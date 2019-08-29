First Review of IG Report on James Comey – The Substance Within the Report Shows a Two-Tiered Justice System…

Having just completed a first review of the IG Report on James Comey, with numerous highlights for further overlay and research, here’s my thoughts upon initial review.

First, there’s absolutely no doubt James Comey used his memos akin to FD-302 investigative reports from an FBI agent. Meaning from beginning to end he considered himself an investigative agent against the President-elect and then President Trump.

Note: His recording of his encounter with the target should be “treated like FISA derived information in a counterintelligence investigation.” During this January 6th memo Comey was the active FBI agent gathering evidence for later use. That intelligence would be shared with the team.

Remember Lisa Page Texts from same date?

The FBI redacted that entire text because it outlined the distribution of the evidence Comey was collecting. Comey’s memo’s were essentially FD-302 reports, and the officials within the DOJ and FBI didn’t want that exposed. Lisa Page text heavily redacted, because it would have showed the January 6th encounter was an operation against Trump.

Every encounter, and every aspect of every action within that encounter, was conducted in what Comey perceived as an official investigative capacity. President Trump was the target of Comey’s operations and he wrote his memos as investigative notes therein. Ex. Comey ran the January 6th operation.

So the “small group”: Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Baker, Priestap, Rybicki, et al, were running a counterintelligence operation against the incoming administration.

There are parts of this IG report that highlights stunning self-interested.

Example…. who made the decisions on what “was” or what “was not” classified? Or, put another way, who was making the internal decisions that would have exposed James Comey to legal risk for sharing his investigative notes (memos) outside the department?

The answer is the same “small group” who were carrying out the operation:

James Baker, Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe, James Rybicki and Lisa Page were determining what parts of James Comey’s investigative notes needed to be classified.

The corrupt FBI was in position to corruptly police itself. This is not a conflict of interest, it is better described as a profound conflict of self-interest.

The information they wanted to use to frame the target would be visible; however, any material that would outline the construct of their corruption in targeting the target would be hidden. You can’t make this stuff up folks.

The “small group” WAS the sources and methods.

Everything needed to understand that level of corruption is outlined in the way the IG report discusses the handling of James Comey’s investigative notes (ie. memos). AND the fact that James Comey kept them hidden, yes hidden. Read this stuff!

First, “no hard copies of any of the memos were found in Comey’s FBI office.”:

So, if the memos were not held in Director James Comey’s official FBI office, the next logical question is where were they?

Well, when Special Agents went to James Comey’s house, he still kept them hidden and never informed the agents:

If Mr. Altruism and Justice, James Comey, was simply fulfilling the duty of a concerned and dedicated FBI Director, why not tell the FBI agents -picking up FBI records- that he had copies of FBI investigative notes in his “personal safe” while they were there?

What honorable justification exists for keeping them hidden from valid investigators?

Obviously me, you and God are not the only ones able to see the sketchy nature of this construct. In fact, an internal FBI whistleblower came forward soon after that search of Comey’s home to request official “whistleblower status protection” from the IG.

Think logically…. What would prompt someone inside the FBI; who at some point gained access to the Comey memos; to request ‘whistleblower protected status’?

Doesn’t the “whistleblower” request itself indicate that FBI official saw something nefarious in the way this was all going down?

Who was that ‘whistleblower’?

Well, first, Captain Obvious would tell you it has to be someone who actually gained possession of those memos right?…. this is not a big group. Second, you only need to read a few more pages of the IG report to see who it was:

The “whistleblower” was the Supervisory Special Agent described in page 38 as above.

The memos were “stored” in a “reception area“, and in locked drawers in James Rybicki’s office. [“Drawer safes” are silly FBI legal terms for fancy locked drawers] Also note…

“Reception area“? “May 15th“?

Well, (#1) apparently no-one wanted to be the one holding the hot potato of investigative evidence (Comey memos) that would outline them as participatory members in carrying out the targeting of then President Trump… oh, yeah, those investigative notes weren’t in “the office of the FBI Director” when you were here searching the last time,… for some mysterious reason.. they, uh,… well, they were… in the “reception area“… yeah, yeah, that’s the ticket! Right under the four month old copy of People Magazine, n’ stuff.

….ARE YOU FRIGGIN’ KIDDING ME WITH THIS?

…AND (#2) the very next morning, GUESS what happened?…

Now do you see why the FBI Supervisory Special Agent in charge in charge of inventorying Comey records asked the IG for official “whistleblower status”? The SSA agent was being upside the head with sketchy flares from right there at the FBI executive suites….

Of course the SSA gave the IG the seven memos, asked for whistleblower protection, and likely told the IG this entire construct stinks to high heaven. Good grief.

And the media can’t see this?

And the IG can’t simply call the baby ugly on this?

And U.S. Attorney Bill Barr can’t clearly see this?

And we can?

…C’mon Man!

