Court Unseals Flynn Brady Motion – 40 Items Requested by Flynn Defense…

Previously Michael Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, had to file specific requests within their ‘motion to show cause for Brady discovery material‘ under seal.  After a DOJ review, and redaction of some names, the discovery motion is now unsealed by the court and available for review.

Cloud link to filing HereSCRIBD link to filing here with embed below:

There are 40 bullet points outlining material sought by Michael Flynn. The request is extensive and connects to multiple aspects of the overall DOJ, FBI and intelligence community operations throughout 2016 and into 2017.  The government response to the Flynn motion is due to Judge Sullivan by September 24th at noon.

This prosecution and the circumstances surrounding it are unprecedented. The only way to achieve justice in this case is to provide transparency and the full disclosure of all information relevant to the defense of Mr. Flynn. Now, more than ever, the government must be held to the highest standards, as classically set out in Berger v. United States, 295 U.S. 78, 86 (1935) (“The United States Attorney is the representative not of an ordinary party to a controversy, but of a sovereignty whose obligation to govern impartially is as compelling as its obligation to govern at all; and whose interest, therefore, in a criminal prosecution is not that it shall win the case, but that justice shall be done.”); United States v. Harvey, 791 F.2d 294, 300 (4th Cir. 1986) (noting “both constitutional and supervisory concerns require holding the Government to a greater degree of responsibility”).

  1. everywhereguyy says:
    September 11, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    Sunlight, the best disinfectant.

  2. Luke says:
    September 11, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    is sidney powell asking the govt to confess to spygate?

  3. Michael Davis says:
    September 11, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    Sidney Powell is a nation treasure. Thank you Sidney for your fierce defense of our rights and exposing the corruption in our legal system.

  4. cboldt says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    For the scribd averse
    https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.191592/gov.uscourts.dcd.191592.111.0.pdf
    40 numbered items, PLUS, “a” through “i”
    My personal favorites are “22” and “e”

  5. Tango kilo says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    God bless you Sidney!

  6. bertdilbert says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    If Flynn was charged with lying but was not and the charge was intentionally malicious, was Flynn’s freedom of speech violated?

    • cboldt says:
      September 11, 2019 at 5:09 pm

      No freedom of speech issue here. All the alleged criminal conduct was in private, while being questioned by the FBI.

    • ezpz2 says:
      September 11, 2019 at 5:17 pm

      It would seem more like his Sixth Amendment right to counsel was violated.
      They told him he did not need a lawyer. It was obviously a set up to entrap Lt Gen Flynn. Comey admitted as much.

      • cboldt says:
        September 11, 2019 at 5:27 pm

        I find the “he needed a lawyer” angle to be bunk. I’ve answered wuestions put to me by the FBI, and I didn’t need a lawyer for that. Flynn didn;t need one either, and if he’d been given the usual practice of follow-up for clarification, the first impression (he’s telling the truth) would have been confirmed.
        This was an animus-driven prosecution, all the way. Get him on a technicality, a flimsy one at that.
        I’d have to look up DOJ guide on when to apprise a person of “maybe you should get your lawyer” short of being arrested. I’m sure that not all interviews open with “you may wnat to arrange to have your lawyer present before we proceed.”

  7. Perot Conservative says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Yes!

  8. The Boss says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    I absolutely love the last part of the request (introduction) wherein Flynn / Powell request the court to order the Special Counsel to preserve all documentation relevant to this case. That is a massive shot across the bow of that lawless group of scum.

  9. Erik Heter says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    Wow, there are some doozies in there. Powell is going scorched Earth, and if she gets some of these, a lot more than just the prosecutors of Flynn are going to be in serious, serious trouble.

    Really curious about the redaction behind #31 …

  10. The~Aussie~Lady says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    What Sidney Powell is asking for is going to answer a LOT of questions. She is asking for stuff I am sure certain folks would rather stay hidden….makes me wonder if they will comply.

    • daylight58 says:
      September 11, 2019 at 5:28 pm

      “asking for stuff I am sure certain folks would rather stay hidden”

      Why does that scene from the end of the movie “Patton”, where the German command staff are burning every record available as the Allies close in on Berlin, come to mind?

      Oh. That’s why.

  11. Maga Truth Seeker says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    Just read all 40 requests. Sidney Powell is going straight to the source and has an amazing understanding of this case, the set-up, and documents needed to prove General Flynn is innocent of all crimes.

    Three redactions in the requests. Why is Joe P continually being redacted?

  12. L4grasshopper says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    The question arises:

    What the heck was Flynn’s previous counsel doing?

    And —

    Was Flynn aware of what his previous counsel was, or was not, doing?

    • Deanna says:
      September 11, 2019 at 5:12 pm

      I listened to George papaD season earl recently and he said the prosecutors froze out legal counsel which limited who was willing to take his defense case and so he had to go with what was available to him. I’m not sure how it was done but there could be tacit agreements between prosecutor and defense attorney? Not really sure what he was alluding to.

  13. 4sure says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    It would appear that Gen. Flynn wasted his time and money on the lawyers who were supposedly representing him prior to his retaining Sidney Powell. Gen. Flynn should sue them for malpractice and incompetence. Can’t wait to see what the crooked DOJ response to this filing will entail and what the judge will do when the crooked DOJ once again refuses to comply.

    • cboldt says:
      September 11, 2019 at 5:32 pm

      Yep. And there is what I call a practical side of this. It is often impossible to prove the government is lying. They say “we don’t have it.” That’s the end.
      On the legal side, I see mostly “irrelevant” as the answer. That said, thes motions are in the oficial record in the Mueller / Russia hoax mix.
      The case is being transmogrified from “did Flynn lie to the FBI” to “what did the government do to undermine the election.”

  14. DeWalt says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    As we have seen before. The court may order the government to release. But it’s yet to be seen if they comply. We may now see which side the judge is playing.

  15. Chris says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    “Berger v. United States, 295 U.S. 78, 86 (1935) (“The United States Attorney is the representative not of an ordinary party to a controversy, but of a sovereignty whose obligation to govern impartially is as compelling as its obligation to govern at all; and whose interest, therefore, in a criminal prosecution is not that it shall win the case, but that justice shall be done.”); United States v. Harvey, 791 F.2d 294, 300 (4th Cir. 1986) (noting “both constitutional and supervisory concerns require holding the Government to a greater degree of responsibility”). “

  16. Patience says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    Gotta get into the weeds………to drain a swamp

  17. For Eyes says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    The failure to finish Flynn off and wrap this up long ago has become the undoing of the DOJ.

    And a piece of this blowback lands on Barr

  18. RM says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    I’d like to know if a class action suit could be brought against the coup plotters on behalf of General Flynn’s legal defense fund donors. We could then forward the proceeds to our great patriot.

    • cboldt says:
      September 11, 2019 at 5:34 pm

      Donors have no claim recognized by the law, unless Flynn was defrauding putative donors.
      Flynn may have a civil claim agianst the government, but that is his personally.

  19. thegrandprognosticator says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:21 pm

    There have been many Treepers over the past 3 years suggest that Flynn’s guilty plea was part of a sting operation. After reviewing Ms. Powell’s discovery motion, those Treepers may be right!

  20. dreamguardian007 says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    My favorite part is Judge Sullivan’s Order:

    “The Court has carefully considered Mr. Michael T. Flynn’s motion to show cause and to compel production of Brady material and it is hereby ORDERED that said motion is GRANTED.”

  21. shirley49 says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    Can’t Trump do anything to move this along? He is the Pres.

  22. Right to reply says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    I pray God keeps her safe

  23. Mr e-man says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:27 pm

    Looks like she sees Flynn as the cornerstone of the entire coup attempt and is therefore entitled to ALL the information on the coup plotters in order to properly defend her client.

    They don’t want to give all that to her or anyone. They would be totally and completely exposed at that point.

    I would think they would drop the case on Flynn before they would ever shine the public spotlight on their probable illegal activities. Sidney seems to know that and expects they will drop the case. But they won’t drop it without a fight because Flynn is an integral part of their fake collusion story.

    So they can’t drop it but they have to. All they can do is delay until the inevitable dropping of charges. Easier to explain that than the criminal activity they engaged in.

  24. MaineCoon says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    The Great Sidney Powell is still Great.

  25. Paul Gable says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    Love Sidney Powell, apparently the last patriot lawyer with the stones to call out this cesspool of govt behavior for what it is. But here’s a concern: the govt continues to stonewall, figuring their worst case is dismissal for prosecutorial misconduct. So what if Flynn gets off at this late stage…he’s’ financially ruined…govt suffers a little bad PR in the conservative new media (MSM won’t touch it)…but docs remain hidden/unproduced. Deep State remains unexposed. Powell is a hero to her client, but accountability for these arrogant elitist traitors remains exclusively in the lap of Barr and Durham, who so far have not visibly done much to inspire confidence.

    We may need divine intervention to break this open.

  26. ann says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    Am I wrong to say “This is not an attorney who is protecting a guilty client” ? .

    I’d think a person who was guilty would want to evidence found nonadmissible.

  27. Bogeyfree says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:32 pm

    Why is everyone giving AG Barr a pass on all of this?

    The DOJ prosecutors WORK FOR HIM. HE is their boss. So if you have an ex district attorney alleging Brady issues wouldn’t one expect the highest attorney in the land to immediately confront HIS EMPLOYEES, his DOJ prosecutors and ask them directly if ANY exculpatory evidence was withheld?

    It’s a simple yes or no question.

    One would think if they said yes, Barr would have immediately halted this case and since that has not happened, IMO either he has asked them and they said no and believes them or he has not asked them directly and agrees with the DOJ prosecutors position against Flynn and does not believe there was any Brady issues

    IMO this case and the pressure Sidney is applying IMO tells me a lot about AG Barr.

    • cboldt says:
      September 11, 2019 at 5:44 pm

      I would not expect the AG to be involved in all the pretrial motions that demand production. How many of those are filed a year?
      Similar with awareness of contents of FISA warrant applications. 3,000/year, 10 a day. No time for anything else if just FISA warrant applications are studied page for page, allegation for allegation.
      Even worse in this case, SC is fairly well walled-off from the usual weak and imperfect control structure.
      One crooked cop, one crooked prosecutor, those people have lots of power and can ruin lives just as quickly as the crooked judges do.

  28. Bogeyfree says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    When do we start……..Sidney for AG or We want Sidney…….chant?

    I don’t tweet but wish someone would suggest to PT he consider replacing Barr with Sidney.

  29. Firefly says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    Recall that when the DOJ originally thought they had Strozk’s buddy Rudolph Contreras as the Judge. But then Judge Contreras recused and Sullivan appointed.

  30. snailmailtrucker says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    I see a Future Supreme Court Justice in Ms. Sydney Powell !

  31. Bogeyfree says:
    September 11, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    Wouldn’t you think due to the sensitivity and high profile exposure this case carries that AG Barr would have looked into these 40 points of Sidney’s already and knows the answers?

    He has unredacted access to EVERYTHING.

    So outside the coup plotters and perpetrators who do you think would be the next most embarrassed person if the judge reveals all the documents Sidney wants??

    IMO there is ZERO chance that any of these documents will see the light of day out in a public forum.

    Sidney just may help force PT’s hand addressing more HR issues soon!

