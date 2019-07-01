CIA Seems Highly Concerned – Washington Post Reports on Sketchy Joseph Mifsud…

In the synergy between the U.S. intelligence apparatus and their media agents, the CIA, DOJ and State Department have specific outlets assigned to public relations.

A long tracked history and pattern reflects the DOJ and FBI leak their needs to the New York Times.  The preferred outlet for the U.S. State Department is CNN; and the Washington Post generally comes out first in defense of the CIA agenda.   This pattern has been remarkably consistent for years.

So against a backdrop of looming revelations about the intelligence community and their activity in the 2016 election; and suddenly The Washington Post, seemingly out of nowhere, pushes an article intended to diffuse the issues around western intelligence asset Joseph Mifsud; we can reasonably assume something is happening in the background that has officials in the CIA worried about exposure and their image.

From the WaPo introduction we can see what part of “spygate” the CIA is concerned about:

(Wa Po) […] The Maltese-born academichas not surfacedpublicly since that October 2017 interview, days after Trump campaign aide GeorgePapadopoulos pleaded guilty tolying to the FBI about details of theirinteractions. Among them, Papadopoulos told investigators, was an April 2016 meeting in which Mifsud alerted him that the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton in the form of “thousands of emails.”

The conversation between Mifsud and Papadopoulos, eventually relayed by an Australian diplomat to U.S. government officials, was cited by special counsel Robert S. Mueller IIIas the event that set in motion the FBI probe into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

With Attorney General William P. Barr’s review of the counterintelligence investigation underway,the origins of the inquiry itself are now in the spotlight — and with them, the role of Mifsud, a little-known figure. (more)

The entire WaPo article is fraught with highly manipulated narrative engineering intended to cloud the fact that clear evidence exists that Professor Mifsud’s engagement with George Papadopoulos was directed by some entity other than Mifsud.  And it would be intellectually dishonest not to see some other purpose and intent beyond an academic wanting to build a relationship with some obscure policy staffer for the Trump campaign.

If he walks like a counterintelligence agent; acts like a counterintelligence agent; sounds like a counterintelligence agent; hangs out with other counterintelligence agents; has admitted to engagements on behalf of intelligence agencies; trained U.S. FBI agents in conducting counterintelligence operations and generally has a history of counterintelligence agent behavior, well, he ain’t just a Maltese professor.  Just sayin’.

So what’s up?  Why is the Washington Post all out-front of Joseph Mifsud all of a sudden?

Likely it’s because someone in the background (Barr via Durham) is peeking at the connective tissue between John Brennan’s instructions in 2015 and 2016; and John Brennan’s “electronic communication’ results to the FBI in July 2016 that kicked off the counterintelligence operation against candidate Trump known as Crossfire Hurricane.

Additionally, there is clearly some recording of Papadopoulos and/or transcript of Papadopoulos engaging with CIA and FBI assets (spies) that Trey Gowdy has claimed to be “very exculpatory” toward any claim that Papadopoulos was doing anything wrong.  Those transcripts are possibly part of the AG Barr’s declassification directive.

Remember, back in May Devin Nunes told AG Barr something was going on:

(Via Fox News) “He is the first person that we know of on earth that supposedly knows something about the Russians having Hillary’s emails,” Nunes, R-Calif., said on “Fox News @ Night.”

“He has since denied that but (Special Counsel Robert) Mueller in his report claimed that Mifsud – or insinuated that Mifsud – was some sort of Russian asset. We know that this is not the case. In fact, we know that he was in the U.S. Capitol… just steps away from an intelligence committee.”

[…]  Nunes, a ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, told Fox News that the has sent letters this month to the CIA, FBI, NSA and the State Department asking for documents tied to Mifsud. He said all of the agencies except one – the FBI – have cooperated with his request.

He then made the leap, “The FBI is not cooperating, per usual, which means they’ve got something to hide.”

“It is impossible that Mifsud is a Russian asset,” Nunes added. “He is a former diplomat with the Malta government. He lived in Italy. He worked and taught FBI, trained FBI officials, and worked with FBI officials.”  (read more – w/ video)

Someone at the CIA is nervous….

115 Responses to CIA Seems Highly Concerned – Washington Post Reports on Sketchy Joseph Mifsud…

  1. Kenji says:
    July 1, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    So Mifsud has not surfaced publicly for 2-years? So he got Seth Rich’ed? CIAacided? Hmmm?
    Next, they’ll be claiming Putin did it

    Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      July 1, 2019 at 6:51 pm

      They’re the shrunken Lizard of Oz who’ve had the curtain drawn back on them revealing their nakedness.

      But they still keep humming and pretending that cow chips are coconut cake!

      Reply
    • TwoLaine says:
      July 1, 2019 at 7:01 pm

      He got BleacBit by the Saudi’s. 😉

      Liked by 3 people

    • chojun says:
      July 1, 2019 at 7:07 pm

      He went into hiding after the 2016 election. George Papadopoulos strongly hinted that he’d be found in Rome. A few months later, Mifsud turned up a block or so away from the US embassy in Rome. I’m not sure how he was exposed, but it seemed to be around the time that the Italian spy agency officials were fired.

      Liked by 14 people

    • rcogburn says:
      July 1, 2019 at 7:57 pm

      The story will be the Russians killed Mifsud, a Russian asset, to silence him, thereby proving Mifsud was a Russian asset.

  2. SwampRatTerrier says:
    July 1, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    RE: “CIA Seems Highly Concerned – Washington Post Reports on Sketchy Joseph Mifsud…”

    WELL AIN’T THAT SPECIAL!!!!!!

    Now CIA and Wash Post go jump off the Atlantic Ocean deep rift…….

    • Reloader says:
      July 1, 2019 at 10:55 pm

      Yeah, individually “worried about exposure” –to the general prison population– and “their image” –while standing behind the steel bars of their cells.

      Like

  3. Carrie says:
    July 1, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    Uh huh. Gina Haspel wants nothing to do with Wray and his mess with this agent. The fingerprinting between the agencies has finally begun… let’s hope it leads to some serious fissures and firings.

    Liked by 18 people

  4. The Boss says:
    July 1, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    “Someone at the CIA is nervous…”

    Other nervous people would include Schiff, Nadler, Pelosi, Mueller and his gang of investigators and attorneys. Expect a mega NAFTA-like sucking sound to arise from Washington DC as hundreds of sphincters contract in unison as indictments and certain plea deals are announced.

    • Carrie says:
      July 1, 2019 at 7:02 pm

      Wow, that super depictive description has left me amused but gagging simultaneously 🙂

    • Kenji says:
      July 1, 2019 at 7:28 pm

      Comment deleted by Admin…

    • gnome says:
      July 1, 2019 at 7:37 pm

      They’re not nervous – they don’t have the intellectual rigor to be able to see how deep into the poo they are. They still believe themselves.

      Too many people here believe that when the truth is revealed in court commonsense and the rule of law will prevail. In reality, the main conspirators will be serving long prison sentences and their enablers will still be crying collusion and believing themselves. This may never be over.

    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      July 1, 2019 at 7:40 pm

      LOL So True!

      RE: “Expect a mega NAFTA-like sucking sound to arise from Washington DC as hundreds of sphincters contract in unison as indictments and certain plea deals are announced.”

      If we had some product to sell to those sour puckerers, then we’d all be rich by tomorrow!

  5. desperatelyseekingmelania says:
    July 1, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    Seems kind of obvious where we’re going with this right? That this whole thing was a sting operation and there were never any actual Russians?

  6. KnowSERENoFear says:
    July 1, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    Like SD keeps reminding us…this is not about PT….this is about decades of corruption in the CIA, DOJ, FBI, NSA, FDA, DEA, IRS….all these organization exist to protect and enrich an outlaw central government.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      July 1, 2019 at 9:51 pm

      ^THIS^ cannot be stated too often. In fact, it should and must be stated as often as is humanly possible as evidently, that’s what it takes for people to catch wind of it and (maybe) eventually accept it as the truth we know it is.

      The only thing you left out is the root of these alphabet evils, the thing that no one ever seems to want to add to the mix, and that is the not at all “federal” nor is it a “reserve”. It should be pretty easy to see who’s pulling the strings of evil puppets.

      We have not had the functional Constitutional Republic as founded since the signing of the disastrous and un-Constitutional “feral reserve” act. They had no right to foist it upon us yet we did nothing about it with it “sold” to us as the one thing that would forever stabilize the economy.

      What happened just sixteen years later and then cycles back around in random fashion after it was a “done deal”?

      Yeah. Evil. Economic slavery in a debtor nation where interest is as fiat as the “money” and inflation yet another form of “taxation”. May our Natural Creator carry us to the finish line with VSG President Trump, and may we work as hard as him to deserve it… if we don’t rid ourselves of the international banksters I don’t see how we can be successful as they are THE GLOBALIST CABAL.

  7. ALEX says:
    July 1, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    I read a few weeks back this article was coming. Poor attempt to frame the narrative.

    As Sundance has noted, we’ve seen this for years…what we haven’t seen is this amount of in your face open hostility to a duly elected President. It’s so far over the top now…we can’t go back.

  8. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 1, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    Boy oh boy, the web sure gets tangled when our entire government and media complex is made up of corrupt criminals trying to hide everything they do

    • Kenji says:
      July 1, 2019 at 7:34 pm

      Makes me wonder what the “rank and file” actually work on all day? Coming up their superiors messes? It’s like everything else we spend our tax dollars on … going for everything other than what it’s intended-for. Going for unfunded pensions, instead of actual work performed for our benefit. CIA Analysts fabricating cover stories, instead of keeping our country safe. The Democretins have DESTROYED our country from the inside-out. We will eventually discover that the SECOND Obama term was the most DESTRUCTIVE period in American history. Leftists burrowing DEEP into our government.

  9. Gregory Sherman says:
    July 1, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    The CIA and FBI, where honesty and competence go to die.

  10. Alex Pazzo says:
    July 1, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    Bongino states an inside scoop is that WP outed Misfud as a double agent

    • bertdilbert says:
      July 1, 2019 at 7:21 pm

      Yeah, but he has to be a double agent so they can foist the blame. “We were fooled”.

    • GB Bari says:
      July 1, 2019 at 8:34 pm

      He offered that as the second of two possibilities. The first possibility was that Mueller avoided mentioning Mifsud because Mifsud was merely a stooge (used by the conspirators) to try and setup Papadopoulos. Personally I believe the first option (stooge). No way he’s a double agent because (a) they wouldn’t;t burn a double agent unless he was past his shelf date and (b) it’s too neatly supportive of the “Russian collusion” narrative (double agent or single agent).

      I was disappointed that Dan didn’t see the obvious deceit behind the “double agent” suggestion from his source. No Dan, Mifsud was simply a FBI or CIA tool to try and set-up/frame Papadop into carrying FAKE “intel” on Hillary that looked like it came “from the Russians.”

      • Alex Pazzo says:
        July 1, 2019 at 8:41 pm

        I totally agree. I’m leaning towards Misfud et al was clean up from previous surveillance on Papa for the gas line thing in Israel ? I believe. Obozos spygate started before 2012.
        Lots of things to clean up…she was never supposed to lose

  11. TwoLaine says:
    July 1, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Just because you say someone is a Russian asset doesn’t mean they are, no matter how many times you say it or how many people say it.

    They haven’t arrested Carter Page yet have they? Isn’t he also a Russian asset? 😉

    • Rhoda R says:
      July 1, 2019 at 9:21 pm

      And some of the people they outed as Russian agents – like that academic in England – are suing their government to get her good name back.

  12. Charlie Gas says:
    July 1, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    If the predicate events were based on fraud, lies, or the intentional disregard for exposure of exculpatory evidence, then the predicate cause was materially defective.

    If so…..your move AG Barr. We are watching and waiting.

  13. Donzo says:
    July 1, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    Firings? Preferably as in squads, not jobs.

  14. TreeClimber says:
    July 1, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    Anything that makes the CIA nervous is good with me. Also, this is hopeful that Barr is doing his job, right?

    And they were in such a rush they couldn’t even be bothered to proofread – and they kind of forgot the function of the space bar…

    • Chewbarkah says:
      July 1, 2019 at 10:20 pm

      A different take would be that the “IC” obviously doesn’t take Barr’s investigation as much of a threat. You would think they would be more circumspect, but here they are, leaking and planting and spinning stories right in Barr’s face.

  15. Drogers says:
    July 1, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    Patriots –

    It will take longer than we thought but we’ve come this far.

    Don’t give up your faith.
    Our President is fighting for us now we fight for him.
    United we stand.

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  16. guest4ever says:
    July 1, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    Dan Bongino, on his show today, (Episode 1013) mentioned he’s received info about the possibility of Mifsud being a double agent. Apparently someone has theorized it, and laid it all out for Dan. Wasn’t sure himself; put it out there for his audience.

    Wouldnd’t THAT be interesting, to say the least?!

    • GB Bari says:
      July 1, 2019 at 8:37 pm

      See my reply above to Alex Pazzo who also noted Bongino’s suggestion.

      • Dutchman says:
        July 1, 2019 at 9:12 pm

        Yeah, its bullshirt, and Dan ought to burn that source; either THEY are compromised, or being used to feed him B.S.
        Of COARSE if the CIA, FBI/DOJ have their own pet news outlets, they aren’t going to stop there!
        Any decent disinformation campaign would target Bongino, Ingram, Hannity and any others reporting on the Big ugly, and feed them stories either to further the narrative of the agency, or discredit the reporter.

        NOT buying that Misfud was a double.
        IMHO there may well have been CONMUNIST double agents involved, but they had nothing to do with Putins Russian government.

        They are,red diaper American born converts, COMEY, MUELLER, HILLARY, OBAMA, THE OHRS,…no ‘allegience’with any country, their allegience is to an IDEOLOGY.

        When USSR fell, they simply switched to working with CCP in China, but again their allegience is to the idea of a globalist Conmunist one world govrrnment, NOT to any one nation.

        • livefreeordieguy says:
          July 1, 2019 at 10:42 pm

          Dan’s a great guy and has mostly done a very good job, but you are right about this one Dutchman, Dan ought to burn that source… Not a chance Misfud is a double agent… Possibly the same source who had Dan believing that Dana Boente might be a white hat in this farce…

        • jebg46 says:
          July 1, 2019 at 11:00 pm

          Left out the biggest culprit of all, John Brennan.

    • Arrest Soros says:
      July 1, 2019 at 10:34 pm

      What happens if Mifsud turns up dead from being poisoned (like that bloke in England a while back) and all Western “Intelligence” Agencies claim Putin did it after finding out Mifsud was a double agent?
      Bongino should be very careful about being used as a useful idiot.

  17. Deplore Able says:
    July 1, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    That Joseph Mifsud is one crafty Russian spy. What other Russian spy could manage to be invited to be a guest speaker at the Congressional Auditorium at the US Congress Visitor Center? Other speakers at the event included members of Congress, the Head of the EU delegation to the United States, the Hungarian Ambassador to the United States and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Europe. On of the Members of Congress was Jim Himes (D) who sits on the House Special Select Committee on Intelligence.

    This happened in February 2017, after the election of President Trump and after the FBI knew about George Papapdapoulos.

    Imagine a Russian spy speaking at such an event in Washington D.C. and hobnobbing with so many important people. Right under the noses of the FBI!! That is one crafty Russian Spy.

    Check out page 8 at the following link.

    https://www.globaltiesus.org/storage/unity-2017-program-print%20file%20reduced.pdf

  18. citizen817 says:
    July 1, 2019 at 7:19 pm

  19. citizen817 says:
    July 1, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    • Dutchman says:
      July 1, 2019 at 9:23 pm

      And this pipeline which Obama,admin opposed, would hurt WHO and help WHO?
      Certainly wouldn’t help the,RUSSIANS, as it provides an alternate source of energy to EU, helps Turkey which Obama doesn’t like,…hmmm.

      I initially dismissed PapaD’s ‘claims’that he was ‘targeted’for this earlier work, then I read more about this pipeline and concluded he is RIGHT.

      • Invisigoth says:
        July 1, 2019 at 10:29 pm

        Obama was good at getting the media to lie about his policies. He was helping China and Iran at the expense of Russia, just like neocons have been doing since Carter. It’s Zbig’s Great Game. Welcome back 70s!

  20. Ray Runge says:
    July 1, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    Sundance, High marks for the “walks like a dick” paragraph. Let the good times roll.

  21. lawton says:
    July 1, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    They definitely claimed he was an agent for Russia when you look at the memo and counter-memo Nunes and Schiff made. Nunes wasn’t sure at the time so he just said in his memo that something about Paps should have nothing to do with a FISA Warrant request on Page while Schiff said Paps was an agent for Russia in so many words. That is what he was talking about when he said he had seen proof Trump’s campaign was connected to the Russians.

    You also have Comey claiming that nonsense in the paper a month or so ago about Misfud. Comey has nothing else he can say because he knew they were committing fraud.

  22. SharkFL says:
    July 1, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    If if if if if … quack

  23. Perot Conservative says:
    July 1, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    Never before has such a document and evidence-trail existed in the history of our nation. This is one of many examples. And the Rat B-stards in the MSM covering for them.

    I was tangentially reminded of this last night watching 60 Minutes. A then 20-something 5-foot lawyer tried 22 Nazi officers at Nuremberg. It was all there in black and white.

    These facts may be a bit more nuanced, but they’re still there plain as day. Unmasking. Lying. Leaking. Russian spies, who aren’t spies. Fradulent FISA warrants. Conspiracy?

    Will Durham, Barr and Co save our Republic?

    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      July 1, 2019 at 8:03 pm

      Is this the one?

      NAZIS NIGHTMARE-HOW AN ARKANSAS COUNTRY LAWYER HELPED BRING NAZI WAR CRIMINALS TO JUSTICE

    • Ray Runge says:
      July 1, 2019 at 10:34 pm

      AND the Chief Justice is complicit up to his eye balls in FISA Abuse. I pray for BARR’s fortitude in exposing the entire criminal gang.

  24. Gadsden says:
    July 1, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    I find it interesting that Spygate has gone completely quiet…no leaks since the new SC was announced. Could be a good sign.

  25. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    July 1, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    I want to know who Charles Tawil is…..

  26. Hal_S says:
    July 1, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    Anybody care to wager whether AG Barr has turned the tables and is using FARA violations arising from contacts with British agent Steele, Maltese agent Mifsud, and various ‘Russian’ agents to obtain FISA evidence about Kerry, Clapper, Brennan and Comey?

  27. Zimbalistjunior says:
    July 1, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    Best part of article might be comment by Steve Hall that it’d make sense that Mifsud is Russian asset Bc hey the whole thing of using academic institutions to recruit agents and other spyfare is like so Russkie.

    Yup. America doesn’t do that.
    Halper
    Richmon
    Probably Obama

    Yup

  28. farrier105 says:
    July 1, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    The New York Times was the Go-To Leak catcher whenever the FBI had a new Predicate to begin the counterintelligence investigation of the Trump Campaign.

    The First Predicate—Carter Page’s Trip to Moscow.

    The Second Predicate—George Papadopoulos meets Alexander “Down Under” Downer:

  29. Sentient says:
    July 1, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    That the WaPo, the NYT and CNN are viewed by some as credible is ridiculous. Of course the whole thing was a CIA operation. They’ve been lying and toppling governments since their inception. Why wouldn’t they do the same to the US itself?

  30. GB Bari says:
    July 1, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Excellent perspective, analysis and expose by Sundance.

    A critical difference: Only Sundance backs up his analyses with facts from identified & named sources. The Mockingbird Media always uses unidentified “sources”.

    A hundred lies are still just lies. WaPoop and NYSLimes print the Deep State’s craftily-worded prevarications on a frequent basis.

  31. Petrel says:
    July 1, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    The Italian newspaper, Il Foglio, reported that Prof Mifsud was hiding in an apartment, on a block immediately behind the American Embassy Rome, as the Muller investigators compiled their report and speculated about Mifsud’s “real” affiliations. The article, which should have ignited a frenzied chase by everyone in Rome, including the paparazzi, was apparently squelched — crickets.

    This Embassy was built by the Princely Ludovisi family, who developed the very quiet, aristocratic neighborhood around it. Needless to say, the area is packed with security cameras and these will have captured Mifsud as he drank morning coffee and lunched in neighborhood eateries. But no, apparently facial recognition failed to capture his likeness — or might it be otherwise ?

    On 13 January, 2018 Joseph Mifsud spoke with his lawyer (and co-investor in Link University) Stephan Roh. He told Stephan Roh that the Head of the Italian Secret Services suggested that he disappear, which was arranged by the Services and Link University — which agreed to pay his rent.

    Thus the Mifsud disappearance was managed by Italian agencies closely associated with our CIA and FBI and by Link University, whose students are CIA and FBI personnel. Did Muller’s 40 FBI agents ever ask their FBI buddies and Italian counterparts about where to find the professor?

  32. Richie says:
    July 1, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    Still waiting for AG Barr to actually enforce the law. Its not like they have to investigate all this from scratch. I presume the goal is to drag out and fake investigate, throw out teasers here and there long enough to rig the 2020 election.

    • steph_gray says:
      July 1, 2019 at 10:52 pm

      To the contrary, I presume the goal is to run an investigation so well that it does not fail at the climax for want of attention to detail.

      Barr is good at his job.

  33. Hmmm... says:
    July 1, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    The existence of this article is far more interesting than the content. It’s really weird that they printed what is essentially a recap of all the info we know about Misfud with no new information included and called it “news” and not “spin”. Obviously there are other intentions for this article but usually they are a bit more stringent in their requirement for the IC to give them actual news to print in exchange for furthering their agenda.

    I did see a couple of folks on twitter find some interesting nuggets though. The idea that Misfud was a “Russian agent” in one part of the article but was busy trying to develop contacts and connections in Russia in another part I thought was a pretty good point. The other bit of actual new information seemingly was that Misfud defended himself publicly before being accused publicly.

    My conclusion on this article is that it is just a message from the bad guys to once again clarify the current state of the narrative so they can all stay on the same page. That John Cipher guy sure manages to be involved in all things spygate despite being a retired mid level CIA operative though. His organization is a who’s who of spygate involved people. I think there is a bigger story surrounding him and his involvement but it’s all just a theory. My guess is the intersection of Cipher’s gang and Crowdstrike is the real reason he is so invested in the Russia story. Crowdstrike is the epicenter and it’s interesting that they just had an IPO which made anyone connected to them filthy stinking rich.

    • Hmmm... says:
      July 1, 2019 at 9:36 pm

      Not to be a pessimist but several signs point to Barr and Durham not being very successful in ferreting out the problems at CIA. Brennan and Comey both popped up on twitter at basically the same time late last week after both took a few week break from tweeting. Mueller’s appearance was announced at almost the same time. Then this article comes out that keeps the line on Misfud at pretty much the same place it has always been. The bad guys seems to be winning at the moment. That can always change of course but all signs point to them being able to hold to their narrative for now.

      To me this points to Misfud being a private intel agent and not CIA. This makes sense since most of the critical parts of the spygate mission were contracted to private entities (Crowdstrike, Orbis, etc). I would bet that the CIA paperwork on Misfud is similar to the FBI paperwork on Steele where only a moron couldn’t figure out that he was a political operative on a mission and the agency was being used but being a moron isn’t illegal. Someone will have to flip for this to be exposed.

      • Sentient says:
        July 1, 2019 at 9:55 pm

        Does it make a difference if Mifsud gets paid by the CIA via 1099 or W2?

        (I jest. He probably gets Euros wired into his secret account.)

  34. trapper says:
    July 1, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    My theory: Teeing up Mifsud to rat out Brennan so they can limit the investigation to this one Brennan op, tie a boat anchor around Brennan’s neck, drop him overboard, and be done with all of it. No one (besides us) wants this investigation to look at domestic political spying prior to late 2015. No one (besides us) wants this looking all the way back to 2012, or at other Brennan ops (otherwise known as disasters). Brennan’s entire career at the agency must slide down the memory hole. Just a bad dream. Go back to sleep.

  35. Mark says:
    July 1, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Gregg Jarrett filing in for Hannity today. He said he is sure there will be indictments after the IG report comes out. I hope he has good sources for this. He had Carter Page on as a guest. I was in and out listening.

  36. thelastbesthope says:
    July 1, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Assets who are no longer assets get disappeared .. or they seek out the Federal Witness Security Program. Of course WITSEC was likely run by those who did Seth Rich. What to do?

    These days, Barr – Durham are offering ‘assets’ a better deal .. living .. so they can tell their story.

  37. Republicanvet91 says:
    July 1, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Someone HIGH RANKING at the CIA is nervous…., or continuing to take direction from Brennan.

  38. islandpalmtrees says:
    July 1, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    For my on going education, who recommend Gina Haspel for the position of CIA director? Since the recommendation could be an embarrassment, if confirmed by the IG.

    Papadopoulos Implicates CIA Director in Russia “Collusion” Plot

    “The current CIA director, Gina Haspel, was running CIA operations in London at the time western intelligence assets: Joseph Mifsud, Alexander Downer, Erika Thompson lying or planting false information about me (Papadopoulos).

    And, ” The preferred outlet for the U.S. State Department is CNN”. And, of course the X-CIA Directors were both over the State Department.

  39. CNN_sucks says:
    July 1, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    So much injustice what the fbi and cia did to this man, PapaD. Hope Barr will rectify this injustice.

