I’m honna have to rewind and listen again to make sure I got ’em all.

    YIKES.

    • Zorro says:
      September 30, 2019 at 11:06 pm

      Overall Lindsey appeared nervous. He is afraid of letting something slip out. He obviously knows a lot more than he lets on. His last words are intriguing, something to the effect that maybe the people surrounding the “whistleblower” are the same people involved in the “origination”.

  28. davidberetta says:
    September 30, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE! That is what Adam Schiif and his friends are clearly committing! Arrest this azzhat and let him arrange bail, hire lawyers, and address the public he (allegedly), represents. EQUAL JUSTICE!

    • davidberetta says:
      September 30, 2019 at 11:00 pm

      I WANT EQUAL JUSTICE UNDER THE LAWS that EVERYBODY in Politics have TOLD us that this is the SYSTEM we are living under…

      SHOW ME that this “equal justice” claim is legitimate in public behavior. Snow Me…immediately!

      Should be not problem to simply display an equal system of justice. The Rule of Law. Prove it…

    • Linda K. says:
      October 1, 2019 at 12:20 am

      Trump mentioned treaon in regards to Mr. Schiff

  29. CharterOakie says:
    September 30, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    The sentence in Amb. Hockey’s letter referring to Downer as no longer being in the Australian government’s employ is, grammatically speaking, a complete non-sequitur.

    But diplomatically speaking, it seems YUGE.

  30. teeheeman says:
    September 30, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    You bet – translation is “Screw Downing”

  31. The Devilbat says:
    September 30, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    There are obviously a number of rather influential people who read CTH (and with good reason).
    How about one of you organizing a peaceful march on Washington to protest the outright sedition of top members of the democratic party and DEMAND THEIR ARREST?

    Glenn Beck had over a million people show up in Washington at his event a few years ago. The media completely ignored it even though the number of people attending was larger than the number who attended Obama’s inauguration. I don’t think they could ignore such a crowd today.

    Damn it, I am an old fart but I will still go. How about it ??? Let’s march for freedom and justice.

    * * * GOD SAVE AMERICA * * *

  32. Bill Dumanch says:
    September 30, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    About time…Aussies been pussies since Crocodile Dundee…

  33. Bob Lynch says:
    September 30, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    I congratulate Attorney General Barr for understanding the historical event he is creating. It is unprecedented that the Attorney General would directly conduct the investigation. To my knowledge, it has never been done. It demonstrates that he knows what is at stake here. I believe that President Trump has a lot of faith in his Attorney General.

  34. Bogeyfree says:
    September 30, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    The more Barr reaches out to foreign countries and leaders IMO the closer he gets to exposing the Shake Down Syndicate.

  35. J Gottfred says:
    September 30, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    How is it almost every politician in Washington becomes a bazillionaire either in office or shortly after leaving?

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/once-the-poorest-senator-middle-class-joe-biden-has-reaped-millions-in-income-since-leaving-the-vice-presidency/2019/06/25/931458a8-938d-11e9-b570-6416efdc0803_story.html

    I am beginning to hope all the foreign interference solicited by our deep state has fostered international resentment in those countries against those in our deep state that caused it and managed to extract value to themselves. — Good for the Aussies; good for the Ukrainians; good for the Italians; expose them all and have at it, go ahead and detail those in our deep state who tried to benefit from screwing Americans!

  36. Republicanvet91 says:
    September 30, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    Joe Hockey? It doesn’t get much better than that. Joe Cricket or Joe Rugby just doesn’t do it.

  37. Linda K. says:
    October 1, 2019 at 12:39 am

    I want to thank Donald J. Trump for believing in the best of this country. For someone in business, he is remarkable. He is successful and saavy and honest, at his core. Not a saint, a man willing to fight for us, nonetheless. Really, remarkable that he cares about us.

  38. J.Thomas says:
    October 1, 2019 at 2:07 am

    Its time to turn the screws, people.

    The democrats are directly obstructing an investigation into foreign meddling in an election. This can no longer stand. Schiff and a Pelosi need to be perp walked and given the Manafort treatment.

    If this lawlessness continues to persist unabated and unrectified, the United States of America is finished. It is over.

    Those are the stakes.

