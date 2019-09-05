Judge Sullivan Will First Rule on Brady Allegations in Flynn Case…

Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan held a sealed ex parte hearing with Michael Flynn’s defense counsel, Sidney Powell, today. An “ex parte hearing” is a judicial review of an emergency request, in which the other party may or may not be present. [ie. a discussion between Flynn’s counsel and the court. The content was ‘sealed‘.]
As an outcome of today’s discussion, the court (Judge Sullivan) stated he will first reconcile issues surrounding allegations of Brady violations (unethical concealment of evidence favorable to the defendant), before proceeding to issues around the DOJ’s refusal to grant defense counsel with security clearances.
The ex parte hearing was prompted by a filing from Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell, (reposted below). From the court’s response today it would appear Judge Sullivan will address the Brady concerns first, during the hearing scheduled for September 10th.
In the 19-page filing (full pdf below), Ms. Powell walks through the history of the DOJ, FBI and intelligence apparatus weaponization against Mr. Flynn and lays out the background behind everything known to have happened in 2016, 2017 through today.
From the corrupt DOJ lawyers who were working with Fusion-GPS and Chris Steele, including Mr. Weissmann, Mr. Van Grack and Ms. Zainab Ahmad; to the 2015/2016 FISA database search abuses; to the CIA and FBI operation against Flynn including Nellie Ohr; to the schemes behind the use of DOJ official Bruce Ohr; to the corrupt construct of the special counsels office selections; to the specifics within the malicious conspiracy outlined by hiding FBI interview notes of Mike Flynn,… all of it….
The conversation today with Judge Sullivan is an outcome of this stunning filing that many CTH readers are well prepared to understand.
Judge Sullivan will address the allegations of Brady violations first, and then proceed to the issues of security clearances (if needed). The hearing is Tuesday, September 10th:
If the court’s ruling on Brady results in the prosecution being dismissed, a ruling on a security clearance would no longer be necessary. Powell only needs the clearance for Flynn’s case. If the case goes away, so does the clearance issue. In my four decades of litigating in federal courts, I have seen federal judges decide one issue before another in situations where the latter become moot. Not saying this is the case here, but it was my first impression.
I have the same view, expanded a bit. One case is ehn the second issue is mooted, another case is when the arguments or some other aspect of the second issue are colored by a decision on the first issue.
In other words, there are more possible forks in the road than all or nothing.
Sullivan taking the issues NOT in the order presented, but in the order most senisble for resolving the case is perfectly natural, unsurprising, and signifies nothing about the ultimate resolution.
How amazing it would be if Flynn and Powell were to be the beginning of the end for the renegade FBI and DOJ coup along with Mueller and his merry team of lawless lawyers. I can only imagine the media and the Left losing it if Flynn is exonerated!
Without a security clearance, can Powell even see the documents/evidence that they withheld? Seems to me this decision gives the judge another chance to cover up for or whitewash the activities of the Mueller crooks.
