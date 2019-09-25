It’s Not About Biden – Deep State Response to Ukraine Call Now Makes Sense – Trump Questioned Crowdstrike…

The completely over-the-top response by a Deep State embed whistleblower and his/her political allies withing the administrative state now makes sense; it had nothing to do with Joe Biden. President Trump asked President Zelenskyy about “Crowdstrike.”
To understand how important this is, we must remember the foundation for the entire Russian election interference narrative, ‘Muh Russia – writ large, is built on the claim Russians hacked the servers of the Democrat National Committee (DNC), and subsequently released damaging emails that showed the DNC worked to help Hillary Clinton and eliminate Bernie Sanders.
Despite the Russian ‘hacking’ claim the DOJ and FBI previously admitted the DNC would not let FBI investigators review the DNC server or cloud-based network. Instead the original claim was that DNC provided DNC provided the FBI with analysis of a technical review done through a cyber-security contract with Crowdstrike.
According to the origin FBI statements made by James Comey: Crowdstrike did the captured imaging of the DNC network (servers/cloud), then conducted analysis, then provided a report to the DNC with their findings; and that report was given to the FBI. At least that was the original 2017 claim. However, during court filings in the case against Roger Stone, the DOJ/FBI later admitted they never even saw the Crowstrike final report.
Lawyers representing Roger Stone requested the full Crowdstrike report on the DNC hack. When the DOJ responded to the Stone motion they made a rather significant admission. Not only did the FBI not review the DNC server or cloud data, the FBI/DOJ never even saw the final Crowdstrike report.
The narrative around the DNC hack claim was always sketchy; many people believe the DNC email data was downloaded onto a flash drive and leaked. Crowdstrike was a private contractor holding a strong conflict of interest over Clinton and DNC interests. With this FBI court admission the scale of sketchy increased exponentially.
There was, and still is, absolutely no evidence the DNC was “hacked” (WikiLeaks claims the information was an inside job of “leaking”), and even John Podesta admitted himself he was a victim of an ordinary “phishing” password change scam.
This admission meant the FBI and DOJ, and all of the downstream claims by the intelligence apparatus; including the December 2016 Joint Analysis Report and January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, all the way to the Weissmann/Mueller report and the continued claims therein; were based on the official intelligence agencies of the U.S. government and the U.S. Department of Justice taking the word of a hired contractor for the Democrat party….. despite their inability to examine the server and/or actually see an unredacted technical forensic report from the investigating contractor.
The entire apparatus of the U.S. government just took their word for it…
…and used the claim therein as an official position….
…which led to a subsequent government claim, in court, of absolute certainty that Russia hacked the DNC.
Think about that for a few minutes.
The full intelligence apparatus of the United States government is relying on a report they have never even been allowed to see or confirm; that was created by a paid contractor for a political victim that would not allow the FBI to investigate their claim.
The DNC server issue is foundation, and cornerstone, of the U.S. government’s position on “Russia hacking” and the election interference narrative; and that narrative is based on zero factual evidence to affirm the U.S. government’s position.
…”the government does not need to prove at the defendant’s trial that the Russians hacked the DNC”… (pg 3)
Ridiculous.
CTH has previously outlined how the December 29th, 2016, Joint Analysis Report on Russia Cyber Activity was a quickly compiled bunch of nonsense about Russian hacking.
The “Russian Malicious Cyber Activity – Joint Analysis Report” (full pdf here) is pure nonsense. It outlines nothing more than vague and disingenuous typical hacking activity that is no more substantive than any other hacking report on any other foreign actor.
This report might as well be blaming Nigerian fraud phone solicitors for targeting U.S. phone numbers. Just because your grandma didn’t actually win that Nigerian national lottery doesn’t mean the Nigerian government, or representative of the Nigerian government were targeting grandma.
This JAR report is nothing more than a generalized, albeit techno-worded, explanation for how Nigerians, Indians, or in this case Russians, attempt to gain your email passwords etc., nothing more. (more)
The JAR was followed a week later by the January 7th, 2017, Intelligence Community Assessment. The ICA took the ridiculous construct of the JAR and then overlaid a political narrative that Russia was trying to help Donald Trump.
The claims within the ICA were/are completely silly, and manufactured specifically to present a political narrative intended to undermine President-elect Donald Trump. The ICA was the brain-trust of John Brennan, James Clapper and James Comey. NSA Director Mike Rogers would not sign up to the “high confidence” claims, likely because he saw through the political motives of the report.
[…] “And then you hear it’s 17 agencies. Well, it’s three. And one is Brennan and one is whatever. I mean, give me a break. They’re political hacks.”
“So you look at it — I mean, you have Brennan, you have Clapper, and you have Comey. Comey is proven now to be a liar and he’s proven to be a leaker.”
“So you look at that, and you have President Putin very strongly, vehemently says he had nothing to do with that. Now, you’re not going to get into an argument. You’re going to start talking about Syria and the Ukraine.”
There’s no doubt the intended intelligence community outcome was to create internal confusion about the validity of the 2016 election and begin selling a narrative to undermine the incoming President-elect Trump administration. No-one expected him to win; Trump’s victory sent a shock-wave through the DC system the professional political class were reacting to.
Trump was a threat, an existential threat to their entire livelihood, and Trump won. Now the outgoing administration was in a state of panic; and the outlier co-dependent agents from that administration were similarly apoplectic with fear.
The outgoing administration needed to create something, some narrative, to block Trump from upending their entire political system. They sold this ridiculous Russian Narrative to a gullible U.S. left-wing electorate, because the Obama administration -writ large- knew media would help them and millions of people who will buy into these fabrications.
Consider the December 2016 example from a Yahoo News article:
[…] The US intelligence community has concluded that a hack-and-release of Democratic Party and Clinton staff emails was designed to put Trump — a political neophyte who has praised Putin — into the Oval Office. (link)
Was the ICA document, the analysis that forms the cornerstone of this narrative, a politically engineered report stemming from within a corrupt intelligence network?
The importance of that question is rather large.
All of the downstream claims about Russian activity, including the Russian indictments promoted by Rosenstein and the Mueller team, are centered around origination claims of illicit Russian activity outlined in the ICA.
If the ICA is a false political document…. then guess what?
Yep, the entire Russia narrative from the JAR and ICA is part of a big fraud.
The Intelligence Community Assessment (JAR and ICA) is dependent on a forensic analysis report from Crowdstrike. Crowdstrike was a contractor for Clinton and the DNC; and the DOJ now admits they never saw the final Crowdstrike report or the underlying evidence upon which the report is based…
(New York Times) […] Mr. Barr wants to know more about the C.I.A. sources who helped inform its understanding of the details of the Russian interference campaign, an official has said. He also wants to better understand the intelligence that flowed from the C.I.A. to the F.B.I. in the summer of 2016.
During the final weeks of the Obama administration, the intelligence community released a declassified assessment that concluded that Mr. Putin ordered an influence campaign that “aspired to help” Mr. Trump’s electoral chances by damaging Mrs. Clinton’s. The C.I.A. and the F.B.I. reported they had high confidence in the conclusion. The National Security Agency, which conducts electronic surveillance, had a moderate degree of confidence. (read more)
Now do you see why the Deep Administrative State would be going bananas?
Eric Schmidt funded Crowdstrike to the tune of 100 Million Dollars.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bingo! This is what SD has been highlighting. If there’s any justice this should take a lot of the swamp down.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep……….
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘Member?
LikeLiked by 1 person
One think I’d like to underscore here.
That is, Crowdstrike never allowed the FBI access to inspect the server. How on earth can a US-based company (Crowdstrike) be allowed to prevent the FBI access and not be accused of obstruction or held in contempt in a court somewhere?
I think the answer is possibly that the server in question never was in the United States – that it was instead in Ukraine outside of any extradition treaty or so-forth.
So the question in my mind, is this: Was Crowdstrike originally hired to launder the server and all of its incriminating information outside the purview of the FBI, and then provide a bogus garbage of a report to give the FBI cover to drop the investigation?
LikeLiked by 4 people
So the Bleach Bit wiped server was a fake? HAAAAAAAAAAA!
LikeLike
If this is ever proven than we taxpayers want our $40 million back and the entire Special counsel indicted!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Panic in DC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe Crowdstrike only ever provided the FBI a “draft” report. I don’t believe they ever issues a final one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless President Trump! But MY head is going to explode with all this winning!!😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep Google is in this up to their eyeballs. Bank on it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Elaborate please….?
LikeLike
Google invested heavily in Crowdstrike, before the latter went public. They are joined at the hip.
LikeLike
Comment from another site.
The IC IG determined that the whistleblower complaint is “urgent and credible” and must be immediately reported to congress.
The DNI Chief over ruled him and concluded (properly) that the “whistleblower” is not a valid whistleblower.
So how can they be so far apart?
SIMPLE. The IC IG (Atkinson) was formerly the head legal council for John Carlin at the DOJ NSD Division. That group concocted the phony FISA applications for all of the warrants to spy on Carter Page.
It was Atkinson himself who presented the phony applications to the FISA court and personally lied to the judges. He was moved to IG of the Intel Community a year ago.
What a coincidence that this bogus whistleblower just happens to come out of the same department where Atkinson is now the IG.
The cabal needed an IG who would give the House Dems the reach and access they needed to use this phony complaint.
LikeLiked by 2 people
crowdstrike made an error when they let it be known that they determined the dnc server was ‘hacked’ in 8 seconds. thats not a hack. thats seth rich.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So 8 seconds translates to a direct file transfer from the server to another direct-connected storage device.
LikeLike
thats what they say. i know squat about thumb drives. but you have to be in the room to make it 8 seconds.
LikeLike
inconceivable except for the fact Senate is Deep State Central! the smoking guns will be the Vault 7 planting of evidence on Trump Campaign and the revelation that Bernie Bot Seth Rich released the docs!
LikeLike
I don’t know if others a sick to death about this political Kabuki that anyone with half a brain knows the issues, who did what, but still the media just hammering this crap till we are ready to give up on the whole thing….get it done, put the whole Left Deep State gang in jail, leave them there and let the justice system sort it out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This whole thing would bring down the entire intelligence apparatus if it were to come to light. The DOJ. FBI, CIA, State Dept., etc. have a vested interest in it NOT coming to pass. This isn’t just going to destroy the Democrat Party, but the whole thing.
LikeLike
…so – whoever the ‘whistleblower’ is, they are tight enough with someone who was in the room for the phone call and understood the danger of this line of discussion that the person in the room was willing to risk a career to sound the alarm. That’s pretty intense.
LikeLike
yea, its a panic move. nothing to get trump with,but blather. trumps presser is straight forward,we are coming for you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The person who leaked the phone call’s content to the whistle-blower should be charged with a felony I believe. Hello! AG Barr? Are you there? With a limited number of people in the room along with the scribes, it should be easy to put them all under oath and question them. Do it in a week; charge someone and go to trial. Done deal.
LikeLike
“Crowdstrike . . . server . . . one of your wealthy people” These look like teasers of what will blow up in their faces.
LikeLike
It was ALWAYS about corruption… Plugs Biden just happened to be caught up in the net…
LikeLike
Send POTUS an e-mail of support. He is surrounded by vipers. whitehouse.gov
The “intelligence” community is a fraud on the American people. Dismantle it.
LikeLike
I have not found much on Joseph Maguire who has threaten to resign if he can’t speak to Congress. Is this guy part of deep state? Something does not smell here. Something tells me this guy better resign before the target is on his back. What is his deal?
” Acting director of national intelligence threatened to resign if he couldn’t speak freely before Congress on whistleblower complaint”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/acting-director-of-national-intelligence-threatened-to-resign-if-he-couldn-t-speak-freely-before-congress/ar-AAHQfnP
LikeLike
That’s Fake News: Stephanie Grisham and McGuire both came out and said ‘NOT TRUE”!!
LikeLike
When will we get to watch them explode? We wont hear a thing about it here in Canada, they only report negative about Mr. Trump.
LikeLike
I’ve forgotten how this could work. First I think the only way this issue with the corrupt DOJ is solved is if the president can have an attorney general that will clean it up. That means wholesale firings and prosecutions. Barr is clearly a swamp creature and I’m still pissed POTUS put him in. If the president fired Barr, can he appoint an AG through a recess appointment?
LikeLike
So quick question…..who leaked to the ‘Whistle Blower’……
LikeLike
It’s not just Crowdstrike. The Obama administration fomented a coup in the Ukraine to control their oil, and so it’s not a coincidence that on that energy company board they placed Hunter Biden along with Devon Archer, a former senior advisor to John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, and John Kerry was Secretary of State at the time. Devon Archer roomed with Kerry’s stepson in college.
LikeLike
Who hacked the DNC server or stole the emails remains a verifiable fact. Communications with wikileaks can be produced by the NSA, or subpoenaed from wikileaks/Assange, who is in the hands of Western authorities, soon U.S. authorities. Wikileaks or Assange could refuse — but when has that stopped the DOJ from mercilessly dropping the hammer at least to try to get what they need?
That they haven’t even tried — and bat away the idea that it’s even important — creates a CLEAR presumption among reasonable minds that what they’ve told us is false. You don’t avoid proof when it’s on your side, but when it’s not.
LikeLike
appears obama may be toast. biden won’t go down,nor the other cucks,without getting obama for company.
LikeLike
“No-one expected him to win; Trump’s victory sent a shock-wave through the DC system the professional political class were reacting to.”
It is hard to believe that they were shocked when Trump won the election. I live in florida which is a major swing state and I never saw one, no not one single Hillary bumper sticker throughout the entire election cycle. Meanwhile, I saw thousands of Trump stickers.
Trump was pulling in tens of thousands of people to his rallies while Hillary was pulling crowds of a few hundred and even less than that. There is only one possible reason that the establishment was shocked and that is they expected their massive voter fraud to carry Hillary through.
LikeLike
Like Flounder said “oh boy this is great”!
LikeLike
After hearing all of the fake news reports and seeing how the actual outcome of this charade, I think it’s rather obvious; Pelosi used this entire comedy to ‘declare an impeachment inquiry,’ strictly for giving Nadler (the penguin) the required declaration for accessing grand jury material. Also providing another distraction to give RINOS like Romney to berate the President and to put republicrats in a position of looking like they are engaging in retribution should they investigate Biden
LikeLike
To all thumb suckers, it would appear our great President Trump understands who is enemies are. My guess he’s dedicated for the coup conspirators to pay a price. Just my guess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DC is a scene from Deliverance, its so in-bred there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With all this talking about hacking, does everyone remember that before the election, everyone on the left was calling for internet voting?
With all the corruption that has come to light, if that had come to pass, free and honest elections would have been a thing of the past
LikeLike
Seth Rich is dead, and Assange is dying in a British jail, according to his father.
This stuff is literally life-and-death to somebody.
Perhaps this is the Doomsday weapon in the Comey Memos?
LikeLike
Arrest him. Not kidding. For what? Not my job – do yours for a change DOJ!
LikeLike