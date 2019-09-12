Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin: “the China tariff delay is a good will gesture, nothing more”…

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced Thursday an indefinite supply of fresh asset purchases and deeper cuts to interest rates, into negative territory, as it tries to prop up the ailing euro zone economy. These are EU financial counter-measures to the geopolitical trade realignment triggered by U.S. President Trump.
The EU is driving down the value of their currency in an effort to help prop-up the French and German economies that are dependent on exports. In essence, the financial and economic positions of the EU and China are connected. The more pressure the U.S. (Trump administration) puts on China, the less China can purchase from the EU.
With that as the backdrop, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin holds an impromptu press conference outside the White House on China trade, Huawei and the bond market.
.
Prepare yourselves, because while these European and Asian actions might seem rather esoteric and high-minded, they have real economic consequences. President Trump and his team have the global community against the ropes. This is when U.S. multinationals, and their paid attack-pundits, will fight back hardest.
Watch closely, and just like the last three years, we are going to see masks dropping from false Main Street pundits who were really just Wall Street (decepticon) mouthpieces.
With all of these trillions at stake, we will see just who sold out the U.S. economy for their own financial benefit; and -perhaps more importantly- who the multinationals paid to maintain a false illusion of patriotism.
Trust in Trump. He does NOT really want a trade deal, he knows they will break any agreement. He just keeps saying he wants one and that he is optimistic because Wall Street will TANK if he doesn’t
LikeLiked by 4 people
Stocks down means bonds up and interest rates down. So even Wall Street tanking has a upside.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo.
And why no talk of USMCA? WH distracted Comms, or something happening in the backroom?
LikeLike
There already has been a trade war going on against the US for decades. We basically never ended the Marshall Plan that put limits on our economy so that the war torn economies of our allies and defeated enemies could rebound. Other nations took advantage of this by restricting/limiting competition by imposing tariffs and trade restrictions on our products while we gave them unfettered access to our market. POTUS Trump is the first President to put forth and implement trade policies, including tariffs when necessary, to level the playing and force economic behavior toward free trade where there are no tariffs and unrestricted market access.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you have the money, $4500 on Amazon then buy this book
“The Greatest Bull Market in History”. Otherwise you can read it here for nothing.
I swear you will not regret it!!
It’s long and it’s a play by play of why the Great Depression really occurred around the globe. Things haven’t changed much, Germany, Europe etc…did the same things back then too.
I hope Trump seals any deals for many, many years.
Enjoy the book
https://runesoup.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/The-Greatest-Bull-Market-in-History-Martin-Armstrong.pdf
LikeLike
DWS: “We basically never ended the Marshall Plan that put limits on our economy so that the war torn economies of our allies and defeated enemies could rebound.“
You left out the quotes and links to Sundance’s earlier posts…😉
LikeLike
Actually the french have had quite large trade deficits since the 2000’s as they got more and more uncompetitive and as Germany just took over.
LikeLike
Well, they say history repeats itself. Why do the French plant trees along their roads? So the German Army can march in the shade.
LikeLiked by 5 people
👇🔥👇
Huawei and its Siblings, the Chinese Tech Giants: National Security and Foreign Policy Implications
“malignant ecosystem of China’s technologized authoritarianism” 🔥
https://www.state.gov/huawei-and-its-siblings-the-chinese-tech-giants-national-security-and-foreign-policy-implications/#.XXpPLpta8lk.twitter
LikeLiked by 1 person
My giddy aunt, looks like Huawei has need of lunch money,🤣🤣🤣
‘Huawei to Raise USD846.5 Million in First Domestic Bond Issue’
‘Yicai Global) Sept. 12 — China’s Huawei Technologies, the subject of a US trade ban, plans to issue its first bonds in the domestic market as the telecoms giant seeks to raise CNY6 billion (USD846.5 million) despite having plenty of cash.
The two tranches of three-year notes are worth CNY3 billion each and were rated AAA by China Lianhe Credit Rating, the Shanghai Securities News reported, citing a regulatory filing from Huawei. The lead underwriter is the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.
The funds will be used to invest in core businesses such as information and communications technology infrastructure in order to provide better customer service, Shenzhen-based Huawei said in a statement yesterday.
The company has been striving for self-sufficiency since the US put it and affiliates on a so-called Entity List that bars US companies from doing business with them. Huawei plans to launch its first homegrown operating system Hongmeng, also known as HarmonyOS, by the fourth quarter, Richard Yu, chief executive of its consumer business, told CNBC in May.
At present, Huawei has an abundant cash flow, the private company said in its filing. At the end of the first half, the firm’s cash balance was CNY249.7 billion (USD35.2 billion). Over the past five years, external financing has made up about 10 percent of the company’s funds, it added.
Huawei has issued six bonds overseas, most recently in February 2017. Four US dollar-denominated bonds, with a total tally of USD4.5 billion, have not matured yet. Two bonds worth CNY2.6 billion were issued in Hong Kong and those have already been repaid. ‘
https://yicaiglobal.com/news/huawei-seeks-usd8441-million-via-first-domestic-bond-to-support-core-business
Huawei has ‘plenty of cash’ 🤥
The ICBC is the underwriter. 🤣
Moon festival madness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps … this should just be a wake-up call for everyone: “Since when did you forget(!) to put your own country first?” Because, very obviously, if you don’t “put your(!) country first,” nobody else will.
“Duh …” (Hey, none of us gathered on this football field on a high-school Friday night to watch the grass grow, now did we?)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance wrote: The EU is driving down the value of their currency in an effort to help prop-up the French and German economies that are dependent on exports.
Yes, dependent on exports because the elitist minority keep the SERF majority so poor, they cannot support their own country through purchases. They’ve been leeching of the USA ATM for too long. Thank goodness, President Trump has cut up their ATM card..
LikeLiked by 4 people
If, God forbid, Elizabeth Warren ever became president and enacted her tax schemes, the American economy would become as moribund as European economies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. They need our money, secretly, to prove socialism is the best way….therefore, this prove Socialism does NOT work when they ‘are dependent on exports’.
Winning–KAG Forevah’
LikeLiked by 2 people
What will be the breaking point?
Trump has called out the Fed numerous times. He has them set up if they try to do anything really stupid like raising rates. I think we can weather them not doing anything.
EU is hurting. Badly. China is hurting badly. Taiwan buying our Ag products along with Japan. That was their big play in my view. Trump has our economy strong enough to withstand these blows. China sought to isolate Trump because they believed the Dems and rinos would get rid of him. Those chose poorly.
I think all Trump has to do is hit Germany/EU with auto tariffs to push them over the edge. Trump still has powerful weapons to use. They don’t.
Yea, the death throes of leviathan will bruise us a bit, but I think we are strong enough to withstand it.
Imagine if we didn’t have weak-kneed, yellow-spined republicans to deal with too.
LikeLike
NO NO NO !!!
We Love Chinese Peoples.
It’s easy, boil water add paraffin bar, when melted roll your Politician and let cool.
If your date goes home with Down between her two front teeth, then you are on your own OKIE
LikeLike
Lighthizer, Mnuchin, Kudlow, Wilbur and Navarro.
P Trump has wisely assembled a 1st string All Star Economic’s team that along with POTUS will likely be remembered as one of the U.S’s best ever or IMO, the best negotiators and economic gurus ever assembled to strengthen and build their nation’s economic opportunities.
But the politically rancorous and vindictive House Dems can block their successes as they are currently doing by not passing the USMCA. What a stark contrast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with your list of All Star Economic’s Team.
I said the same thing to hubbie a week ago to all these names you mentioned plus Pompeo who ‘prepares’ the ‘welcome mat’ to those who wants to “get along” with us. Will the welcome mat be the red carpet treatment or the ‘slip ‘n slide’ treatment?
For sure we gave China the slip ‘N slide treatment. Germany and France is about to find out just how slip ‘N sliding our welcome mat is. lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
“China still not doing enough to woo foreign investment, with local governments accused of harming progress
Executives at the China International Fair for Investment and Trade raise concerns over capital controls and lack of transparency 🤔
Beijing has offered VIP treatment to the likes of Telsa CEO Elon Musk as it aims to increase market access and level the playing field with domestic companies”
https://amp.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3026703/china-still-not-doing-enough-woo-foreign-investment-local?__twitter_impression=true
LikeLike
Is Elon Musk stoopid enough to give away the family jewels?
LikeLike
If the wealthy of the US were smart, they’d take the opportunity to buy up some nice cheap assets in Europe.
In a globalized World (not globalism, there is a difference) a higher value currency means a cheaper rest of the World.
That US$1 now buys more foreign assets than 2 years ago,
LikeLike
Don’t buy yet. More EU devaluation still to come most likely.
LikeLike
Seems to me President Trump is trying to keep the stock market bubble inflated.
LikeLike
Mnuchin is a weasel. But he’s OUR weasel.
LikeLike
👇👇👇
“Behind the headlines, China’s large current account surpluses are becoming a thing of the past
The transformation of China’s balance of payments position will have a significant impact on its economy
It’s necessary to understand how its large surpluses came to be, and how, as Beijing seeks to rely less on investment and more on consumption for growth, much smaller surpluses – or even a persistent deficit – may become the norm’
(Excerpt)
‘With a torrent of tweets and headlines about the Sino-US trade war, economic data and erratic central bank policies, it is easy to get distracted by short-term noise and lose sight of the big picture. Alongside other mega trends in China, such as long-term technology progress and changing demographic patterns, the transformation of China’s balance of payments also stands out.’
https://amp.scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3026228/behind-headlines-chinas-large-current-account-surpluses-are?__twitter_impression=true
I recommend reading the entire piece, because what the author is saying is that China INC is closing shop, no trade surplus, and it’s not just pork being rationed but FX as well.
Yet the economic poobahs keep telling you with fingers crossed behind their backs that China’s growing a 6% same as last year, and the year before that, and the year before……….
😂😂😂
LikeLike