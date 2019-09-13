McCabe’s Lawfare Alliance Working With Media Allies to Frame Defense…

When the reports of a possible indictment for Andrew McCabe surfaced, we noted it would be interesting to see how the Lawfare alliance responds. Today we can see that response.

Andrew McCabe’s defense attorney, Michael Bromwich (also the attorney for ‘beach friend’ Christine Blasey-Ford in the Kavanaugh narrative), leaks his communication with U.S. Attorney for DC, Jessie Liu, to the New York Times.

Leaks to the NYT and WaPo are how the Lawfare alliance push their narrative. These are the same DOJ/FBI officials who leaked to the same media when constructing the Russian Conspiracy narrative around the Trump campaign. [Same exact people]

(NYT) […] In a letter sent late on Thursday, defense lawyers asked whether a grand jury had considered charges against Mr. McCabe, who is being investigated over whether he lied to internal investigators about interactions with news media. The letter came shortly after the Justice Department told Mr. McCabe’s lawyers that it had rejected their pitch to the deputy attorney general to drop the case.

“It is clear that no indictment has been returned,” the lawyers wrote, citing coverage of the case by The New York Times and The Washington Post. A grand jury hearing evidence that was recalled on Thursday after months of inactivity left for the day without any sign of an indictment, The Post reported. None had emerged on Friday. (more)

Here’s the letter:

The purpose for the letter is to push information gained within the Lawfare network into the media narrative. It is transparently obvious that Lawfare allied lawyers who left the U.S. Attorneys Office in DC are leaking what they know to the Lawfare allied members on McCabe’s defense; this is simply how they operate.

Notice the informality of the letter from Michael Bromwich to U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu. The tone is part of the overall group dynamic. This is a social circle of former and current connected legal interests within the Dept. of Justice.

Bromwich cannot directly say he is aware of Grand Jury evidence, because such information would be illegal to acquire. However, current and former DOJ officials can leak to the Times and Washington Post, and Bromwich can then cite the reporting on those leaks. Everyone knows the game, the bastardization of justice is all done with an internal wink and a nod.

The Lawfare objective is for the media and McCabe’s defense to push out information about how a grand jury may have not returned an indictment in 2018, a ‘no true bill’ finding.

Pushing this information into the public sphere supports the objective of the defense; however, the Lawfare alliance cannot admit how they gained that information -leaks from allies inside the DOJ- because that would be illegal.

In addition to Andrew McCabe and Michael Bromwich, the Lawfare alliance includes: former FBI legal counsel James Baker, former DOJ-NSD lawyer David Laufman (who also represented Monica McLean, Blasey-Ford’s FBI bestie and narrative engineer friend), former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman; Lawfare head Benamin Wittes; James Comey’s leaking buddie Daniel Richman; Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen; criminal defense attorney Barry Berke; and a host of current and former FBI and DOJ foot-soldiers. All of the characters network in the same social circle.

This tribal network then extends outward to their media allies. The Lawfare team leak to specific contacts they have within media… the media then write the articles to the benefit of the Lawfare network and collaborative political interests.

Fusion GPS is part of the Lawfare network as a distribution hub for research information needed by the journalists who are writing on behalf of the Lawfare need. Those of you who have followed politics might remember Ezra Klein’s “Journ-o-List”; the email group of 400+ reporters for multiple media outlets who collectively collaborated on stories.

Journ-O-List was a private Google Groups forum for discussing politics and the news media with 400 “left-leaning” journalists, academics and others. Ezra Klein created the online forum in February 2007 while blogging at The American Prospect and shut it down on June 25, 2010 amid wider public exposure. (link)

After they were exposed the media group closed shop on that specific operation, but they never stopped the process. They simply changed and evolved their methods for group planning, strategy and distribution. The network and purpose continues.

The Lawfare Alliance feeds information into this media network based on need.

FBI Director James Comey, FBI Legal Counsel James Baker, Comey memo recepient Daniel Richman, Deputy AG Sally Yates, Comey friend Benjamin Wittes, FBI lead agent Peter Strzok, FBI counsel Lisa Page, Mueller lead Andrew Weissmann and the Mueller team of lawyers, all of them -and more- are connected to the Lawfare group; and this network provides the sounding board for all of the weaponized approaches, including the various new legal theories we saw outlined within the Weissmann-Mueller Report.

The Lawfare continuum is very simple. The corrupt 2015 Clinton exoneration; which became the corrupt 2016 DOJ/FBI Trump investigation; which became the corrupt 2017 DOJ/FBI Mueller probe; is currently the 2019 “impeachment” plan. Weissmann and Mueller delivered their report to evolve the plan from corrupt legal theory into corrupt political targeting. Every phase within the continuum holds the same goal.

And so it goes…

