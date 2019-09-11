Court Unseals Flynn Brady Motion – 40 Items Requested by Flynn Defense…

Previously Michael Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, had to file specific requests within their ‘motion to show cause for Brady discovery material‘ under seal. After a DOJ review, and redaction of some names, the discovery motion is now unsealed by the court and available for review.
There are 40 bullet points outlining material sought by Michael Flynn. The request is extensive and connects to multiple aspects of the overall DOJ, FBI and intelligence community operations throughout 2016 and into 2017. The government response to the Flynn motion is due to Judge Sullivan by September 24th at noon.
This prosecution and the circumstances surrounding it are unprecedented. The only way to achieve justice in this case is to provide transparency and the full disclosure of all information relevant to the defense of Mr. Flynn. Now, more than ever, the government must be held to the highest standards, as classically set out in Berger v. United States, 295 U.S. 78, 86 (1935) (“The United States Attorney is the representative not of an ordinary party to a controversy, but of a sovereignty whose obligation to govern impartially is as compelling as its obligation to govern at all; and whose interest, therefore, in a criminal prosecution is not that it shall win the case, but that justice shall be done.”); United States v. Harvey, 791 F.2d 294, 300 (4th Cir. 1986) (noting “both constitutional and supervisory concerns require holding the Government to a greater degree of responsibility”).
Sunlight, the best disinfectant.
is sidney powell asking the govt to confess to spygate?
cuz that’s what this looks like.
Fess up or give up, looks like. The government has to pick it’s poison.
I do not think the give up option is an automatic one in that If the government tries to dismiss the Flynn case the Court and/or Powell may not let the government do so without producing the Brady material Powell has requested that the Court has ordered produced. My my my the tables have turned in an instant.
Sidney is making Flynn’s prior (swamp) counsel look incompetent or corrupt.
I’m wondering if there is any recourse for Flynn against his former counsel. They were, at best, extremely negligent in his defense. They should be required to reimburse him in total all fees he was billed by them, and then throw in some punitive damages on top of that.
And the whole lot of them at Lawfare should be disbarred and fined, AND thrown in jail.
Don’t worry , it’s coming.
First things first, get vindicated and free in this criminal case.
Then go after the bastardos in Civil Court for everything they got.
I bet the PDJT has a few good lawyers for the Civil lawsuits the General can use.
Yes!
It won’t be pretty.
But it WILL be glorious.
Definitely seems like a case of malpractice…
I’d like to know how the good General ever got hooked up with the Wiley E. Coyote law firm.before Sidney’arrival. Regardless, she is getting this deal squared away. As a sidenote, I am in love with her. She is smazing.
Sidney Powell is a nation treasure. Thank you Sidney for your fierce defense of our rights and exposing the corruption in our legal system.
Ms. Powell is a pitbull.
I remember when the SCO first started up and the media was gushing over Weissman being a pitbull. Sydney’s pitbull is going to make Weismann look like a chihuahua after this is all done.
I want to see Weissman disbarred and all his previous convictions reviewed for improper activity. Then overturned if appropriate. He has no shame and he will continue to victimize the innocent.
I want to see Weissman in jail!
I want to see his bloody head on a pike, but I’ll settle for what you suggested.
“…over Weissman being a pitbull.”
Yeah. One that, with respect to the legal profession, needs to be neutered.
But a nice one… and she is a natural teacher… A powerful combination.
Trump needs her on his TEAM.
For the scribd averse
https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.191592/gov.uscourts.dcd.191592.111.0.pdf
40 numbered items, PLUS, “a” through “i”
My personal favorites are “22” and “e”
Part IV
YES✅
#24 is a fav, it would pull the plug on the entire “Muh Russia”.
Also, #19.
God bless you Sidney!
If Flynn was charged with lying but was not and the charge was intentionally malicious, was Flynn’s freedom of speech violated?
LikeLiked by 2 people
No freedom of speech issue here. All the alleged criminal conduct was in private, while being questioned by the FBI.
It would seem more like his Sixth Amendment right to counsel was violated.
They told him he did not need a lawyer. It was obviously a set up to entrap Lt Gen Flynn. Comey admitted as much.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I find the “he needed a lawyer” angle to be bunk. I’ve answered wuestions put to me by the FBI, and I didn’t need a lawyer for that. Flynn didn;t need one either, and if he’d been given the usual practice of follow-up for clarification, the first impression (he’s telling the truth) would have been confirmed.
This was an animus-driven prosecution, all the way. Get him on a technicality, a flimsy one at that.
I’d have to look up DOJ guide on when to apprise a person of “maybe you should get your lawyer” short of being arrested. I’m sure that not all interviews open with “you may wnat to arrange to have your lawyer present before we proceed.”
Yes!
I absolutely love the last part of the request (introduction) wherein Flynn / Powell request the court to order the Special Counsel to preserve all documentation relevant to this case. That is a massive shot across the bow of that lawless group of scum.
LikeLiked by 5 people
the prosecutors are telling the court that the original 302s are “missing.”
Such an honorable credible team.
. Sarc
Powell blasted the spotlight
on the Weismann cabal et al.
Decades of egregious behavior
destroying everyone/everything
in their path. God Bless Sidney
for her courage/ fearlessness.
Wow, there are some doozies in there. Powell is going scorched Earth, and if she gets some of these, a lot more than just the prosecutors of Flynn are going to be in serious, serious trouble.
Really curious about the redaction behind #31 …
LikeLiked by 3 people
My guess: “Andrew Weissman’s”
What do you want to bet it is “FBI actions resulting in”
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s one possibility …
What Sidney Powell is asking for is going to answer a LOT of questions. She is asking for stuff I am sure certain folks would rather stay hidden….makes me wonder if they will comply.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“asking for stuff I am sure certain folks would rather stay hidden”
Why does that scene from the end of the movie “Patton”, where the German command staff are burning every record available as the Allies close in on Berlin, come to mind?
Oh. That’s why.
Just read all 40 requests. Sidney Powell is going straight to the source and has an amazing understanding of this case, the set-up, and documents needed to prove General Flynn is innocent of all crimes.
Three redactions in the requests. Why is Joe P continually being redacted?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whistleblower?
The question arises:
What the heck was Flynn’s previous counsel doing?
And —
Was Flynn aware of what his previous counsel was, or was not, doing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I listened to George papaD season earl recently and he said the prosecutors froze out legal counsel which limited who was willing to take his defense case and so he had to go with what was available to him. I’m not sure how it was done but there could be tacit agreements between prosecutor and defense attorney? Not really sure what he was alluding to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. And there is what I call a practical side of this. It is often impossible to prove the government is lying. They say “we don’t have it.” That’s the end.
On the legal side, I see mostly “irrelevant” as the answer. That said, thes motions are in the oficial record in the Mueller / Russia hoax mix.
The case is being transmogrified from “did Flynn lie to the FBI” to “what did the government do to undermine the election.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
As we have seen before. The court may order the government to release. But it’s yet to be seen if they comply. We may now see which side the judge is playing.
“Berger v. United States, 295 U.S. 78, 86 (1935) (“The United States Attorney is the representative not of an ordinary party to a controversy, but of a sovereignty whose obligation to govern impartially is as compelling as its obligation to govern at all; and whose interest, therefore, in a criminal prosecution is not that it shall win the case, but that justice shall be done.”); United States v. Harvey, 791 F.2d 294, 300 (4th Cir. 1986) (noting “both constitutional and supervisory concerns require holding the Government to a greater degree of responsibility”). “
Gotta get into the weeds………to drain a swamp
LikeLiked by 3 people
The failure to finish Flynn off and wrap this up long ago has become the undoing of the DOJ.
And a piece of this blowback lands on Barr
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s knocking at his door, right now.
I’d like to know if a class action suit could be brought against the coup plotters on behalf of General Flynn’s legal defense fund donors. We could then forward the proceeds to our great patriot.
Donors have no claim recognized by the law, unless Flynn was defrauding putative donors.
Flynn may have a civil claim agianst the government, but that is his personally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There have been many Treepers over the past 3 years suggest that Flynn’s guilty plea was part of a sting operation. After reviewing Ms. Powell’s discovery motion, those Treepers may be right!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The Court has carefully considered Mr. Michael T. Flynn’s motion to show cause and to compel production of Brady material and it is hereby ORDERED that said motion is GRANTED.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can’t Trump do anything to move this along? He is the Pres.
He can declassify, and he should!
I pray God keeps her safe
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!🙏🏼
Looks like she sees Flynn as the cornerstone of the entire coup attempt and is therefore entitled to ALL the information on the coup plotters in order to properly defend her client.
They don’t want to give all that to her or anyone. They would be totally and completely exposed at that point.
I would think they would drop the case on Flynn before they would ever shine the public spotlight on their probable illegal activities. Sidney seems to know that and expects they will drop the case. But they won’t drop it without a fight because Flynn is an integral part of their fake collusion story.
So they can’t drop it but they have to. All they can do is delay until the inevitable dropping of charges. Easier to explain that than the criminal activity they engaged in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Great Sidney Powell is still Great.
Love Sidney Powell, apparently the last patriot lawyer with the stones to call out this cesspool of govt behavior for what it is. But here’s a concern: the govt continues to stonewall, figuring their worst case is dismissal for prosecutorial misconduct. So what if Flynn gets off at this late stage…he’s’ financially ruined…govt suffers a little bad PR in the conservative new media (MSM won’t touch it)…but docs remain hidden/unproduced. Deep State remains unexposed. Powell is a hero to her client, but accountability for these arrogant elitist traitors remains exclusively in the lap of Barr and Durham, who so far have not visibly done much to inspire confidence.
We may need divine intervention to break this open.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stone’s lawyers and the lawyers for Concord are doing pretty good too. Putting plenty on the record for the public to ponder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Am I wrong to say “This is not an attorney who is protecting a guilty client” ? .
I’d think a person who was guilty would want to evidence found nonadmissible.
Why is everyone giving AG Barr a pass on all of this?
The DOJ prosecutors WORK FOR HIM. HE is their boss. So if you have an ex district attorney alleging Brady issues wouldn’t one expect the highest attorney in the land to immediately confront HIS EMPLOYEES, his DOJ prosecutors and ask them directly if ANY exculpatory evidence was withheld?
It’s a simple yes or no question.
One would think if they said yes, Barr would have immediately halted this case and since that has not happened, IMO either he has asked them and they said no and believes them or he has not asked them directly and agrees with the DOJ prosecutors position against Flynn and does not believe there was any Brady issues
IMO this case and the pressure Sidney is applying IMO tells me a lot about AG Barr.
I would not expect the AG to be involved in all the pretrial motions that demand production. How many of those are filed a year?
Similar with awareness of contents of FISA warrant applications. 3,000/year, 10 a day. No time for anything else if just FISA warrant applications are studied page for page, allegation for allegation.
Even worse in this case, SC is fairly well walled-off from the usual weak and imperfect control structure.
One crooked cop, one crooked prosecutor, those people have lots of power and can ruin lives just as quickly as the crooked judges do.
When do we start……..Sidney for AG or We want Sidney…….chant?
I don’t tweet but wish someone would suggest to PT he consider replacing Barr with Sidney.
Recall that when the DOJ originally thought they had Strozk’s buddy Rudolph Contreras as the Judge. But then Judge Contreras recused and Sullivan appointed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see a Future Supreme Court Justice in Ms. Sydney Powell !
Wouldn’t you think due to the sensitivity and high profile exposure this case carries that AG Barr would have looked into these 40 points of Sidney’s already and knows the answers?
He has unredacted access to EVERYTHING.
So outside the coup plotters and perpetrators who do you think would be the next most embarrassed person if the judge reveals all the documents Sidney wants??
IMO there is ZERO chance that any of these documents will see the light of day out in a public forum.
Sidney just may help force PT’s hand addressing more HR issues soon!
