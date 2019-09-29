Sunday Talks: Rudy Giuliani -vs- Maria Bartiromo…

Lots of solid information and debate today. Thankfully, since our outline two days ago explaining the strategy of Pelosi, republicans have caught on. The GOP finally realize Pelosi’s impeachment process is not a flaw, it’s a feature…. Much more on that later.
President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the Ukraine issues, corruption and Joe Biden. Ultimately, in the background of the Ukraine issue, Giuliani’s points highlight how Senate Republicans are intentionally sandbagging the issues because they too are culpable in the Ukraine origin.
Hey Corn Pop, whatyya say we have a special prosecutor look at your Ukranian skunk-trail. I’m sure you woudn’t mind that. You want the truth right? Trump was microanalzyed for virtually every second of his adult life.
Oh, and I just want to let you know this….Bill Barr appointed THREE Special Counsels under Bush.
Now you sleep well Biden.
