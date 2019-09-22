Sunday Talks – Senator Lindsey Graham -vs- Maria Bartiromo….

Fishy… Senator Lindsay Graham, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss issues related to Iran, Ukraine and the ongoing DOJ/FBI investigation by IG Michael Horowitz.
Regarding the IG report, again Ms. Bartiromo noted congress doesn’t call Mr. Horowitz to ask questions about his report on James Comey… that specifically led to criminal referrals for the former Director of the FBI?
Skipping right past the 800lb gorilla beating him over the head with judicial bananas, Senator Graham -again, Chairman of the Senate Committee- offers no explanation for his own disinterest. …Instead, Graham states he will call for IG Horowitz to testify at some later date based on the FISA report outcome.
Just in case anyone missed it…. The DOJ Inspector General, carved out a report and specifically referred the former Director of the United States FBI, James Comey, for criminal prosecution; yet Graham is awaiting a FISA report.
Maybe he is waiting to bat when the bases are loaded.
He waiting for the professional pitcher to be replaced by a batting-T with a beachball on it and the opposition has been restricted to the dugout.
We could also consider that there is possible overlap in these two investigations (both do involve the FBI after all. It may be more productive to combine the two, especially is there is more overlap than we are aware of. Just a thought.
Once a McCain buttboy, always a McCain buttboy. The dirt that “They” must have on Lindsey must be powerful is all I can say.
Two questions – A) why do they bother to have him on all the time and B) why does anyone bother to listen to him
Don’t fire ’til you see the whites of their eyes.
Lindsey is actually a good barometer… he does nothing that might risk his future. But the fact that he is talking the talk is good… hold him to it.
If I said it once, I said it a thousand times. Several times specifically about Lindsey.
NEVER trust a Never Trumper!
We may walk together on some part of our journeys, but we are going different places.
There are several other senate committees which could have hearings.
Homeland Security, Foreign Affairs, as examples.
Maybe not directly in the scope, but their lawyers to figure out how to do it.
Leave Graham on the rearview and take control.
Are there any Men left in South Carolina?
I knew exactly who Graham was when his response on the American peoples concern about the illegal alien invasion was “we’ll tell the bigots to shut up”
That’s all I needed to hear to know he’s a bottom of the barrel scumbag
I don’t see why inviting Horowitz to testify now is better than inviting him after the whole report become available. Horowitz would just repeat that he can’t disclose the info that is not public yet blah blah. We waited the whole year, may as well wait a bit longer.
Sometimes I think Horowitz “carved out” Comey’s leaks specifically to highlight lesser offenses so the narrative “DOJ declined to prosecute therefore Comey didn’t actually did anything really bad” could be established before the big report hits the airway, with lots of Comey’s criminal activity classified and hidden from the public.
In this particular interview, Graham, in my opinion, says a lot of stuff that sounds right to me. The only thing many of us, myself included, might disagree with is his warmongering re: Iran. I am sure the Democrats can’t wait for Trump to “start another war without Congressional approval” so they could add this to their impeachment script. I think a much better option is sell more weapons and equipment to Saudis and further cripple Iran with economic sanctions. That’s what the President is doing.
Lindsey Graham’s loyalty is to the UniParty and the Deep State. His support of Trump is opportunistic, at best. He is not the only Republican office holder who pretends to be shock-shocked even while he deliberately slow-walks discovery of just how far-reaching the attempted coup actually was. I think there’s a tacit agreement among “governance” Republicans that it’s better to have slow-walked, pretend-investigations than it is to start changing the entire DC regulatory structure.
He knows full-well that the federal bureaucracy is in open revolt against Trump and yet he’ll still protect the Deep State rather than start rebuilding it from the ground up. I’ve seen this happen in other bureaucracies where those with influence prefer to paper over even far-reaching corruption rather than undertaking the down and dirty work of real change. They’ll always make excuses about why they can’t or won’t act when corruption stares them in the face. When you see this sort of thing happen it’s always a pretty good indication of where their real loyalties are. Trump is no dummy so I’m sure he’s very much aware of what’s going on with his pal Lindsey.
Hopefully more folks like Corey Lewandowski will run & win for the U S Senate🇺🇸
I told you last week that the former (temporary) DOJ Attorney General…aka Skinhead, laid out the escape plan that will be put in place for these rats to leave the ship…Lindsey is just smoothing out the bumps for those scum snakes to slither down the rat holes into oblivion as they gear up to improve their golf games at the local country clubs.
Barr is no Wyatt Earp, nor Horowitz, nor Durham…they are pals who wish their friends did not do what they did, they want them to leave the stage, take their pensions with them and meld into the grass far away from the action.
In essence, lawyers taking care of their fellow “fallen” brothers and sisters. Nothing more, nothing less.
He’s got a laundry list of things he’s a gonna do….
A list so long and so dependent on others to do their stuff FIRST (before he can do his stuff), that at the glacial speed of dc, it’ll take decades.
But we have to attack Iran RIGHT NOW!!!
He’s even gonna get the U.N. to force the issue…. if he has HIS WAY.
The ONLY THING he seems to want to do RIGHT NOW…. with ALL that’s going on in the world…
Is ATTACK IRAN!! RIGHT NOW!!
🤔
Riiiight!
