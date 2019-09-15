Lawfare Group Begins Delegitimizing Supreme Court…

Posted on September 15, 2019 by

By now everyone is familiar with the Lawfare network; an alliance of ideological political interests inside and outside government who use the law to achieve their objectives.  [Specific Example Here]

During the Obama administration the Lawfare group: (1) weaponized the IRS for political targeting; (2) weaponized the DOJ and FBI for political targeting; (3) weaponized the intelligence community for political activism; (4) created new legal theories around ‘disparate impact’ to weaponize the National Labor Relations Board; and generally used embedded officials to advance far-left political interests across the spectrum of govt.

After they lost the 2016 election the Lawfare group immediately: (1) worked to delegitimize the presidency of Donald Trump; (2) delegitimize National Security Adviser General Flynn; (3) target, disempower and isolate AG Jeff Session; (4) delegitimize AG Bill Barr and the institution of the FBI outside their control; (5) delegitimize DHS, Border Patrol and Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE); and (6) delegitimize any institution or office that would now be removing or overturning their former Lawfare constructs.

What we are seeing today from the Lawfare Alliance appears as a designed effort to continue this overall agenda; now focused on delegitimizing the Supreme Court of the United States.

In the last few months the Supreme Court has been moving toward eliminating the ability of Lawfare allied federal judges from ordering nationwide injunctions.  The latest SCOTUS decision was 7-2 to stop this Lawfare practice.  If activist judges are stopped from blocking executive branch policy, this creates a serious problem for the Lawfare Alliance.

Simultaneously, President Trump is filling vacancies on the federal bench at a strong rate.  President Trump has now appointed 150 federal judges into the judicial bloodstream.  This further impedes the ability of the ideological Lawfare Alliance to achieve their objectives.

With the Supreme Court tenuously holding a 5-4 conservative outlook, and the strong possibility the loss of Justice Ginsburg might create a 6-3 court, the Lawfare group is now lashing out and planning for ways to retain their position.

The next Supreme Court calendar is likely to be devastating to the ideological left.  The court is scheduled to hear arguments on everything from gun rights cases to the Census citizenship question and a likely defeat over Obama’s unconstitutional DACA executive action.   Losing on the DACA case would be a catastrophic defeat for the political left, who have weaponized open-immigration for maximum political value.

It’s the DACA ruling in combination with New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. City of New York [(arguments Monday, Dec. 2) whether the city’s ban on taking a handgun outside city limits violates the Second Amendment] that could lead to major trouble for the Lawfare Alliance.

Ideologically it is possible the Lawfare Alliance will attempt to ignore the Supreme Court DACA ruling by taking a similar approach to their Sanctuary City policies.  That is to say the ultra-far-left political activists will demand ‘blue states’ do not comply with the Supreme Court decision and set up some internal sanctuary network that defies the SCOTUS ruling.   You can imagine this approach would be a problem, as defiant states openly rebuke the Supreme Court.

….So following along with what we know about how Lawfare operates, the current attacks to delegitimize Justice Brett Kavanaugh really give the appearance of entreaties toward delegitimizing the rulings of the court.   Rulings such as the pending DACA decision.

That appears to be the strategic purpose for the Lawfare Group to weaponize their ideological allies in the left-wing media, and to start hyping the SCOTUS antagonism now.

Creating a crisis to achieve their results, is simply how the Lawfare group work…

.

.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, A New America, AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cultural Marxism, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Illegal Aliens, Legislation, media bias, Mexico, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, President Trump, propaganda, Supreme Court, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

219 Responses to Lawfare Group Begins Delegitimizing Supreme Court…

Older Comments
  1. ozymandiasssss says:
    September 15, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    The only thing that has stopped them so far is Trump’s intransigence.

    Now time is running out for them

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. peace says:
    September 15, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    The lawfare group cannot delegitimize the supreme court without the consent of ‘we the people”. The conservative powerful lawyers need to form a lawfair group and take the power away from lawfare.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • gwg35 says:
      September 15, 2019 at 9:39 pm

      They can if no one calls them on it and they suffer consequences for their actions. Remember, silence is considered consent!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Louisiana Tea Rose says:
        September 15, 2019 at 10:12 pm

        We are not silent. We are not asleep. We are not unaware.

        AND WE VOTE.

        NOVEMBER 2020.

        THAT WILL BE THE LOUDEST VOICE AMERICA WILL HAVE EVER HEARD.

        LOUDER THAN 2016!

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
      • As a man thinkth says:
        September 15, 2019 at 10:39 pm

        GWG35….Some person in the know needs to start publishing a list of “Know Lawfare Activist *….Who are they? What law firms compose this secret society? Who funds this operation? What Universities harbor a sanctuary for their recruitment and spreading of their ideology…

        If we are to fight for our freedom some good patriot needs to point out where the enemy is hiding among us….

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • NJF says:
          September 15, 2019 at 11:04 pm

          Hmmmm “secret society,” where have I heard that before?

          Maybe that’s what lisa & pete meant.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • Thankful for Americans Outside of DPRK says:
          September 15, 2019 at 11:41 pm

          Ah. I see another deck of cards needs to be printed the “Lawfare” edition. Each face with a list of their accomplishments/misdeeds against the country.

          Then we shame them and drown out their protesting voices with righteous cold anger!

          Like

          Reply
  3. PinotNoir says:
    September 15, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    Wonder how many lawfare warrior foreheads meeting kinetic objects it would take for this evil to stop? What a club of wealthy psychopaths.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. aumechanic says:
    September 15, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    Is there a list of these lawfare lawyers?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. ozymandiasssss says:
    September 15, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    People like SD have exposed them. Their power is diminished from that exposure. Keep it up Sundance!!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  6. visage13 says:
    September 15, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    I always feel so defeated and mad when I see what these people are doing. What can we do to stop it?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Lester Smith says:
      September 15, 2019 at 10:03 pm

      Vote republican you want to stop it defeat them with your vote. The devil only has power if we grant it. We can fear or fight I choose to fight. We’re on the right side, Jesus has our backs, keep the faith.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  7. gary says:
    September 15, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    if i remember right, bill barr referenced a ‘certain’ group of lawyers, in some of his congressional testimony.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. ozymandiasssss says:
    September 15, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    People are starting to wake up

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • ilcon says:
      September 15, 2019 at 10:48 pm

      2 Kristolites.
      These two are commies, which either means they’re lying through their teeth or possibly, just possibly, their pea brains are beginning to function.

      Like

      Reply
    • swimeasy says:
      September 15, 2019 at 11:02 pm

      Thank you ozy. Numerous Never-Trumpers on that thread planning to support POTUS Nov 2020 related to Kavanaugh hearing and questioning why it is being brought up again.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  9. Deplorable Canuck says:
    September 15, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    How does one RINO Give Mouth to Mouth Resuscitation on another RINO? I don’t know but the mental image is hilarious!

    Like

    Reply
  10. Patience says:
    September 15, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    I trust that President Trump is very well aware of the slime-balls. Thus, “drain the swamp”. As well, the good, knowledgeable, wise, able and willing ….. working to combat the likes of Lawfare and the rest of the anti-American mafia.

    Thanks, Sundance and crew.

    We must continue to read, listen, talk, gather, pray, believe …. and spread the word.
    ~And VOTE!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. Patter Grey says:
    September 15, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    why would the US military LET this happen? If the US military does nothings usual WE ALL LOSE.Please help the USA US military..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. MR52 says:
    September 15, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Is it not time that encouraging people to break the law is in itself – ‘aid/abet/counsel/procure’. Could also be an ‘incitement to commit’… or even a conspiracy depending on the facts. I think it is time to start charging people for their actions. They are getting away with too much these days.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Beau Geste says:
      September 16, 2019 at 12:10 am

      Perhaps some of the “lawfare” group interacted, aided and abetted the coup plotters? If so, they could be charged as co-conspirators.

      Like

      Reply
  13. MfM says:
    September 15, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    So, does this group has info on RBG’s health? We know it’s not good, but this could have a connection.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Attorney, William D Ware says:
    September 15, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    We need to file ethics complaints against any lawyer acting unethically…and RICO Civil actions against law firms colluding to do harm to the President and the citizenry of the United States. It really is that simple folks…

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • swimeasy says:
      September 15, 2019 at 11:11 pm

      I like your thinking Mr Ware, but if it was that simple, why does Andrew Weissman still have a license? Hoping Judge Sullivan will finally refer him for misconduct.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  15. Tl Howard says:
    September 15, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    Until one of these brains of the scheme, the lawyers themselves, pay a HUGE price for their lies, this crap will continue.

    I’d think that AG Barr would be totally disgusted at this group by this time, wouldn’t you?

    How about coward Chief Justice Roberts, whose damn job it is to clean up the mess that is the FISA Court.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. albertus magnus says:
    September 15, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    It is hard to watch evil people scheming and manipulating.

    The part that I dislike the most is that they arent in office but are extremely effective in accomplishing their goals. We have our people in office, and they turned out to be the biggest bunch of eunuchs since Herod’s harem.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Tl Howard says:
    September 15, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Frankly, I think we conservatives have been much too easy on corporations which have bowed to the left all these years, starting with their succumbing to the threats of guys like Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton.

    I know conservatives say they don’t believe in boycotting businesses but I think it’s necessary. You don’t have to throw rocks through their windows; rather, en masse, you have to let them know that if they continue to “take sides” with progs, they will pay a price, a heavy price in losing customers.

    Seems to me a light need to be shined on Lawfare.

    Like

    Reply
    • anotherworriedmom says:
      September 15, 2019 at 11:05 pm

      I don’t boycott. I am, however, a little choosy about where I spend my $$. I haven’t been to Target since the men were welcomed into the little girls’ changing rooms. I haven’t spent $$ on a Hollywood movie in over a decade. I refuse to purchase or listen to music that denigrates women or condones violence. None of that is a boycott. It’s careful spending.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  18. An says:
    September 15, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/09/the-new-york-times-anti-kavanaugh-bombshell-is-actually-a-dud/

    Here’s a good review exposing what nonsense this allegation is. Does anyone know of a good source that compiles all the stuff we know, like that the supermarket Ford remembers was built years later, the utter farce of Blasey-Ford’s “lie detector” (polygraph) test and what she attested to (or not), the fact that the door they built happened at the wrong time, and how the legal privilege of one’s counsel with a psychiatrist comes into play to evade questioning, the lie about being afraid of flying, her scrubbing social media, etc.?

    I’ve seen so much and I remember it, but sources vanish so quickly and it doesn’t help that Google is burying them just like they bury TCT as we learned from that Google leak….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. VandalizeDuhMastuhsAlgorithms says:
    September 15, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    I believe we are engaged in a total, existential War of all available means and characteristics.

    Spiritual.
    Economic.
    Political.
    Legal.
    Agricultural.
    Scientific.
    Electronic.
    Cultural.
    Energy.
    Etc.

    For example,
    The Spiritual arena – Satan’s ever-losing battle against Christ and the Word of God, legions of warrior-angels, and the prayers of the Righteous. But think of the souls and lives Satan destroys thru such vicious means as unrestrained sensuality, infanticide, and terminal addictions.

    Maybe someone or some entity is already doing this but is there some sort of a scoreboard to help keep track?

    For example, in the Political arena, current status of say the Gen. Michael Flynn skirmish? Or the list of
    hidden documents and their proximity to sunlight?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. leighdiaz3973 says:
    September 15, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    May Lawfare reside on level three eternally

    Like

    Reply
  21. Aintree says:
    September 15, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    Sundance’s willingness to expose the Lawfare manipulators is impressively intrepid. Most of the corrupted MSM are just obedient stooges,

    The attacks on Kavanaugh reached an intolerable point long ago and Justice Kavanaugh should sue the accuser/s. If it was Justice Ginsburg or Justice Sotomayor being regularly defamed about some alleged illegal action in their distant past, it’s likely Justice Roberts would speak out.

    It’s far worse to slander and defame a SCOTUS Justice with despicably false or unprovable accusations than it was for P Trump to accurately criticize the Lawfare activist judges in California. That caused Justice Roberts to speak out and defend the activists.

    All that aside, P Trump’s powerful, resilient Presidency is weakening these sleazy manipulators as SD pointed out and hopefully it will continue to weaken them for 5 more years plus whatever days apply.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Sgt Troy says:
    September 15, 2019 at 10:48 pm

    Accidents happen everyday

    Like

    Reply
  23. Obake158 says:
    September 15, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    Thank you Sundance. This is truly an a magnificent article.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. dallasdan says:
    September 15, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    SD provides an impressive litany of success for the “Lawfare Alliance.” The blatantly false and pernicious attack against Justice BK is a clear manifestation of the depth and breadth of its power.

    IMO, the rule of law is now just a concept, and it is multi-tiered in its application depending upon a criminal’s status and party affiliation.

    SD elaborates:
    “…ultra-far-left political activists will demand ‘blue states’ do not comply with the Supreme Court decision and set up some internal sanctuary network that defies the SCOTUS ruling. You can imagine this approach would be a problem, as defiant states openly rebuke the Supreme Court.”

    The President is a one-man warrior army fighting to restore legitimacy to demonstrably failing, constitutionally-based federal, state, and local governments. There is nothing the Deep State will not do to impair or to stop his efforts.

    The 2020 election will be a political war that is more intense than the country has ever experienced. The nation is but one ceased heartbeat or lost election away from being permanently lost to the radical leftists.

    As the President would say, “Very bad. Very sad.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. ilcon says:
    September 15, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    Lawfare Group is the Intelligence Agencies.
    Comey – Richman.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Larry says:
    September 15, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    These people are lawless tyrants. To me the really scary thing is that millions seem to be falling for their lies and schemes. And so far they have been winning. Abortion on demand. The sexual revolution. Normalization of homosexuality. Acceptance of transgenderism. And all of this is done through the media and K- doctorate education. Its has taken decades but they have been winning
    in their quest to fundamentally change society. Now they have co-opted whole governmental departments. CIA, IRS, State. DOJ, FBI – fully impose the law when it suits them ( abortion on demand in all states ) – ignore it when it doesn’t ( sanctuary cities, counties and states) – subvert it
    when it suits ( Spygate , Hillary’s Emails) .
    God help us if they win the next election.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. California Joe says:
    September 15, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    There’s no way these people are going to allow an Irish Catholic justice on the Supreme Court when they have a dozen Ruth Bader Ginsbergs waiting on the sidelines for the job! They want to control the Supreme Court and therefore the United States with their own kind.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Tiffthis says:
    September 16, 2019 at 12:04 am

    I’m so sick of this game. These people need to be squashed and fast – leave our nation alone already. 💯🇺🇸

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. ann says:
    September 16, 2019 at 12:07 am

    Progressivism , never Trumpists, liberal are self attributions , labels that denote social status and aspirant members of an exclusionary caste.

    Isn’t Pride identified as a major sin?

    Americans rejected their rule, humiliated, blnded by anger and hubris, these people have forgotten to be good.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Jerry Joe says:
    September 16, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Would love to see Justice Kavanuagh follow the suggestion of POTUS and bring a libel action, framing a template for others to successfully follow, and place inferiors courts in a position of opining he is unable to state a cause of action or survive summary judgment. With all of the infringements haphazardly enacted against the 2nd Amendment, media insulation through the 1st Amendment seems more than ripe for judicial review. The media (what is it now – 6 or so companies owning almost all of it) marches lock, stop and barrel in messaging reticence in opposition to gun control. I trust Brett is a good person, but the media has certainly left that trust to be somewhat blinded and worthy of redress.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s