Report: U.S. DC Attorney Jessie Liu Will Indict Andrew McCabe…

Posted on September 12, 2019 by

Several news outlets are now reporting that U.S. Attorney for DC, Jessie Liu, will likely indict former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for lying to FBI investigators.

The reporting is based on leaked email communications from the lawyers representing Andrew McCabe, where McCabe’s legal appeals to Main Justice and current DOJ Deputy Attorney General James Rosen were rejected.

WASHINGTON DC – […] A source close to McCabe’s legal team said they received an email from the Department of Justice which said, “The Department rejected your appeal of the United States Attorney’s Office’s decision in this matter. Any further inquiries should be directed to the United States Attorney’s Office.” (more)

While an indictment of McCabe is a positive step toward accountability for the corrupt ‘small group’ within the DOJ/FBI, the fact that McCabe is afforded a back-and-forth debate on the issues only highlights the ridiculous prism of tiered justice and politics.

The OIG investigation of McCabe, and the subsequent criminal referral, was finalized over 18 months ago. No ordinary citizen, other than well-connected ‘beach friends‘, would be granted such considerations.

If McCabe is indicted it will be interesting to read the Lawfare (Benjamin Wittes) perspective on having one of their team finally encountering legal accountability.

125 Responses to Report: U.S. DC Attorney Jessie Liu Will Indict Andrew McCabe…

  1. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    September 12, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    The timing here is too impeccable, too tight, too neat to be coinkydink.

    Sidney and Mike are high-fiving each other today.

    Brandon gets the booby prize today.

  2. Newhere says:
    September 12, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    I put this under the category of WTF.

    18 months of tortured deliberations and negotiations over whether to indict a central player in the seditious coup attempt — and the result is lying to investigators? What about the REST of his crimes?

    Also/separately: the fact that this is framed/leaked as “Jessie Liu refers prosecutions” and “appeals to main justice rejected” doesn’t mean that’s how it actually has played out. On these high level cases, the prosecutor inevitably would always have been “consulting” with politically appointed DOJ leadership, i.e., Barr and his deputy Rosen, meaning they’d be at least passively guiding things the whole time. Maybe not YES/NO, but setting out the specific parameters for “her” decision. As I see it, Liu doesn’t get full credit or blame on this one.

    While it SEEMS like a good development … it’s kind of like have bad refs for a whole game, to the point of being down by double-digits, and finally in the last quarter getting one fair call on something inconsequential. By itself, means squat.

    Last: Between Flynn and now a likely McCabe prosecution, Liu is center stage. Wonder how that will go, and if developments in either case are weighing upon the other.

  3. Expedy (@expedy21) says:
    September 12, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    Color me skeptical. It’s been mentioned several times the Democrats control DC, 91% voted for Hillary. Why would that be any different with a Grand Jury? Even though there is an old saying that a Grand Jury can indict a ham sandwich, I’ll rejoice when I read the “True Bill”.

  4. fanbeav says:
    September 12, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    So is it just a coincidence that Fat Boy Nadler announces his new impeachment show on the same day news is released the McCabe has been referred for indictment?

  5. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 12, 2019 at 3:07 pm

  6. markone1blog says:
    September 12, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    This is a great step 1. Please follow with an orange jump suit, step 2 (aka, Yates), step 3 (aka Comey), …

  7. grlangworth says:
    September 12, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    My guess is this is a nifty ‘tit for tat’.

  8. sarasotosfan says:
    September 12, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    This is the first thrust into the conspiracy cabal. We know Lawfare was closely aligned with Comey, so I expect them to choose Comey if that fork in the road is ever reached.

    Will the cabal do anything to keep McCabe’s interests aligned with their own? Will the DOJ seek to split the conspirators?

  9. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    September 12, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    Team Trump always designed this to blow open before the 2020 election.(incl. General Flynn)

    CTH lost faith when the hope was big that the 1st IG report on all of this will slam down the hammer.
    I personally thought Team Trump will unleash it before the midterms but it would’ve been lost there and Democrats on the way back up before 2020.

    President Trump wouldn’t allow the final episode of “The Apprentice” to air on a Tuesday morning.
    Consider that he knows most of what was discovered the last 3 years in early ’17. He could’ve released it all back then… He didn’t for good reason.

  10. Beau Geste says:
    September 12, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    Didn’t Comey “lack candor” under 18 USC 1001 when he lied to President Trump? A clear violation of 18 USC 1001, which is routinely used against people like Martha Stewart, Roger Stone, Papadopolous and General Flynn when the FBI/DunJ want to “get” someone but can’t prove a crime. Didn’t Comey actually admit intentionally telling President Trump that Trump was NOT under investigation, when Comey knew PDJT was being investigated? Didn’t Comey tell his friend to “Leak” to the New Your Times?

    So why would Jessie Liu decline prosecution of Comey, and proceed against McCabe?

