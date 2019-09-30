BREAKING: Australian Government Releases May 28th Letter Destroying New York Times Narrative…

As we keep saying: chopper pressers are the best pressers.
In response to a chopper presser by President Trump on May 24th, 2019, the Australian government sent U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr an unsolicited letter saying they would “fully support” Barr’s investigative “efforts”:
Earlier today the New York Times attempted to construct a narrative that Bill Barr requested President Trump to contact the Australians on his behalf. This letter refutes the construct of the New York Times report which was based on Lawfare leaks and spin.
In corporate and diplomatic parlance the letter from Australia, based on the public comments from President Trump, is known as “requesting a climate assessment in advance of a forced inquisition’.
In other words, Australia sensed they were going to be contacted based on Trump’s comments; so they took the initiative, engaged in open-door diplomacy, and contacted Bill Barr in advance letting him know they were “supportive of his efforts.”
Wait for it, They will now claim that is
why POTUS gave Morrison the State Dinner.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We have our quid pro quo! 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
Melania sure knows how to throw a party, my friend.
LikeLiked by 6 people
She sure does!
LikeLike
Like
LikeLike
If they served Calamari at the State dinner, that could be Squid Pro Quo.
I’ll run that by the WaPo fact checker, and report back!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Ba-dum-chishhhhh
“He’ll be here all week, folks … try the veal …”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hehe, nim. You write a good cymbal, man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lmho
LikeLiked by 1 person
ha ha ha
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the NY Times and the rest of the MSM has a fresh set of black eyes! Can’t wait till tomorrow till they are hit again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should be epic!
LikeLike
What would be pretty is if Morrison actually hand delivered the requested documentary evidence………….and the news was released too late for the democrats and their rogue IC people to do anything about it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, the Hockey letter from the Australians is signed “The Honorable …
… maybe this time it’s actually true
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely Jenevive – Morrison and his wife were “bribed” by the state dinner. LOL.
PDJT has forged some very strong relationships – AU is one and the UK is in the making. Hopefully Italy and the Ukraine are also in process. If he can get the current leadership of these countries to partner with us and come clean, the whole Spygate thing busts wide open…..
LikeLiked by 6 people
Frankly, the State Dinner was probably cover for the two men to meet without needing to use a phone!!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Good one, WSB!
Oftentimes the simplest answer is the correct answer.
State Dinner = no need to use the Maxwell Smart Cone of Silence.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hi WSB!
I speculate that President Trump handed a classified copy of the FISA Abuse Report by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz when they met.
We had the arrest of a senior IC agent in the Australian Signals Directorate a few weeks ago, which is the lead Aussie Intelligence Agency in Five Eyes.
I suspect the arrest relates to Downer acting outside official Five Eyes channels.
Our Trump-hating taxpayer-funded radical Left Aussie public broadcaster, ABC, is naturally running interference for Downer today.
LikeLiked by 4 people
* sorry, handed the FISA Abuse Report to PM Morrison when they met.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Popadopolous has said the current Italian leadership is all in.
LikeLike
I’ve been one of The Australian newspaper’s most prolific pro-Trump contributors in their digital version for 5 years, educating readers on SpyGate, Crossfire Hurricane, FISA Abuse etc for the last 3 years (thanks Sundance!).
The trash NYT article is the foundation for today’s reporting on Downer in The Australian (who’s escaped MSM scrutiny so far – I’ve had a LOT of factual comments rejected by Mods on Downer over the last few years).
And, to the surprise of no-one, some anti-Trump readers are already accusing PM Morrison of precisely that, saying the magnificent State Dinner was a bribe!
Also, a huge 💐THANK YOU💐 to Sundance for your exceptional coverage of PM Morrison’s official US visit. Your coverage surpassed Australian papers.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Couldn’t agree more. I don’t bother with the Aussie papers. In fact, I don’t bother with most of the mainstream media anymore. I come to CTH first, and thank GOD for Sundance. Let the truth set you free.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And let the sun shine in! 🌞
LikeLike
Oh Dear, reconstruct the following well known word or saying:
foot, dems, again, shot!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My question would be, after doing it so many times, how do they keep dancing?
LikeLike
I feel confident that Australia and the UK will help Barr/Trump out, at least as much as they can.
I’m a bit concerned about Italy, however.
But, perhaps this is why POTUS was so kind to Italy’s representative (Conte) at that meeting. I think that was shortly before Conte came to power over Salvini. Could be POTUS knew what was going to happen and wanted to make sure he was on Conte’s good side.
LikeLike
A shame about Salvini.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Real shame. But he might be back before too long.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Conte is not to be trusted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. I hope we can get the information on Mifsud that we need.
LikeLike
Now it is getting interesting. I wonder what the New York Slimes will say about this……..
LikeLike
NYT and every other source carrying the now debunked story.
From my brief survey, none of them have updated their story to include the Aussie letter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’ll lie.
What’s new?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes but Sundance has learned how to skillfully decode their lies and thus deduce the AntiTrump DemonRAT Deep State Cabal thinking…by seeing what seems to be their announced “concern” **.
** I.e., One doesn’t waste time and energy hacking down trees that are not in one’s way. One’s effort is focused on cutting down those trees which block one’s path forward,
LikeLiked by 2 people
“NOOOO! IT’S ILLEGAL TO INVESTIGATE CORRUPTION & ELECTION INTERFERENCE IF DEMS DID IT!!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me bad…………………………………….(on purpose!)
LikeLike
On another thread someone posted a pic of a statement by the Aussies. It debunked the NYT story…………in less than an hour.
If anyone happens to check out the NYT, could they report back whether or not they:
1. Corrected their story.
2. Did they correct their story as prominently as they put out the first story (lie) about Trump pressuring the Aussies.
3. Did they get further comment from their anonymous sources.
4. Did they publicly apologize to President Trump.
Mind you, I’m not asking y’all to deliberately go to the NYT, I’m merely requesting that if you do, could you post whether or not they did these four items that would be indicative of journalistic ethics and the highest journalistic standards?
Snicker…….I actually got that typed up with a straight face! I’m so proud of me!!!
LikeLiked by 16 people
Evidence is fake, Narrative is real. Get with it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Re: Tars Tarkas
“Truth” before facts. -Quid Pro Joe
LikeLiked by 2 people
The NYT might as well include corrections in the same issue they print the stories
(they know their subscribers don’t read pg 45 anyway)…They might also consider inserting corrections the day before they break their stories (to get the jump on criticisms).
LikeLiked by 7 people
Its about time we have a military intervention into ALL these media companies and their associates.
We can do this the peaceful way or we can let the boiling pot spill over and do it in the streets.
I believe we are at that point. I choose the peaceful way, but I am at my breaking point.
There……somebody had to say this!
LikeLiked by 7 people
First off, I do NOT want civil war. But it’s not really up to me. One thing I can say though, is that if our “media” thinks all they’ll be doing is “reporting” on the early stages of a civil war, they will be in for a very, VERY rude awakening. Nope… they will be right in the middle of it, an active participant… and they will quickly learn that all their nice, highbrow “legal” protections mean absolutely nothing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m trying to give you a high five! You are spot on. That what I’ve been saying. The MSM thinks if a CW breaks out they will report and be above the fray. Honey it won’t go down that way! People will hold them responsible for their part.
LikeLike
I like the name of the man that signed the letter, Joe Hockey. I bet he’s willing to do some high sticking and do 15 minutes in the penalty box for attempted decapitation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I liked the CC too. The Honorable Michael Mulvaney. (Mick)
Don’t often see the deserved respect given to the Trump admin.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Boarding and slashing also come to mind.
LikeLike
All is as it should be.
Although I too have fits of doubt, it passes, and clear resolute confidence in our President prevails.
God Bless our President..
LikeLiked by 10 people
Something else that is verrrrrry pretty is the date on that letter. 28 May, 2019. That’s perhaps enough time to have already finished up the use for the Australian documentation. Potentially without the deep state folks knowing about it………..
Whoopsiedaisy.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Gosh, could this be considered an investigation that would require special handling of call transcripts on the super secret computer system, to keep it away from lyin’,spyin’ eyes?
BTW, VP Pence recommended not releasing the transcript of Ukraine call. Is it possible he didn’t know the investigation was going on and was kept in the dark?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The jury is still out for me on Pence…he is a little too quiet during this chaos…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Why would you not trust Pence?
Isn’t Pence to Trump the same as Bush to Reagan?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Silent Mike.
LikeLike
Devout Follower of Jesus Christ and Honorable Mike.
LikeLike
Great point, Greg1.
So … the release would no doubt be triggering frantic communications
… scooped up by FISA Surveillance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My spirit is comforted by this news.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too! So there ARE things going on while we wait patiently.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Madeline, I love your spirit.
LikeLike
Once again Sundance, of all of the postings today I don’t think I would have a way to know the truth about any of them if you did not post these nuggets for us. (You have however spoiled me from ever being able to watch the “news” on TV.)
Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU!
LikeLiked by 17 people
D’oh!
LikeLike
Of course these Aussies could just be DS participants and lying skunks, just gumming up the works via creating this “cover” letter
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Aussies you want are the following.
Former Leftie PM Malcolm Turnbull (removed on a palace coup in 2018)
Former Leftie Turnbull Deputy & Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (removed in a palace coup in 2018)
Former Justice Minister Michael Keenan (Resigned in 2018)
Alexander Downer – buddies with Turnbull & Bishop.
They are the 4 high profile coup plotters against Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
“The Truth shall set you free, Scott. By the way, do you like chocolate cake?”
LikeLiked by 7 people
It appears the plotters used ambassadors to help push for targeting trump in those countries. Who knows/knew the ambassadors better than anyone. Hummm…. HRC….?????
LikeLiked by 4 people
State Dept.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hillary got one of them killed, by the way. Chris Stevens. And at this point, “What difference does it make?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ve gotta give this investigation a name until we hear if there is an official one.
Dare I suggest Operation BIG UGLY. Or Bigly Big Ugly?
LikeLiked by 1 person
With all these narratives being shot down so quickly, combined with “THE GREAT ONE`S ” radio silence today I believe Mr. Levin has suited up and is in the game!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s Rosh Hashana – however it’s spelled…
LikeLiked by 4 people
A new year dawning…. so to speak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looking forward to the day when the “He broke me” pictures of the crying folks who thought they could take down this man, and this nation, will include pictures of Pelosi, Schift, and all the Lawfare/Fusion conspirators.
Anticipating that these cameo ‘he broke me’ appearances surrounding our President will be double, even triple deep by the time his second term ends.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since those who bring false charges are seemingly never punished, (Kavanaugh hearings) this has become a standardized procedure for the leftist radicals. You can sling shydt and splatter it all over someone, then later scrape some of it off with an apology but, the stink and stain still clings and cannot readily be removed, thereby achieving your original goal. This is probably just another example of that act. The leftists (Democrats, Liberals, Progressives, Globalists, MSM) consider this to be an effective tool in their effort to destroy our once great Nation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That just about sums it up. The leftist/Dem/globalist agenda with the media blasting garbage all over PT, his team, we the people and America. It’s their go to strategy trying to wear down voters day by day spitting out false accusations and placing negatives in the public mind against our President and more importantly against us. Until they are brought to a hard stop, they will continue. Never let them get in your head, stay strong in support of PT and be the best Deplorable you can be.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s the thing though: This is an official investigation by Bill Barr and the DOJ. So guess what these lawfare trools don’t get? Their actions vis-a-vis Nancy Pelosi can be theoretically charged as Obstruction of Justice. All Barr has to show is corrupt intent to obstruct the investigation. Needless to say, there’s plenty of ways to show that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The subpoena to Rudi is an attempt to find out what Justice knows about the coup.John Brennan, they know it all.
LikeLike
They are trying to prevent Barr from having access to investigate the foreign networks exploited by the Clintons, Bidens, and CIA.
Its obstruction. They’re obstructing the investigation.
Its time to fight back. This criminal syndicate needs to be disassembled, pronto, before they launch the country into civil war. They’d gladly abscond to Ukraine with their loot and leave Antifa to get absolutely wiped out by patriots.
LikeLike
You have new governments in other countries that want to out these scumbags because they don’t want to be drug down by them as their criminality gets exposed. They want to stay on Trump’s–and OUR–good graces.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I believe that is why Nancy was over in Italy, working to take out Salvini. That didn’t quite work, did it?
LikeLike
IMO people and countries are getting tired of the Shake Down Syndicate!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It should be obvious that “time is marching on” in many of the countries that were strong-armed into “assisting” the initial efforts to topple Trump and enrich Biden. The Ukranians, for example, elected a new President who ran on an “anti-corruption” ticket … and, well, “so did we.” 😀
It’s bitterly amusing, then, to watch the American criminals now protesting against these basic law-enforcement / street-cleaning efforts as though there were something grossly political about it. But, it’s not surprising at all to see other Sovereign Nations saying, “hey, we’re in.”
I think that a lot of people are very, very tired of what has been going on, and they recognize the opportunity that now exists to purge it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I can tell you here from Australia that Joe Hockey is an honorable man and knows the pain of a soft coup. He was the deputy leader of the Liberal (conservative party) under the leadership of Prime Minister Tony Abbott. Tony Abbott was strong on borders, outspoken critic of global warming, strong religious faith, a nationalist and a strong defender of Western values.
In 2015 a group of malcontents within the party, led by former Goldman Sachs investment banker and staunch globalist Malcolm Turnbull. Abbott was removed as Prime Minister and replaced by Turnbull. Turnbull immediately began pushing the global warming agenda.
Hockey remained faithful to his leader and subsequently resigned his position and left the parliament. He was appointed as Ambassador to the US.
Joe Hockey is one of the good guys with the courage of his convictions, a sense of justice and would be far more at home with Pres Trump than he would be with the globalist Dems.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Appreciate the info from Australia! Didn’t know that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Former PM Turnbull, his Deputy Bishop, then Justice Minister Michael Keenan & Alexander Downer were all in on this.
LikeLike
Sigh Drudge Report has been lost to the dark side!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look at what A PIECE OF CRAP “Drudge” is. (I believe Matt retired/checked out years ago and turned the Drudge Report over to others.)
The current headline at Drudge is 100% Left-wing Media narrative engineering:
TRUMP ASKS AUSTRALIAN PM TO HELP DISCREDIT MUELLER
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t go to his website anymore…. he’s a liar and pulled a bait and switch. When someone lies to you it leaves a bad taste in the mouth. The bilge report is no different than the NYT’s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I use Whatfinger now in place of Drudge – gave up on Drudge 18 month ago. Same concept – great article links.
https://www.whatfinger.com/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whatfinger.com and citizenfreepress.com. Citizenfreepress is very similar to Drudge. Whatfinger is similar to, but generally better than, the format of Breitbart… Just my two cents. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Drudge is compromised. He’s got his gay, Jewish zionist lover to please, and if Trump isn’t going to fight all the wars all the time in the middle east, Drudge doesn’t see much need for him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love that the Australians are the ones refuting the NYT story. That is extremely encouraging.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Barr is going to these countries in person then. That explains why in Nancy Pelosi’s press conference the day before Trump released the call transcript she said Barr has gone “rogue”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The more Nancy’s panties get in a wad, the looser her dentures get and the buggier her eyes become.
What a poor, despicable soul. Thought she could take on our VSGPDJT.
LikeLiked by 4 people
She’s beginning to look like Gollum in drag.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t feel sorry for her at all. I only wonder that she had so many children, being pro abortion and all.
LikeLike
Barr is leaving no stone unturned. Barr was in Italy last week interviewing Mifsud. Dems might be in for a big surprise.
LikeLike
Bombs are falling outta the sky from everywhere tonight on Hannity. Rudy and Lindsey have slipped so many little hints tonight I’m honna have to rewind and listen again to make sure I got ’em all.
YIKES.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Overall Lindsey appeared nervous. He is afraid of letting something slip out. He obviously knows a lot more than he lets on. His last words are intriguing, something to the effect that maybe the people surrounding the “whistleblower” are the same people involved in the “origination”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lindsey is moving over to the light, out of the darkness.
LikeLike
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE! That is what Adam Schiif and his friends are clearly committing! Arrest this azzhat and let him arrange bail, hire lawyers, and address the public he (allegedly), represents. EQUAL JUSTICE!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I WANT EQUAL JUSTICE UNDER THE LAWS that EVERYBODY in Politics have TOLD us that this is the SYSTEM we are living under…
SHOW ME that this “equal justice” claim is legitimate in public behavior. Snow Me…immediately!
Should be not problem to simply display an equal system of justice. The Rule of Law. Prove it…
LikeLike
Trump mentioned treaon in regards to Mr. Schiff
LikeLike
The sentence in Amb. Hockey’s letter referring to Downer as no longer being in the Australian government’s employ is, grammatically speaking, a complete non-sequitur.
But diplomatically speaking, it seems YUGE.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Absolutely. They put that in the letter for a reason.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You bet – translation is “Screw Downing”
LikeLiked by 4 people
There are obviously a number of rather influential people who read CTH (and with good reason).
How about one of you organizing a peaceful march on Washington to protest the outright sedition of top members of the democratic party and DEMAND THEIR ARREST?
Glenn Beck had over a million people show up in Washington at his event a few years ago. The media completely ignored it even though the number of people attending was larger than the number who attended Obama’s inauguration. I don’t think they could ignore such a crowd today.
Damn it, I am an old fart but I will still go. How about it ??? Let’s march for freedom and justice.
* * * GOD SAVE AMERICA * * *
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have been seeing one by Women for Trump being organized for October17th? No time to look for it now, but keep checking in. Someone will repost, Db.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Try this…
https://trumpmarch.com
LikeLike
I want to help organize a protest against Mike Levin in Orange/San Diego Counties. The man is a reprobate who is firmly in favor of impeachment. He as an office in Dana Point (next to the police station) and one in Oceanside. He pisses me off in every possible way.
LikeLike
About time…Aussies been pussies since Crocodile Dundee…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I congratulate Attorney General Barr for understanding the historical event he is creating. It is unprecedented that the Attorney General would directly conduct the investigation. To my knowledge, it has never been done. It demonstrates that he knows what is at stake here. I believe that President Trump has a lot of faith in his Attorney General.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The more Barr reaches out to foreign countries and leaders IMO the closer he gets to exposing the Shake Down Syndicate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How is it almost every politician in Washington becomes a bazillionaire either in office or shortly after leaving?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/once-the-poorest-senator-middle-class-joe-biden-has-reaped-millions-in-income-since-leaving-the-vice-presidency/2019/06/25/931458a8-938d-11e9-b570-6416efdc0803_story.html
I am beginning to hope all the foreign interference solicited by our deep state has fostered international resentment in those countries against those in our deep state that caused it and managed to extract value to themselves. — Good for the Aussies; good for the Ukrainians; good for the Italians; expose them all and have at it, go ahead and detail those in our deep state who tried to benefit from screwing Americans!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No doubt their arms were bent ala Joe Biden-Ukraine style.
LikeLike
For the first time in my life, I am ashamed to be an American. How dare these political hacks use our country to enrich themselves!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Joe bought a mansion on the Potomac that looks like the White House in 2016, and a dream home in Rehoboth Beach in 2017.
LikeLike
Joe Hockey? It doesn’t get much better than that. Joe Cricket or Joe Rugby just doesn’t do it.
LikeLike
Joe is Lebanese background FYI.
LikeLike
Well, mine is hockey so I will stick with that.
LikeLike
I want to thank Donald J. Trump for believing in the best of this country. For someone in business, he is remarkable. He is successful and saavy and honest, at his core. Not a saint, a man willing to fight for us, nonetheless. Really, remarkable that he cares about us.
LikeLike
Its time to turn the screws, people.
The democrats are directly obstructing an investigation into foreign meddling in an election. This can no longer stand. Schiff and a Pelosi need to be perp walked and given the Manafort treatment.
If this lawlessness continues to persist unabated and unrectified, the United States of America is finished. It is over.
Those are the stakes.
LikeLike