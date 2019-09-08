Report: PM Boris Johnson Has Simple Plan to Legally Stop Brexit Extension….

If this simple procedure is true, wow… It would mean all of last week’s parliamentary teeth gnashing by the usurping Never-Brexit MP’s was essentially irrelevant.
According to a Reuters report, Prime Minister Boris Johnson simply needs to attach a letter to the Brexit delay legislation saying the U.K. government officially does not request any extension beyond October 31st. Then ignore it. That was easy.
(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has prepared plans to legally stop any Brexit extension, the Daily Telegraph bit.ly/2ZP87Yc reported late on Sunday.
Johnson’s advisers held a meeting on Sunday to counter the strategy to prevent the British parliament’s attempts at enforcing a three-month Brexit extension if no new deal is agreed, the newspaper reported.
A plan under consideration would see Johnson sending a letter alongside the request to extend Article 50 setting out that the government does not want any delay after Oct. 31, according to the report. (read more)
“Boris, he’s a cheeky one”….
The prior remarks by President Trump (last week) now take on a new context:
Q Have you been following the situation in London with Boris Johnson and the Brexit vote?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, Boris is a friend of mine. And he’s — he’s going at it. There’s no question about it. He’s in there — I watched him this morning. He’s in there fighting.
And he knows how to win. Boris knows how to win. Don’t worry about him. He’s going to be okay. (link)
👍👍👍
Boris’s advantage is that Parliament, not wanting an election, can’t vote “no confidence” in Boris because that would make an election happen (which Boris wants). So as Prime Minister with the support of his own party, Boris can do whatever he wants and Parliament can’t stop him. This is quite a backwards situation for the British parliamentary system, unprecedented maybe.
Not correct. The starting gun for an election on goes off (and in any case it can be rescinded even after it’s gone off) if the House of Commons votes “no confidence” using the words ““That this House has no confidence in Her Majesty’s Government.”
They can pass a motion saying “That this House has no confidence in Her Majesty’s current Government” and that fails to fire the starting gun.
As in the United States, the “right” is composed of engineers, nurses, business managers, soldiers, forklift drivers and so on. The “left” is composed of university lecturers, students, government apparatchiks, and….lawyers. If it comes down to a battle of legalisms, the left has a huge personnel advantage. And of course the judiciary is composed of Big Ticket swamp lawyers.
Trump—” I need more sh1t to do!!! Can someone get Boris on the phone, I have an idea. And get me a diet Coke please!!!”
I have a brother like that! CONSTANTLY plotting the next acquisition, chess move, how to corner an opponent, how to WIN. These guys know how to make money, beat opponents and they plot their moves far out in advance, stuff so subtle, sometimes so brazen, no one knows what to do. It’s hilarious!
As opposed to the Cankles reset button.
A stolen hot tub switch from a local hotel…idiots!
Lol. Almost posted the picture but did not want to attract attention to it. As PDJT said Boris has this handled.
Orange Men good.
Ha!
Two orange guys.
Almost Giingahs as my daughter brags.
Seriously, this Trump thingy is contagious.
Especially as Boris is NATURALLY orange lol
If I’m understanding this move by the PM, this means Corbyn will only be able to stop it by agreeing to an election sometime next month. Which Boris wants anyhow.
This would also assure Farage and the Brexit Party that they don’t need to stand candidates in the election which will help the Tories.
Perhaps will see more legislative maneuvers or court action by the opposition, but they’re quickly running out of time.
Boris doesn’t want an election. He says they have left him no choice. Which is true.
He wants an election if he wins and ends up with more Leave members.
He many not want the process of an election right now, but he believes he can win one if it’s held and use that mandate to either make a better deal with the EU or, failing that, leave the EU on October 31st with no deal knowing he has a Tory majority that supports his decisions.
The PM certainly doesn’t fear an election as much as Jeremy Corbyn does.
Oh Crud! The traitors already took off their masks!! Gee maybe no one noticed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now they can burn their panda masks on Halloween.
Oooo, Who’s investing in the Halloween market? Biggest of the year. Pandas vs Bad Orange Man? What happened to the kids collecting candy? Adults who never grew up?
Kind of reminds me of the government shutdown and how Trump always had the emergency executive order in his back pocket to get Wall funding. When Trump ended the shutdown, everyone thought the Dems succeeded in blocking the Wall, but Trump veto their bill to stop his executive action and then won in court. Now, he’s building the Wall with $3.7 billion in appropriated military funds and there’s not a damn thing the Dems can do about it!
As long as Boris gets the UK out of the EU, October 31st, it doesn’t matter how, he will be victorious! Stand strong Boris! BREXIT!!!
That was my first reaction as well. What are they gonna do pass a bill to tear it down? Me thinks NOT!
That’s why open-borders liberals/Democrats/RINOs/assorted_polecats all FEAR THE WALL, because it is much too obvious if they have to tear down a major preventive structure — much more obvious than merely cutting funding for BP and ICE!!
They’d have to fund a bill to tear the wall down
… which POTUS would reprogram to build more.
Then, if-and-when forced to use Tear-Down Funding,
• The EPA would require an environmental study on the Tear-Down
• The Study would take YEARS to start (no cutting in line), much less complete.
• Patriot lawsuits would be filed by every landowner to protect his wall.
• The Corps of Engineers would require multiple rounds of bidding to do the tear-down.
• Contract Awards would be litigated over fairness.
• Winning Bidders would be unionized.
• Unions would require contract renegotiations and wage bumps.
• Rotating Strikes would disrupt Contractors, Haulers, Food & Lodging …
• Wall-Lizard Habitats would be declared Off Limits for Demolition.
• DOJ would file “no contest”.
Message to D-rats: Did we miss anything from your Playbook?
Lee and Romney already have the bill ready to go for next time.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/09/senators-lee-and-romney-propose-legislation-to-prevent-president-trump-from-diverting-funds-to-border-wall-construction/
Well, that figures. B******s! At least PDJT can veto their bill.
Watch POTUS freeze DoD Spending at average monthly levels thru August.
• Shutting down the FY-Ending rush to spend Use-or-Lose Budget surpluses
• Diverting the leftovers to finish the wall!
I recall reading last year that there was some $50Billion of unspent budgeted money in the Fed. They wasted most of it on fidget spinners and coffee mugs. That money would have funded the entire wall project. Let’s hope VSGPDJT stops that this year, in its entirety.
I LIKE it!
So good to see Willard The Turncoat putting the safety of the American people above all else… To think I hosted that man and campaigned for him… and for “Snake” Ryan… Among the top regrets of my life…
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Dems could NEVER have turned a traditionally center right party so far to the left, on their own.
The real strength and power, (and therefore POTENTIALLY the biggest vulnerability) of the Uniparty, is the Republicon face.
Romney – Bain Capital Started With Help Of Offshore Investors/
“Other early investors included Robert Maxwell, the British publishing baron, who invested $2 million. After his drowning death in 1991, investigators discovered Maxwell had stolen hundreds of millions of dollars from his company’s pension funds.”
https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-xpm-2012-jul-19-la-na-bain-creation-20120719-story.html
Reasons for Romney’s rabid TDS
will eventually surface/ interesting
investor connections.
Marygrace, Ghislaine’s father? MI 6? What else is Romney hiding?
Offshore Puerto Rican bonds are nothing compared to this!
Obama must really have something on Romney. I’m guessing he choked because of what the deep state have on him…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lee and Romney are agents of an enemy nation within the nation: the Mormon church. It is and has been throughout its entire history in direct opposition to the US and its laws.
Mormons have relied specifically on Mexican nationals to grow their ranks and their coffers. Romney’s own family fled the US as fugitives to Mexico, as many Mormons did, where they established and grew a cult on the other side of the border, which Mormons have been working for decades to import into the US by any means necessary. Romney and Lee are acting on orders of their superiors, against the interests of the nation they they have infiltrated from within.
Don’t forget that Robert Francis O’Rourke often advocated for tearing down the existing border wall while he was running for Ted Cruz’s senate seat. So, yes they are exactly crazy enough to try to tear down the evil, racist wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go BoJo Go !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I hope people in the US are watching. The Democrats want to scream about the “One man, one vote” concept when it suits their agenda. They completely overlook it when things can be done using their little indiscretions. If the people’s votes don’t count in Britain then it totally undermines votes here as well. This is the quickest way to a Socialist dictatorship as has appeared lately. The liberals are perfectly content for this Socialist dictatorship to come to fruition. If it happens, I will be the first to laugh at the liberal “peons” who voted to support the movement who find themselves on the hand OUT not hand UP side. And for those who loved the free college, free insurance, free guaranteed income BS, let’s see how it works 5 years in to the experiment. We won’t be able to go back and you suckers will be SOL!
Well that’s all fine and good but the rest of us would be dragged down into the abyss with them. I for one do not want to go
Hope and pray it’s true for the patriots in the U.K.
It the Queen does it, it will show plenty of courage. The Remainers and especially the Laborites will go far beyond bananas. Abolition of the monarch is the mildest thing many will propose. Drawing and quartering may be a moderate proposal. I’m sure her son is opposed. But allowing the bill to go forward would effectively mean the end of the UK as an independent nation, and she’s always been a nationalist.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pity how Russian Tsar did give up fight !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I do not think Czar Nicholas ever saw it coming. Bubblehead.
Tsar should not give up to weak bureaucrat-Kerenskij-who was not match to bolshevicks…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The monarchy IS the government. To attempt to abolish it would be sedition and treason. I don’t think the parliament has either the guts or the power to instigate a rebellion/revolution.
The Tower thingy.
That was back in the days when the nobility had their own standing forces (mercenary or not) to call on. Of course, I suppose parliament could decide to hire someone to kidnap and imprison the entire royal family. /s
Ha! The Ravens are still there! They KNOW!!
Haha! Well, I can argue with humans but it IS kind of tough to argue with birds and legends… they”ll be there after I’m gone…
And that fabulous tradition of putting their heads on a pike, at the gate. Heres what happens to thosecwho cross me.
Too bad we can’t bring that back! The fence all the,way around the white house, ornamented with Pelosi, McConnell, all the way down to McCabe, etc.
I hope they don’t Burke her.
If Boris knew in advance, it was a brilliant move as he exposed all of his enemies who dropped their masks….. for nothing.
Sounds like our leader here in the USA. Expose them so the people begin to know the truth.
I’m sure the Brexiteers have been taking down names.
Hmmmm….wonder where Boris got that idea from?
👍🏼
Jolly good, Mr. Prime Minister!
So it was a ploy of the labour party and a handful of tories? That was easy.
That’s risky, because the EU might ignore the accompanying letter, and grant an extension anyway. Remember, the EU desperately wants to give them an extension, and will do so if possible. France’s recent claim that they might or might not vote for an extension is just a head fake.
I don’t think it is a letter to the EU. I think it is a letter to the Queen.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2019/09/did_boris_johnson_just_ropeadope_his_way_into_a_hard_brexit.html
Just posted that story below, Chieftan.
IIRC, the extension requires unanimous agreement among EU members.
Message from Boris: Vetoed.
Ha! I hadn’t thoroughly considered that wrinkle — being that there are so many, many ways that Remain doesn’t work. But, yes…..if EU extensions require unanimity, then UK disapproving their own extension would certainly be a disqualification.
Its possible there is an ‘Insurance policy’ as well. Perhaps prearranged that say,…POLAND votes against the extension?
Yes, so many ways,…
Thought about a self-veto several days ago, but was too embarrassed to mention it here. Seems too simple and easy to be true. Besides, it would be much more fun to see Her Majesty tell Parliament “NFW… and any more shenanigans, and it’s the Tower for the lot of you! I haven’t lost the key to it, you know – but I will as soon as you take up residence!”
Self veto is a non starter. The UK is excuded from the vote on the EU side of te table.
No, Boris can’t veto it.
The decision on the EU side is made by the “European Council” which has a representative from each of the 28 EU Member States.
In matters relating to extending the date for a Member’s withdrawal, the European Council has to be unanimous, BUT, the withdrawing member is excluded from participation.
This whole debacle is making me appreciate the genius of our founding fathers and the fact that we are citizens, not subjects. Un-fricking-believable that it is so easy to undo the “will of the people” in the UK with no checks or balances. This easy apparent fix is also equally stupid, but as it works out for the side I support, I’ll go with it.
This is why the USA has been under direct fire since 1812. The European monarchs were fine to quibble amongst themselves but were shocked when the US started to overwhelm them financially by free-thinking people who governed themselves.
Since then, they have been trying to take us down. We just didn’t know.
This is World War IIII. Being fought on our shores. Snap out of it!
The founding fathers tried to place citizens in charge but everyone I know wants to be a subject.
Sad! Civics!
From one Winner to another. Love those two White Men.
I’m watching the British House of Commons on C-Span right now, these Scottish National pols are a whiny lot. This may be the only time in history opposition parties didn’t want to hold an election! Bunch of plonkers.
Just tuned in! Gay blades! Bad teeth!
But John Baron is terrific!
TY!
Look at Sandy Martin, L, with the flower tie. British Snowflake?!
Yikes!
Ha! Bob Seely, Conservative from the Isle of Wight!! “Zombie Parliament!!”
“We need a new Parliament, Mr. Speaker!”
Ian Duncan Smith made me laugh when he told a labour party member that he was doing him a favor by not yielding to him due to that labour member having already made a fool of himself with his prior speech. 😄🤣
Parliament is more fun than Congress!!!
😁
Another angle involving the Queen
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2019/09/did_boris_johnson_just_ropeadope_his_way_into_a_hard_brexit.html
Same angle, just a very good explanation of the mechanics behind it!
Yes, the explanation was very good.
Also the law requires the Queen to follow the advice of her “responsible ministers”, plural and the opposing ministers have just all resigned lol. In a law written by Tony Blair a Labour PM. Lol 😁
Excellent observation, Esperanza
Those two “orange men” make a pretty good tag-team match in the international arena. I hope the PM provides all the intel data on the attempted coup PDJT needs on this side of the pond.
Yes, H&HC – Bojo needs to come clean with us about Brit participation in the attempt to derail our 2016 election, and the succeeding attempted coup. This ain’t over ‘til it’s over.
Big cry-on at the Daily Mail
“Revealed: Boris Johnson ‘will sabotage Remainer plot by sending letter requesting Brexit extension to EU as new law requires… then send ANOTHER explaining why they should ignore the first’
Today, Bill passed by opposition parties and Tory rebels will receive Royal Assent
It says if a deal not reached – PM must agree to postpone Brexit for three months
On Sunday Mr Johnson hunkered down with his closest aides to assess options
One plan under consideration is to send a letter alongside Article 50 extension “
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7441949/Boriss-cunning-plan-sabotage-Remain-plot.html
😁😁😁
I liked this comment best to the Telegraph article (behind a paywall) cited in the Reuter’s report above
Boris Johnson draws up plan to legally stop Brexit extension if MPs vote against general election
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/09/08/boris-johnson-draws-plan-legally-stop-brexit-extension-mps-vote/
👇
Pat O’Connell 9 Sep 2019 10:01AM
@Rod Munch
The thing is I am a lifelong liberal, and I know that true liberals support democracy, that’s why I support Brexiters.
I am also a lifelong Europhile and have worked all over Europe, inside and outside of the EU, and that’s how I know the EU is destroying Europe.
I am also a qualified economist, and that’s how I know the eurozone will fail and take the EU with it.
BOOM!
You don’t need to be a qualified economist to figure that one out.
How do they know for sure that the bill will receive Royal Assent?
This. The EU is not Europe, it’s a very recent set of institutions which are killing us, and are being used to impoverish us and take our liberty.
Two like-minded leaders…I hope.
This reveals at least a couple of things:
1) A high level of trust exists between Johnson and Trump if Trump has been apprised of UK Brexit strategy
2) The G7 meetings likely was behind the scenes overshadowed by not just the question but the reality of Brexit and a corresponding bilateral US-UK trade deal.
3) The Labor/Liberal Dem tactics in UK Parliament are likely part of a PR push to set up a “governing against the will of the people” scenario leading to vote of no confidence on Johnson after a hard Brexit. Its possible that Johnson may not survive politically but the will of the people will actually be respected in his wake and the UK will live onward, unchained by the EU regulatory state.
This sure is complicated business!
These Daily Mail, etc. articles being cited here are saying the bill passed by Parliament “will receive Royal Assent”.
Why do they assume this as a given?
Ask WaPo.
Fake news? 🤬
We all want her to refuse, but honestly, it’s a rubber stamp. The last one that was refused was in 1707.
Well then, long overdue for the Queen to step up and earn her keep. What benefit to retain the crown, at the costvof her kingdom?
I agree that it’s very unlikely that BoJo will pull this Royal Assent thing.
However it is worth noting that :
1. When Royal Assent was last refused in 1707, it was refused on the advice of Ministers, not on Queen Anne’s personal whim.
2. There has been no occasion for Ministers to advise the refusal of Royal Assent for three centuries because the government always controls the order of business in Parliament. It has only been this year when, with the assistance of some highly, er, problematic rulings from the Speaker that the Opposition has been allowed to seize control of the Parliamentary timetable. So there has been no refusal of Royal assent since 1707 because there has been no occasion to refuse it. Until this year, a Bill couldn’t pass through Parliament without the gocvernment’s acquiescence.
3. For Americans, used to Speaker Ryan and Speaker Pelosi, it should be noted that in the UK, the Speaker is supposed to be an utterly neutral umpire of Parliamentary procedures. The current Speaker has moved on from that model.
Yayeee Boris!
Tsk, tsk, tsk, Donald Tusk ain’t gonna like this, not one bit.
Boris, prepare to be slapped across the face with Tusk’s leather driving gloves and choked with his Hermès ascot.
That’s going to make Bercow jealous.
Bercow may want to focus on his own political future… or lack thereof.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/uk-politics-49624334
Two HUGE accomplishments could happen on Monday and Tuesday this week.
Boris triumphs on Monday (and all the ramifications therefrom)
Sidney Powell triumphs on Tuesday (and all the ramifications therefrom)
Keep your fingers crossed!
whoops!
I’ll bet one of the reasons he and McCartney don’t really get along is political. I love McCartney but he’s a complete airhead politically.
This kind of shocks me about Ringo, God bless him.
BTW from what I understand, Lennon had gone full on Conservative by 1980 which is equally as shocking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
1. I’m sceptical that Boris has a cunning plan to win, but…
2. ….if has a plan, he’s not going to leak it, before he lays down his cards. So this is not it.
3. On its merits this plan is very flaky anyway, because it relies for its success on
(a) the UK courts accepting that doing this complies with last week’s Remainers’ Bill, and
(b) on the EU interpreting the two letters as not constituting a request for an extension
4. Neither of these decisions are controlled by Boris, and it’s arguable whether the the UK courts, or the EU itself, is more fanatically biased in favor of the EU. So if he tries this he’s likely to lose both legal arguments within a matter of minutes
5. So this story is just a head fake for the Remainers to try to panic them into voting for an election
6. Which won’t work, but no harm in trying
7. I certainly hope Boris has got a good plan to run down the clock successfully, but if he does, this “send another letter” idea is part of the deception operation, not the actual plan.
Having been surrounded by Marxists, as all of us have, I know they are highly intelligent. Chuck Schumer or Nancy Pelosi would have an answer for an easy legal question. They always have the better lawyers, unfortunately. I wish all the best for Brexit, for it will be the beginning of the end of the anti-American EU.
God save the Queen, and save England from Germany.
And this time, let’s hope it sticks.
President Trump can defeat the collaborators’ Project Fear by standing next to Boris and declaring that the US will see to it that there will be no food or medicine shortages when the UK exits the EU, and we have a big beautiful trade deal ready to go with the UK as soon as they are free.
China’s loss will be England’s gain.
