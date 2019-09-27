Phase #2 – With Newly Authorized: “Heard From Others”, Lawfare Group Circles Back To Trump-Kislyak Meeting…

Predictable in the extreme. Now that the Lawfare Alliance has successfully advanced the new legal authority of claims “heard from others”, they shift into phase #2. Revisit prior claims that now have additional legislative usefulness amid constructed IC leaks.
It’s the transparency trap. Here comes the next demand for HPSCI investigative material:
The comments, which have not been previously reported, were part of a now-infamous meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, in which Trump revealed highly classified information that exposed a source of intelligence on the Islamic State. He also said during the meeting that firing FBI Director James B. Comey the previous day had relieved “great pressure” on him.
A memorandum summarizing the meeting was limited to all but a few officials with the highest security clearances in an attempt to keep the president’s comments from being disclosed publicly, according to the former officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
The White House’s classification of records about Trump’s communications with foreign officials is now a central part of the impeachment inquiry launched this week by House Democrats.
An intelligence community whistleblower has alleged that the White House placed a record of Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president, in which he offered U.S. assistance investigating his political opponents, into a code-word classified system reserved for the most sensitive intelligence information. (read more)
See where this is going?….
That’s why this happened earlier today:
All of the headline names around the seditious conspiracy against Donald Trump assemble within the network of the Lawfare group.
Not enough people understand the role of the Lawfare group in the corruption and political weaponization of the DOJ, FBI and larger intelligence community.
Three days after the October 21st, 2016, FISA warrant was obtained, Benjamin Wittes outlined the insurance policy approach.
FBI Director James Comey, FBI Legal Counsel James Baker, Comey memo recipient Daniel Richman, Deputy AG Sally Yates, Comey friend Benjamin Wittes, FBI lead agent Peter Strzok, FBI counsel Lisa Page, Mueller lead Andrew Weissmann and the Mueller team of lawyers, all of them -and more- are connected to the Lawfare group; and this network provides the sounding board for all of the weaponized approaches, including the various legal theories as outlined within the Weissmann-Mueller Report.
The Lawfare continuum is very simple. The corrupt 2015 Clinton exoneration; which became the corrupt 2016 DOJ/FBI Trump investigation; which became the corrupt 2017 DOJ/FBI Mueller probe; is currently the 2019 “impeachment” plan. Weissmann and Mueller delivering their report evolved the plan from corrupt legal theory into corrupt political targeting by Jerry Nadler in the House Judiciary. Every phase within the continuum holds the same goal.
The current “impeachment strategy” is planned-out within the Lawfare group.
What’s it going to take to stop these bast*****
We do not know but these traitors are about to find out very soon – from God on High,
methinks…………..
An n Coulter positive on Trump lays out Crowdstrike
https://dailycaller.com/2019/09/25/coulter-trump-mount-rushmore/
Voting!
Winning elections is the only way the president can continue to clean out the swamp.
That’s great but I’m referring to Ben Wittes (Lawfare) and his crew…..
They’ll continue when we win the next election unless they pay a heavy price for trying to overthrow PDJT………
We are well past the point where voting will win this war.
Voting is evolution, and the current situation will not be won waiting for elections.
The war will be over before the 2020 elections.
Loggerman……you have got to be kidding? The only thing we need to do is elect more Mike Lees and Dan Crenshaws? That’s it? And just leave everything else up to Barr, Wray, Mitch and Graham. I think I will go whistle in the dark.
It’s becoming kind of obvious.
Perhaps we all want to be buried in mass graves.
A rope and a short drop. Which is a lot better then an all out war but should it come to that then so be it.
Has Pelosi properly filled out the “Form 666: Voices Heard in my Head?”
Seriously these traitors need to be ripped apart with the most severe ridicule and then extinction of their careers.
Keep your powder dry and your mechanisms lightly oiled.
God Bless the United States of America
God Bless President Trump
And buy ammunition
So when does Trump finally go on offense?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Never, as long as he keeps putting Benedict Arnolds in the AG office.
The MSM is fully into spreading the lies. This is the democrats D-Day attack on the USA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pray for our President and our country.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I do! If you read the above request bow your head, close your eyes and give a shout out to PDJT (whatever wording/prayer you choose). My mom always said the best prayer is a simple “Thank you”. Tonight I am thanking PDJT for taking on this job, taking on the swamp, the MSM, the never Trumper’s and all the crap he and his family continue to endure. We have a fighter on our side and I know most of us have his back.
Trump release the Kraken!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unfortunately there is NO ONE in the Executive Branch to help him release the Kraken
That IS the problem!
I think all these people should be quietly rounded up and sent to Gitmo and not released until a military trial finds them not guilty of sedition.
And that’s what it would take but it isn’t going to happen. Not the first country that went down the tubes to leftists.
Well that’s precisely why it has to happen isn’t it? If not now, in this situation of obvious sedition, then when?
i am so tired of all this garbage
That is exactly what they want, LT. They got you now. How many more will you take down with you?
You cannot possibly be a Marine LT. We Marines never quit, never retreat, never give up.
Hope is not a battle plan.
Together we (CTH community) have all witnessed the demise of the FBI over the past 2 years. We are now watching the end of the CIA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PRAISE GOD!!!!!!!!!!!
“Hallelujah!” Maybe we have a chance of saving our country!
This is not a position of strength that the DC Dem/GOPe/Media/IC are operating from. This is a line of desperation. Another fallback position that they have been forced back to. No one really thought that they would surrender and give up did they? But these positions they are taking are progressively sillier and weaker. They are running out of ground to give up. The election is coming and from all appearances it promises to be painful for the Dems.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nope, it’s not a position of strength. But it seems even more clear that Ukraine and protection of Crowdstrike info, as well as Biden info, holds everything for them.
And I believe they would willingly sacrifice Biden to protect the Crowdstrike info.
There is something deeply dangerous for the democrats in Ukraine. They will cheat, lie and steal as well as impeach to protect it.
They are going for everything with this. For the first time I am genuinely concerned for the actual safety of President Trump……and his family.
“The election is coming and from all appearances it promises to be painful for the Dems.”
……
It will be
the
extinction
of the Democrat Party.
If we can see the roll-out fraud from here, you reckon just maybe the President and his people can see it better from their perches?
Going backward takes you back to Uranium One.
Going backward is really not consistent with leftist dogma. The past doesn’t matter. The arc of history is what matters. No one discards the lessons and wisdom of the past like a Leftist.
Leftists constantly argue that what they said in the past doesn’t matter because they might have changed their minds, or the facts might make their positions irrelevant, or the past is exactly that..
Also immediately: Find out who and why the whistleblower act was changed to allow hearsay from a second party and make it public.
A leak of an Obama conversation with Iran would be interesting…
Is it possible to put the newly changed form that now deliberately uses hearsay BACK to what it was before, simply to thwart the further ridiculousness hearsay that is about to come like a tsunami?
Or simply invalidate the new form?
If not, the democrats will do what they do best, lie and weaponize the lie.
Their screeching media allies will play it for everything they can. The golden age of yellow journalism is NOW.
Oh, on Hannity……….Jay Sekulow already knows about the change in that form. I suspect he will find out allllllll the relevant details about how it came to be.
Indeed. Now that the President has released a transcript of a private call, the enemy feels the door is wide open. Very quickly anonymous sources will now become whistleblowers.
They’ve just done this with a whistleblower on the audits of the President’s taxes.
“Me too” whistle blowers
“Whistling Past their Grave(s) Yard whistle blowers…..”
@Sundance
Please look at this strange development regarding changes made to DNI whistle blower forms.
It seems hearsay wasn’t allowed on original forms, but this was changed in early August, about the time Sue Gordon resigned.
If you read it all you will see the section that includes things you learned through media…….ugh
Make sure you read it thoroughly..
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/27/breaking-icig-whistleblower-form-recently-modified-to-permit-complaint-heard-from-others/
Never mind, Sundance is already on to it.
The 17 hour difference with Australia plays havoc sometimes.
We were outsmarted by evil. Normals can’t think like them.
Don’t get why President Trump has played defense with the Swamp? All through the campaign and during the presidency the Swamp have been on attack on him.
He’s staffed his administration’s key people at DOJ, CIA, FBI, DNI with Swamp Rats. He’s refused advice from his stalwart supporters like Devin Nunes to declassify and instead listened to Swamp Rat Rosenstein.
Russia Collusion redux was so predictable since all the coup plotters are free to continue plotting
He plays defense for the most part due to the fact if he gets over aggressive the leftist media and the coupe plotters and leakers will grab some sort of snippet that will be perfect to make the masses think he’s being a dictator when said snippet is take way out of context.
My money is on Trump trying to pursue them very much under the radar. Case and point, the convo with Ukrainian prez. And I also think Trump as a team of investigators that have been with him for decades that are probably running a counter intelligence op against these coupe members. That’s just my own personal hunch. Trump didn’t get into this job without our SERIOUS research and planning. Why do you think Obama had been spying on him since 2012. Because they knew his resources made him a VERY formidable adversary.
I think Trump has a MASSIVE TRUMP card that he will play if he’s ever in a losing position and false arrest is imminent. He’s too clever not to.
If I was Trump I would have BIBI helping me without anyone else knowing.
And who in government is going to do the Crowdstrike discovery??
I’m sorry but Barr was this country’s last hope!
Will Barr be George Washington or Nancy Pelosi’s foot massager!
Can’t you tell already?
surprised Wittes’ boyfriend let him waste a can of of whipped cream
😂
Comey likes his whipped cream.
We have been in a civil war since the 2016 election. The Dems/Media have been lying to the American public for all this time. The only way this can end well for us is to go thru impeachment and a Senate trial, where we will have all these people under oath for all the American people to see what they did. All of the Obama cabal. It will be scorched earth for sure, for Trump is a fighter. But how do we ever get back our country, if the media doesn’t change?
Does evidence in a Uniparty Senate trail really matter ?
“The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” Thomas Jefferson
“The Media” is obsolete.
Let the Dead Media bury their dead.
So now we’re going to pretend that the United States doesn’t routinely interfere in the elections of other countries?
Furthermore, this is not breaking news. President Trump has already said this in public.
Dogs do tend to return to their vomit .
The ONLY thing that will stop them is the beginning of criminal prosecutions against them. A lesson which Trump, et al, doesn’t seem to have yet learned.
Help me here, please? What exactly President or candidate Trump did that is considered a crime?
If I’m reading this correctly the real crimes committed by the Democrats are going to be ignored, but “justice will be done” by impeaching a duly elected President because he said the “wrong things”?
Why are these criminals even bothering to cover up their crimes any more? They obviously own the entire justice system in this country. Who would prosecute them if they just came out and exposed all their own crimes and dared anyone to do anything about it?
An impeachment trial is where President Trump could expose all the deep state activities.
All eyes and ears will be focused on the impeachment trial.
Why do you think this will matter. Everyone that cares already knows.
The good news is that they are clearly showing that it is their biggest weakness. It’s been telling over the past 3 years that nothing sparks a bigger reaction than questioning the basis of “Russian interference”. Now to see if Durham and Barr have what it takes….
One side note that may or may not be related is that the reporter from Yahoo who has the best access to the whistleblower’s lawyer (Bakaj sp?) was also the reporter that broke the FBI had their communications intercepted by Russia story at very close to the same time as her other big story on him. Bakaj was a CIA whistleblower. Seems very likely the CIA was the source of the story that was very embarrassing to the FBI. I sorta see that as possibly being good news as at there must be a reason why the CIA wanted to embarrass the FBI.
The IC IG and CIA IG is apparently the epicenter for some very serious internal battles. As they start to leak more and more internal memos and processes they are continuing to burn down their own houses. Stepping back from the politics of this it is stunning the amount of info that has leaked and the number of sources burned in the past 3 years. The IC “community” is destroying itself. They’ve done more damage to themselves than the Russians could have ever dreamed of doing.
The US taxpayers already paid for the Mueller investigation finding no claim against President Trump for “Russian collusion”: “Res judicata (RJ) or res iudicata, also known as claim preclusion, is the Latin term for “a matter [already] judged”, and refers to either of two concepts: in both civil law and common law legal systems, a case in which there has been a final judgment and is no longer subject to appeal; and the legal doctrine meant to bar (or preclude) continued litigation of a case on same issues between the same parties.”
Well If people thought the British parliament has been dysfunctional for the last month prepare for the Untied states House of Representatives to come out with their own version of Elite disregard of the opinions of the public.
The Brixit struggle and insanity is going to be very similar to what you see on this side of the Atlantic when it comes to President Trump just trying to do his job as President. Because the Dem’s are about to attack the very notion that his administration should even be allowed to do anything.
They’re seriously trying to go with “according to some people you never heard of who may or may not be real and if they are, are NT’ers” line again?
Please Mr. PRESIDENT it’s not enough to talk about declassifying…do it. Give all the materials to Devin Nunes and let him read everything in a filibuster. Get it out any way you can.
