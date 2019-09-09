Adam Schiff Demands Mike Flynn Testimony – Sidney Powell Says ‘Go Spit’…

The Democrats return from summer vacation intending to pick right-back-up where they failed in the spring… Yup, back to the ridiculous Muh Russia Collusion Conspiracy as advanced by the insufferable head weasel of the HPSCI, Chairman Adam Schiff.
Chairman Schiff sends a copy of a letter (full pdf below) to his collaborative narrative engineers in the media. The letter outlines committee efforts to force testimony from Michael Flynn, and the response from Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell dismissing the political grandstanding of Schiff and his ‘beat-a-dead-horse‘ Russian constituents.
According to the letter sanctimonious Schiff says Flynn’s new counsel, Sidney Powell, “exhibits a troubling degree of unprofessionalism” in conversations with committee staffers and Mr. Schiff’s legal aides borrowed from the Lawfare community of resistance operatives. Good for her.
Last week, Sidney Powell filed a brief with judge Emmet Sullivan outlining serious allegations of prosecutorial misconduct in the Flynn case. A hearing in Judge Sullivan’s court is scheduled for tomorrow, September 10th.
Here’s Schiff’s letter:
,
Here’s Powell’s Brief:
And I will repeat: don’t expect a damn thing from this judge.
As commented previously, you are wrong about this. Powell has forced Sullivan’s hand.
The Stevens equivalent happened in Sullivan’s courtroom. Sullivan issued explicit Brady orders to Van Grack. Van Grack said to Sullivan there was nothing, then produced documents to Powell that DID include Brady material. Powell has provided that proof of prosecutorial misconduct to Sullivan under seal (because the prosecution forced her to, rather than include it in her public response posted above).
Agree
Maybe, but TDS Trumps even legal judgement. I am not a lawyer, but I do play a gynocologist with my girlfriend. The judge will rule that there is no need for Brady material since Flynn has pled guilty and does not wish to withdraw his plea. This will force Sidney to either walk away from the plea deal or go along and stand down. Now she may prevail if she withdraws the plea. but does Flynn want to risk a stiffer sentence and more legal fees????
Umm, you have the law part wrong. Sentencing requires Brady (and kindred) material.
That said, prosecutorial misconduct is usually whitewashed away as harmless error. All presumptions except ultimate guilt run in favor of prosecution. The system is biased in ways that protect the system from paying for error.
What’s missing is the real possibility “master spy” Flynn planned this all along. In this scenario, Powell is forcing the government to respond “on the record.” We’ll know soon, but letting the case related to his business partner’s FARA violation play out, then hiring Sidney Powell looks to be a master strok, taking the Gov’t by surprise. We’ll see.
Consistency is the hobgoblin of small minds, or something like that. Just because the law and the facts are clear does not mean the judge will follow the law and the facts. He should of course, but clarity of correct path is no guarantee that path will be taken.
The quote is “A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of small mind.” Often quoted in error as the word ‘foolish ‘ changes the meaning.
Don’t bet anything you can not afford to lose.
I was under the impression that the information was provided under seal according to Court orders and that the information was provided in a (note-worthily rare) ex parte hearing where the Prosecution was not present.
I suspect that there are going to be some fireworks for tomorrow’s hearing.
I also suspect that Schiff’s document (today, of all days) was timed to correspond with tomorrow’s hearing in the USA v. Flynn case.
Schiff is likely trying to impeach Sidney Powell’s character and draw suspicion to her motives. We even have people like Elie Honig coming out saying “Flynn shoulda just taken the plea deal” and “now he’s off the rails”.
The Deep State v. Flynn case is very important to the Trump opposition. Don’t forget that. The USA v. Concorde Management case is already about to blow up into a million pieces.
ristvan, hope you are right, but I think the only thing holding Sullivan back from finding that the government’s “colorable” claim of secrecy outweighs the desirability of letting defense counsel see and weigh the withheld records (including likely long-term spying initiated by the obama administration), is the potential threat that President Trump can release the records and Sydney Powell has the capability of high publicity of wrongdoing and bias. Otherwise, Sullivan has already cited a very government-favorable case he will follow, and has already personally threatened General Flynn, as would a swamp creature in support of mewler’s extortionate practices of threats against Flynn’s family to coerce pleas/evidence. The highly unusual ex parte meeting Sullivan had with Sydney Powell could just as easily been to threaten her client, and to threaten her to remain silent. If Sullivan denies the requested records, and if they do arguably have exculpatory value, and if PDJT later releases the records, this is the true appellate process Sullivan has to consider, not the “deep state DC Circuit” appeal process.
A couple thoughts. The ex parte nature of the hearing was not unusual for the subject covered. Read the cite Sullivan provided.
I agree that Sullivan will be reluctant to spank the government. The bigger the screw up, the more likely to defend the institution. It’s easy to being the hammer down when the remedy is painless. Pretty hard to bring the hammer down when the offense is total and utter instututional corruption.
This priniciple surfaces directly in de facto officer doctrine. Remedy is to reverse the orders of a person who was not eligile to make the order, when making the reversal is “easy,” affects one person. But if the presidnet was found to be ineligible, his orders would not be reversed becuse that can of worms is just too big for a court – and it in fact too big for a court.
The disease our government has is too big to be fixed by a court.
How about Judge Rudy Contreras? Didn’t he accept the guilty plea, then recuse? How does that get to stand?
Doesn’t Van Grack work for the DOJ and thus AG Barr??
So if this is true why has Barr not addressed this “oversight” with his employee??
Rhetorical question, no?
I think Brandon Van Grack was on the Mueller team.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-lobbying/justice-department-taps-mueller-prosecutor-to-enforce-foreign-lobbying-disclosure-idUSKCN1QO01Z
IMO general Flynn has the right lawyer, and I’d like her to be the next AG after Barr.
MAGA KAG
Sad that Stevens didn’t live to see his name cleared.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I don’t know how anyone could read Powells filing and conclude Sullivan will cover the whole thing up. She literally held a mirror up to his face and said, What do you see?
Powell could simply dismiss the charges against Flynn, hopefully with prejudice, and not be required to produce any Brady material.
Powell could go home and drink a few tall cool lagers and forget Mr. Flynn.
Ray you mean Judge Sullivan right?
Beautiful metaphor.
Jim Comey weasel,
Beautifully put.
Bull durham; a smart warrior or attorney ALWAYS has a plan “B”, and while I agree with ristvan and comey weael, obviously you HAVE touched on plan B, for Flynn and Powell.
Withdraw the plea agreement, based on the material already laid out for the,Judge in her filing.
Force the prosecution to go to trial, and discovery the crap out of them. Weisman NEVER wanted this to go to trial, thats WHY he coerced Flynn to cop a plea.
And with an aggrrssive Defence council, who is on to them, and ain’t taking prisoners, the risk to the prosecution becomes too great.
Sidney is acting in the best interest of her client, in trying the ‘easy way’ first.
Frankly, from ‘our’ point of view, the best outcome would be a trial, as it would further expose the farce of mueller/weismann.
IMHO, the Prosecution are leftist idiots, but I don’t think they will try THIS case, with THIS lawyer. Downside is just too great.
I wonder if AG Barr has read Sidney’s filing???
If so, will he take any action as the highest attorney in the land??
Show me.
The Deep State has the goods on all of the D.C. players. I’m sure Judge Sullivan has some skeletons in his closet he would like to keep hidden. The alphabet soup agencies are probably reminding him of what could happen if he doesn’t do it their way. So he will do his best impersonation of a swamp rat to save his reputation and cushy sinecure.
Your comment is useless like every crying comment without any viable solution.
The crying on CTH gets old. We have more success and winning than 3 years ago but reading here it’s like the world ends.
Some of us are tick tocked out, since all those ‘booms’ turned out to be duds.
Go Sidney.
Schiff just made public Sidney Powell’s address. God, I hope it is not her home.
Maybe Schiff needs his address inexplicably on one of the briefs..
Before this is over, Shiff’s briefs will be made public.
When, at last, this is all over and Justice properly served, I hope Schiff’s “briefs” are available to all interested parties, through private arrangement…
…with his cell-mate.
In reply to Carrie: We The Deplorables are highly unlikely to mob Schiff’s home like the violent Lefties do. Leftists though are perfectly capable and experienced at loud mob scenes, physical threats and assaults. Just ask Tucker Carlson or more recently Mitch McConnell.
It shows up as a condo. Sundance is being generous today referring to Schiff a “weasel”.
https://www.redfin.com/TX/Dallas/3831-Turtle-Creek-Blvd-75219/unit-11D/home/31123804
That’s a VERY nice neighborhood.
I agree, it is lovely.
The address is listed as a condo bldg. I think you’re right that Shiff for brains just doxxed Sydney.
And that address happens to be in a state that respects the 2nd amendment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Possibly a home office, like I have worked out of for years. Then he had no choice.
Very good building security solves the general problem; concealed carry solves any specific problem in the vicinity of the building.
It’s the same address as her own motion filing that she signed. Calm down. It prolly an office condo.
It’s the same address as her own motion filing that she signed. Calm down. It prolly an office condo.
No it isn’t
It is. Suite 5B or Suite 300. I just checked. Schiff is attempting to harass, IMHO.
It is a condominium that they probably use for clients.
How could that possibly be anything OTHER than a deliberate move out of Schiff, in the hope he somehow has plausible deniability?
The doxxing democrats pull this stunt often. It is self evident that they expect their hordes to do vile things to those they dox. They expect it, and all but applaud it in public. I expect they praise it in private.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
We cannot spare this woman; she fights.
Just like Grant…………according to President Lincoln!
Sidney Powell is a true American heroine!
“If the facts are on your side, plead the facts,
If the law is on your side, plead the law,
If neither, thump the table”…
And if thumping the table and throwing your dummy out of the pram hasn’t worked,
Impugn opposing counsel.
Goodness they are pitiful.
Another Schi tt demand. Nunes did not comply. Sidney Powell will not be WeismannED again!
Adam Schiff needs to be told to “ GO POUND SAND “
If I am reading the article correctly, I think he, or at least his staff WERE told of. ‘Unprofessional’is swamp speak for being told to pound sand.
“Unprofessional” is at least 2 pounds –of sand!
“Unethical” is (at the very) least 4 pounds !
Basically that’s exactly what her reply said. Read it, it is a thing of beauty.
Can Shiff really be “Emperor’s new clothes level Stupid”?
If not – then how can a person be so malicious against people they absolutely must know are innocent.
Sidney has done nothing but illustrate that the prosecution has been malicious – for that, they attack her?
No morality what so ever. May god have mercy on their souls.
We don’t call him Adam Schiff for Brains for nuthin’……
We do call him Adam Schiff for brains but in fact he is not stupid. I am not saying he is smart either. Mostly he is just a sorry, evil, spiteful, person. Of course we have many of these people representing us in DC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would love to see a transcript ofSidneys responce, to Scifforbrains staff request. Suspect their were a few choice expetive deleted.
My guess it was more laughter than swearing.
Democrats have shown congress is powerless, by thine own hand.
(in my best Ian McShane voice imitation)
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Pardon me, the letter to which I referred is from August 22nd and is on another thread.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/09/flynn-lawyer-response-to-threats-and-targeted-harassment-by-chairman-adam-schiff/
Still an excellent bit of writing. Sidney Powell has my respect every day of the week.
Ole Shiffless’ delusions are so big, they need their own zip code …
He is also pissed because he planned to be HRC’s wing man, but of course he would have been the peoples attorney general not HRC’s. You are correct namberak that Schiff is delusional. I think it is from hubris and vindictiveness too.
Butt Schiff knows that their was no collusion/conspiracy and yet he continues the ruse at the peril of this great country. To me that makes him far worse than some of the D.C. officials we will come to find were duped into participating in the coup. He is truly unpatriotic and puts his interest ahead America. I think this is a side effect of an elite political class’ legal double standard.
BTW there is no such thing “minor surgery” and there is certainly no such thing as a “soft coup”. There are important people in D.C. who were entrusted to represent Americans. They broke that trust, and tried to steal the presidency at the expense of 63 million voters.
Consider the pain and division they have caused America these past 3 years.
MAGA
Adam Schiff sucks egss
I think he’s taking scalps to trade in for a speakership.
I think that explains the crazed look he gets in his eyes.
Not sure how even Shiff for Brains could expect he could bully Gen Flynn and Ms Powell into an open Congressional hearing when they have an active court case against the DOJ?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Totally classy responce, very professional, can’t imagine WHAT Schiforbrains was talking about, love you Sidney!
Sidney’s letter precedes Schiff’s Sept 6 demand letter by two weeks.
I believe it is still applicable, is it not.
Yes, absolutely applicable. It just isn’t a response to Schiff’s Sept 6 demand letter, although it is a response to Schiff’s long-standing demand.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll provide the Cliff Notes version:
Eat Me $hitface you unethical swine.
I especially love that last paragraph! This has been an ongoing SWAMP vendetta against LTG Michael Flynn for a lot longer than he’s been involved with candidate or President TRUMP.
Thank you!
He’s worried about Powell. She’s out of their league and knows her way around the legal system. And apparently isn’t afraid to flip them the bird either LOL.
If old pencil neck had ever served any time in the military, as General Flynn has, he would know that any service member has the right to refuse any “order” he/she deems illegal or contrary to the common good.
If old pencil neck had any common sense, he and the balance of the lunatics on his committee would realize/know that General Flynn’s legal matters are not settled, and, that until they are, General Flynn’s appearance is highly (deservedly so) unlikely.
If old pencil neck had a memory any longer that a flea’s eyebrow. he and his charlatans would remember the response from such luminaries as Eric Holder when Congress demanded anything.
But then, if old pencil neck had any smarts, decency or other positive character traits, he wouldn’t be where he is now, doing what he’s doing.
Historically, there IS one guy, possibly stupider than Schiff for brains. His moment of fame is when he said;
“HEY, LOOK guys! Our enemy builtvus a big wooden horse, as a tribute!,..and LOOK, its got WHEELS on it. Lets roll it inside the gates, and have a big PARTY!”
Yeah, his name was Arelius SCHIFF, I think,…..lol
Oh, I thought you meant Eric “the diaper changer” SwallowWell.
That dude is mentally impaired.
That’s funny. Eric TRUMP just said he’s a good diaper changer on Watters World Sat night 😉
Does that mean Powell’s brief hit a nerve with the conspiraciers / impeachers?
I hope that it did more than just hit a nerve, I hope her brief cause them total incontinence and insomnia.
Shiff’s letter seems a bit whiny to me.
Sorry, Schiff*
I love Sidney! We all love you Sidney!
I tho’t I read that Pound Sand.
What does “foreign interference in the US political process” even mean in the context of this letter — “during and since the 2016 presidential election”?
If there was a problem then, consulting the Obama Justice Department at the time would have made sense.
Presently the Trump Justice Department actually is finding “domestic interference in the US political process.” The interference came from the Obama Justice Department, if the Inspector General Horowitz is to be believed, an Obama appointee. The most recent example by Obama’s FBI Director, James. Comey. [The Trump Justice Dept. may even find foreign interference too, and that may include the CIA, as that is their lane.]
The US House Intelligence Committee is not above the law. Nor is the California Congressman. And there are consequences for acting as if you are above the law, in your official capacity — and it’s why you swear an oath to uphold our Constitution.
According to the DOJ; “In general, it is the use of force, threats, or intimidation that characterize a federal criminal violation of an individual’s civil rights. Our cases often involve incidents that are invariably of intense public interest.”
Rep. Schiff’s attack is on the US Constitution and the Bill of Rights. He has been blowing so hard on this Fantasy Gate Peninsula that he forget we still have a Constitution by and for the people. [This is what tyrants look like, if it is not amnesia and instead intentional interference in Gen. Michael Flynn’s civil rights, by Schiff et als.]
++
Amendment IX
The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.
Amendment VI
In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the assistance of counsel for his defense.
++
The core function of the three branches, executive, congress, judicial are not the purview of each other but are separate, thus, separation of [core function] powers. The core function of congress is to pass budgets and enact laws and to oversee and sanction the other branches with if need be the power of the purse. Congressional power is not absolute, though they have the most power. Because they control the money.
“the judicial Power of the United States, shall be vested in one supreme Court, and in such inferior Courts as the Congress may . . . establish,”
PS
As is now known and becoming clearer and clearer, among the corrupt acts Pres. Obama asked to be committed was the sin of discouraging average citizens from participating in the political process — by disparaging them, to put it simply. And sending or trying to send them to jail–spying on them to create crimes, as it were.
For me, this is the least discussed, yet most pernicious and diabolical Obama Scandal.
A relative nobody like Carter Page, and George Papadopoulos were spied on as if they were foreign terrorists for the “sin” of supporting Donald J. Trump. This is a scandal of epic proportions. Our media are supposed to be working in the public interest. They do not give one bit about this, those damn media apostles, about this greatest of Obama Scandals.
Congress is trying to deny a man his right to a fair trial, in this case Gen. Flynn, and they are interfering with that. That’s the story line. Or would be if media apostles were working in the public interest.
They, our media apostles, like Schiff — are not acting in the public interest; they act like Enemies of the People. In the same manner as Selfish Jim Comey — for their own partisan agenda, however dangerous and destructive to this republic that may be.
PPS
The attacks against Trump and his supporters are just the latest re run of our government run amok, in service of their own individual and institutional agendas to deny us our basic right of assembly, in the broadest sense. Our American History is replete with example after example of this abuse, this corruption [including of course using spies to entrap us and in extreme cases, using guns to extra-judicially kills us].
Hate Trump if you so choose; but don’t you dare deny that this is precisely why he was elected.
We are god damn sick and tired of being played and attacked and destroyed by this bureaucratic state or deep state if you will, of monsters posing as our protectors. You are not protecting us; and if Trump cannot stop you, we will, power always reside with the people, this much is true.
Not to excuse or minimize the damage done to Page, PapaD, Flynn; what the government did was use the law to change the outcome of an election, and when that failed, use the law to hamstring a political agenda.
Seems to me the law is the problem, and turning to the institution that betrayed the public as though it has some sort of “principle” to uphold, is unwise.
The supposed to be “above politics” law is being used, right now, as the ultimate political tool. Courts do it, DOJ and FBI did it, and when they deny it to be current practice, who believes them?
Getting a few scalps will not fix it. There are literally tens of thousands of “true believers” in the institutions. The institutions need to be brought down to constitutional size and influence. The federal government is 100 times bigger than it is allowed to be under the constitution, and it got to be outsized because it has the power – it controls “the law.” And YOU are under it.
No Taxation Without Representation was among the battle cry of American Revolution. It is as valid today as then. As was Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death, thank you Patrick Henry.
One way to look at this horrible failure of our institutions is that it boils to:
Us not having representation.
It is for us to change that and in fact demand that — the first two amendments of our constitution were among the inalienable rights — freedom of assembly and expression, –and the means, a gun as need be, to make sure we can enforce those basic rights — including against monsters like these who lie lie lie and destroy and murder us–because they can.
The powers that be — they won’t represent us, they can’t and they by and large don’t care — and to boot, they don’t how to anymore.
For all of Rep. Devin Nunes’ faults, he was a rare breed in this day and age. And he is one of 535.
And the War on Trump continues. It will not end no matter what Barr/Durham/Huber do or don’t do, or more likely, can’t do and don’t know how to do; they know better than us how deep is the s h i t or the s w a m p. And they value their lives too, at the end of the day.
This battle among the elites will continue and likely won’t be resolved in my lifetime; we will pay the price, and will be left to pick up the pieces someday and begin again the long and hard very hard road to building a civilization in this forsaken land.
Having just finished reading License to Lie by Powell, I have come to believe that Powell represents the most significant risk to the coup plotters. My guess is that they are trying to figure out how to destroy her. She wrote her book before the Mueller investigation and can see how the deep state operates. Her work for Flynn has the ability to blow up the Justice Department. I don’t know if she will pull it off, but she is going to try.
Agree. They may end up taking her out, but she is a formidable foe whose indictment of government corruption is well documented and has been out there for quite some time. She will only become more powerful if they try it.
Just goes to show everyone how incredibly stupid Schiff is.
She’s very brave. Glad you read the book. I bought it about 4 mos ago and can’t find the time to read it because of reading here in all my spare time!!
hehe….good one!
Where is bagpipes?
Piss off Popeye Schiff…..Sidney Powell is about to kick your ass into next week….LOL
Sydney Powell does not mince or waste words, nor does she use useless important sounding words, but damn does she get her point across.
She certainly has a talent.
Schiff continues to badger Gen Flynn for his alleged “lie” or pressured plea after 3 years appx. but Comey and McCabe have only been shamed by IG Horowitz’s Report to 1/2 or 2/5 of the nation and then they are allowed to walk free to mock Trump and taunt his supporters. If you include all the other Coup members like Strzok, Page, Wolfe and so on that were given special privileges, the absurdity of it all is mind boggling.
Barr refuses to indict Schiff’s pals in the FBI and other miscreants even when the IG recommends it and the evidence is sufficient. But a political weasel and a buffoon that were handed Congressional Chair power by duped Dem voters, can harass and threaten any American they choose with impunity. That is not America at its best.
What to Expect from House Dems’ New Lawyer Hire in ‘Aggressive’ Trump Campaign Probe
by Colin Kalmbacher | 4:07 pm, March 5th, 2019
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/what-to-expect-from-house-dems-new-lawyer-hire-in-aggressive-trump-campaign-probe
