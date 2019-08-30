Thunderstruck – Flynn Attorney Sidney Powell Drops Atomic Sledgehammer of Truth on DC Court….

Oh boy… how federal Judge Emmet Sullivan will handle this latest motion from Mike Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell is an unknown; however, the content is delicious.

In an explosive response filing today, which includes the phrase”sunlight is the best disinfectant”, attorney Sidney Powell has outlined the soup-to-nuts construct of the malicious government action taken during their targeting her client Michael Flynn.

In the 19-pages (full pdf below), Ms. Powell walks through the history of the DOJ, FBI and intelligence apparatus weaponization against Mr. Flynn and lays out the background behind everything known to have happened in 2016, 2017 through today.

From the corrupt DOJ lawyers who were working with Fusion-GPS and Chris Steele, including Mr. Weissmann, Mr. Van Grack and Ms. Zainab Ahmad; to the 2015/2016 FISA database search abuses; to the CIA and FBI operation against Flynn including Nellie Ohr; to the schemes behind the use of DOJ official Bruce Ohr; to the corrupt construct of the special counsels office selections; to the specifics within the malicious conspiracy outlined by hiding FBI interview notes of Mike Flynn,… all of it…. Is a stunning filing that many CTH readers are well prepared to understand.

Read:

.

The September 10th hearing is going to be “spicy”…

 

27 Responses to Thunderstruck – Flynn Attorney Sidney Powell Drops Atomic Sledgehammer of Truth on DC Court….

  Tom22ndState says:
    August 30, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    Ms. Powell will take these creatures to school. I can hardly wait to read the filing. Thanks as always SD.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
      August 30, 2019 at 5:51 pm

      The judge will punt , too hot to handle , come up with some excuse ie. not timely , too bad he missed the train when he pleaded guilty , so sorry too late now , not relevant when solely looking at penalty phase blah blah , my 10 cent guess . Remember Judge Sullivan screamed in open court that Flynn COMMITTED TREASON! , can't unring that bell . He won't get any satisfaction in this court proceeding – Sidney lays the groundwork for FULL pardon .

      Like

      Reply
  TwoLaine says:
    August 30, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    BRAVO Sidney! You Go Girl!

#MAGA
#MFGA

    #MAGA
    #MFGA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Mike says:
    August 30, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    Bring it! My money is on Sidney as long as the judge isn't corrupt.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    jbt says:
      August 30, 2019 at 5:45 pm

      Even if the judge IS corrupt. ESPECIALLY if the judge is corrupt.

      Like

      Reply
    Rachel Guess says:
      August 30, 2019 at 5:57 pm

      Mike,

      Judge Sullivan is one of the good guys imo. He is the judge appointed to the Flynn case that ordered the Brady review after the PJ recused the former judge, contreras, who was ‘besties’ with peter strzok, ie plenty conflict of interest with contreras.

      Like

      Reply
  L4grasshopper says:
    August 30, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    Sidney Powell is awesome!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    L4grasshopper says:
      August 30, 2019 at 5:51 pm

      OK — I just quickly read thru the document, and OMG….did Ms Powell ever go after Weismann and company!

      Not being a lawyer, I have no idea how weak or strong her legal reasoning is — but the plain language of the document pretty much rips Weismann’s troops a new one.

      Here’s hoping that the Judge is not a tool.

      Like

      Reply
  Matt Hay says:
    August 30, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    And this is just supporting the motion under seal. Be still my ❤️

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Deborah D says:
    August 30, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    The best news I've heard in a couple of years! Get the bastards!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Thrawlbrauna says:
    August 30, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    oh this is good! I've so been looking forward to this. I hope she kicks their a$$!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  StanH says:
    August 30, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    Now comes the good guys!

    Like

    Reply
  Derangement Syndrome says:
    August 30, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    The only part that should scare anybody, is Judge Sullivan himself. His accusation in the middle of a sentencing hearing, when Sullivan called Flynn a "traitor", because the Judge didn't know the FACTUAL aspects of the case, was outrageous! Sullivan's accusation was so insane and off base, that Mueller's band of politcal assassins had to intervene and correct the Judge. Even the persecutors were like, "hey, let's not go that far, jeez Sully".

YIKES, pray for Flynn.

    YIKES, pray for Flynn.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  livefreeordieguy says:
    August 30, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    God Bless Sidney Powell… It is inflection points like this that create momentum that will be hard for the Swamp and their media allies to cover up or ignore… There will be a tipping point of public information coming soon… Like PDJT, Sidney is fearless… And, with truth on her side, she should be… General Flynn is very lucky that Sidney jumped into the fray….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  oldschool says:
    August 30, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    Ms. Powell is just getting warmed-up - Sullivan better strap himself down…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  H.M.P.D. says:
    August 30, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    Ms. Powell has got 'em right by the b*lls…and it's glorious! Which reminds me…I'm really missing Pickles 😦

    Like

    Reply
  Snow White says:
    August 30, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    Give them hell Ms.Sidney and make them regret every move they made against general Flynn.

    Like

    Reply
  Greg1 says:
    August 30, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    This is where Sidney’s detailed knowledge of how Weisman operates is about to come into play.

    I think that Ted Stevens reference, in the court filings no less, should stress Weisman…..and that entire team.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    L4grasshopper says:
      August 30, 2019 at 5:53 pm

      Yeah….multiple references to the Steven's monstrosity which was a Weismann special 🙂

      Like

      Reply
      Greg1 says:
        August 30, 2019 at 5:58 pm

        Those references to Stevens, and how Weismann did what he did will hopefully spur Sullivan to do a bit of homework on that case………and start recognizing the similarities.

        I have a hard time believing Weismann was chosen because he changed to a good guy. I think he was chosen because of his reputation for doing things like he did in the Stevens case.

        Like

        Reply
  Perot Conservative says:
    August 30, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    Touche!

    Sidney Powell, may I kiss you?

    Signed, Almost as Tall as Comey, but Never Hides Behind Drapes!

    Like

    Reply
    Snow White says:
      August 30, 2019 at 5:57 pm

      I've seen this reference to Comey hiding behind the drapes but I have no clue what it means. Where did the weasel hide behind curtains?

      Like

      Reply
  ristvan says:
    August 30, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    Just commented on the previous thread. Sidney Powell has gone nuclear. For those that don't know or didn't catch the subtlety in the new response filing , the references to the Sen. Ted Stevens case are particularly a rebuke Judge Sullivan will likely be forced to respond to, because as the filing suggests, it happened on his watch in his courtroom.

    Like

    Reply
  EJS says:
    August 30, 2019 at 5:55 pm

    The hit against General Flynn is nothing more than a continuation of the coup. The plotters had to take out those with the capability to counter attack so to speak. The president tweeted, again today, that this should never happen to another president. I have the deepest and utmost respect for our President, but, my question is WTF are you going to do about it??? This whole sad affair is becoming old and tiresome. We all know what has taken place, the rest are willfully ignorant, it is now time to hold those responsible accountable!!

    Like

    Reply
  YvonneMarie says:
    August 30, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    Yay !!!

    Like

    Reply

