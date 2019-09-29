Sunday Talks: Rudy Giuliani -vs- Maria Bartiromo…

Lots of solid information and debate today. Thankfully, since our outline two days ago explaining the strategy of Pelosi, republicans have caught on. The GOP finally realize Pelosi’s impeachment process is not a flaw, it’s a feature…. Much more on that later.

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the Ukraine issues, corruption and Joe Biden. Ultimately, in the background of the Ukraine issue, Giuliani’s points highlight how Senate Republicans are intentionally sandbagging the issues because they too are culpable in the Ukraine origin.

