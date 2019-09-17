UPDATE: More Details Surface Surrounding Arrest of Senior Canadian Intelligence Official…

Mercedes Stephenson from Global News has done some excellent follow-up coverage on the arrest of RCMP Intelligence Director Cameron Ortis. Mr. Ortis is facing seven serious charges of intelligence violations including obtaining information to pass to a “foreign entity.” The intelligence compromise is the biggest scandal in “a generation”.
New evidence shows the arrest was a result of a 2018 international intelligence operation that targeted the encrypted communications service known as “Phantom Secure”.
A man named Victor Ramos was the CEO of Phantom Secure, an enterprise that provided encrypted communication devices to criminal agents involved in drug smuggling, money laundering and human trafficking.
Ramos was arrested by United States FBI officials in Washington State. Ramos gave the FBI information about intelligence for sale that was coming from a source deep inside the Five-Eyes intelligence apparatus. That information led to RCMP Director Cameron Ortis.
The scale of the compromise is still being analyzed. Ortis was director general of the National Intelligence Coordination Centre in Canada. In essence, Ortis was the Canadian equivalent of the U.S. Director of National Intelligence (James Clapper/Dan Coats); and had access to the most sensitive intelligence information amid the entire Five-Eyes network that includes: Canada, The United States, The U.K. Australia and New Zealand.
(Global News) […] “By virtue of the positions he held, Mr. Ortis had access to information the Canadian intelligence community possessed. He also had access to intelligence coming from our allies both domestically and internationally,” RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said Monday.
The charges have “shaken many people throughout the RCMP,” she said in a statement, adding the police force was “assessing the impacts of the alleged activities as information becomes available.”
“We are aware of the potential risk to agency operations of our partners in Canada and abroad and we thank them for their continued collaboration. We assure you that mitigation strategies are being put in place as required.”
[…] From his position as director general of intelligence in Ottawa, Ortis would have been able to access almost any sensitive information he wanted.
This could include the force’s blueprints for covert operations worldwide, as well as the identities of undercover officers, police agents working within transnational crime groups, officers from Five Eyes partners used in RCMP probes, and even witnesses relocated to other countries.
“He could have passed on our methodologies, our tactics, and our whole covert infrastructure,” Majcher said. “If it is true that he is dealing with some of the worst people in the world, they will be looking for what do the police know, how do they do stings on us?
“The damage he has potentially done could be quite massive and it could be generational.” (read more)
Move along folks, nothing to see here. Says Obama’s Muslim intelligence appointee.
Wonder who Ortis’ collaborators were/are in US intelligence?!!!
Indeed! We should be told
WHY did Obama open US intel/computer system to 17 agencies the night before he left the White House?
I thought Farkas explained that? To push out as much raw intel (aka b.s.) into as many undiscering hands as possible. Maximized potential for leaks and other general sliming of incoming POTUS.
Why would he need collaborators – apparently the 5 eyes arrangement allows anyone from any of the five countries to have access to our most secure data bases.
Clapper, Brennan, and Hillary come to mind
Comment deleted by Admin…
… As opposed to the Kenyan Manchurian Pres and His Crypto Cabinet of COMMUNISTS and MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD lackeys.
Wake-Up buttercup! I’m sure your programming is so deep you will never wake-up from your obvious slumber.
… Luckily for you intelligence is not a requirement to be able to vote.
Go away. Just go away. Disparaging President Trump and his family members in this venue is a waste of your time and ours because we know much more about them than you do and there is no way we’re giving your nonsense the slightest bit of credibility. Tell your handlers to send us a more capably innovative troll next time, “cupcake.”
Kiel is so upset today, it forgot to even try to RolCon, LOL!
Kiel: You are wasting your time here. People are too intelligent and informed on this platform. Perhaps heading over to another site would work for you.
Got woke….said bye to the dope.
Looks like Sparkle Socks just learned from his mentor – Obama.
Our government has entangled its corruption and despicable acts with the global community. It will take some time to wipe out the damage they have caused and get America back on track.
But wipe out the traitors……we shall……….
One of the things I worked on was was audit systems, monitoring and flags to try to limit how much info low and mid level gov of Canada employees could obtain from the confidential databases they had access to as part of their work.
Meanwhile the guy with the most comprehensive access to top secret data IN THE ENTIRE COUNTRY is attempting to shop it to cartels, criminal gangs, foreign gov’ts, terrorists? and God knows who else…
WTH.
The Canadian intel/military bureaucracy sure can pick them. The commander of the Trenton Base (largest airforce base in the country) had a side interest in rape and serial killing. And the CSIS intel king is selling everything he has to China, Mexico cartels and the Hells Angels.
Brilliant !
Correction, actually RCMP Intel King…
Since Ortis was supposed to be fluent in Mandarin, then by necessity he would need the Chinese to broker information sold to Russia and the foreign drug cartels.
N’est pas?
sarc.
oui ! ;-))
I remember that story – the commander of the Trenton Base was a serial rapist and killer. Bizarre.
oh yes. I’d forgotten about Russell Williams.
If Obama had a son……
LikeLiked by 6 people
It would only happen by artificial insemination……
You can do that stuff in a bath house?
Legal in Chicago & San Francisco
The Western Intelligence plot against Donald Trump flowed from the premise that it was, properly, the business of Italy or Australia who was elected America’s President. Well then, to a Globalist, why isn’t it the business of China or, uh oh, Russia?
Don’t forget senior British Intel officials. They knew everything about our Dems’ set-up in REAL TIME!
I saw this last night and am interested in what this quote from the article means:
“An agent responded that GPS in the device would “locate and kill the informant,”
WTF. How would this work? Have there been cases of informants dying of mysterious ear explosions?
Would work just as stated.
IF it’s an earpiece then an explosion of it would sent something sharp right into the skull.
The deep state is global. No boundaries, no one agency but rather a community of spies, human assets and governments not of the people but of the few, the elite, the powerful I would say a world wide secret society that governs by their own rules. Official governments are fronts to a world wide exclusive club of criminals. Our president is not a member of this secret society but rather is a threat to its existence.
He is exposing the way it is and how it operates, Watching the shamefull hearing going on today is just further proof of the fear and hate the criminals society has for POTUS.
POTUS is a threat to their world order. He is a good man that cares about our great country. He is to rich to be bought or corrupted he is a clearly a danger.
The democrats and many rinos are lieutenants of this society of crime. I pray every day that every American comes to God and seeks the light of truth. Hillary had the best phase “It Takes a Village” she was right it does. Unfortunately Hillarys village is a worldwide criminal enterprise. I say it takes a community of decency to expel and crush the village of evil. What does this have to do with the conversation everything.
Just yesterday, AmThunk posted a timely reprise of something called “the Sea-Change Foundation”, a blatantly subversive Russian front designed explicitly to corrupt U.S. academic, corporate, and media-political institutions at all levels.. As usual, this cannot be news to any responsible official (sic); in whatever guise, Lubyanka Square’s $150 million agitprop-collusion has assuredly been blowing U.S. chunks for decades.
Why is it, we wonder, that no-one ever publicizes this significant issue, whose major focus is likely not PR but –like China’s “Confucian Studies” program– a subreptive drive to infect this country’s purblind Toadstool Establishment [think Carroll’s caterpillar] with radical-seditious mug-a-loos?
By very nature, inverse-selection Quota Babies’ consequent Status Anxiety fosters violent antipathy not just to facts –because pipsqueak WOC-a-babes are, after all, prima facie ignoramuses, poseurs– but to any semblance of self-respecting, merit-based Reality. Given officialdom’s supine indifference to Gramscian subversion over the requisite three-generation postwar period (1945 – 2017), we can only hope that Pres. Trump’s coruscating New Reality will supersede the dreary dirigiste sedition metastasizing through November 8, 2016.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lester: While I will agree with the Deep State having tentacles – think the Lawfare Group or perhaps “secret society” espoused in the famous Page-Strzok texts – I do not think that the Deep State in that sense is global. America is the Super Power. Countries take the lead from America. I would more agree that America’s Deep State actors and Lawfare constructs can INFLUENCE other countries. Look how quickly the foreign actors in the Russian Hoax are attempting to tamp it down…
o m g
Theoretically, why would a Globalist respect any concept of National Security? I hope, a serious question.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I assume a globalist would disrespect national security when the globalist’s financial interests were at stake. For globalists employed by a government, most likely “interests” would be in the form of bribes (no matter how the payments were structured).
Thus whenever a government attempts to protect itself (and the nation) from intrusions by foreign entities, criminal organizations or domestic subversion, the globalist-employee would be motivated to interfere with national protective operations.
You’re right, a thoroughly-committed globalist would not heed any caution about undermining a national government. I suspect most “globalists” do not act out of ideological principles, rather they strive to preserve their secret financial benefit, and of course, to avoid harsh legal penalties of their disloyalty.
WHY release this now? You know, just as the IG Report, and I am sure many other things, are going to be released. Hmmmmm … could it be that with this release Brennan, Clapper, Comey, et al, now have a scapegoat to blame all the “leaked” info upon? Then they also claim – we heard it from them, and they were Five Eyes so we had to trust them. Up ’til now we have kept them out of it – in the interest of National Security, and the 5 Eyes Agreement. Can they now (in unison & with 3 part harmony) cry out “We didn’t release ANYTHING – those lousy Canucks did it!” “See he has been caught!” Just a thought … all of course just IMHO.
LikeLiked by 4 people
NormallyQuiet, I’m curious about that too… why now? who does this benefit? Anything, ANYTHING actually being reported by the MSM is suspect.
In my opinion it helps us.
The media will cover it because they won’t see the link.
The link is corruption at the highest levels of the Intel community at large. Elbow rubbers of Comey, Clapper, and weasel man. It brings 5 eyes into the lexicon of the tunes out.
Now we just need to add some hooker’s to the mix and a a list celebrity and the media will parade the story for a week.
Agree whole heartedly. They won’t mind throwing Trudeau a little bit under the bus, as he’s on the outs anyway. This is being leaked for a reason.
The coup was done outside normal channels of intelligence; aka 5 eyes.
It’s a well needed succes story for the FBI and it doesn’t involve the CCP or any friends of Epstein’s and it takes away attention from Hustlin’ Justin. No wonder the media do their work for once.
Is it mere coincidence that Snowden just surfaced and seems to want to leave Russia ?
The timing is curious. Although, isn’t he selling a book?
hmmm . . and now Snowden makes a move ?
Five Eyebrows.
One droopy.
Droopy, Sleazy and Dopey I know… not sure about the other two.
Not to nitpick but I think that would be Ten Eyebrows, One Droopy.
Nine Eyebrows, One Droopy.
UFB. 911 is the curse that never ends.
You don’t think card carrying comrades Brennan, Clapper, Comey could be involved in this intel compromise do you?
Nah, that’d be silly.
and nice, but who’d be buying?
are we sure his surname isn’t awan-bi?
Very clever. Let us ask the AWAN GUYS ABOUT THE blackberries , encrypted that only a few had.Hillary BRENNAN, COMEY,PETER STROK, ETC. And i will bet the Canadian spy had one too.He has been caught so he is talking for sure and the rest of the bad guys are really nervous now.
OMG! The Feds arrested Victor Ramos nearly 18 months ago, and he’s no doubt been singing to save his skin. This is just the tip of the iceberg, and there’s no way the US media can spin this as we learn how the Obama Administration’s team was compromised.
Obama’s Administration wasn’t compromised. He gave it willingly away, as had the Clinton’s. Obama probably considered Ortis part of his global team.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not water boarding if you use maple syrup…
or sand!
^Liked
be it slow
It figures that the individual appointed by Justin from Canada as the head of Canadian intelligence would compromise not only Canadian intelligence but also the most important intelligence alliance in the western world, the Five Eyes. I would act surprised, but in truth I would be lying.
I think that 5-eyes should be shut down…. for security purposes.
This may just be the motivating event!!!
Let the backstabbers go it alone!!! MAGA!!!!
It appears that “Five Eyes has been winking!
Settle Gretel. There have been more breaches from the US side than any other.
These things happen and will happen even as technology improves.
Being an isolationist is not an advantage.
Up here in Canada anyone with half a brain, and not totally corrupt understands that our government is a fraud.
Aided and abetted by a complient MSM.
Our Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is funded almost entirely by the Canadian government.
Honest folks have been by and large silenced, and are now flying under the radar.
They are in utter contempt of their government. The Brits too ( look at Brexit) Americans too..look at the farce in Congress.
F**k em all, and God Bless PDJT
I am with you brother.God willing Ontario will see the truth and vote accordingly. I am sick to death every time i here Turdo’s voice. His finance minister should be in jail also, and it goes without saying Turdos brain (Butts ) should also be in jail.
Barry did admit he’d be more “flexible” after his re-election.
Hanging.
You can bet on the other end people are being tortured and die because of this treason. When are we gonna set some examples?
unbelievable
It ought to be unbelievable, except that it makes complete sense.
In light of the article, thanks Sundance, makes the trips to foreign lands by the members in the GOPe, DNC, House of Representatives, Senators, Obama and Obama cabinet/administration people just a friendly “checking in” of importance?
O’well I am sure the current Justice Department is on it? President Trump needs a bigger pooper scooper 2020
Seems like there are some common threads here, this is by no means a comprehensive list. When you consider Dianne Feinstein had a 20 year employee who was a spy for China, Joe Biden’s and John Kerry’s sons lucrative contracts with Chinese interests, Elaine Chaos’s (cocaine mitches wife) Family shipping business, the obvious security concerns with Huawei 5g, I’m probably missing a bunch more. Considering the trillions of dollars involved in the trade war, the number of companies that are dependent on Chinese manufacturing it is truly a daunting task our President has taken on. I’m not smart enough to tie this all together, but it’s hard to believe that there isn’t some connection here. https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/03/15/official-deep-inside-obama-era-defense-intelligence-agency-pleads-guilty-to-spying-for-china/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/11/update-chinese-mar-a-lago-intruder-found-https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/15/peter-thiel-questions-google-loyalty-potentially-working-for-chinese-https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/05/01/former-cia-officer-pleads-guilty-to-conspiring-with-chinese-agents/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/04/24/former-state-department-employee-pleads-guilty-to-spying-for-chinese-agents/
Matrix
Probably just coincidence……
Gee who would have guessed when corruption surrounds you for folks pulling political capital out of the spy network, who would have thought some one would do it for money.
It makes you wonder why the tap on Bezo’s, Schmidt’s, Buffet’s, Dorsey’s and Zuckerberg,s data would not have provided enough insider trading monies. I suppose you have to have a grub stake. Maybe he was a true beleiver and just used the money and info to keep everybody quiet. You know how it is ask the Awana.
Time to shut down 5 eyes. Stick a fork in em and take away their retina Ids. 🍴👀
From the Internet and an article dated May this year about Ramos “He’s thrown fundraisers for politicians such as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.” They appear to have deleted it from the Online article, but Google cached the following “Prison for Vancouver man Vincent Ramos who sold criminals …
https://www.scmp.com › News › World › United States & Canada
Vincent Ramos, 41, of Richmond in the Vancouver area was sentenced …… He’s thrown fundraisers for politicians such as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.”
So while the “Five Eyes” were on a desperate hunt for Trump staffers, one of their own was picking their own pockets. How sweet is that?
Canucks get one shot in October to correct the error of their ways. 5 eyes is a dead duck in its past format. Bring back traitors being hung, drawn and quartered on the public square.
I’m beginning to feel like we’re living in a James Bond movie.
https://www.patreon.com/posts/dissecting-nests-30037676?utm_medium=post_notification_email&utm_source=post_link&utm_campaign=patron_engagement
Oh, no!
Five Guys has been compromised!?
http://www.fiveguys.com/
I’m at a construction job in Canada, when a carpenter shows up with a young Iranian stowaway, who had arrived inside a shipping container that contained a bed, food, cell phone, and money. Canada had let him in the country without question. How many others traveled like him and were allowed in; I doubt Canada kept any record of them.
I also noticed a group of Iranians took over a major Montreal trucking company that hauled inter-country commerce. Many hiding places on a 10-wheeler; large gas tanks; double side-panel walls; false floors and ceilings; dummy sections in the undercarriage that could hide weapons or people. Of course, the new owners kept the original company’s name, which meant the change of ownership not noticed at the border.
I reported these to the FBI 7 years ago. Never forget 9-11.
I contend that Canada maintains Iranian sleeper cells. I experienced the ease in which a member of the Revolutionary Guard got into the country; it doesn’t take much to consider the extent of the embedded seven-years later. There is a quiet invasion going on, and Canada has failed to protect its American neighbor and ally.
They need to make an example of this guy. Tell him he can avoid the noose if he gives up the names of his collaborators in the FBI. When he does, put him in front of a firing squad.
They need to make an example of this guy. Tell him he can avoid the noose if he gives up the names of his collaborators in the FBI. When he does, put him in front of a firing squad.
In other news, Nancy Pelosi is upset that she can’t register Ortiz as a democrat and run home for President in 2024. .At least not yet…….
Him, not home.
Sounds like an offense one could be executed for . . . .
Actually, if he was a democrat it could be considered a resume enhancement.
I have the sneaky suspicion that these secrets were divulged and they’re just not saying it.
Oh dear it looks like it was by invitation only, such a shame for Hillary, she could have really used one of those phones…..
” The plea agreement said clients needed a personal reference and those engaged in international drug trafficking were referred to as “executives.” When users were arrested, the company would delete their phones. ”
” Phantom Secure bought smartphones, stripped them of their functions and installed an encrypted email system so the phones could only communicate with each other, according to the FBI .”
” The phones had 10,000 to 20,000 users, many of them “top-level” organized crime leaders, said police, who claimed the phones were used to co-ordinate drug trafficking, murders and money-laundering. “
Somewhere I read that we (U.S.) no longer gets it’s Intel from 5 eyes. It now uses Israel and I believe the Saudi Intel to get the info. I was almost sure I had read it here on CTH. Great to know that we can catch these traitors, but wonder how many actually fly underneath our radar and did/do provide this info to our adversaries?
Ramos knows too much. He’s bound to get the Epstein treatment.
I’m wondering when Trump gets re-elected, will he be able to finally just fire all the ovomit holdovers and replace them with people he knows are truly for his agenda?
He could then go after every one of these criminals with no holds barred.
RockKnutne: Been thinking about that too…
Well I wonder if Hillary had a phone?
She had multiple phones she used. Just think about all the damage that witch has done.
Could she have been selling access to her server with one of those phones?
