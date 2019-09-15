Lawfare Group Begins Delegitimizing Supreme Court…

By now everyone is familiar with the Lawfare network; an alliance of ideological political interests inside and outside government who use the law to achieve their objectives. [Specific Example Here]
During the Obama administration the Lawfare group: (1) weaponized the IRS for political targeting; (2) weaponized the DOJ and FBI for political targeting; (3) weaponized the intelligence community for political activism; (4) created new legal theories around ‘disparate impact’ to weaponize the National Labor Relations Board; and generally used embedded officials to advance far-left political interests across the spectrum of govt.
After they lost the 2016 election the Lawfare group immediately: (1) worked to delegitimize the presidency of Donald Trump; (2) delegitimize National Security Adviser General Flynn; (3) target, disempower and isolate AG Jeff Session; (4) delegitimize AG Bill Barr and the institution of the FBI outside their control; (5) delegitimize DHS, Border Patrol and Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE); and (6) delegitimize any institution or office that would now be removing or overturning their former Lawfare constructs.
What we are seeing today from the Lawfare Alliance appears as a designed effort to continue this overall agenda; now focused on delegitimizing the Supreme Court of the United States.
In the last few months the Supreme Court has been moving toward eliminating the ability of Lawfare allied federal judges from ordering nationwide injunctions. The latest SCOTUS decision was 7-2 to stop this Lawfare practice. If activist judges are stopped from blocking executive branch policy, this creates a serious problem for the Lawfare Alliance.
Simultaneously, President Trump is filling vacancies on the federal bench at a strong rate. President Trump has now appointed 150 federal judges into the judicial bloodstream. This further impedes the ability of the ideological Lawfare Alliance to achieve their objectives.
With the Supreme Court tenuously holding a 5-4 conservative outlook, and the strong possibility the loss of Justice Ginsburg might create a 6-3 court, the Lawfare group is now lashing out and planning for ways to retain their position.
The next Supreme Court calendar is likely to be devastating to the ideological left. The court is scheduled to hear arguments on everything from gun rights cases to the Census citizenship question and a likely defeat over Obama’s unconstitutional DACA executive action. Losing on the DACA case would be a catastrophic defeat for the political left, who have weaponized open-immigration for maximum political value.
It’s the DACA ruling in combination with New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. City of New York [(arguments Monday, Dec. 2) whether the city’s ban on taking a handgun outside city limits violates the Second Amendment] that could lead to major trouble for the Lawfare Alliance.
Ideologically it is possible the Lawfare Alliance will attempt to ignore the Supreme Court DACA ruling by taking a similar approach to their Sanctuary City policies. That is to say the ultra-far-left political activists will demand ‘blue states’ do not comply with the Supreme Court decision and set up some internal sanctuary network that defies the SCOTUS ruling. You can imagine this approach would be a problem, as defiant states openly rebuke the Supreme Court.
….So following along with what we know about how Lawfare operates, the current attacks to delegitimize Justice Brett Kavanaugh really give the appearance of entreaties toward delegitimizing the rulings of the court. Rulings such as the pending DACA decision.
That appears to be the strategic purpose for the Lawfare Group to weaponize their ideological allies in the left-wing media, and to start hyping the SCOTUS antagonism now.
Creating a crisis to achieve their results, is simply how the Lawfare group work…
.
.
The only thing that has stopped them so far is Trump’s intransigence.
Now time is running out for them
LikeLiked by 6 people
Anyone see that they are mainly liberalJews?
LikeLike
The problem is not their faith (unless perhaps their lack thereof) but their liberalism (read : leftism). The issue is: they are Bolsheviks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, they are Bolsheviks.
LikeLike
You’re right: Katz, Bromwich (ham sandwich), Weissman, et al.
LikeLike
The lawfare group cannot delegitimize the supreme court without the consent of ‘we the people”. The conservative powerful lawyers need to form a lawfair group and take the power away from lawfare.
LikeLiked by 14 people
They can if no one calls them on it and they suffer consequences for their actions. Remember, silence is considered consent!
LikeLiked by 7 people
We are not silent. We are not asleep. We are not unaware.
AND WE VOTE.
NOVEMBER 2020.
THAT WILL BE THE LOUDEST VOICE AMERICA WILL HAVE EVER HEARD.
LOUDER THAN 2016!
LikeLiked by 8 people
1000 Likes!
LikeLike
AMEN,There will be a tidal wave this time against these cobras.They still havent and never wil figure out the American people.God bless our POTUS and God bless the United States of America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
GWG35….Some person in the know needs to start publishing a list of “Know Lawfare Activist *….Who are they? What law firms compose this secret society? Who funds this operation? What Universities harbor a sanctuary for their recruitment and spreading of their ideology…
If we are to fight for our freedom some good patriot needs to point out where the enemy is hiding among us….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hmmmm “secret society,” where have I heard that before?
Maybe that’s what lisa & pete meant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah. I see another deck of cards needs to be printed the “Lawfare” edition. Each face with a list of their accomplishments/misdeeds against the country.
Then we shame them and drown out their protesting voices with righteous cold anger!
LikeLike
Wonder how many lawfare warrior foreheads meeting kinetic objects it would take for this evil to stop? What a club of wealthy psychopaths.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kinetic solutions can be so…so individually… what’s the word I’m looking for?
uhhhh “permanent”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is there a list of these lawfare lawyers?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Start with http://www.lawfareblog.com
There are more in DOJ/FBI, SDNY, and high-powered law schools
LikeLiked by 8 people
Look under evil lowlifes they are also listed under ” Devils Advocates” can be reached at (666) 666-6666. Leave Brent alone, where the hell is AG Barr. This can be seen as an attempt to intemidate and harass a Federal Judge. Trumps right sue these bastards.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You mean, like, doxed?
LikeLike
People like SD have exposed them. Their power is diminished from that exposure. Keep it up Sundance!!
LikeLiked by 12 people
I always feel so defeated and mad when I see what these people are doing. What can we do to stop it?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Vote republican you want to stop it defeat them with your vote. The devil only has power if we grant it. We can fear or fight I choose to fight. We’re on the right side, Jesus has our backs, keep the faith.
LikeLiked by 8 people
if i remember right, bill barr referenced a ‘certain’ group of lawyers, in some of his congressional testimony.
LikeLiked by 9 people
People are starting to wake up
LikeLiked by 11 people
2 Kristolites.
These two are commies, which either means they’re lying through their teeth or possibly, just possibly, their pea brains are beginning to function.
LikeLike
Thank you ozy. Numerous Never-Trumpers on that thread planning to support POTUS Nov 2020 related to Kavanaugh hearing and questioning why it is being brought up again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How does one RINO Give Mouth to Mouth Resuscitation on another RINO? I don’t know but the mental image is hilarious!
LikeLike
I trust that President Trump is very well aware of the slime-balls. Thus, “drain the swamp”. As well, the good, knowledgeable, wise, able and willing ….. working to combat the likes of Lawfare and the rest of the anti-American mafia.
Thanks, Sundance and crew.
We must continue to read, listen, talk, gather, pray, believe …. and spread the word.
~And VOTE!
LikeLiked by 7 people
why would the US military LET this happen? If the US military does nothings usual WE ALL LOSE.Please help the USA US military..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it not time that encouraging people to break the law is in itself – ‘aid/abet/counsel/procure’. Could also be an ‘incitement to commit’… or even a conspiracy depending on the facts. I think it is time to start charging people for their actions. They are getting away with too much these days.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Perhaps some of the “lawfare” group interacted, aided and abetted the coup plotters? If so, they could be charged as co-conspirators.
LikeLike
So, does this group has info on RBG’s health? We know it’s not good, but this could have a connection.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe so too. IMO this is an indicator that RBG’s health is much worse than the propaganda indicates. This is all about clogging the nomination process with attempts to impeach Kavanaugh. Certainly a replacement for RBG cannot be confirmed while impeachment hearings are on-going for Kavanaugh. Naturally any hearings will last through the next election and through 2024 if necessary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Based on what I have read bile duct stents are not a good sign
LikeLiked by 2 people
When did she have bile duct stints inserted?
LikeLike
There’s no legal reason a replacement cannot be confirmed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We need to file ethics complaints against any lawyer acting unethically…and RICO Civil actions against law firms colluding to do harm to the President and the citizenry of the United States. It really is that simple folks…
LikeLiked by 11 people
I like your thinking Mr Ware, but if it was that simple, why does Andrew Weissman still have a license? Hoping Judge Sullivan will finally refer him for misconduct.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Until one of these brains of the scheme, the lawyers themselves, pay a HUGE price for their lies, this crap will continue.
I’d think that AG Barr would be totally disgusted at this group by this time, wouldn’t you?
How about coward Chief Justice Roberts, whose damn job it is to clean up the mess that is the FISA Court.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It is hard to watch evil people scheming and manipulating.
The part that I dislike the most is that they arent in office but are extremely effective in accomplishing their goals. We have our people in office, and they turned out to be the biggest bunch of eunuchs since Herod’s harem.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Frankly, I think we conservatives have been much too easy on corporations which have bowed to the left all these years, starting with their succumbing to the threats of guys like Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton.
I know conservatives say they don’t believe in boycotting businesses but I think it’s necessary. You don’t have to throw rocks through their windows; rather, en masse, you have to let them know that if they continue to “take sides” with progs, they will pay a price, a heavy price in losing customers.
Seems to me a light need to be shined on Lawfare.
LikeLike
I don’t boycott. I am, however, a little choosy about where I spend my $$. I haven’t been to Target since the men were welcomed into the little girls’ changing rooms. I haven’t spent $$ on a Hollywood movie in over a decade. I refuse to purchase or listen to music that denigrates women or condones violence. None of that is a boycott. It’s careful spending.
LikeLiked by 4 people
https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/09/the-new-york-times-anti-kavanaugh-bombshell-is-actually-a-dud/
Here’s a good review exposing what nonsense this allegation is. Does anyone know of a good source that compiles all the stuff we know, like that the supermarket Ford remembers was built years later, the utter farce of Blasey-Ford’s “lie detector” (polygraph) test and what she attested to (or not), the fact that the door they built happened at the wrong time, and how the legal privilege of one’s counsel with a psychiatrist comes into play to evade questioning, the lie about being afraid of flying, her scrubbing social media, etc.?
I’ve seen so much and I remember it, but sources vanish so quickly and it doesn’t help that Google is burying them just like they bury TCT as we learned from that Google leak….
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe we are engaged in a total, existential War of all available means and characteristics.
Spiritual.
Economic.
Political.
Legal.
Agricultural.
Scientific.
Electronic.
Cultural.
Energy.
Etc.
For example,
The Spiritual arena – Satan’s ever-losing battle against Christ and the Word of God, legions of warrior-angels, and the prayers of the Righteous. But think of the souls and lives Satan destroys thru such vicious means as unrestrained sensuality, infanticide, and terminal addictions.
Maybe someone or some entity is already doing this but is there some sort of a scoreboard to help keep track?
For example, in the Political arena, current status of say the Gen. Michael Flynn skirmish? Or the list of
hidden documents and their proximity to sunlight?
LikeLiked by 1 person
May Lawfare reside on level three eternally
LikeLike
Sundance’s willingness to expose the Lawfare manipulators is impressively intrepid. Most of the corrupted MSM are just obedient stooges,
The attacks on Kavanaugh reached an intolerable point long ago and Justice Kavanaugh should sue the accuser/s. If it was Justice Ginsburg or Justice Sotomayor being regularly defamed about some alleged illegal action in their distant past, it’s likely Justice Roberts would speak out.
It’s far worse to slander and defame a SCOTUS Justice with despicably false or unprovable accusations than it was for P Trump to accurately criticize the Lawfare activist judges in California. That caused Justice Roberts to speak out and defend the activists.
All that aside, P Trump’s powerful, resilient Presidency is weakening these sleazy manipulators as SD pointed out and hopefully it will continue to weaken them for 5 more years plus whatever days apply.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Accidents happen everyday
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance. This is truly an a magnificent article.
LikeLiked by 3 people
SD provides an impressive litany of success for the “Lawfare Alliance.” The blatantly false and pernicious attack against Justice BK is a clear manifestation of the depth and breadth of its power.
IMO, the rule of law is now just a concept, and it is multi-tiered in its application depending upon a criminal’s status and party affiliation.
SD elaborates:
“…ultra-far-left political activists will demand ‘blue states’ do not comply with the Supreme Court decision and set up some internal sanctuary network that defies the SCOTUS ruling. You can imagine this approach would be a problem, as defiant states openly rebuke the Supreme Court.”
The President is a one-man warrior army fighting to restore legitimacy to demonstrably failing, constitutionally-based federal, state, and local governments. There is nothing the Deep State will not do to impair or to stop his efforts.
The 2020 election will be a political war that is more intense than the country has ever experienced. The nation is but one ceased heartbeat or lost election away from being permanently lost to the radical leftists.
As the President would say, “Very bad. Very sad.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lawfare Group is the Intelligence Agencies.
Comey – Richman.
LikeLike
These people are lawless tyrants. To me the really scary thing is that millions seem to be falling for their lies and schemes. And so far they have been winning. Abortion on demand. The sexual revolution. Normalization of homosexuality. Acceptance of transgenderism. And all of this is done through the media and K- doctorate education. Its has taken decades but they have been winning
in their quest to fundamentally change society. Now they have co-opted whole governmental departments. CIA, IRS, State. DOJ, FBI – fully impose the law when it suits them ( abortion on demand in all states ) – ignore it when it doesn’t ( sanctuary cities, counties and states) – subvert it
when it suits ( Spygate , Hillary’s Emails) .
God help us if they win the next election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s no way these people are going to allow an Irish Catholic justice on the Supreme Court when they have a dozen Ruth Bader Ginsbergs waiting on the sidelines for the job! They want to control the Supreme Court and therefore the United States with their own kind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The attack on Kavanaugh before Ford https://audioboom.com/posts/7369643-bestofepstein-1-of-2-the-2018-attack-on-kavanaugh-before-ford-richardaepstein-hooverinst
LikeLike
I’m so sick of this game. These people need to be squashed and fast – leave our nation alone already. 💯🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Progressivism , never Trumpists, liberal are self attributions , labels that denote social status and aspirant members of an exclusionary caste.
Isn’t Pride identified as a major sin?
Americans rejected their rule, humiliated, blnded by anger and hubris, these people have forgotten to be good.
LikeLike
Would love to see Justice Kavanuagh follow the suggestion of POTUS and bring a libel action, framing a template for others to successfully follow, and place inferiors courts in a position of opining he is unable to state a cause of action or survive summary judgment. With all of the infringements haphazardly enacted against the 2nd Amendment, media insulation through the 1st Amendment seems more than ripe for judicial review. The media (what is it now – 6 or so companies owning almost all of it) marches lock, stop and barrel in messaging reticence in opposition to gun control. I trust Brett is a good person, but the media has certainly left that trust to be somewhat blinded and worthy of redress.
LikeLike