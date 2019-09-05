Judge Sullivan Will First Rule on Brady Allegations in Flynn Case…

Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan held a sealed ex parte hearing with Michael Flynn’s defense counsel, Sidney Powell, today. An “ex parte hearing” is a judicial review of an emergency request, in which the other party may or may not be present. [ie. a discussion between Flynn’s counsel and the court. The content was ‘sealed‘.]

As an outcome of today’s discussion, the court (Judge Sullivan) stated he will first reconcile issues surrounding allegations of Brady violations (unethical concealment of evidence favorable to the defendant), before proceeding to issues around the DOJ’s refusal to grant defense counsel with security clearances.

The ex parte hearing was prompted by a filing from Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell, (reposted below). From the court’s response today it would appear Judge Sullivan will address the Brady concerns first, during the hearing scheduled for September 10th.

In the 19-page filing (full pdf below), Ms. Powell walks through the history of the DOJ, FBI and intelligence apparatus weaponization against Mr. Flynn and lays out the background behind everything known to have happened in 2016, 2017 through today.

From the corrupt DOJ lawyers who were working with Fusion-GPS and Chris Steele, including Mr. Weissmann, Mr. Van Grack and Ms. Zainab Ahmad; to the 2015/2016 FISA database search abuses; to the CIA and FBI operation against Flynn including Nellie Ohr; to the schemes behind the use of DOJ official Bruce Ohr; to the corrupt construct of the special counsels office selections; to the specifics within the malicious conspiracy outlined by hiding FBI interview notes of Mike Flynn,… all of it….

The conversation today with Judge Sullivan is an outcome of this stunning filing that many CTH readers are well prepared to understand.

Judge Sullivan will address the allegations of Brady violations first, and then proceed to the issues of security clearances (if needed). The hearing is Tuesday, September 10th:

