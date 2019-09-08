Report: PM Boris Johnson Has Simple Plan to Legally Stop Brexit Extension….

If this simple procedure is true, wow… It would mean all of last week’s parliamentary teeth gnashing by the usurping Never-Brexit MP’s was essentially irrelevant.

According to a Reuters report, Prime Minister Boris Johnson simply needs to attach a letter to the Brexit delay legislation saying the U.K. government officially does not request any extension beyond October 31st.  Then ignore it.  That was easy.

(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has prepared plans to legally stop any Brexit extension, the Daily Telegraph bit.ly/2ZP87Yc reported late on Sunday.

Johnson’s advisers held a meeting on Sunday to counter the strategy to prevent the British parliament’s attempts at enforcing a three-month Brexit extension if no new deal is agreed, the newspaper reported.

A plan under consideration would see Johnson sending a letter alongside the request to extend Article 50 setting out that the government does not want any delay after Oct. 31, according to the report.  (read more)

“Boris, he’s a cheeky one”….

The prior remarks by President Trump (last week) now take on a new context:

Q Have you been following the situation in London with Boris Johnson and the Brexit vote?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, Boris is a friend of mine. And he’s — he’s going at it. There’s no question about it. He’s in there — I watched him this morning. He’s in there fighting.

And he knows how to win. Boris knows how to win. Don’t worry about him. He’s going to be okay. (link)

125 Responses to Report: PM Boris Johnson Has Simple Plan to Legally Stop Brexit Extension….

  1. A2 says:
    September 8, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    👍👍👍

    Reply
    • Willy Nilly says:
      September 9, 2019 at 12:03 am

      Boris’s advantage is that Parliament, not wanting an election, can’t vote “no confidence” in Boris because that would make an election happen (which Boris wants). So as Prime Minister with the support of his own party, Boris can do whatever he wants and Parliament can’t stop him. This is quite a backwards situation for the British parliamentary system, unprecedented maybe.

      Reply
      • Lee Moore says:
        September 9, 2019 at 12:36 am

        Not correct. The starting gun for an election on goes off (and in any case it can be rescinded even after it’s gone off) if the House of Commons votes “no confidence” using the words ““That this House has no confidence in Her Majesty’s Government.”

        They can pass a motion saying “That this House has no confidence in Her Majesty’s current Government” and that fails to fire the starting gun.

        As in the United States, the “right” is composed of engineers, nurses, business managers, soldiers, forklift drivers and so on. The “left” is composed of university lecturers, students, government apparatchiks, and….lawyers. If it comes down to a battle of legalisms, the left has a huge personnel advantage. And of course the judiciary is composed of Big Ticket swamp lawyers.

        Reply
  3. Gort says:
    September 8, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Two orange guys.

    Reply
  4. graphiclucidity says:
    September 8, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    If I’m understanding this move by the PM, this means Corbyn will only be able to stop it by agreeing to an election sometime next month. Which Boris wants anyhow.

    This would also assure Farage and the Brexit Party that they don’t need to stand candidates in the election which will help the Tories.

    Perhaps will see more legislative maneuvers or court action by the opposition, but they’re quickly running out of time.

    Reply
    • Esperanza says:
      September 8, 2019 at 10:44 pm

      Boris doesn’t want an election. He says they have left him no choice. Which is true.

      Reply
      • law4lifeblog says:
        September 8, 2019 at 10:54 pm

        He wants an election if he wins and ends up with more Leave members.

        Reply
      • graphiclucidity says:
        September 8, 2019 at 11:15 pm

        He many not want the process of an election right now, but he believes he can win one if it’s held and use that mandate to either make a better deal with the EU or, failing that, leave the EU on October 31st with no deal knowing he has a Tory majority that supports his decisions.

        The PM certainly doesn’t fear an election as much as Jeremy Corbyn does.

        Reply
  5. Baby El says:
    September 8, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Oh Crud! The traitors already took off their masks!! Gee maybe no one noticed.

    Reply
  6. dufrst says:
    September 8, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Kind of reminds me of the government shutdown and how Trump always had the emergency executive order in his back pocket to get Wall funding. When Trump ended the shutdown, everyone thought the Dems succeeded in blocking the Wall, but Trump veto their bill to stop his executive action and then won in court. Now, he’s building the Wall with $3.7 billion in appropriated military funds and there’s not a damn thing the Dems can do about it!

    As long as Boris gets the UK out of the EU, October 31st, it doesn’t matter how, he will be victorious! Stand strong Boris! BREXIT!!!

    Reply
  7. littleanniefannie says:
    September 8, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    I hope people in the US are watching. The Democrats want to scream about the “One man, one vote” concept when it suits their agenda. They completely overlook it when things can be done using their little indiscretions. If the people’s votes don’t count in Britain then it totally undermines votes here as well. This is the quickest way to a Socialist dictatorship as has appeared lately. The liberals are perfectly content for this Socialist dictatorship to come to fruition. If it happens, I will be the first to laugh at the liberal “peons” who voted to support the movement who find themselves on the hand OUT not hand UP side. And for those who loved the free college, free insurance, free guaranteed income BS, let’s see how it works 5 years in to the experiment. We won’t be able to go back and you suckers will be SOL!

    Reply
  8. Fools Gold says:
    September 8, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Hope and pray it’s true for the patriots in the U.K.

    Reply
  9. TarsTarkas says:
    September 8, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    It the Queen does it, it will show plenty of courage. The Remainers and especially the Laborites will go far beyond bananas. Abolition of the monarch is the mildest thing many will propose. Drawing and quartering may be a moderate proposal. I’m sure her son is opposed. But allowing the bill to go forward would effectively mean the end of the UK as an independent nation, and she’s always been a nationalist.

    Reply
  10. Elle says:
    September 8, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    If Boris knew in advance, it was a brilliant move as he exposed all of his enemies who dropped their masks….. for nothing.

    Reply
  11. Q&A says:
    September 8, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Jolly good, Mr. Prime Minister!

    Reply
  12. CNN_sucks says:
    September 8, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    So it was a ploy of the labour party and a handful of tories? That was easy.

    Reply
  13. TCG says:
    September 8, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    That’s risky, because the EU might ignore the accompanying letter, and grant an extension anyway. Remember, the EU desperately wants to give them an extension, and will do so if possible. France’s recent claim that they might or might not vote for an extension is just a head fake.

    Reply
  14. mamajen says:
    September 8, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    This whole debacle is making me appreciate the genius of our founding fathers and the fact that we are citizens, not subjects. Un-fricking-believable that it is so easy to undo the “will of the people” in the UK with no checks or balances. This easy apparent fix is also equally stupid, but as it works out for the side I support, I’ll go with it.

    Reply
  15. Seneca the Elder says:
    September 8, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    From one Winner to another. Love those two White Men.

    Reply
  16. Magabear says:
    September 8, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    I’m watching the British House of Commons on C-Span right now, these Scottish National pols are a whiny lot. This may be the only time in history opposition parties didn’t want to hold an election! Bunch of plonkers.

    Reply
  18. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    September 8, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    Those two “orange men” make a pretty good tag-team match in the international arena. I hope the PM provides all the intel data on the attempted coup PDJT needs on this side of the pond.

    Reply
    • warrprin1 says:
      September 9, 2019 at 1:28 am

      Yes, H&HC – Bojo needs to come clean with us about Brit participation in the attempt to derail our 2016 election, and the succeeding attempted coup. This ain’t over ‘til it’s over.

      Reply
  19. A2 says:
    September 8, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Big cry-on at the Daily Mail

    “Revealed: Boris Johnson ‘will sabotage Remainer plot by sending letter requesting Brexit extension to EU as new law requires… then send ANOTHER explaining why they should ignore the first’
    Today, Bill passed by opposition parties and Tory rebels will receive Royal Assent
    It says if a deal not reached – PM must agree to postpone Brexit for three months
    On Sunday Mr Johnson hunkered down with his closest aides to assess options
    One plan under consideration is to send a letter alongside Article 50 extension “

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7441949/Boriss-cunning-plan-sabotage-Remain-plot.html

    😁😁😁

    I liked this comment best to the Telegraph article (behind a paywall) cited in the Reuter’s report above

    Boris Johnson draws up plan to legally stop Brexit extension if MPs vote against general election
    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/09/08/boris-johnson-draws-plan-legally-stop-brexit-extension-mps-vote/

    👇
    Pat O’Connell 9 Sep 2019 10:01AM
    @Rod Munch

    The thing is I am a lifelong liberal, and I know that true liberals support democracy, that’s why I support Brexiters.

    I am also a lifelong Europhile and have worked all over Europe, inside and outside of the EU, and that’s how I know the EU is destroying Europe.

    I am also a qualified economist, and that’s how I know the eurozone will fail and take the EU with it.

    Reply
  20. Graham Pink says:
    September 8, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    Two like-minded leaders…I hope.

    Reply
  21. ilcon says:
    September 8, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    Reply
  22. ilcon says:
    September 8, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    Reply
  23. ilcon says:
    September 8, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    Reply
  24. chojun says:
    September 8, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    This reveals at least a couple of things:

    1) A high level of trust exists between Johnson and Trump if Trump has been apprised of UK Brexit strategy
    2) The G7 meetings likely was behind the scenes overshadowed by not just the question but the reality of Brexit and a corresponding bilateral US-UK trade deal.
    3) The Labor/Liberal Dem tactics in UK Parliament are likely part of a PR push to set up a “governing against the will of the people” scenario leading to vote of no confidence on Johnson after a hard Brexit. Its possible that Johnson may not survive politically but the will of the people will actually be respected in his wake and the UK will live onward, unchained by the EU regulatory state.

    Reply
  25. bessie2003 says:
    September 8, 2019 at 11:24 pm

    This sure is complicated business!

    Reply
  26. OSP says:
    September 8, 2019 at 11:29 pm

    These Daily Mail, etc. articles being cited here are saying the bill passed by Parliament “will receive Royal Assent”.

    Why do they assume this as a given?

    Reply
    • Carrie says:
      September 8, 2019 at 11:56 pm

      We all want her to refuse, but honestly, it’s a rubber stamp. The last one that was refused was in 1707.

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        September 9, 2019 at 12:04 am

        Well then, long overdue for the Queen to step up and earn her keep. What benefit to retain the crown, at the costvof her kingdom?

        Reply
      • Lee Moore says:
        September 9, 2019 at 12:59 am

        I agree that it’s very unlikely that BoJo will pull this Royal Assent thing.

        However it is worth noting that :

        1. When Royal Assent was last refused in 1707, it was refused on the advice of Ministers, not on Queen Anne’s personal whim.

        2. There has been no occasion for Ministers to advise the refusal of Royal Assent for three centuries because the government always controls the order of business in Parliament. It has only been this year when, with the assistance of some highly, er, problematic rulings from the Speaker that the Opposition has been allowed to seize control of the Parliamentary timetable. So there has been no refusal of Royal assent since 1707 because there has been no occasion to refuse it. Until this year, a Bill couldn’t pass through Parliament without the gocvernment’s acquiescence.

        3. For Americans, used to Speaker Ryan and Speaker Pelosi, it should be noted that in the UK, the Speaker is supposed to be an utterly neutral umpire of Parliamentary procedures. The current Speaker has moved on from that model.

        Like

        Reply
  27. AnotherView says:
    September 8, 2019 at 11:30 pm

    Yayeee Boris!

    Reply
  28. Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
    September 8, 2019 at 11:54 pm

    Tsk, tsk, tsk, Donald Tusk ain’t gonna like this, not one bit.

    Boris, prepare to be slapped across the face with Tusk’s leather driving gloves and choked with his Hermès ascot.

    Reply
  29. gda53 says:
    September 9, 2019 at 12:08 am

    Two HUGE accomplishments could happen on Monday and Tuesday this week.

    Boris triumphs on Monday (and all the ramifications therefrom)

    Sidney Powell triumphs on Tuesday (and all the ramifications therefrom)

    Keep your fingers crossed!

    Reply
  30. sunnydaze says:
    September 9, 2019 at 12:24 am

    whoops!

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      September 9, 2019 at 12:28 am

      I’ll bet one of the reasons he and McCartney don’t really get along is political. I love McCartney but he’s a complete airhead politically.

      This kind of shocks me about Ringo, God bless him.

      BTW from what I understand, Lennon had gone full on Conservative by 1980 which is equally as shocking.

      Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      September 9, 2019 at 12:31 am

      My whole life the Beatles have represented to me what it means to be British (I’m of course American).. and to see Ringo Starr standing up for his country so strongly just makes me puff my chest out in pride for him.

      Reply
  31. treehouseron says:
    September 9, 2019 at 12:27 am

    They’re going to end up forcing the Queens hand. I’ll bet there’s some archaic law or rule that’s a formality that basically she can intercede. She’d never want to do it and doesn’t want to be political but we’re honestly talking about the freedom of her country.

    Reply
  32. cthulhu says:
    September 9, 2019 at 12:43 am

    Shouldn’t the headline be, “BoJo has a Cunning Plan…..”?

    Reply
  33. Lee Moore says:
    September 9, 2019 at 12:47 am

    1. I’m sceptical that Boris has a cunning plan to win, but…

    2. ….if has a plan, he’s not going to leak it, before he lays down his cards. So this is not it.

    3. On its merits this plan is very flaky anyway, because it relies for its success on

    (a) the UK courts accepting that doing this complies with last week’s Remainers’ Bill, and
    (b) on the EU interpreting the two letters as not constituting a request for an extension

    4. Neither of these decisions are controlled by Boris, and it’s arguable whether the the UK courts, or the EU itself, is more fanatically biased in favor of the EU. So if he tries this he’s likely to lose both legal arguments within a matter of minutes

    5. So this story is just a head fake for the Remainers to try to panic them into voting for an election

    6. Which won’t work, but no harm in trying

    7. I certainly hope Boris has got a good plan to run down the clock successfully, but if he does, this “send another letter” idea is part of the deception operation, not the actual plan.

    Reply
    • US says:
      September 9, 2019 at 1:32 am

      Having been surrounded by Marxists, as all of us have, I know they are highly intelligent. Chuck Schumer or Nancy Pelosi would have an answer for an easy legal question. They always have the better lawyers, unfortunately. I wish all the best for Brexit, for it will be the beginning of the end of the anti-American EU.

      Reply
  34. Sammy Hains says:
    September 9, 2019 at 1:39 am

    God save the Queen, and save England from Germany.
    And this time, let’s hope it sticks.

    Reply
  35. Sammy Hains says:
    September 9, 2019 at 1:45 am

    President Trump can defeat the collaborators’ Project Fear by standing next to Boris and declaring that the US will see to it that there will be no food or medicine shortages when the UK exits the EU, and we have a big beautiful trade deal ready to go with the UK as soon as they are free.

    China’s loss will be England’s gain.

