Inspector General Michael Horowitz Testifies on Matters of High Interest – FISA, Comey, McCabe, SpyGate…

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified before congress today on matters relating to the overall IG office. However, with Democrat majority chairs refusing to call Horowitz for testimony on the recent Comey Report, republicans on the House Oversight Committee took advantage of the opportunity to ask questions about the FISA investigation and the prior IG reports on James Comey and Andrew McCabe.
The full hearing is below. However, to save time the key parts of the discussion are time sequenced and identified (each prompted, just hit play):
[@59:55] IG questioning by Rep. Hice begins to center on issues related to the IG report on FISA. Mr. Horowitz discusses the current status of the FISA IG report as under rough draft review by AG Bill Barr, where decisions on classification are taking place.
[@01:11:55] Rep Steube asks Horowitz about the criminal referral for James Comey. The IG responds that both Comey and McCabe were referred for the same overarching issues relating to the leaking of FBI material to the media. One interesting aspect (amid many) in this segment is Horowitz noting there is more evidence toward the referral of McCabe than currently exists publicly.
Mr. Steube notes the stunning aspects about the DOJ Inspector General sending criminal referrals for both the Director of the FBI and Deputy Director of the FBI. Mr. Steube goes through the three prior IG reports (Clinton Investigation, Andrew McCabe and James Comey).
.
[@01:16:26] Rep. Jim Jordan takes over from where Steube was and asks Horowitz if any Committee Chairman has asked him to testify. Horowitz confirms that neither Chairman Nadler nor Chairman Cummings has asked for IG testimony. Democrats are attempting to hide the investigative findings.
Additionally, Rep. Jordan outlines how the Comey report shows the former FBI Director acting in an investigative capacity to question President-elect Donald Trump.
.
[@01:22:40] Ranking Member Mark Meadows takes-up where Jim Jordan left-off. Meadows outlines some of the specifics around James Comey’s leaks to the media; pointing out that Comey’s testimony to congress conflicts with some aspects of the IG report on James Comey. Mr. Meadows notes that he and Jim Jordan anticipate sending an investigative referral to the IG based on the contradictions.
.
[@01:27:55] Rep. Grothman asks questions about the “small group” within the FBI being “shocked” and “stunned” to discover the FBI Director leaked FBI investigative material to the media.
.
[@01:29:50] Rep Grothman yields the balance of his time to Jim Jordan. Rep Jordan then asks additional questions about exactly who was in the “small group” who had a debriefing immediately following the meeting between James Comey and President-elect Trump.
James Baker, Jim Rybicki, Andrew McCabe and likely Lisa Page and Peter Strzok were part of the team debriefed by James Comey at the conclusion of the meeting with President-elect Trump.
.
So this hearing was only on CSPAN and not the major news networks? If house oversight won’t call Horowitz, why can’t Senate call him and have public hearings? No way this FISA abuse can be covered up by democrats!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Call, email or shout! But let your representative know you want Horowitz to testify. The Democrats berate the President and his people for covering up the truth while yet again, it is the Democrats trying desparately to hid the truth.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Democrats and the media can cover up the exposure of it to the American public to some extent but what they can’t hide is real life consequences like indictments..
Also team Trump is since early ’17 working on informing the public slowly but surely and the seeds are already planted. I expect our R’s to make a lot of noise now..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I couldn’t even find it on C Span – at least not live.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same here.. They had some Senate hearing, and some other drivel in the House, but not this hearing. Unbelievable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The media will refuse to report any of this to any extent until or unless someone gets indicted, at which time they will begin to – with a straight face – scream that it’s political retribution by Trump…..which is why House Dems needs to make believe they’re about to impeach the guy in the first place……. to give them an excuse.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The Democrats, particularly on the Judiciary Committee, have not yet paused to consider that “there was and still is a top-level conspiracy to topple the Presidency” is becoming Public Truth, “… and you are the spear-head of it.”
You can only say “conspiracy theory” for so long before the word, “theory,” melts away. If anyone ever wondered what the term “high crimes” means … well, this is it. It won’t take people too long to realize that Mr. Nadler is a co-conspirator.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, either wittingly or unwittingly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Democrats will initiate events to create their own headlines, hoping to push any IG, AG, DOJ findings out of the news cycle, or at least to marginalize it. For now it appears that the “opposition” flack will present nothing more substantive than saying, “Lies. lies, lies”
Cue the Thompson Twins.
LikeLike
They’re gonna get ya! They won’t forget you!
LikeLike
I just finished watching it on a Fox News link
LikeLike
Right! Senator Lindsey Graham will be right on this. (sarc)
LikeLike
I couldn’t find it on CSPAN on cable but did find it on FOX News YouTube feed. It’s where they hide all the sub-committee hearings.
LikeLike
Sundance has made it clear that all of the Senate is corrupt to include the SSCI.. So it follows, we can expect no help from the Senate now or in the future.
More detail can be found in the referenced in Sundance’s article.
LikeLike
As if the Senate has any interest in exposing FISA abuses. The GOP led Senate Intelligence Agency was part of the coup attempt.
LikeLike
It is about time.
LikeLike
Oh man, I forgot this was on today and i’ve not heard a word from any other website. Thanks Sundance
LikeLiked by 1 person
I happened to watch the entire hearing today on a FOX feed. The volume was lower than normal, and the camera moved like it was held by hand. Regardless, we’re watching history unfold right before our eyes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And who is in charge of the sound and Camera? And who are they working for?
LikeLike
Can / will Barr hide these dirty deeds?
One track of justice, or a two-tiered Banana Republic?
LikeLike
Haven’t you been paying attention? Definitely Banana Republic.
LikeLike
Is Perot Conservative a slanderous liar cause of his low intelligence or cause his head is buried deep in the sand?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That seemed uncalled for — unless it was sarcasm, which I have been known to miss at times.
LikeLike
Uncalled? “Perot Conservative” is a mudslinging no good slandering Barr, who is a fine man, daily for no reason.
Check the first thread on Robert O’Brien.. “Perot Conservative” and his goons attacking that fine man with their slanderous lies too.
Time to defend AG Barr, the Trump family and others vs. these vicious lies!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps if Barr produced results rather than declinations peoples’ doubts would be allayed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something is building, people…
Legal proceedings take time, like building a cage around a mountain lion.
I know, I know, it’s easy to lose hope.
But something IS coming.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sincerely hope so. Because if Barr is not interested in assessing significant league accountability in all of this, the Republic is over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indictments…
Or War.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No one who observed Trump daily is losing hope! How?
Only the not so bright who love to buy into the daily drama.
The people who never worked on anything real that takes more than a day to finish.
The people who act like babies who didn’t get what they want. WAAAH WAAAH WAAAH
LikeLike
(Looks around)
Who, me?
LikeLike
I believe too…something BIGLY COMING…..very quietly…
LikeLiked by 1 person
>>” Horowitz confirms that neither Chairman Nadler nor Chairman Cummings has asked for IG testimony. Democrats are attempting to hide the investigative findings.”
So what is preventing the Senate Republicans from calling Horowitz to testify? Looks like they are also attempting to hide his findings.
LikeLiked by 5 people
House rules.
Now you understand why control of Committees is important 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
But as John55 pointed out, why hasn’t the Senate called for any hearings?
House rules don’t apply to the senate, do they?
LikeLike
The comment clearly states why the Republican controlled “senate” does not call them to testify. House rules do not apply to the senate.
LikeLike
So what is preventing the Senate Republicans from calling Horowitz to testify? Looks like they are also attempting to hide his findings.
I’m glad they aren’t.
The Comey Leak thing is small potatoes and the public is sick of yet another hearing about french fries.
Better to wait until the FISA Report.
That actually affects EVERY AMERICAN.
And is where the meat (if any) resides.
It is very simple to understand.
You can only put real stuff in a FISA app.
You must VERIFY that the stuff is REAL
You must DOUBLE-CHECK that the stuff is REAL
Then you must sign under penalty of perjury and not lie to a judge about it.
Then and only then CAN YOU SPY ON AMERICANS.
And you can always serve the fries with the meat.
LikeLike
I had read on Twitter – maybe in the Dirty Truth’s thread – that the IG stated another Gov’t Dept head was referred for prosecution? I was thinking Brennan.
LikeLike
Each department has its own IG. There is an IG for the intelligence community, a different one for state department, and DOJ/OIG Horowitz for DOJ stuff.
Recent story is that State IG was sitting on credible allegations of state department involvement in the coup.
I have head ZERO about findings or allegations presented to the intelligence community IG.
Not to say an IG is essential to indict. Obvious, IG can be a do nothing and an intrepid prosecutor can still gather evidence and present to a grand jury.
LikeLike
As I just finished watching it, first impression is that a professional hearing, non-partisan and therefore informative. Of course I am comparing it to the clown show yesterday. In my minds eye, this is how I imagined our representatives and federal employees should operate throughout the government.
Another example is the CECC on Hong Kong yesterday; bipartisan, bicameral therefore productive.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I had to laugh at this:
Horowitz knew more about his own report WITHOUT IT.
Then
Mueller knew about his own report WITH IT SITTING RIGHT IN FRONT OF HIM
and his very own manservant to point to it out to him.
LikeLike
The likelihood that Comey gets out of FISA/SpyGate scot free is rising higher and higher, in my opinion. From the looks of it McCabe was running the Seditious Conspiracy.
The affiant of the original Carter Page FISA (an FBI SSA) is still unknown, likely redacted due to law enforcement purposes. I have a feeling that the FISA report will find that Comey was lied to by McCabe and the rest of the small group to get the FISA signed by him. I think that SSA was Peter Strzok.
This is going to be an unpopular opinion but right now I have a feeling that Comey (and/or Rosenstein), for whatever reason, did what he did to force a Special Counsel so that McCabe could not run the investigation.
The FBI at the time had a history and pattern of practice of up-classifying damaging information to protect its reputation and to keep bad actors out of legal jeopardy. Is it then far-fetched that McCabe would up-classify some of Comey’s memos for the same purpose? And then Comey therefore fell into a classification trap that the DOJ ultimately declined to prosecute him for? Think about it for a minute.
Even though Comey was involved I’m very strongly suspicious that a lot of people (especially at the FBI) were victims of confirmation bias and I think Comey was one of them, due to unfounded and misplaced trust in Brennan at the CIA, who originated Crossfire Hurricane via the original EC. I think the only 2 people at the FBI who knew everything that was really going on were McCabe and Page; and on the DOJ side Bruce Ohr, and Fusion GPS outside of the DOJ.
Anyway that’s where I’m at right now.
LikeLike
Re: your para 3. That has been my understanding from the beginning and I am not alone in that opinion. And, I don’t care if it is unpopular here. Taken the heat and staying in the kitchen. 🤣
LikeLike
One problem with that is Rosenstein sure seemed happy to go for maximum collateral damage.
What should have been an investigation into what the people did during Trump’s campaign was made into an investigation of what people on Trump’s campaign did – ever and wherever in their life.
Rosenstein set the scope parameters, WAY beyond what session’s was recused from, and WAY outside of department regulations.
If McCabe is a bad hombre, his boss, Rosenstein, can fire him, just like he fired Comey. He didn’t.
If Operation Mueller was a honey trap, it didn’t need to run as long or wild as it did – and the collateral damage is real.
LikeLike
I have a feeling that Comey (and/or Rosenstein), for whatever reason, did what he did to force a Special Counsel so that McCabe could not run the investigation.
Comey forced the Special Counsel specifically in order to
move the Investi-COUP he was LEFT RUNNING HIMSELF in the FBI
(with cohorts at DOJ)
to a safe space
WHEN HE GOT FIRED and it had the highest risk of being exposed.
McCabe was NEVER going to be nominated to replace Comey.
And what if PDJT nominated an “Elliot Ness” to replace him?
Most everybody that was part of it (eg: Strzok, Page and Weissman, Zainab and more) ALL moved with it.
And it could now continue completely unimpeded under the auspices of the honorable itchy nosed, Robert Mueller.
Comey was left running this operation because everyone else at highest levels at the other Departments that participated beforehand were gone (Brennan, Clapper, Lynch, Yates, etc.). The only possible problem they would have is the new AG.
That was Jeff Sessions and that problem was “handled” on Day One.
Clearly he didn’t want McCabe running it
as McCabe was ALREADY THE SUBJECT OF AN IG investigation himself.
So an IG was already sniffing around him.
BTW it’s THAT investigation the revealed the Strzok/Page texts.
Causing a whole different set of problems
LikeLike
Per contra, I think that Comey’s chances of escaping prison are disappearing rapidly. Several of the already-known documents are now being declassified so that they can be made public in un-redacted form. The IG’s FISA report apparently contains a new set of criminal referrals, and McCabe’s position is worse than what is publicly known at this time. Barr may have elected not to act on Horowitz’s initial referrals knowing that more referrals were to come.
Fundamentally, the IG reports establish a difference between what these men publicly did and said under oath, and what is now known (by the IG) to be true, “and these differences are crimes.” Both reports will, taken together, clearly establish the existence of conspiracy and abuse of power. Because the IG reports are exhaustive, compiled by hundreds of IG staff researchers, and gathered under oath, they are a powerful resource for prosecutors.
The “just powers” granted to the FBI, the NSA, the CIA, and other three-letter orgs are not granted for illegal purposes, and I am entirely confident that these crimes will be pursued just as far as they go. “No one is above the Law.” Especially not those who have been entrusted with the very highest levels of the public’s trust. These people are going to prison … and they did all of it to themselves.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I always respect your opinion, chojun, but if what you are saying is true, than Comey sure has a way of acting like a dirty squid while being a ‘white hat.’
He’s done a lot of lying. Like when he said some IT geeks did some ‘amazing stuff’ to weed through Clinton’s emails from Weenie’s laptop, and others…..
LikeLike
Wow.
Respect your opinion but I gotta disagree.
Stuebe got Horowitz to confirm HIS OWN FINDINGS that
The Director of the FBI and the Deputy Director of the FBI
were referred to the DOJ for CRIMES.
Never before in history has this happened.
Not only that he testified that Comey went to the Trump Tower meeting specifically as part of an “investigative meeting”
In now 2 reports, Horowitz has laid out Comey’s state of mind IINTENT)
and described today what he meant by Comey’s DAMAGE to the FBI by saying:
“I’ve had instances of this in corruption cases previously….empowering FBI Directors….. with the authority to decide they are not going to follow established norms and procedures because in their view they’ve made a judgement that the individuals they are dealing with can’t be trusted”
And this in a general oversight hearing and NOT a specific hearing related to his already published reports nor the upcoming FISA one.
The FISA process is specifically designed and redundant so that excuses like “I didn’t know” are weeded out.
Especially by Director’s who REPEATEDLY AND DELIBERATELY decide they are not going to follow the rules.
And Comey signed his name to 3 of them.
LikeLike
The information contained in Judge Collyer’s [redacted] rulings were based in part on objectively verifiable facts obtained from classified government data systems which … apparently unbeknownst to the “perps” … keep extremely detailed audit records. The information shared to her by Adm. Rogers – in his official capacity as head of the responsible department – was and is known truth that cannot be denied. We know e-x-a-c-t-l-y what those FBI contractors did, and when. (They were authorized users, doing unauthorized things that are no longer possible to do.)
LikeLike
That’s not a Horowitz thing….that’s a Durham thing.
(or if we are really lucky…..a Sidney Powell thing)
If they decide to even touch that THING at all.
Which so far NO ONE has that I’ve seen, House or Senate.
Not even Nunes.
They may consider that one “handled” by Rogers and say no more about it.
But maybe we’ll be surprised.
LikeLike
Why not have an “evening fireside chat” from the Oval Office, once it is released with all the supporting doc’s we have been waiting for….with the IG himself in attendance to answer questions put to him by WH staff/PDJT live on TV…. Tell the new’sy’s it about IRAN, tell them anything to get the live time started ON THE AIR….then into the IG and proceed with the nut cutting!!!!… eh?
IF The networks balk, shove it up their #1 pie hole via “station Lic from the FCC” and/or IRS investigations into Cable businesses….
Maybe have some of the Cabinet Sec’s there to engauge in one on one with the POTUS live with some further directions being given, ie: SCOTUS, AG, Senate Leadership re: further hearings, etc.
AND….maybe 500k or so of us concerned citizens parked on the front lawn/mall/pool/streets, etc!! I am sure there are some JumboTron’s nearby for “outside live viewing….eh? Check-6
LikeLiked by 1 person
Committee chairman Elijah Cummings is sure making himself scarce these days. His lackey Connolly seemed to just want the hearing over with. Dems didn’t shout down the R’s or make stupid points of order or force roll call votes. Apparently the dems didn’t want to put on the record a debacle like Papa Toad Nadler did yesterday.
Assuming this to be the case…Why would that be? Is there discord among Nancy’s committee chairs? I’m in Sofa King’s camp. Something is up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shifty Schiff out of the news too.. I miss his eyes /s
LikeLike
If they are not Coup complicit they want to stay that way. The information is going to come out regardless. Why suffer in the line of fire for something that can’t be stopped?
LikeLike
I’m thinking Nadler plays the role of useful idiot for those Dems really in the know. He enjoys being the short, fat king of the judicial committee and harassing Trump but Nancy has him wearing a choke collar if he gets too far out of control,
LikeLike
I watched it online today, the chamber was basically empty.
LikeLike
Clowns have Wednesday’s off, so I’m told.🤣
LikeLike
The Comey Report isn’t even that voluminous, 70-80 pages maybe, yet at times Horowitz doesn’t seem as familiar with the facts contained therein as I would expect. Not a real confidence builder. He had to know he would probably be asked some questions about it. I give him a C+ at best. Rut-Roh!
LikeLike
Why can’t you give an example?
LikeLike
If you listened he made it clear he could not discuss certain things and he was careful to be as accurate as he could remember. No missteps is prudent. He was forthcoming and not adversarial. All good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. Remember that the report was compiled by hundreds of members of his staff. He is extremely sensitive to the law – including the Privacy Act – and to the role of his department vis á vis the AG. (In fact, he made an amusing quip about that.) He obviously wanted to be certain that everything he stated in the hearing was known by him to be correct, based on the evidence and nothing more, and legal to be disclosed in a public hearing. (For instance, when asked about Comey’s meeting with the President, he said, “this is what the memos say,” and went not one step beyond them.)
He struck me as “a consummate professional,” exactly as I would want my Inspector General to be. His demeanor increased my confidence in his reports.
LikeLike
Another Shyster with the head in the sand who understand nothing.
Horowitz told you to your face that he wont get into all details cause Durham is in charge.
LikeLike
Durham isn’t in charge of the Horowitz report about which he was questioned and which is a matter of public record. That said, he admittedly wasn’t sure who the other agents were who were on the team to meet with Comey after Comey’s meeting with Trump. Give me a break, the 2 or 3 others present is something anyone intimately familiar with the over a year plus investigation would know off the top of their head.
LikeLike
But … did Horowitz k-n-o-w the answer, for certain, based on the sources available to him and nothing more? And, would he be stepping into Durham’s domain? Would he be in the territory of the Privacy Act(s)? Obviously these matters were foremost in his mind. I’d rather see him respond as he did respond, than to speculate even slightly. (His office can follow-up with the Representative tomorrow, if need be.)
LikeLike
The Comey Report isn’t even that voluminous, 70-80 pages maybe, yet at times Horowitz doesn’t seem as familiar with the facts contained therein as I would expect. Not a real conf
idence builder. He had to know he would probably be asked some questions about it. I give him a C+ at best. Rut-Roh!
LikeLike
Mass shooting in 3…2…1…
LikeLike
They do seem to happen every time the Dems are getting burned. We need to list the coincidencental releases and shootings and start posting frequently on social media!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I’m not sure that’s entirely accurate that your reference to [Strzok as head of Crossfire Hurricane] what his role was at various times.”
A bit confusing. A bit curious.
LikeLike
Although Swivel Head Strzok was in the middle of everything, Bill Preistap was his boss.
LikeLike
Wow–the rats have fled the sinking ship! That’s one way to empty out Congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hurry, start a WAR!
Praying for our President!
LikeLike
Horrible Horowitz plays Wack-A-Mole with seditionists by looking at each crime and criminal with blinders on and tunnel vision then says there’s not enough evidence of criminal intent to prosecute!
LikeLike
WTH is going on with the comment section at CTH?
It’s goind downhill,.. rapidly. Are these all shills or just people who don’t understand what’s going on?
Reading here it’s sounds as if we lost WW2 to the germans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Relax, bro. Durham is the one who is running the DOJs overall case. Barr never said he was limited or bound by the IG reports, just that he was waiting for them.
LikeLike
Fancy that—E. Lie. Ja Cummings and Nerkle Nadler haven’t contacted Mr. Horowitz for testimony. What are they waiting for? Steve Cohen’s extra large KFC bucket of chicken ($hi7)? E. Lie’s moment of indignation about the rat-infested communities in his district?
President Trump early on offered the DemocRATs an olive branch—work with him on the wall and the economy and he would drop the Hillary and IC investigations. Nerkle wanted a pound of flesh (like he needed another). His only hope will be for Beto to quickly confiscate all the guns so he can’t shoot himself in the foot (again)! They tried to stick it to the President, our beautiful FLOTUS, and their family. The burned those bridges and now they need to hold on to their a$$e$ because they’re about to be burned.
I’m making my Christmas wish list. Brennan still “heads” my list. I also want Comey, Clapper, Holder, Lynch, McCabe, Rosen, Rybicki, Yates, Baker, Strzok, Page, and Cardin. Now please add Nerkle and Schitt. That would make my stocking yuuuugggge but make my heart yuuuggggger!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Empty room means Horowitz is a white hat to me. He’s got interesting documents. I don’t care if Dims aren’t there as long as the minority is allowed to have hearings of this type. Now if DOJ doesn’t follow thru on recommendations…..that’s a different story.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe I’m going blind? Did anyone notice any reporters tripping over each other? Where are all the Dems? Did they all have more important things to do?
Where is the audience? Where are the Democratic Lobbyists who receive 30 minutes of interview time? With NO REBUTTAL from the opposition?
In my humble opinion, these criminal referrals don’t scratch the surface of the criminal liability by high ranking FBI and DOJ officials
DECLASSIFY DECLASSIFY DECLASSIFY!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, Thank you for parsing this important hearing today for your Treepers. I was otherwise busy emailing SA to figure out the Iran situation, plus managing significant others medical issues.
Dems ‘suppressing’ Horowitz is no surprise. But will FAIL.
IMO, Most important thing from this hearing was that Horowitz (after some hesitation) said he has been communicating with Durham. Likely concerning criminal referrals and related IG developed evidence pre FISA report release! IG cannot compel evidence from those no longer in DoJ (Comey, Yates), but Durham’s grand jury sure can. Horowitz hesitation was a tell concerning grand jury secrecy concerns. He made a good honest reply ‘hint’ decision, in my opinion. ‘Big Ugly is coming soon to an election near you’.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, once again Horowitz’s nose is clean here: “this is what the IG Act says that we must do.” Obviously he did encounter “what could be interpreted as criminal,” and was therefore duty-bound to “promptly disclose all of it” to the AG and the DOJ – that, of course, means Durham. Also, I don’t believe that he ever “hinted.” (He didn’t have to.)
LikeLike
I have to say, in the loudest of terms,
the superior intelligence and IQ of Mr. Jordan and Mr. Meadows
are amazing. They are what was envisioned that members of Congress
would be when our Founders created the greatest country in the history of mankind.
Thank GOD for Mr. Meadows and Mr. Jordan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Why is patience so important?”
“Because it makes us pay attention.”
― Paulo Coelho
LikeLike