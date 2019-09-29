Righteously Angered – Mark Levin Discusses The Sneaky Construct of Pelosi’s Impeachment Plan…

Thankfully word is getting out; people are starting to recognize the construct behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s highly political impeachment plan. [CTH will have more on the plan details soon because key democrats are leaving distinct fingerprints.]
In the first four minutes of this interview Mark Levin outlines how Speaker Pelosi is throwing out customs, traditions, processes and protocols within the House impeachment scheme. This is not a flaw of their plan, this is a key feature. As CTH has outlined, a concerted group of like-minded ideologues – that also consists of Lawfare allies, are following a plan developed soon after, if not before, the 2018 mid-term election.
Additionally, Mr. Levin accurately calls-out Fox reporter Ed Henry for promoting the false narrative, containing Democrat talking points, about the Trump-Ukraine phone call. President Trump also tweeted this full broadcast from this morning. Quite a segment:
.
Levin notes that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should refuse to accept the articles of impeachment when delivered by the House Impeachment Managers, unless a bipartisan process is followed. However, Speaker Pelosi (via Lawfare) already has a plan for that angle…. more to follow.
The senate can easily vote to dismiss & be done
LikeLiked by 2 people
They won’t. Senator McConnell will accept the articles from the House managers.
LikeLiked by 8 people
^^^THIS RIGHT THERE^^^^
With some new rules to boot.
I hold out dismal hope that Pence as President of the Senate spent time writing new rules in a secret executive session on July 4 , 2019.
LikeLike
I’ll be very curious to see the date they set for ‘trial’. Under current rules it’s completely arbitrary.
LikeLike
He will accept them, but can’t he still set up his own procedure and evidentiary rules? Decide what articles they will review? Charges in indictments get thrown out by time of trial. What’s to stop Mitch from having a vote that certain charges are not supported by the evidence and limiting it to a few? I’m assuming that the articles will be the usual “everything but the kitchen sink” over-charging one often sees in federal indictments.
LikeLike
What exactly makes you think MItch WANTS to stop any of this?
Psssst: He doesn’t!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mitch’s wife is Chinese.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Feinstein’s driver. And Mark Zuckerberg’s wife.
Really makes you think.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully, the voters in KY will have something to say about that…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very curious as to why, looking forward to the next article
LikeLike
I may be wrong, but we may be seeing, bait for a trap. The phone call could well have been the cheese needed to get the coup plotters to surface long enough. How you may say, It seems, three people were to sent to the Ukrainian to investigate, weeks ago. We know, about Rudy Giuliani since he returned with documents showing the current impeachment effort to be nonsense. But, what did Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing return with?
We now know, speaker Pelosi and Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff are both connected to a Ukrainian arms dealer. Fasten, your seat belts, because these folks must be unfolding all of this for us (The American People).
LikeLike
Never forget it was the Republican controlled Senate that couldn’t get rid of Obamacare. How many more Senators do we now know are conservative frauds (like Lee), who will stab POTUS in the back given the chance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They risk the support of the conservative base in the next election if they do that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It needs to be more than that. The Republcan Party needs to immediately inform all Republicans in the House and Senate that if they vote for impeachment they will receive no funding for their re election campaigns and that a primary challenger will be found to run against them and that person will get the funding necessary to defeat them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ew, I love this idea!!! I do not understand why there aren’t more primaried RINOs. My Rep, Dave Joyce NE Ohio…I don’t know if he’s a RINO or what. He is a blob bobbing in a sea of blobs, hoping to never come to anyone’s attention or God forbid have an opinion about anything but Lake Erie.
LikeLike
I’ll second that motion and move to vote!
LikeLike
I’ve read that when the Senate votes, it will be by secret ballot. If they do, primary them all and start over.
LikeLike
No, they risk being hung from lampposts or worse if they do that.
LikeLike
Senate Rules:
https://www.senate.gov/artandhistory/history/resources/pdf/3_1986SenatesImpeachmentRules.pdf
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks pretty broadly worded – they can call witnesses if they want. Like the whistleblower being cross-examined about who leaked the info and what his biases are. Did anyone help him write the complaint. Who he consulted with in the House or Dem party before he wrote it…
LikeLike
Senate Impeachment Grounds
https://www.senate.gov/CRSpubs/dfe6ac8e-78ad-4e59-bcda-d612c382ec2f.pdf
LikeLike
Spineless RINO’s will fight along side demoncRats to keep THEIR corruption hidden.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Really? And what good exactly is your “concern troll” comment doing here?
LikeLike
Everyone who has a differing opinion from you is not a concern troll. YOUR concern about this is noted.
LikeLike
What is wrong with you? After so many years of RINOs opposing our President at every step when they had both houses and allowing Democrats to savage him with the Mueller scam, you are still defending them?
Wingman is 100% right. This is a uniparty after all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wingman’s observation isn’t a “concern troll” comment. It’s the God’s honest truth for which we have decades of evidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The real question here is why is Eric Holder posting on CTH?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Latest ‘words’ on impeachment in Re Senate procedure to serve notice to impeached individual from 2005. (Above are pre-2000)
“Impeachment proceedings in the Senate are governed by the Rules of Procedure and
Practice in the Senate when Sitting on Impeachment Trials.22 After presentation of the
articles and organization of the Senate to consider the impeachment, the Senate will issue
a writ of summons to the respondent, informing him or her of the date on which
appearance and answer should be made.23 On the date established by the Senate, the
respondent may appear in person or by counsel.24 The respondent may also choose not to
appear.25 In the latter event, the proceedings progress as though a “not guilty” plea were
entered.26 The respondent may demur, arguing that he or she is not a civil official subject
to impeachment, or that the charges listed do not constitute sufficient grounds for
impeachment.27 The respondent may also choose to answer the articles brought against
him or her. The House has traditionally filed a replication to the respondent’s answer, and
the pleadings may continue with a rejoinder, surrejoinder, and similiter.28”
https://www.senate.gov/reference/resources/pdf/98-806.pdf
LikeLike
President Trump’s supporters are rapidly becoming “Woke.” The RINOs can’t sit on the fence any longer. By their fruits we shall know them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We’ll see what happens
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/7f2b2a0f5051bb1c8602134cc0d2cea3caf665e6d53c66e0baa2c7dda0be5d7f.jpg
LikeLike
My guess is that Pelosi doesn’t actually want to hold a vote even to formally authorize an impeachment investigation, much less to send articles of impeachment to the Senate. I may be wrong, we’ll see.
As Sundance has pointed out before, the question is under what circumstances will the courts allow the House to exercise the full subpoena power of an impeachment investigation, potentially giving them access to things like grand jury evidence, which they otherwise could not get.
So they may wait and see if the courts will give the House access to Mueller’s grand jury evidence without having to pass a formal impeachment investigation resolution. On the other hand, if public opinion will suppport the ‘moderate’ (none of them are really moderate) Dems vote for an impeachment investigation resolution, then Pelosi may go ahead. But if they can get that without exposing the ‘moderates’ they may forego a formal vote altogether.
I think the bottom line is that they understand the Senate will not convict, and anyway their strategy is not necessarily to impeach and convict Trump, because that is unrealistic.
What they want to do is use the special power granted to Congress in an impeachment investigation to have public hearings on Mueller’s grand jury innuendo and to obtain other evidence which they would use to try to smear President Trump and his appointees throughout the campaign season.
In other words, the Democrats want to weaponize the governmental powers of the House of Representatives for the purpose of giving political election-related assistance to whomever the Dem presidential candidate running against President Trump turns out to be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grand jury testimony can only be requested for a “judicial proceeding.” One federal judge has already ruled that a committee hearing is not a judicial proceeding. an “inquiry” likewise shouldn’t be.
LikeLike
I think you are spot on.
LikeLike
“Pelosi already has a plan for that angle.”
I’m sure she does but I am going to assume PT and his team already have a plan for her plan.
I refuse to believe they are in control. They might think they are, but HE is. He wouldn’t still be here now if he wasn’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NOTE: This is the first POTUS in 100 years facing impeachment in first term. The McCain faction can’t wait to meddle with the election this way.
Somewhere there is a faint possum voice stating under hearing to Congress: “colleagues…I never spoke with Russians”
We will find out who he meant were HIS colleagues very soon. If he meant McCain all along then his head will pop up out of the silence very soon.
LikeLike
My autographed copy of “Unfreedom” just went up in value again! Gotta love Levin….
LikeLiked by 1 person
…and Trump and Giuliani…and Sundance too, he pulls it all together!
LikeLike
Thoroughly disgusting performance by Ed Henry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Little boy acting like a reporter, but just a gossip
LikeLike
He showed his true colors. His comment that PDJT asked pres. of Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden was disgusting, and a cheap shot towards our President. Fortunately you can’t get away wit that with Levin.
LikeLike
“The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside:”
So the Senate can set the procedure, the evidentiary rules, etc, just like a legislature writes the rules of procedure and evidence. The House can hardly require that the Senate follow the procedures in the Clinton or Johnson impeachments because it’s “tradition,” since they didn’t with the impeachment process.
It would be quick to get it over, but then re-examining all the evidence, including re-examination of live witnesses has its merit, too. Nancy can’t require that Mitch stick to the “evidence” in the articles. He’d tell her to go pound sand.
LikeLike
I don’t think the Republicans care about losing long ‘red’ held seats. As someone mentioned above they let McCain come back to vote to keep Obamacare.
The McCain faction will come up for their last gasp.
LikeLike
I agree they had McCain come back to save Obamacare. I think it was to save their seats, though. They just didn’t want to face 2018 with ads of people who lost their Obamacare coverage, protestors at campaign rallies with little kids on crutches and old ladies in wheelchairs, etc – like the Ryan pushing the old lady off the cliff ad.
LikeLike
Ummmm . . . does the word “Uniparty” mean anything to you? Let me explain: Mitch and many Repubs are on the SAME team as Pelosi!
LikeLike
It seems to me that these “old rules” don’t apply anymore. They are ‘gone with the wind’.
LikeLike
I think Hillary’s spies heard the word “CrowdStrike” and then went out a recruited someone to be a “whistleblower” under the crooked new rules.
They may have had the entire transcript, but to hide the Deep Mole spy, they said it was second-hand. Even the inclusion of mistakes such as which ambassadors were in on the call were probably included to mask the real spy and maybe even shift suspicion to an innocent staffer.
LikeLike
Wheres that little girl on her first rag Lindsey Graham? Is he attacking? Is he going after Biden and his burnout kid? Is he dragging Comey,Clapper, Brennan etc before a committee? No. He’s wringing his hands saying how terrible this. This is why I’m hating Republicans. No cajones.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember Lyndsey and his wingman along with Gillibrand were also politicking in Ukraine.
LikeLike
It was Klobuchar not Gillibrand.
LikeLike
Mark Levin was outstanding. That video should be shared far and wide.
LikeLike
Got a questionnaire from my Act Blue paid for congress critter here in SE PA asking if I was on board the impeachment train. I’m still working on removing the expletives from my draft response. She’s a woman and I have manners.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Had a feeling Levin would be on fire tonight.
#WAR ~ Andrew Breitbart
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Mark. Hopefully many members of the media will see the light! Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
Note: America, you had best pay attention. Donald J. Trump is the only thing standing between you and the Adam Schiff’s, Nancy Pelosi’s, others in the swamp (all are just mere actors playing their roles in selling you and yours into serfdom for their feudal lords). In that I spent over 45 years as one of them I have seen them/us for who they/we are for a very long time. Rather than trying to fight them I escaped to the Woods only to peak out and/or post what some might call smart a## remarks/comments to faceless others. I believe with every part of my being that God has sent D.J. Trump to us for one last shot at saving our nation. If we do not rise to help our President save us, we deserve to become mere serfs in a world more absurd than I ever imagined! Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
Americans:
What if I said to you? “The American people are the most effectively lied to people in modern times thanks primarily to the American political class, the American bureaucracy, the American media, and American academia!”
What if I said to you? “The greatest threats to the American people are the corrupt and/or incompetent politicians/bureaucrats/academicians found at every level of government/academia, and the majority of the American so-called media!”
What if I said to you? “Most of the politicians/bureaucrats/academicians I have encountered during my years as a soldier/cop I most kindly refer to as; self-serving, witless, cowards!”
What if I said to you? “After carefully watching the whole of the political class since Donald J. Trump walked down that escalator in Trump Tower to date, I can say without reservation that most of the group will sell their souls and our bodies just to remain in power!”
What if I said to you? “Want to see what the United States of America will look like if the left takes control of the government? Take your pick, New York City, Baltimore, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, or the complete package; California!”
What if I said to you? “I can show you dozens of examples to prove each of the above statements just since 2016 and if we go back to the 1989 (the year I wrote the first three of the statements above), well this old soldier/cop cannot count that high!”
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
LikeLiked by 1 person
BREAKING UPDATE: SPEAKER PELOSI AND ADAM SCHIFF Connected to Prominent Ukrainian Arms Dealer – PHOTOS
by Joe Hoft September 29, 2019
Corruption runs deep in the Deep State! No wonder the Democrat House wants to get rid of President Trump now. Speaker Pelosi and Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff are both connected to a Ukrainian arms dealer. This is why they lie in front of the nation. They are afraid of their own deeds being uncovered!
As reported this morning, Adam Schiff leads the House Intelligence Committee and this past week he oversaw the Intel Committee where he attempted to align President Trump with some ‘trumped’ up allegations concerning his phone call with the President of the Ukraine.
Schiff lied in his opening remarks and claimed numerous falsehoods about the President’s call in spite of the transcript being provided the day before.
His entire description of the President’s call was a lie – we have the transcript and this was not in it!
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/09/breaking-update-speaker-pelosi-and-adam-schiff-connected-to-prominent-ukrainian-arms-dealer-photos/
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are facing an insurrection in the form of a CIA regime change operation.
Our lives probably depend on their failure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
like
LikeLike
Most don’t keep a picture of all our President is up to. Take a look at just the Tree House headlines for the last 6 months. Now notice our President has reseved “THE BIG UGLY” for just the right time. It is time we let Donald John Trump be PRESIDENT! He’s got this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Weissman is a coup-plotter yet he was allowed to run the Mueller Fraud to cover-up his own crimes. Michael K. Atkinson is also a seditionist who was allowed to change the whistle-blower forms to hide his crimes.
This is like having Capone heading the Treasury Dept. and Bugsy Siegel in charge of the Gaming Commission.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes ….this is now war….i believe Sundance is spot on …not that my measly opinion matters but it is nice when I feel my gut feeling is backed up by the Sunlight/Sundance journalist. I am very fearful that so many in the Senate are implicated that if the heat gets too hot they will jump on board if given enough backup. I think thats why Ryan and similar traitors got the heck out of dodge. Lord I pray that God will back PT in his endeavor to go up against all these people. Sundance I know you must have seen some glimmer of hope with Barr I am still wondering why PT is going this Biden Crowdstrike thing alone……it is so important to out the coup origins wondering why Barr is not on this.
LikeLike
Can Trump sue individuals in the deep state in civil court who he has identified violating on behalf of the US Government his 4th Amendment, and other civil rights? I wonder if this is why he has Giuliani individually out about and contacting witnesses who witnessed obstructed his run to be President. He certainly has the resources to take such a legal action. And I hope he does!
LikeLike
Right now Steve Hilton is hitting it out of the park.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BREAKING: After a disastrous prosecutor-firing video emerges, Biden demands networks not talk to him, either. “Act like those female Secret Service agents at the pool; even if I beg you, turn me down.” …Developing…
LikeLike
I listened to this video twice…I usually can’t listen to Levin for long because of his style of delivery. But his was so good,,I watched it earlier today somewhere, maybe in a thread here, and then I just watched it again. It was really great to watch him shut Henry up with Truth.
LikeLike